Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) ("Mid Penn"), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank") and MPB Financial Services, LLC, today reported net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $4.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share. Adjusted net income excluding non-recurring expenses(1) for the second quarter 2023 was $11.1 million and adjusted earnings per share common share excluding non-recurring expenses was $0.68, which excluded $6.3 million of after-tax merger-related expenses.

Key Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2023

  • Completed the acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp ("Brunswick"), which added total assets of $391.9 million comprised primarily of $324.8 million of loans.
  • Organic deposit growth for the quarter was $126.0 million, or 13% (annualized), from the first quarter of 2023.
  • Organic loan growth for the quarter was $98.3 million, or 10.9% (annualized), from the first quarter of 2023.
  • Repurchased 204,379 shares of common stock at an average price of $22.41.
  • Total accumulated other comprehensive loss was 4.5% of tangible shareholders' equity(1) at June 30, 2023.
  • Book value per common share was $32.05 for the second quarter, compared to $32.15 for the first quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share(1) was $23.79 at June 30, 2023, compared to $24.52, at March 31, 2023.

“During the second quarter, while completing the acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp, Mid Penn achieved 13% annualized organic deposit growth and 10.9% annualized organic loan growth, demonstrating our resilience in the face of recent turbulence in the banking industry. The Brunswick acquisition added $325 million in quality loans and $283 million in core deposits while giving Mid Penn entry into the dynamic central New Jersey market. We look forward to complementing Brunswick’s talented team of bankers with the resources of a $5+ billion balance sheet to help them compete effectively in a market with very attractive demographics,” Chair, President, and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi said.

Ritrievi added, “As a result of the interest rate yield curve being inverted throughout the quarter, our net interest margin remained under pressure, as is the case for most community banks that compete in the spread business. Notwithstanding the rate increase announced this week, we feel we are nearing an end of that margin compression with the expectation that we will now begin to build that margin back to the level we saw in FY2021 and 2022. As we do that, we will remain diligent in controlling noninterest expenses so that our final FY2023 operating results will meet the expectations of our shareholders and analysts.”

For the second quarter, the Board is pleased to announce a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, which was declared at its meeting on July 26, 2023, payable on August 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income was $36.4 million compared to net interest income of $36.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $35.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was 3.29% compared to 3.49% for the first quarter of 2023, and 3.45% for the second quarter of 2022, a 20 and 16 basis point ("bp") decrease, respectively, compared to the prior quarter and the same period in 2022.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased to 5.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from 4.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due to assets continuing to reprice at higher rates during the quarter. Increased yields on interest-earning assets were more than offset by increases in funding costs for the quarter with overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing to 2.35% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 1.81% at March 31, 2023, and 0.36% at June 30, 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income increased $2.6 million to $72.5 million compared to net interest income of $69.8 million for the same period of 2022.

Both interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities associated with the Brunswick acquisition had substantially similar yields to the corresponding Mid Penn portfolios. We do not anticipate a material change in net interest margin resulting from the acquisition.

Average Balances

Average balances were significantly impacted by the Brunswick acquisition given that the acquisition closed on May 19, 2023. Day one increases in loans, total assets, deposits, borrowings, and total liabilities were $324.8 million, $391.9 million, $282.6 million, $60.1 million, and $346.3 million, respectively.

Average loans increased $253.3 million to $3.8 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.6 billion at March 31, 2023, and $3.1 billion at June 30, 2022. Average deposits were $4.1 billion for the second quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $274.6 million, or 7.3%, compared to total average deposits in the first quarter of 2023, and $220.5 million, or 5.8%, compared to total average deposits of $3.8 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 1.77% for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 48 bp and 156 bp increase from the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. We continue to face headwinds with respect to deposit pricing as customers in many product types have become increasingly rate sensitive. Our primary focus with respect to deposit strategy is stability, ensuring that our rates are competitive and our product mix satisfies the needs of our customers. Additionally, Mid Penn also maintains interest rate swaps designated as cash flow hedges to hedge the cash flows associated with existing brokered CDs to mitigate the impact of rising deposit costs.

