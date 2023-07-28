Training strengthens climate resilience of Micronesian countries

26 July 2023, Majuro - The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Kiribati, Nauru, Palau and Republic of Marshal Islands (RMI) have benefited from the final in person training on “Strengthening Climate resilience and safe water access in rural areas in the Pacific” held in Majuro, Republic of Marshal Islands (RMI), from 24 – 28 July 2023.

The Deputy Chief Secretary for Planning and Administration, of the Office of the Chief Secretary of RMI, Mr Richard Bruce, said his country like many of the Small Island Development States (SIDS) in the region have had to continue to grapple with the daily threats and impacts of climate change.

“Communities and the households in RMI primarily rely on a single water resources supply system, which makes them highly vulnerable to risks of water shortages and drought,” he said.

He added that the RMI’s response to these threats is multi-faceted as they seek to ensure that their people, livelihood, islands, and resources are not further impacted. He also acknowledged the Pacific Climate Change Centre (PCCC) hosted at SPREP for delivering the training with the Micronesian sub-region and also the regional engagement on the key functions of the centre.

The training is a follow up to the virtual training organised by the PCCC in May 2022 and is the final of three training undertaken for the three sub-regions. It is a milestone event as it is the first convened for the Micronesia-region and also focuses on a very important vulnerable resource, water which is very critical for the Micronesian sub-region countries.

The training presented climate modelling, projection, and data to support a strong climate rationale. It also delved into the impacts analysis methodology, additional innovative technical solutions and gender and social inclusions.

The training focused on enhancing capacities on project formation, scheduling, budgeting, monitoring, and evaluation plan of water-related climate change project. A site visit was also scheduled at the end of the training for a water and climate change project for RMI.

Manager of the PCCC, Ms. Ofa Ma’asi-Kaisamy thanked the representative and host country RMI and noted that the impacts of climate change on the water sector as one of the most compelling consequences of climate change, as well as one of the most critical issues for Pacific Island Countries and Territories.

“The main objective of the training programme is to support practitioners in the Pacific to enhance the capacity working on climate change and the water sector,” said Ms Ma’asi-Kaisamy.

“The journey of the PCCC began more than ten years ago, when climate change practitioners from around the region tabled the idea of a Pacific Climate Change Centre during the Pacific Climate Change Roundtable in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands and the PCCC is now in implementation mode and providing capacity building programmes for the region.”

The in-person training was made possible with funding support from the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and in partnership with experts from SPREP, the Fiji Ministry of Infrastructure and Meteorological Services, CSIRO – Australia, Moerk Water Solutions - Asia-Pacific and the National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES)- Japan.

For further information on the training courses delivered through this PCCC, please contact [email protected]