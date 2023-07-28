Submit Release
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Stellar”) (NYSE: STEL) today reported net income of $35.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2023 compared to net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the first quarter 2023.

“We are pleased to announce our second quarter operating results. We remain focused on capital, credit and liquidity and that focus is reflected in our results for the quarter that include our continued capital build, good credit quality and growth of loans in a measured way,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates which has put pressure on deposit rates and net interest margin across the industry and the deposit rate environment remains very competitive. However, we’ve been able to maintain our high percentage of noninterest-bearing deposits while staying competitive with our interest-bearing deposit rates. Our relationship driven model continued to provide us with a very healthy margin. We are working to remain disciplined to position Stellar for long-term success as we manage through the current economic environment, thankful to be operating in what we believe to be the best commercial banking region in the country. The long-term future for Stellar remains bright,” concluded Mr. Franklin.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Strong Profitability: Second quarter 2023 net income of $35.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.31% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 17.05%(1).
  • Continued Regulatory Capital Build: Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 13.03% at June 30, 2023 from 12.39% at December 31, 2022 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.51% at June 30, 2023 from 8.55% at December 31, 2022.
  • Excellent Credit Performance: Net charge-offs of $428 thousand, or 0.01%, for the year-to-date 2023, while nonperforming assets remained stable.
  • Solid Margin: Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.49% for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 4.80% in the first quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion (“PAA”), was 3.97%(1) for the second quarter of 2023 and 4.38%(1) for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Advantageous Funding Profile: Noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased from the first quarter but remained a significant portion of our deposit funding base at 42.4% at the end of the second quarter 2023 compared to 44.4% at the end of the first quarter 2023.

Merger of Equals

The merger of equals (the “Merger”) between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (“Allegiance”) and CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”), which became effective on October 1, 2022, was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger were recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Company’s valuations of CBTX’s assets and liabilities are preliminary and may be refined for up to a year from the date of the Merger. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements and, as a result, financial results after the Merger are not comparable
to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the first and second quarters of 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior to October 1, 2022.
_____________________
(1) Refer to page 10 of this earnings release for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Stellar’s net interest income in the second quarter 2023 decreased $7.5 million, or 6.5%, from $115.8 million for the first quarter 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 31 basis points to 4.49% for the second quarter 2023 from 4.80% for the first quarter 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of increased interest rates on our cost of funding only partially offset by increased income on interest earning assets. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 benefited from $12.6 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled on page 10 of this earnings release, net interest income for the second quarter 2023 would have been $95.9 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.97%.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2023 was $5.5 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 26.9%, compared to $7.5 million for the first quarter 2023. Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to Small Business Investment Company income recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2023 decreased $3.4 million, or 4.7%, to $69.2 million compared to $72.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition and merger-related expenses which totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Stellar’s efficiency ratio was 60.83% for the second quarter 2023 compared to 58.96% for the first quarter 2023. Second quarter 2023 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.31%, 9.67% and 17.05%, respectively, compared to 1.38%, 10.62% and 19.32%, respectively, for the first quarter 2023. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 10 of this earnings release.

Financial Condition

Total loans at June 30, 2023 increased $182.7 million to $8.07 billion compared to $7.89 billion at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $131.4 million.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $27.5 million to $8.77 billion compared to $8.74 billion at March 31, 2023, driven in part by increased CDs more than offsetting decreases in noninterest-bearing and money market balances. Shifts in the deposit mix were primarily driven by the current interest rate environment and an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits totaled $4.75 billion and estimated uninsured deposits net of collateralized deposits of $936 million were $3.82 billion, or 43.5%, of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $10.78 billion, an increase of $173.6 million, compared to $10.60 billion at March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $43.3 million, or 0.40% of total assets, at June 30, 2023 compared to $43.5 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% at June 30, 2023 and 1.22% at March 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter 2023 was $1.9 million compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter 2023. Second quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $236 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $192 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2023.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Stellar’s management team will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss second quarter 2023 results. Individuals and investment professionals may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2481d74e1f5a4577b2eff534eef7c8b7 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact IR@stellarbancorpinc.com. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at https://ir.stellarbancorpinc.com/news-and-events/webcast-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at ir.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Investor relations
IR@stellarbancorpinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the Merger, including future financial performance and operating results, the Company’s plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “would,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to our business as a result of the Merger; the risk that the integration of operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger; reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; changes in the interest rate environment, the value of Stellar’s assets and obligations and the availability of capital and liquidity; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors which could affect the Company’s future results can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    2023       2022  
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 105,913     $ 99,231     $ 67,063     $ 16,449     $ 17,547  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   198,176       164,102       304,642       102,118       275,290  
Total cash and cash equivalents   304,089       263,333       371,705       118,567       292,837  
                   
