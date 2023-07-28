Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Research & Forecast: Evaluating DRaaS Adoption by Country | Growing at 23.9% CAGR

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Forecast

Cloud adoption, cybersecurity concerns, automation demand, and global market expansion drive the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market was assessed at $6.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase to $60.4 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The market for disaster recovery as a service is expanding quickly since it is a crucial component for ensuring company continuity. In the event of natural or man-made disasters including hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, power outages, and cyberattacks, disaster recovery as a service supports the organization. A business can back up its data and IT infrastructure using the cloud computing service model known as "Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service" on a different company's cloud computing platform.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8678

One of the prominent trends is the increasing adoption of cloud-based DR solutions. Organizations are embracing DRaaS to leverage the scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness of the cloud. This trend allows businesses to have off-site data replication, ensuring data availability and faster recovery in the event of a disaster.

With the rise in cyber threats, DRaaS is evolving to include robust cybersecurity features. The market has seen a surge in demand for DR solutions that can protect against ransomware attacks and secure data during transit and storage. Ensuring data integrity and confidentiality has become a crucial aspect of modern DRaaS offerings.

Inquire Here Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8678

Another trend is the integration of automation and orchestration capabilities in DRaaS solutions. Automated failover and failback processes enable faster recovery times and reduce downtime during disaster scenarios. Orchestration allows businesses to define recovery workflows and streamline the restoration process, enhancing overall business resilience.

The DRaaS market is witnessing global expansion, with more vendors offering DR solutions tailored to specific industries and regions. The demand for reliable DRaaS services is growing across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, and government, as businesses recognize the need for comprehensive disaster recovery plans to safeguard critical data and ensure uninterrupted operations.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8678

The key players profiled in the disaster recovery-as-a-service market report include IBM Corporation, Axcient, Sunguard, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cable & Wireless Communications Limited., TierPoint, LLC., Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, and Rackspace Technology.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0f35eb4e64c4543bdd75ab2729f1260e

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

