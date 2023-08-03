OpenExO Launches the August Focus on the ExO Foundations Certification Program

OpenExO Exponential Organizations 2.0 ExO Model

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- OpenExO, a leading organization in exponential organizations, technologies and community helping business leaders explore the impact of exponential technologies to capitalize on novel innovation opportunities, is excited to announce its focus on the ExO Foundations Certification Program for the month of August. The program aims to empower individuals globally by providing them with the fundamental knowledge and skills needed to understand and implement the Exponential Organizations (ExO) model and navigate uncertain times ahead.The ExO Foundations Certification is designed to equip participants with an understanding of the ExO model and its core principles. Through a comprehensive online curriculum, participants will gain insights into the technologies, strategies, and tools that drive exponential growth and impact in organizations.“The ExO Foundations Certification Program is a game-changer for individuals looking to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of exponential technologies,” said Salim Ismail at OpenExO. “By completing this program, participants will not only gain a solid foundation in the ExO model but also contribute to the transformation and success of their organizations.”The program offers multiple videos, quizzes and an assessment that helps you to understand the Exponential Organizations model and its key implementable attributes. Additionally you will be able to take time to develop your own personal Massive Transformative Purpose.One of the key benefits of the ExO Foundations Certification Program is its applicability to a wide range of industries and sectors. Whether participants are working in finance, healthcare, education, public or private sector or any other field, the ExO model provides a framework to leverage exponential technologies and achieve 10x growth and impact.For example, In healthcare, the ExO model can be applied to develop innovative solutions such as telemedicine platforms, personalized medicine, and AI-powered diagnostics. These advancements have the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costs.By embracing the ExO model, individuals and organizations can unlock their full potential and navigate the complexities of the disruptive digital age. The ExO model promotes agility, innovation, and collaboration, enabling organizations to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world.Upon successful completion of the ExO Foundations Certification Program, participants will receive a digital certificate that validates their understanding of the ExO model and their ability to drive exponential growth and impact inside organizations. This certification can serve as a valuable asset for career advancement and provide unique professional networking opportunities.The Foundations program is included within the Premium Membership Tier on the OpenExO Platform and therefore includes not only the learning modules but the ability to connect with Exponential Thought Leaders and implementers from over 130 countries around the world. People will also be able to access Networking events and use the Marketplace to be able to leverage the amazing talent inside the community.To encourage participation in the ExO Foundations Certification Program, OpenExO will be offering exclusive incentives and rewards throughout the month of August. These incentives include access to additional resources, networking opportunities with industry experts, and recognition of participants’ achievements.“The ExO Foundations Certification Program is a transformative opportunity for individuals and organizations,” added Jaroslav Dokoupil. “By equipping people with the fundamentals of the ExO model, we are empowering them to drive exponential growth, create positive impact, and shape the future of their industries.”To learn more about the ExO Foundations Certification Program and how to participate, please visit https://learn.openexo.com/ plus if you use the coupon AUG23 you will get 25% off The Premium Tier for your first month. Be a part of the Decade of the ExO.About OpenExO: OpenExO is a global transformation platform and community of 31,233+ change makers that help organizations, institutions, and individuals navigate the world of exponential technologies and embrace the opportunities they offer. OpenExO provides a range of tools, methodologies, and resources to support organizations in their journey to becoming agile, innovative, and future-ready. With a network of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, coaches, consultants, and organizations, OpenExO empowers transformation and growth so we can all thrive in the digital age.