Available for sale securities, at fair value   1,478,222       1,519,175       1,807,586       1,618,995       1,709,321  
                   
Loans held for investment   8,068,718       7,886,044       7,754,751       4,591,912       4,348,833  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (100,195 )     (96,188 )     (93,180 )     (52,147 )     (50,242 )
Loans, net   7,968,523       7,789,856       7,661,571       4,539,765       4,298,591  
                   
Accrued interest receivable   42,051       42,405       44,743       29,697       29,882  
Premises and equipment, net   119,142       124,723       126,803       57,837       58,482  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   24,478       19,676       15,058       16,843       4,078  
Bank-owned life insurance   104,148       103,616       103,094       28,305       28,170  
Goodwill   497,260       497,260       497,260       223,642       223,642  
Core deposit intangibles, net   129,805       136,665       143,525       12,406       13,156  
Other assets   110,633       108,009       129,092       84,285       73,605  
Total assets $ 10,778,351     $ 10,604,718     $ 10,900,437     $ 6,730,342     $ 6,731,764  
                   
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,713,536     $ 3,877,859     $ 4,230,169     $ 2,465,839     $ 2,394,719  
Interest-bearing                  
Demand   1,437,509       1,394,244       1,591,828       956,920       1,016,381  
Money market and savings   2,174,073       2,401,840       2,575,923       1,471,690       1,510,008  
Certificates and other time   1,441,251       1,064,932       869,712       766,270       959,524  
   Total interest-bearing deposits   5,052,833       4,861,016       5,037,463       3,194,880       3,485,913  
      Total deposits   8,766,369       8,738,875       9,267,632       5,660,719       5,880,632  
                   
Accrued interest payable   4,555       3,875       2,098       2,673       1,500  
Borrowed funds   369,963       238,944       63,925       257,000        
Subordinated debt   109,566       109,420       109,367       109,241       109,109  
Other liabilities   69,218       67,388       74,239       44,407       35,194  
Total liabilities   9,319,671       9,158,502       9,517,261       6,074,040       6,026,435  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                  
Common stock   533       533       530       281       286  
Capital surplus   1,228,532       1,225,596       1,222,761       511,434       524,033  
Retained earnings   361,619       333,368       303,146       307,975        296,477  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (132,004 )     (113,281 )     (143,261 )     (163,388 )     (115,467 )
Total shareholders’ equity   1,458,680       1,446,216       1,383,176       656,302       705,329  
                   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 10,778,351     $ 10,604,718     $ 10,900,437     $ 6,730,342     $ 6,731,764  


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   June 30   June 30
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:                          
Loans, including fees $ 133,931     $ 125,729   $ 116,145     $ 58,025   $ 53,835     $ 259,660   $ 106,205  
Securities:                          
Taxable   9,726       9,653     9,834       6,655     5,571       19,379     10,639  
Tax-exempt   436       1,262     3,057       2,594     2,557       1,698     5,082  
Deposits in other financial institutions   2,865       3,771     2,933       608     877       6,636     1,217  
Total interest income   146,958       140,415     131,969       67,882     62,840       287,373     123,143  
                           
INTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Demand, money market and savings deposits   20,708       18,037     12,406       3,527     1,859       38,745     3,206  
Certificates and other time deposits   9,622       3,307     2,083       1,664     1,922       12,929     4,078  
Borrowed funds   6,535       1,317     417       499     114       7,852     300  
Subordinated debt   1,812       1,927     1,449       1,502     1,463       3,739     2,905  
Total interest expense   38,677       24,588     16,355       7,192     5,358       63,265     10,489  
NET INTEREST INCOME   108,281       115,827     115,614       60,690     57,482       224,108     112,654  
Provision for credit losses   1,915       3,666     44,793       1,962     2,143       5,581     3,957  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   106,366       112,161     70,821       58,728     55,339       218,527     108,697  
                           
