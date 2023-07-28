Ozone Generator Market Growth Analysis, Industry Trends, Business Overview and Forecast 2032

Reports And Data

increasing demand for clean air and water, as well as the growing awareness of the harmful effects of pollution and pathogens on human health.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ozone Generators market size was USD 837.21 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1578.45 million in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for ozone generators in various end-use industries, such as water treatment, air purification, healthcare, and food processing. The primary cause of rising demand for ozone generators is the need to purify air and water. Ozone generators are effective in removing bacteria, viruses, and other harmful contaminants from water and air. Moreover, ozone generators are environmentally friendly as they do not produce any harmful byproducts.

Ozone Generator Market Competitive landscape:

The global ozone generator market is dominated by a small number of key players who make up a significant portion of the market revenue. Among the major players in the market are companies such as Suez SA, Xylem Inc., De Nora, Toshiba Corporation, Qingdao Guolin Industry Co., Ltd., Ozomax Limited, Ecozone Technologies Ltd., Airthereal, Enerzen Commercial Ozone Generator, and Ozone Solutions Inc.

Suez SA is a multinational company that provides environmental services and solutions, including water and waste management. Xylem Inc. is a global water technology provider that specializes in solutions for water transportation, treatment, and analysis. De Nora is a leading supplier of electrodes, coatings, and complete electrochemical solutions for the electrochemical and water treatment industries. Toshiba Corporation is a multinational electronics and engineering company that operates in various industries, including energy, infrastructure, and electronic devices.

Other key players in the market include Qingdao Guolin Industry Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of ozone generators and related products, and Ozomax Limited, a company that specializes in the development and production of ozone generators and air purifiers. Ecozone Technologies Ltd. is a UK-based company that develops and markets innovative environmental products, including ozone generators. Airthereal is a manufacturer of air purifiers and ozone generators, while Enerzen Commercial Ozone Generator and Ozone Solutions Inc. specialize in the production of commercial-grade ozone generators.

Ozone Generator Market Segments:

The global ozone generator market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into corona discharge, ultraviolet, electrolytic, and others. The corona discharge segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to its ability to generate large amounts of ozone and its wide use in water treatment and air purification applications.

Based on application, the ozone generator market is segmented into air purification, water treatment, and others. The water treatment segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. This is due to the increasing demand for safe drinking water and the use of ozone generators in water disinfection and removal of organic contaminants. Moreover, the air purification segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for indoor air quality control.

Geographically, the ozone generator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in the region, leading to a rise in air and water pollution. The presence of major manufacturers in the region also contributes to the growth of the market. North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the stringent regulations and increasing demand for clean air and water.

