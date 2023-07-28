Geotextile Market Research | Growth Overview and Trends Analysis with Forecast 2032

Reports And Data

Geotextile demand is rising in the construction sector because of rising demand for affordable and effective building materials.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Geotextile Market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, with a projected revenue CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032. The market was valued at USD 9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.55 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by a number of factors, including urbanization and infrastructure development worldwide, increasing environmental concerns, and the use of geotextile products in various end-use applications. Geotextiles are synthetic materials that act as a barrier between soil layers, enhancing soil stability and reducing erosion.

In the construction sector, there is a growing demand for affordable and effective building materials, and geotextiles are increasingly being used to meet this need. Geotextiles offer numerous benefits, such as improved drainage, reduced soil erosion, and increased soil stability, which are fueling market revenue growth. Government investments in infrastructure development projects and rising demand for geotextiles across industries such as transportation, water conservation, and waste management are also contributing to market growth.

Geotextile Market Segments:

The geotextile market is segmented by material type, product type, application, and region. In terms of material type, the market is segmented into synthetic, natural, and hybrid geotextiles. Synthetic geotextiles are expected to dominate the market owing to their superior properties such as high strength, durability, and chemical resistance. The market is further segmented by product type into woven, non-woven, and knitted geotextiles. Among these, non-woven geotextiles are expected to hold the largest market share owing to their high demand in applications such as road construction, erosion control, and drainage.

Based on applications, the geotextile market is segmented into road construction, erosion control, drainage, and others. The road construction segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing investments by governments in infrastructure development projects. Geotextiles are widely used in road construction as they help in soil stabilization and prevent soil erosion. Furthermore, the erosion control segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for erosion control products in construction activities and environmental projects.

Geographically, the geotextile market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to rapid infrastructure development and urbanization in emerging economies such as China and India. Additionally, the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region is expected to further drive market growth. North America and Europe are expected to witness steady growth owing to increasing investments in infrastructure development projects and rising environmental concerns.Top of Form

Geotextile Market Strategic Developments

Several strategic developments have taken place in the Geotextile market in recent years. In 2021, GSE Environmental was acquired by Littlejohn & Co., LLC, a private investment firm, with the aim of strengthening GSE's position as a leading provider of geosynthetic solutions for infrastructure applications.

Similarly, in 2020, Low & Bonar was acquired by Freudenberg Performance Materials, a global leader in technical textiles, to expand Freudenberg's product portfolio in the geosynthetics market and enhance its global market presence.

In the same year, Huesker Synthetic GmbH (HUESKER) announced the acquisition of the geosynthetics business of Strata Systems, a U.S.-based provider of soil reinforcement solutions. This acquisition was aimed at expanding HUESKER's product offerings in the geosynthetics market and strengthening its presence in North America. Also, in 2020, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Maccaferri Group) acquired the geosynthetics business of Groupe Solmax, a Canadian company that specializes in the manufacturing of geomembranes and geosynthetics. The acquisition aimed to expand Maccaferri's product portfolio in the geosynthetics market and strengthen its presence in North America. These strategic developments indicate a growing interest in the geosynthetics market and are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Geotextile Market Competitive landscape:

The global Geotextile market is highly competitive and dominated by a few major players who account for the majority of market revenue. To maintain their market positions, these companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and contracts, and product development.

Some of the major players in the global Geotextile market include Royal Ten Cate (TenCate Geosynthetics), GSE Environmental (GSE Holdings), Low & Bonar PLC (Low & Bonar), Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Maccaferri Group), Huesker Synthetic GmbH (HUESKER), Thrace Group (Thrace LINQ), Leggett & Platt Inc. (L&P), Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Fibertex), Tensar International Corporation (Tensar), and NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (NAUE).

These companies are engaged in developing and introducing more effective products to meet customer needs and gain a competitive edge. In addition, mergers and acquisitions are being used to expand product portfolios and strengthen market presence.

For example, in 2021, GSE Environmental was acquired by Littlejohn & Co., LLC to enhance its position as a leading provider of geosynthetic solutions for infrastructure applications. Similarly, in 2020, Low & Bonar was acquired by Freudenberg Performance Materials to expand its product portfolio in the geosynthetics market and strengthen its global market presence.

Overall, the global Geotextile market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, and the major players in the market are well-positioned to take advantage of this growth by continuing to develop and introduce innovative products and expand their market presence through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