NONINTEREST INCOME:                          
Nonsufficient funds fees   418       406     447       145     126       824     242  
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,157       943     1,242       527     560       2,100     1,087  
(Loss) gain on sale of assets   (6 )     198     4,025       42     (17 )     192     (17 )
Bank-owned life insurance   532       522     515       135     342       1,054     475  
Debit card and ATM card income   1,821       1,698     1,897       869     880       3,519     1,699  
Other   1,561       3,731     2,511       1,277     813       5,292     3,236  
Total noninterest income   5,483       7,498     10,637       2,995     2,704       12,981     6,722  
                           
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   37,300       39,775     40,949       22,013     21,864       77,075     44,592  
Net occupancy and equipment   3,817       4,088     3,781       2,129     2,220       7,905     4,425  
Depreciation   1,841       1,836     1,903       1,003     1,012       3,677     2,045  
Data processing and software amortization   4,674       5,054     3,776       2,541     2,522       9,728     5,020  
Professional fees   1,564       1,527     2,298       485     662       3,091     800  
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance   2,755       1,294     1,263       1,134     1,256       4,049     2,517  
Amortization of intangibles   6,881       6,879     7,051       750     751       13,760     1,502  
Communications   689       701     737       359     363       1,390     704  
Advertising   907       839     1,130       385     483       1,746     945  
Acquisition and merger-related expenses   2,897       6,165     11,469       10,551     1,667       9,062     2,118  
Other   5,882       4,440     5,267       2,681     5,104       10,322     7,753  
Total noninterest expense   69,207       72,598     79,624       44,031     37,904       141,805     72,421  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   42,642       47,061     1,834       17,692     20,139       89,703     42,998  
Provision for income taxes   7,467       9,913     (218 )     3,406     3,702       17,380     7,904  
NET INCOME $ 35,175     $ 37,148   $ 2,052     $ 14,286   $ 16,437     $ 72,323   $ 35,094  
                           
EARNINGS PER SHARE                          
Basic $ 0.66     $ 0.70   $ 0.04     $ 0.51   $ 0.57     $ 1.36   $ 1.22  
Diluted $ 0.66     $ 0.70   $ 0.04     $ 0.50   $ 0.56     $ 1.36   $ 1.21  


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   June 30   June 30
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                           
Net income $ 35,175     $ 37,148     $ 2,052     $ 14,286     $ 16,437     $ 72,323     $ 35,094  
                           
Earnings per share, basic $ 0.66     $ 0.70     $ 0.04     $ 0.51     $ 0.57     $ 1.36     $ 1.22  
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.66     $ 0.70     $ 0.04     $ 0.50     $ 0.56     $ 1.36     $ 1.21  
Dividends per share $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.26     $ 0.20  
                           
Return on average assets(A)   1.31 %     1.38 %     0.07 %     0.84 %     0.94 %     1.35 %     0.99 %
Return on average equity(A)   9.67 %     10.62 %     0.60 %     7.90 %     8.86 %     10.14 %     9.14 %
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B)   17.05 %     19.32 %     1.16 %     11.78 %     13.00 %     18.14 %     13.19 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C)   4.49 %     4.80 %     4.71 %     3.85 %     3.53 %     4.64 %     3.41 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C)   3.97 %     4.38 %     4.38 %     3.85 %     3.52 %     4.18 %     3.41 %
Efficiency ratio(D)   60.83 %     58.96 %     65.14 %     69.18 %     62.96 %     59.86 %     60.66 %
                           
Capital Ratios                          
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (Consolidated)                          
Equity to assets   13.53 %     13.64 %     12.69 %     9.75 %     10.48 %     13.53 %     10.48 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B)   8.19 %     8.15 %     7.24 %     6.47 %     7.21 %     8.19 %     7.21 %
Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets)   13.03 %     12.72 %     12.39 %     14.66 %     15.47 %     13.03 %     15.47 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)   10.67 %     10.39 %     10.04 %     11.39 %     12.06 %     10.67 %     12.06 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   10.78 %     10.50 %     10.15 %     11.58 %     12.26 %     10.78 %     12.26 %
Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets)   9.51 %     9.01 %     8.55 %     9.00 %     8.65 %     9.51 %     8.65 %
                           