As a result of the Brunswick acquisition and organic movement, the mix of deposits has shifted from the prior quarter. Time deposits represented 22.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, and increased to 29.8% at June 30, 2023. Nearly all of this increase corresponds to movement out of interest-bearing transaction accounts. The mix of non-interest bearing deposits remained stable, representing approximately 20% of total deposits for both March 31 and June 30, 2023. The average duration of the non-hedged time deposit portfolio is 12 months at June 30, 2023. We believe this positions us well to reprice the portfolio at lower rates in the future.

Asset Quality

On January 1, 2023, Mid Penn adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (ASC Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaces the incurred loss methodology, and is referred to as CECL. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023, are presented under CECL, while prior period results are reported in accordance with the previously applicable incurred loss methodology.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $667 thousand compared to the provision for credit losses of $490 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in provision was primarily due to reserving for the loans acquired through the Brunswick acquisition which was $2.0 million for non-PCD loans. The provision for credit losses on loans was $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $578 thousand compared to the provision for credit losses of $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.81% at June 30, 2023, from 0.87% at March 31, 2023, primarily due to improved economic forecasts.

Total nonperforming assets were $16.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to nonperforming assets of $14.2 million and $8.0 million at March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase during the second quarter primarily related to $3.9 million of non-accrual loans acquired from Brunswick, partially offset by reductions to other non-accrual loans. Delinquency as a percentage of total loans was 0.47% at June 30, 2023.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased $18.9 million, or 3.68%, from $512.1 million as of December 31, 2022, to $531.0 million as of June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the Brunswick acquisition. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of both the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered "well capitalized" at June 30, 2023. Additionally, Mid Penn declared $3.2 million in dividends during the second quarter of 2023.

On May 11, 2023, Mid Penn’s Board of Directors reauthorized its treasury stock repurchase program ("Program") effective through May 11, 2024. The Program authorizes the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of Mid Penn’s outstanding common stock. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, Mid Penn repurchased 204,379 shares of common stock at an average price of $22.41. As of June 30, 2023, Mid Penn repurchased 412,722 shares of common stock at an average price of $22.92 per share under the Program. The Program had $5.5 million remaining available for repurchase as of June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $5.2 million, an increase of $895 thousand, compared to noninterest income of $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The primary driver of the increase was a death benefit claim related to BOLI and increased insurance revenues from the MPB Insurance division, which are included in other income. The Brunswick acquisition provides a market with an attractive demographic in which to create new wealth management and insurance customer relationships, which would help bolster noninterest income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $9.5 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, compared to noninterest income of $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in noninterest income is primarily due to mortgage banking hedging activities. Given the rising interest rate environment and lower demand for mortgages, hedging the mortgage pipeline becomes more difficult and adds volatility to earnings.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $35.5 million, an increase of $9.5 million, or 36.3%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to noninterest expense of $26.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, includes $7.9 million of merger related expenses. Excluding merger related expenses, overall noninterest expense remained relatively flat for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $61.6 million, an increase of $11.9 million, or 24.0%, compared to noninterest expense of $49.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023, includes $8.2 million of merger-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio(1) was 65.40% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 63.16% in the first quarter of 2023, and 57.57% in the second quarter of 2022. Mid Penn is currently evaluating levels of noninterest expense for opportunities to reduce operating costs throughout the organization.

Brunswick Acquisition

On May 19, 2023, Mid Penn completed its acquisition of Brunswick through the merger of Brunswick with and into Mid Penn, with Mid Penn being the surviving corporation. In connection with this acquisition, Brunswick Bank and Trust Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brunswick, merged with and into Mid Penn Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mid Penn.

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of Brunswick common stock issued and outstanding as of May 19, 2023, was converted into the right to receive, at the election of the holder, either 0.598 shares of Mid Penn common stock or $18.00 cash, subject to adjustment and proration procedures described in the Merger Agreement requiring that fifty percent (50%) of the outstanding shares of Brunswick common stock be converted into the right to receive cash and the balance converted into the right to receive Mid Penn common stock. Cash was paid to Brunswick shareholders in lieu of any fractional shares. As a result of the merger, Mid Penn paid holders of Brunswick common stock approximately $25.6 million in cash and issued approximately 849,510 shares of Mid Penn common stock.

