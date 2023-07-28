Hà Nội, Cairo sign friendship, cooperation agreement

VIETNAM, July 28 - CAIRO — Representatives of two capital cities of Hà Nội and Cairo on July 27 signed a friendship and cooperation agreement in the witness of Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang, on his official visit to Egypt.

The agreement, signed by Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền and Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel A’al, aims to promote the relations and mutual understanding between the two cities in the areas of culture, sciences, education, health care, tourism, sports, environment, and trade.

Speaking at the event, Quyền said the signing took place at a meaningful and important time as Việt Nam and Egypt are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

He said the agreement not only marks the trust in bilateral political cooperation but also opens up many new cooperation opportunities for both sides, contribute to prosperity of the two capitals and strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Egypt. — VNS