Stellar Bank                          
Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets)   12.80 %     12.42 %     12.02 %     14.12 %     14.50 %     12.80 %     14.50 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.22 %     10.87 %     10.46 %     12.20 %     12.51 %     11.22 %     12.51 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.22 %     10.87 %     10.46 %     12.20 %     12.51 %     11.22 %     12.51 %
Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets)   9.89 %     9.35 %     8.81 %     9.49 %     8.83 %     9.89 %     8.83 %
                           
Other Data                          
Weighted average shares:                          
Basic   53,297       53,021       52,715       28,286       28,874       53,160       28,879  
Diluted   53,375       53,138       52,973       28,529       29,120       53,261       29,108  
Period end shares outstanding   53,303       53,296       52,955       28,137       28,586       53,303       28,586  
Book value per share $ 27.37     $ 27.14     $ 26.12     $ 23.33     $ 24.67     $ 27.37     $ 24.67  
Tangible book value per share(B) $ 15.60     $ 15.24     $ 14.02     $ 14.94     $ 16.39     $ 15.60     $ 16.39  
Employees - full-time equivalents   1,004       1,055       1,025       562       578       1,004       578  

(A)     Interim periods annualized.
(B)     Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release.
(C)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D)     Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
  Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                                  
Interest-Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 7,980,856     $ 133,931   6.73 %   $ 7,847,011     $ 125,729   6.50 %   $ 4,303,714     $ 53,835   5.02 %
Securities   1,502,949       10,162   2.71 %     1,604,011       10,915   2.76 %     1,778,745       8,128   1.83 %
Deposits in other financial institutions   209,722       2,865   5.48 %     364,781       3,771   4.19 %     535,546       877   0.66 %
Total interest-earning assets   9,693,527     $ 146,958   6.08 %     9,815,803     $ 140,415   5.80 %     6,618,005     $ 62,840   3.81 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (96,414 )             (93,331 )             (49,290 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   1,143,025               1,160,061               450,584          
Total assets $ 10,740,138             $ 10,882,533             $ 7,019,299          
                                   
Liabilities and 
   Shareholders' Equity
                                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,387,604     $ 9,343   2.70 %   $ 1,650,273     $ 8,382   2.06 %   $ 1,044,493     $ 927   0.36 %
Money market and savings deposits   2,220,827       11,365   2.05 %     2,490,889       9,655   1.57 %     1,566,376       932   0.24 %
Certificates and other time deposits   1,225,834       9,622   3.15 %     861,595       3,307   1.56 %     1,088,664       1,922   0.71 %
Borrowed funds   479,896       6,535   5.46 %     105,191       1,317   5.08 %     50,116       114   0.91 %
Subordinated debt   109,499       1,812   6.64 %     109,415       1,927   7.14 %     109,045       1,463   5.38 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,423,660     $ 38,677   2.86 %     5,217,363     $ 24,588   1.91 %     3,858,694     $ 5,358   0.56 %
                                   
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   3,779,594               4,166,265               2,382,230          
Other liabilities   78,411               80,823               34,249          
Total liabilities   9,281,665               9,464,451               6,275,173          
Shareholders' equity   1,458,473               1,418,082               744,126          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,740,138             $ 10,882,533             $ 7,019,299          
                                   
Net interest rate spread         3.22 %           3.89 %           3.25 %
                                   
Net interest income and margin     $ 108,281   4.48 %       $ 115,827   4.79 %       $ 57,482   3.48 %
                                   
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)     $ 108,509   4.49 %       $ 116,119   4.80 %       $ 58,238   3.53 %
                                   
Cost of funds         1.69 %           1.06 %           0.34 %
Cost of deposits         1.41 %           0.94 %           0.25 %