Subsequent Events

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Mid Penn disclaims any obligation to update this information.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continues," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy" or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on securities held in Mid Penn’s portfolio; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank individually or collectively, including tax legislation; results of the regulatory examination and supervision process and oversight, including changes in monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; the availability of financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank’s future businesses; material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with Mid Penn’s initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in legacy Mid Penn and Brunswick markets; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the integration of Mid Penn and Brunswick successfully; the dilution caused by Mid Penn’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Mid Penn.

For a more detailed description of these and other factors which would affect our results, please see Mid Penn’s filings with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Mid Penn on its website or otherwise. Mid Penn assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023		   Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022
Ending Balances:                    
Investment securities   $ 634,038     $ 633,831     $ 637,802     $ 644,766     $ 618,184  
Loans, net of unearned interest     4,001,922       3,580,082       3,495,162       3,303,977       3,163,157  
Total assets     5,093,887       4,583,465       4,497,954       4,333,903       4,310,163  
Total deposits     4,286,686       3,878,081       3,778,331       3,729,596       3,702,587  
Shareholders' equity     530,962       510,793       512,099       499,105       495,835  
Average Balances:                    
Investment securities     630,750       636,151       640,792       626,447       580,406  
Loans, net of unearned interest     3,808,717       3,555,375       3,395,308       3,237,587       3,129,334  
Total assets     4,827,786       4,520,869       4,381,213       4,339,783       4,465,906  
Total deposits     4,057,605       3,782,990       3,727,287       3,726,658       3,837,135  
Shareholders' equity     504,535       510,857       505,769       502,082       495,681  
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended
Income Statement:   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023		   Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022
Net interest income   $ 36,444     $ 36,049     $ 38,577     $ 39,409     $ 35,433  
Provision for credit losses     1,157       490       525       1,550       1,725  
Noninterest income     5,220       4,325       6,714       5,963       5,230  
Noninterest expense     35,529       26,070       25,468       24,715       23,915  
Income before provision for income taxes     4,978       13,814       19,298       19,107       15,023  
Provision for income taxes     142       2,587       3,579       3,626       2,771  
Net income available to shareholders     4,836       11,227       15,719       15,481       12,252  
Net income excluding non-recurring expenses (1)     11,112       11,404       15,951       15,481       12,252  
                     
Per Share:                    
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.29     $ 0.71     $ 0.99     $ 0.97     $ 0.77  
Diluted earnings per common share     0.29       0.70       0.99       0.97       0.77  
Cash dividends declared     0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20  
Book value per common share     32.05       32.15       32.24       31.42       31.23  
Tangible book value per common share (1)     23.79       24.52       24.59       23.80       23.57  
                     
Asset Quality:                    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)     0.018 %     0.013 %     0.006 %     (0.007 %)     (0.001 %)
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.39       0.38       0.25       0.23       0.25  
Non-performing asset to total loans and other real estate     0.40       0.39       0.25       0.23       0.25  
Non-performing asset to total assets     0.32       0.31       0.21       0.18       0.19  
ACL on loans to total loans     0.81       0.87       0.54       0.56       0.53  
ACL on loans to nonperforming loans     205.65       225.71       220.82       242.23       211.66  
                     
Profitability:                    
Return on average assets     0.40 %     1.01 %     1.42 %     1.42 %     1.10 %
Return on average equity     3.84       8.91       12.33       12.23       9.91  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     5.53       11.97       16.61       16.55       13.59  
Net interest margin     3.29       3.49       3.80       3.92       3.45  
Efficiency ratio (1)     65.40       63.16       54.59       53.46       57.57  
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets) (2)     9.6 %     9.2 %     10.7 %     9.6 %     9.0 %
Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (2)     10.7       10.8       12.5       11.4       11.5  
Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (2)     10.7       10.8       12.5       11.7       11.8  
Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (2)     11.5       13.1       14.5       13.8       14.1  

