Author Patrick Girondi Tops Five Bestseller Lists with "New City"
New City is a gritty narrative of a forgotten, impoverished part of Chicago. Girondi is a new Saul Bellow or Studs Terkel. It’s a must-read to understand Chicago.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Girondi’s latest book “New City: A Story About Race-Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago,” has struck many positive chords, nerves and notes. Skyhorse Publishing released “New City” in February, and in July it made the Amazon Bestseller List, capturing readers’ attention in multiple categories including no. 1 in “History of Midwestern USA.”
— Pat Arbor
“New City” expounds on how corrupt developers and corporations collude with politicians to make money, and in the process, divide people by race. Girondi pointedly describes the “Windy City,” sharing his experiences of how regular neighborhood folk who once enjoyed much camaraderie now sadly embark on a mission to uproot and live their lives elsewhere. Girondi targets the excessive graft and unbridled greed that ushered in dystopian social change. “New City” chronicles the transformation from different times when people were not sensitive to every little thing, to the soulless and dehumanizing tool of identity-politics.
Patrick Arbor, former chairman of the Chicago Board of Trade, stated "New City is a gritty narrative of a forgotten, impoverished part of Chicago. Even though it’s economically indigent, Girondi’s account of the companionship, loyalty, brotherhood, and community support is impressive. Girondi is a new Saul Bellow or Studs Terkel. It’s a must-read to understand Chicago.”
The cover artwork was produced by renowned artist, Megan Euker.
Girondi’s first book, “Flight of the Rondone,” was released in May of 2022 and became #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller. Girondi has 3 more books in his literary pipeline. “Faded Genes: Searching for a Cure and Finding Home in Altamura, Italy” will be released October 3rd, 2023. “Blind Faith” will be released in November, 2023 and “Chivalry” in January, 2024. Girondi signed a first of its kind deal with Skyhorse in which each of the three new books will contain both the novel followed by the screenplay, both written by Girondi.
Girondi is an Italian and American singer-songwriter, author, and founder of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT), a gene therapy company focused on bringing a safe and accessible cure to Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia patients. Girondi has released seven music albums and is presently in negotiations for a release of the film based on his book, “Flight of the Rondone.”