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
  Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average
Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                      
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Loans $ 7,914,303     $ 259,660   6.62 %   $ 4,267,810     $ 106,205   5.02 %
Securities   1,553,200       21,077   2.74 %     1,807,024       15,721   1.75 %
Deposits in other financial institutions   286,823       6,636   4.67 %     670,316       1,217   0.37 %
Total interest-earning assets   9,754,326     $ 287,373   5.94 %     6,745,150     $ 123,143   3.68 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (94,881 )             (48,819 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   1,151,497               441,390          
Total assets $ 10,810,942             $ 7,137,721          
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,518,213     $ 17,725   2.35 %   $ 1,057,678     $ 1,476   0.28 %
Money market and savings deposits   2,355,112       21,020   1.80 %     1,575,325       1,730   0.22 %
Certificates and other time deposits   1,044,721       12,929   2.50 %     1,166,490       4,078   0.70 %
Borrowed funds   293,578       7,852   5.39 %     69,868       300   0.87 %
Subordinated debt   109,458       3,739   6.89 %     108,979       2,905   5.38 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,321,082     $ 63,265   2.40 %     3,978,340       10,489   0.53 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   3,971,862               2,347,366          
Other liabilities   79,609               37,767          
Total liabilities   9,372,553               6,363,473          
Shareholders' equity   1,438,389               774,248          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,810,942             $ 7,137,721          
                       
Net interest rate spread         3.54 %           3.15 %
                       
Net interest income and margin     $ 224,108   4.63 %       $ 112,654   3.37 %
                       
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)     $ 224,628   4.64 %       $ 114,160   3.41 %
                       
Cost of funds         1.37 %           0.33 %
Cost of deposits         1.17 %           0.24 %


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
    2023       2022  
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
  (Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 1,512,476     $ 1,477,340     $ 1,455,795     $ 732,636     $ 727,068  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)   8,027       11,081       13,226       17,827       31,855  
Real estate:                  
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)   4,038,487       4,014,609       3,931,480       2,407,039       2,265,155  
Commercial real estate construction and land development   1,136,124       1,034,538       1,037,678       513,248       450,694  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)   1,009,439       1,008,362       1,000,956       699,636       682,066  
Residential construction   311,208       292,143       268,150       183,563       155,017  
Consumer and other   52,957       47,971       47,466       37,963       36,978  
Total loans held for investment $ 8,068,718     $ 7,886,044     $ 7,754,751     $ 4,591,912     $ 4,348,833  
                   
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,713,536     $ 3,877,859     $ 4,230,169     $ 2,465,839     $ 2,394,719  
Interest-bearing                  
Demand   1,437,509       1,394,244       1,591,828       956,920       1,016,381  
Money market and savings   2,174,073       2,401,840       2,575,923       1,471,690       1,510,008  
Certificates and other time   1,441,251       1,064,932       869,712       766,270       959,524  
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,052,833       4,861,016       5,037,463       3,194,880       3,485,913  
Total deposits $ 8,766,369     $ 8,738,875     $ 9,267,632     $ 5,660,719     $ 5,880,632  
                   
Asset Quality:                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 43,349     $ 43,413     $ 45,048     $ 21,551     $ 28,225  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due                            
Total nonperforming loans   43,349       43,413       45,048       21,551       28,225  
Other repossessed assets         124                    
Total nonperforming assets $ 43,349     $ 43,537     $ 45,048     $ 21,551     $ 28,225  
                   
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 236     $ 192     $ 5,707     $ (245 )   $ 571  
                   
Nonaccrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 22,968     $ 23,329     $ 25,402     $ 6,916     $ 9,145  
Real estate:                  
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)   8,221       9,026       9,970       10,392       14,409  
Commercial real estate construction and land development   388       27             241       1,511  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)   10,880       10,586       9,404       3,854       3,040  
Residential construction   665       195                    
Consumer and other   227       250       272       148       120  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 43,349     $ 43,413     $ 45,048     $ 21,551     $ 28,225  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.40 %     0.41 %     0.41 %     0.32 %     0.42 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.54 %     0.55 %     0.58 %     0.47 %     0.65 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans   231.14 %     221.56 %     206.85 %     241.97 %     178.01 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.24 %     1.22 %     1.20 %     1.14 %     1.16 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.30 %     (0.02 %)     0.05 %
                                       

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this earnings release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   June 30   June 30
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income $ 35,175     $ 37,148     $ 2,052     $ 14,286     $ 16,437     $ 72,323     $ 35,094  
Add: Provision for credit losses   1,915       3,666       44,793       1,962       2,143       5,581       3,957  
Add: Provision for income taxes   7,467       9,913       (218 )     3,406       3,702       17,380       7,904  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 44,557     $ 50,727     $ 46,627     $ 19,654     $ 22,282     $ 95,284     $ 46,955  
                           