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.
(2) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are preliminary and prior periods are actual.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):

(In thousands, except share data)   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 75,906     $ 51,158     $ 53,368     $ 76,018     $ 64,440  
Interest-bearing balances with other financial institutions     13,332       4,996       4,405       4,520       4,909  
Federal funds sold     9,711       6,017       3,108       14,140       167,437  
Total cash and cash equivalents     98,949       62,171       60,881       94,678       236,786  
Investment Securities:                    
Held to maturity, at amortized cost     404,831       396,784       399,494       402,142       399,032  
Available for sale, at fair value     228,774       236,609       237,878       242,195       218,698  
Equity securities available for sale, at fair value     433       438       430       428       454  
Loans held for sale     7,258       2,677       2,475       5,997       9,574  
Loans, net of unearned interest     4,034,510       3,611,347       3,514,119       3,322,457       3,180,033  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     (32,588 )     (31,265 )     (18,957 )     (18,480 )     (16,876 )
Net loans     4,001,922       3,580,082       3,495,162       3,303,977       3,163,157  
                     
Premises and equipment, net     39,230       34,191       34,471       33,854       33,732  
Operating lease right of use asset     9,106       8,414       8,798       8,352       8,326  
Finance lease right of use asset     2,817       2,862       2,907       2,952       2,997  
Cash surrender value of life insurance     53,931       50,928       50,674       50,419       50,169  
Restricted investment in bank stocks     11,646       8,041       8,315       4,595       4,234  
Accrued interest receivable     19,626       19,205       18,405       15,861       12,902  
Deferred income taxes     24,309       15,548       13,674       16,093       13,780  
Goodwill     129,403       114,231       114,231       113,871       113,835  
Core deposit and other intangibles, net     7,453       6,916       7,260       7,215       7,729  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     489       248       43       49       69  
Other assets     53,710       44,120       42,856       31,225       34,689  
Total Assets   $ 5,093,887     $ 4,583,465     $ 4,497,954     $ 4,333,903     $ 4,310,163  
                     
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 830,479     $ 797,038     $ 793,939     $ 863,037     $ 850,180  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts     2,180,312       2,197,216       2,325,847       2,414,272       2,377,260  
Time     1,275,895       883,827       658,545       452,287       475,147  
Total Deposits     4,286,686       3,878,081       3,778,331       3,729,596       3,702,587  
                     
Short-term borrowings     112,442       88,000       102,647              
Long-term debt     58,982       4,316       4,409       4,501       4,592  
Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities     45,929       56,794       56,941       66,357       73,995  
Operating lease liability     9,894       9,270       9,725       10,261       10,324  
Accrued interest payable     11,834       5,809       2,303       1,841       1,542  
Other liabilities     37,158       30,402       31,499       22,242       21,288  
Total Liabilities     4,562,925       4,072,672       3,985,855       3,834,798       3,814,328  
                     
Shareholders' Equity:                    
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share; 40.0 million shares authorized     16,980       16,098       16,094       16,091       16,081  
Additional paid-in capital     409,976       387,332       386,987       386,452       386,128  
Retained earnings     131,271       129,617       133,114       120,572       108,265  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (17,805 )     (17,374 )     (19,216 )     (19,130 )     (9,759 )
Treasury stock     (9,460 )     (4,880 )     (4,880 )     (4,880 )     (4,880 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     530,962       510,793       512,099       499,105       495,835  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 5,093,887     $ 4,583,465     $ 4,497,954     $ 4,333,903     $ 4,310,163  
                                         

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited):

