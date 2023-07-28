Japan's Thriving Phenol Market: A Key Player in Global Chemical Manufacturing; says Absolute Markets Insights
On the Basis of Revenue, the Global Phenol Market to Gain CAGR of ~6.8% during 2023 - 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Phenol, a vital aromatic compound derived from petrochemical sources, finds extensive use in the production of a wide range of products, including plastics, resins, pharmaceuticals, and more. Its derivatives, such as bisphenol-A (BPA) and phenolic resins, have become indispensable materials in the manufacturing of polycarbonate plastics, epoxy resins, and adhesives, among others.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1612
The largest end-use industry for phenol market is indeed the production of plastics and polymers, particularly through the production of polycarbonate. Polycarbonate is a high-performance engineering thermoplastic that is widely used in various industries due to its exceptional properties. Phenol is a key raw material for the production of polycarbonate, and as a result, the demand for phenol is closely linked to the demand for polycarbonate. The trend towards lightweight and durable materials in industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics has driven the demand for polycarbonate. Polycarbonate offers high strength-to-weight ratio, impact resistance, and excellent optical clarity, making it an ideal substitute for traditional materials like glass and metal. For example, the automotive sector is a significant driver of polycarbonate demand. The need for lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance vehicle performance has led to the adoption of polycarbonate for automotive components like headlamp lenses, sunroofs, and interior trims. Additionally, advances in phenol production technologies and raw material sourcing have contributed to a stable and efficient supply of phenol, which is supporting the growth of the polycarbonate industry. Thus, the demand for polycarbonate and phenol-based plastics is expected to continue growing due to ongoing industrialization, urbanization, and technological advancements worldwide. As industries increasingly seek sustainable, lightweight, and high-performance materials, the significance of phenol market in the plastics and polymer industry will remain substantial.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1612
Asia-Pacific is a significant region in both the production and consumption of phenol. The region's rapid industrialization, economic growth, and diverse manufacturing sectors have contributed to the high demand for phenol market and its derivatives. Japan has a well-established chemical industry, and it is also a major producer of phenol in the Asia-Pacific region. Japanese chemical manufacturers have demonstrated exceptional expertise and innovation in the production and utilization of phenol and its derivatives. Leveraging advanced technologies and robust infrastructure, Japan produces a significant share of the world's phenol supply. The versatility of phenol and its derivatives has fueled their extensive adoption in the manufacturing of polycarbonate plastics, epoxy resins, and phenolic resins, among other products. These materials find applications in automotive components, electronics, construction, and various consumer goods, contributing to Japan's industrial prowess. As Japan continues to excel in the phenol sector, it strengthens its position as a key influencer in global chemical manufacturing. With a rich history of innovation and a steadfast commitment to excellence, the country's thriving phenol market paves the way for a sustainable and prosperous future in the global chemical landscape.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Publish your press release with us for 10x reach worldwide/country Publish with IGN24
For all the latest in industry news visit IndustryGlobalNews24.com
Global Phenol Market Key Competitors
o Covestro AG
o Ertisa
o Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation (FCFC)
o INEOS
o LG Chem
o Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
o PTT Phenol Company Limited
o Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
o Sunoco Chemicals
o The Shell Chemical Company
o Other Industry Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Phenol Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1612
Global Phenol Market
By Product Type
o Bisphenol-A (BPA)
o Phenolic Resins
o Caprolactam
o Polycarbonates
o Others
By Application
o Agro Chemicals
o Automotive
o Chemicals
o Coatings
o Construction
o Cosmetics
o Food
o Home and Electrical
o Leisure
o Medical and Pharmaceuticals
o Textiles
o Plastics & Polymers
o Others
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1612
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
Global Geopolymer Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Geopolymer-Market-2023-2031-1606
Global Trifluoroacetyl Chloride (TFAC) Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Trifluoroacetyl-Chloride-TFAC-Market-2022-2030-1345
View all our latest publications: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/publications
View our latest press releases on EINNewsWire with us: http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/ign24/?n=2
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here