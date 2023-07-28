Working together to build resilience across our Pacific

The Pacific Adaptation to Climate Change and Resilience Building (PACRES) project is scheduled to convene its fourth and final Project Steering Committee Meeting and the Intra-ACP Lessons Learned in Climate Change and Disaster Resilience Workshop in Nadi, Fiji, from 31 July to 4 August 2023.

PACRES aims to enhance regional and national adaptation and mitigation solutions to address climate change challenges faced by 15 Pacific ACP countries. These countries include the Cook Islands, Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Funded by the European Union Intra-ACP GCCA+, the Project Steering Committee Meeting, and Lessons Learned in Climate Change and Disaster Resilience will assess PACRES' progress from 2021 to 2023 and discuss necessary adjustments to the scheduled activities for the following year. Additionally, the meeting will provide an opportunity for PACRES country representatives and partners to contribute their input on progress, proposed adjustments, and lessons learned during the duration of the project.

“We’ve progressed much over this period, making an impact upon the lives of our Pacific Islands people as they build their resilience in the face of climate change,” said Mr Semi Qamese, PACRES Project Manager.

“We are working to ensure a legacy of resilience is in place through our PACRES work. We are thankful to our partners and our Pacific Islands people for their support of our work underway across our Pacific island’s region.”

The PACRES project, amounting to €12.18 million, is primarily funded by the European Union (€12 million), with targeted contributions from Monaco and the Swiss Confederation. It is collaboratively implemented by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS), the Pacific Community (SPC), and the University of the South Pacific (USP).

The Intra ACP GCCA+ Pacific Adaptation to Climate Change and Resilience Building (PACRES) project has scheduled two significant Steering Committee Meetings and the Intra-ACP Lessons Learned in Climate Change and Disaster Resilience Workshop. This will bring the Intra-ACP practitioners together from the Pacific and the Caribbean regions to share insights and best practices in climate change and disaster resilience.

Participants at the 2022 Intra-ACP GCCA+ PACRES Steering Committee Meeting

“We can work together and learn from each other across our Small Islands Developing States,” said Mr Qamese.

“We experience these challenges personally as Islands, we all know our impacts all too well and as such we have experience in what has and hasn’t worked for us as we adapt to these changes that are affecting our way of life as we know it. It’s this that underpins our Climate and Disaster Resilience Workshop, and we look forward to the learning ahead from each other.”

The Project Steering Committee Meeting is held from 31 July to 1 August and the Intra-ACP Lessons Learned in Climate Change and Disaster Resilience Workshop is from 2 - 4 August in Nadi, Fiji.

For further information on the PACRES project, please contact Semi Qamese, the PACRES Project Manager, at [email protected].

ABOUT PACRES