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2022
INTEREST INCOME                            
Loans, including fees   $ 52,094     $ 45,865     $ 42,492     $ 38,484     $ 34,264     $ 97,959     $ 69,280  
Investment securities:                            
Taxable     3,962       3,874       3,784       3,382       2,833       7,836       4,786  
Tax-exempt     391       389       390       392       379       780       715  
Other interest-bearing balances     83       53       36       12       8       136       21  
Federal funds sold     49       45       40       736       736       94       1,050  
Total Interest Income     56,579       50,226       46,742       43,006       38,220       106,805       75,852  
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits     17,927       12,001       6,995       2,836       2,019       29,928       4,313  
Short-term borrowings     1,507       1,490       441                   2,997        
Long-term and subordinated debt     701       686       729       761       768       1,387       1,692  
Total Interest Expense     20,135       14,177       8,165       3,597       2,787       34,312       6,005  
Net Interest Income     36,444       36,049       38,577       39,409       35,433       72,493       69,847  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     1,157       490       525       1,550       1,725       1,647       2,225  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses     35,287       35,559       38,052       37,859       33,708       70,846       67,622  
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Fiduciary and wealth management     1,204       1,236       1,085       1,729       1,205       2,440       2,257  
ATM debit card interchange     998       1,056       1,099       1,078       1,128       2,054       2,185  
Service charges on deposits     514       435       461       483       450       949       1,134  
Mortgage banking     287       384       237       536       305       671       834  
Mortgage hedging     128       20       150       217       538       148       1,104  
Net gain on sales of SBA loans     128                   152       119       128       110  
Earnings from cash surrender value of life insurance     292       254       255       250       262       546       508  
Other     1,669       940       3,427       1,518       1,223       2,609       2,848  
Total Noninterest Income     5,220       4,325       6,714       5,963       5,230       9,545       10,980  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Salaries and employee benefits     15,027       13,844       13,434       13,583       12,340       28,871       25,584  
Software licensing and utilization     2,070       1,946       1,793       1,804       1,821       4,016       3,927  
Occupancy, net     1,750       1,886       1,812       1,634       1,655       3,636       3,454  
Equipment     1,248       1,251       1,249       1,121       1,112       2,499       2,123  
Shares tax     751       899       160       920       480       1,650       1,706  
Legal and professional fees     602       800       900       528       694       1,402       1,333  
ATM/card processing     532       493       534       518       571       1,025       1,087  
Intangible amortization     461       344       496       514       521       805       1,002  
FDIC Assessment     684       340       243       254       506       1,024       1,097  
(Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net     (126 )           (45 )     (57 )     (15 )     (126 )     (31 )
Merger and acquisition     4,992       224       294                   5,216        
Post-acquisition restructuring     2,952                               2,952       329  
Other     4,586       4,043       4,598       3,896       4,230       8,629       8,049  
Total Noninterest Expense     35,529       26,070       25,468       24,715       23,915       61,599       49,660  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     4,978       13,814       19,298       19,107       15,023       18,792       28,942  
Provision for income taxes     142       2,587       3,579       3,626       2,771       2,729       5,336  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS   $ 4,836     $ 11,227     $ 15,719     $ 15,481     $ 12,252     $ 16,063     $ 23,606  
                             
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:                            
Basic Earnings Per Common Share   $ 0.29     $ 0.71     $ 0.99     $ 0.97     $ 0.77     $ 1.00     $ 1.48  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   $ 0.29     $ 0.70     $ 0.99     $ 0.97     $ 0.77     $ 1.00     $ 1.48  
Cash Dividends Declared   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.40  
                                                         

CONSOLIDATED – AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited):

    Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)   Average Balance   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS:                                    
Interest Bearing Balances   $ 7,777   $ 83     4.28 %   $ 5,761   $ 53     3.73 %   $ 5,920   $ 8     0.54 %
Investment Securities:                                    
Taxable     551,832     3,783     2.75       556,901     3,764     2.74       501,631     2,740     2.19  
Tax-Exempt     78,918     495     2.52       79,250     493     2.52       78,775     480     2.44  
Total Securities     630,750     4,278     2.72       636,151     4,257     2.71       580,406     3,220     2.23  
                                     
Federal Funds Sold     6,035     49     3.26       3,775     45     4.83       415,405     736     0.71  
Loans, Net of Unearned Interest     3,808,717     52,192     5.50       3,555,375     45,961     5.24       3,129,334     34,354     4.40  
Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks     10,177     179     7.05       9,542     110     4.68       4,854     94     7.77  
Total Earning Assets     4,463,456     56,781     5.10       4,210,604     50,426     4.86       4,135,919     38,412     3.73  
                                     
