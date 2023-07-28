Rock Artist Ronda Ray: Covers a Classic by an Icon

Considers Stevie Nicks a Hero

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based singer and songwriter Ronda Ray has taken on the challenge of covering one of her all-time favorite songs, "Gold Dust Woman", originally performed by the legendary Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. Ray explains, “You could spend a lifetime trying to figure out what “Gold Dust Woman” is really about, which is exactly how long I believe the journey toward self-honesty takes. It’s really fun to disappear into this song."

Known for her original work and compelling cover performances, Ray enjoys paying tribute to the rockers and songs who’ve inspired her, with "Gold Dust Woman" being one of her favorites. “This particular song is at the top of my list. And there are so many artists who’ve inspired me like The Pretenders, Joan Jett, Heart and The Foo Fighters.

Ray expressed admiration for Stevie Nicks, describing her as a true hero in the music industry. When selecting songs to cover, Ronda looks for pieces that hold a special place in rock history, and "Gold Dust Woman" is a track that resonates deeply with her. She wanted to create a unique version of the song, one that pays homage to the original while infusing it with her own influences.

Recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, amidst the scenic West Texas desert, Ronda and her team embarked on an immersive recording experience. The album, titled "Walking Away," features "Gold Dust Woman" as a standout track among the collection of songs that embody rock, soul and bluesy ballads.

Reflecting on the creative process, Ronda shared, "We really got out of the box on this one. My first record was good, but it was very safe. I like to see how far we can push the limits, so we can create something familiar but different. We did that on this song and the album."

Whether she's doing a cover or writing something of her own, the determined singer and songwriter has never lost focus of why she’s out on the road most of the year. “Rock ‘n’ Roll is about living your dreams," she says. "It’s about being true to yourself and being who you were meant to be.”

Ray’s version of "Gold Dust Woman" is now available on all major digital platforms and streaming services, including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more.

For more information visit: rondaraymusic.com