Total average assets $ 10,740,138     $ 10,882,533     $ 10,946,009     $ 6,717,886     $ 7,019,299     $ 10,810,942     $ 7,137,721  
                           
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B)   1.66 %     1.89 %     1.69 %     1.16 %     1.27 %     1.78 %     1.33 %
                           
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 44,557     $ 50,727     $ 46,627     $ 19,654     $ 22,282     $ 95,284     $ 46,955  
Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses   2,897       6,165       11,469       10,551       1,667       9,062       2,118  
Add: Amortization of intangibles   6,881       6,879       7,051       750       751       13,760       1,502  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   12,572       10,104       8,160       40       77       22,676       170  
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of assets   (6 )     198       4,025       42       (17 )     192       (17 )
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 41,769     $ 53,469     $ 52,962     $ 30,873     $ 24,640     $ 95,238     $ 50,422  
                           
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B)   1.56 %     1.99 %     1.92 %     1.82 %     1.41 %     1.78 %     1.42 %
                           
Total noninterest expense $ 69,207     $ 72,598     $ 79,624     $ 44,031     $ 37,904     $ 141,805     $ 72,421  
Less: Acquisition and merger-related expenses   2,897       6,165       11,469       10,551       1,667       9,062       2,118  
Less: Amortization of intangibles   6,881       6,879       7,051       750       751       13,760       1,502  
Net interest income   108,281       115,827       115,614       60,690       57,482       224,108       112,654  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   12,572       10,104       8,160       40       77       22,676       170  
Total noninterest income   5,483       7,498       10,637       2,995       2,704       12,981       6,722  
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of assets   (6 )     198       4,025       42       (17 )     192       (17 )
Adjusted efficiency ratio(A)   58.73 %     52.69 %     53.57 %     51.46 %     59.02 %     55.54 %     57.71 %
                           
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,458,680     $ 1,446,216     $ 1,383,176     $ 656,302     $ 705,329     $ 1,458,680     $ 705,329  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   627,065       633,925       640,785       236,048       236,798       627,065       236,798  
Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 831,615     $ 812,291     $ 742,391     $ 420,254     $ 468,531     $ 831,615     $ 468,531  
                           
Shares outstanding at end of period   53,303       53,296       52,955       28,137       28,586       53,303       28,586  
                           
Tangible book value per share $ 15.60     $ 15.24     $ 14.02     $ 14.94     $ 16.39     $ 15.60     $ 16.39  
                           
Average shareholders' equity $ 1,458,473     $ 1,418,082     $ 1,347,938     $ 717,436     $ 744,126     $ 1,438,389     $ 774,248  
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   630,854       638,110       658,107       236,399       237,153       634,462       237,537  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 827,619     $ 779,972     $ 689,831     $ 481,037     $ 506,973     $ 803,927     $ 536,711  
                           
Return on average tangible equity(B)   17.05 %     19.32 %     1.18 %     11.78 %     13.00 %     18.14 %     13.19 %
                           
Total assets $ 10,778,351     $ 10,604,718     $ 10,900,437     $ 6,730,342     $ 6,731,764     $ 10,778,351     $ 6,731,764  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   627,065       633,925       640,785       236,048       236,798       627,065       236,798  
Tangible assets $ 10,151,286     $ 9,970,793     $ 10,259,652     $ 6,494,294     $ 6,494,966     $ 10,151,286     $ 6,494,966  
                           
Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.19 %     8.15 %     7.24 %     6.47 %     7.21 %     8.19 %     7.21 %
                           
Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 108,509     $ 116,119     $ 116,574     $ 61,418     $ 58,238     $ 224,628     $ 114,160  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   12,572       10,104       8,160       40       77       22,676       170  
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 95,937     $ 106,015     $ 108,414     $ 61,378     $ 58,161     $ 201,952     $ 113,990  
                           
Average earning assets $ 9,693,527     $ 9,815,803     $ 9,815,701     $ 6,325,984     $ 6,618,005     $ 9,754,326     $ 6,745,150  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA   3.97 %     4.38 %     4.38 %     3.85 %     3.52 %     4.18 %     3.41 %

(A)     Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-downs on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
(B)     Interim periods annualized.


Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