Cash and Due from Banks     70,378             51,444             59,822        
Other Assets     293,952             258,821             270,165        
Total Assets   $ 4,827,786           $ 4,520,869           $ 4,465,906        
                                     
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                                    
Interest-bearing Demand   $ 936,687   $ 3,216     1.38 %   $ 968,951   $ 2,691     1.13 %   $ 1,030,237   $ 462     0.18 %
Money Market     929,774     5,104     2.20       940,286     4,084     1.76       1,079,900     584     0.22  
Savings     319,728     64     0.08       330,773     54     0.07       357,433     43     0.05  
Time     1,061,276     9,543     3.61       749,598     5,172     2.80       516,346     930     0.72  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits     3,247,465     17,927     2.21       2,989,608     12,001     1.63       2,983,916     2,019     0.27  
                                     
Short term borrowings     94,067     1,507     6.43       121,898     1,490     4.96                
Long-term debt     54,347     194     1.43       4,350     44     4.10       9,238     107     4.65  
Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities     47,782     507     4.26       56,875     642     4.58       74,062     661     3.58  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities     3,443,661     20,135     2.35       3,172,731     14,177     1.81       3,067,216     2,787     0.36  
                                     
Noninterest-bearing Demand     810,140             793,382             853,219        
Other Liabilities     69,451             43,899             49,790        
Shareholders' Equity     504,535             510,857             495,681        
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity   $ 4,827,787           $ 4,520,869           $ 4,465,906        
                                     
Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis)       $ 36,646             $ 36,249             $ 35,625      
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment         (202 )             (200 )             (192 )    
Net Interest Income       $ 36,444             $ 36,049             $ 35,433      
                                     
Total Yield on Earning Assets           5.10 %           4.86 %           3.73 %
Rate on Supporting Liabilities           2.35             1.81             0.36  
Average Interest Spread           2.76             3.04             3.37  
Net Interest Margin           3.29             3.49             3.45  

(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowance.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands)   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023		   Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:                    
Beginning balance   $ 31,265     $ 18,957     $ 18,480     $ 16,876     $ 15,147  
                     
Impact of adopting CECL           11,931                    
Purchase credit deteriorated loans     336                          
                     
Loans Charged off                    
Commercial real estate           (16 )     (7 )            
Commercial and industrial     (109 )     (111 )           (1 )      
Construction                              
Residential mortgage           (4 )     (23 )     (3 )      
Consumer     (65 )     (19 )     (20 )     (11 )     (9 )
Total loans charged off     (174 )     (150 )     (50 )     (15 )     (9 )
Recoveries of loans previously charged off                    
Commercial real estate                       63        
Commercial and industrial                              
Construction                              
Residential mortgage           30                   3  
Consumer     4       7       2       6       10  
Total recoveries     4       37       2       69       13  
Balance before provision     31,431       30,775       18,432       16,930       15,151  
Provision for credit losses     1,157       490       525       1,550       1,725  
Balance, end of quarter   $ 32,588     $ 31,265     $ 18,957     $ 18,480     $ 16,876  
                     
Nonperforming Assets                    
Total nonperforming loans     15,846       13,909       8,585       7,629       7,973  
                     
Foreclosed real estate     489       248       43       49       69  
Total nonperforming assets     16,335       14,157       8,628       7,678       8,042  
                     
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due     9       7       654       633        
Total risk elements   $ 16,344     $ 14,164     $ 9,282     $ 8,311     $ 8,042  
                                         

PPP Summary

(Dollars in thousands)   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023		   Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022
                     
PPP loans, net of deferred fees   $ 1,633     $ 1,752     $ 2,600     $ 2,800     $ 4,966  
                     
PPP Fees recognized   $ 3     $ 5     $ 29     $ 99     $ 652  
                                         

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
Explanatory note: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Mid Penn’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of Mid Penn’s performance. For tangible book value, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing tangible book value. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances or non-deductible portions of the non-GAAP adjustments. Non-PPP core banking loans are meaningful to investors as they are indicative of portfolio loans and related growth from traditional bank activities and excludes short-term or nonrecurring loans from special programs like the PPP. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, net of income taxes. For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity. The efficiency ratio is often used by management to measure its noninterest expense as a percentage of its revenue. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Mid Penn’s results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding Mid Penn’s ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Mid Penn’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliation of the non-GAAP to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables below.

Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023		   Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022
                     
Shareholders' Equity   $ 530,962     $ 510,793     $ 512,099     $ 499,105     $ 495,835  
Less: Goodwill     129,403       114,231       114,231       113,871       113,835  
Less: Core Deposit and Other Intangibles     7,453       6,916       7,260       7,215       7,729  
Tangible Equity   $ 394,106     $ 389,646     $ 390,608     $ 378,019     $ 374,271  
                     
Common Shares Outstanding     16,567,578       15,890,011       15,886,143       15,882,853       15,878,193  
                     
Tangible Book Value per Share   $ 23.79     $ 24.52     $ 24.59     $ 23.80     $ 23.57  
                                         

Non-PPP Core Banking Loans

(Dollars in thousands)   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023		   Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022
                     
Loans, net of unearned interest   $ 4,034,510     $ 3,611,347     $ 3,514,119     $ 3,322,457     $ 3,180,033  
Less: PPP loans, net of deferred fees     1,633       1,752       2,600       2,800       4,966  
Non-PPP core banking loans   $ 4,032,877     $ 3,609,595     $ 3,511,519     $ 3,319,657     $ 3,175,067  
                                         

Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses

    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023		   Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022
                     
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders   $ 4,836     $ 11,227     $ 15,719     $ 15,481     $ 12,252  
Plus: Merger and Acquisition Expenses     7,944       224       294              
Less: Tax Effect of Merger and Acquisition Expenses     1,668       47       62              
Net Income Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses   $ 11,112     $ 11,404     $ 15,951     $ 15,481     $ 12,252  
                     
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding     16,235,106       15,886,186       15,883,003       15,877,592       15,934,083  
                     
Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses   $ 0.68     $ 0.72     $ 0.99     $ 0.97     $ 0.77  
                                         

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023		   Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022
                     
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 4,836     $ 11,227     $ 15,719     $ 15,481     $ 12,252  
Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax     364       272       392       406       412  
    $ 5,200     $ 11,499     $ 16,111     $ 15,887     $ 12,664  
                     
Average shareholders' equity   $ 504,535     $ 510,857     $ 505,769     $ 502,082     $ 495,681  
Less: Average goodwill     120,284       114,231       113,879       113,835       113,835  
Less: Average core deposit and other intangibles     7,016       7,129       6,966       7,465       7,983  
Average tangible shareholders' equity   $ 377,235     $ 389,497     $ 384,924     $ 380,782     $ 373,863  
                     
Return on average tangible common equity     5.53 %     11.97 %     16.61 %     16.55 %     13.59 %
                                         

Efficiency Ratio

    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023		   Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022
                     
Noninterest expense   $ 35,529     $ 26,070     $ 25,468     $ 24,715     $ 23,915  
Less: Merger and acquisition expenses     7,944       224       294              
Less: Intangible amortization     461       344       496       514       521  
Less: (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net     (126 )           (45 )     (57 )     (15 )
Efficiency ratio numerator   $ 27,250     $ 25,502     $ 24,723     $ 24,258     $ 23,409  
                     
Net interest income     36,444       36,049       38,577       39,409       35,433  
Noninterest income     5,220       4,325       6,714       5,963       5,230  
Efficiency ratio denominator   $ 41,664     $ 40,374     $ 45,291     $ 45,372     $ 40,663  
                     
Efficiency ratio     65.40 %     63.16 %     54.59 %     53.46 %     57.57 %

 


Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
2407 Park Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17110
1-866-642-7736

CONTACTS

Rory G. Ritrievi
Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer

Allison S. Johnson
Chief Financial Officer

