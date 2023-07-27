Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,350 in the last 365 days.

Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $16.4 Million for the Second Quarter of 2023, and $35.3 Million for the First Six Months of 2023; Continued Deposit Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced second quarter 2023 net income increased 11% to $16.4 million, or $0.27 per average diluted common share, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.24 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and decreased (13%) from $18.9 million, or $0.31 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income increased 28% to $35.3 million, or $0.58 per average diluted common share, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.45 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All results are unaudited.

"We are pleased to report excellent operating results for the second quarter of 2023, achieving record earnings not only for this quarter but also for the first six months of the year,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our profits have shown a notable 28% increase compared to the first six months of 2022. This growth is attributed to the expansion of our loan portfolio, increased deposits, higher net interest income, and improved efficiency."

Mr. Jones further acknowledged that as clients sought higher yields on their deposits, there was an anticipated shift towards interest-bearing deposits. While this shift affected margins during the period, it reflects the Bank's responsiveness to client preferences and demonstrates the commitment to meeting their financial needs.

“Our credit quality remains strong, with only a minor increase to nonperforming and classified assets.” said Mr. Jones. “We remain confident in our allowance for credit losses with respect to our loan portfolio, as our reserves represent 863% of nonperforming loans and 1.45% of total loans.”

"Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we remain confident in the Bank's well-positioned balance sheet, with an emphasis on strength, stability, and liquidity. With a well-diversified and stable deposit base, along with abundant alternative funding sources, we are successfully navigating the current challenges within the banking industry," stated Mr. Jones.

Mr. Jones conveyed his gratitude to the loyal clients, dedicated team members, community nonprofits, and the Company’s shareholders, recognizing their continuing support. Their trust and collaboration play a crucial role in the Company’s ongoing success and ability to provide exceptional financial services to our clients.

Current Financial Condition and Liquidity Position

The following are important factors in understanding our current financial condition and liquidity position:

Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:

  • The following table shows our liquidity and available lines of credit at June 30, 2023:
       
LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT   Total
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Available
Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")   $ 464,100
FRB discount window collateralized line of credit     1,266,522
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") collateralized borrowing capacity     1,087,564
Unpledged investment securities (at fair value)     108,571
Off-balance sheet deposits     86,734
Federal funds purchase arrangements     80,000
Holding company line of credit     20,000
Total   $ 3,113,491
       
  • The Company’s total liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.113 billion, all of which remained available at June 30, 2023.
  • The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 69% of total deposits and approximately 145% of estimated uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023.
  • The Bank increased its credit line availability from the FRB and the FHLB by $332.3 million to $2.354 billion at June 30, 2023, from $2.022 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased by $1.515 billion from $839.5 million at December 31, 2022.
  • The Company borrowed $150.0 million on its line of credit with the FRB, and another $150.0 million on its line of credit with the FHLB during the first quarter of 2023, and both lines of credit were repaid in full on April 20, 2023. These short-term borrowings provided rapid, flexible liquidity during an uncertain time.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 73.07% at June 30, 2023, compared to 75.14% at December 31, 2022, and 73.39% at March 31, 2023.

Deposits:

  • Total deposits increased $111.2 million, or 3%, to $4.501 billion at June 30, 2023 from $4.390 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $56.2 million, or 1% from March 31, 2023.
  • Migration of customer deposits resulted in an increase in Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”)/Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (“CDARS”) deposits of $793.7 million to $824.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $30.4 million at December 31, 2022. ICS/CDARS deposits increased $520.0 million to $824.1 million at June 30, 2023 from $304.1 million at March 31, 2023.   
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased ($416.9) million, or (24%), to $1.320 billion at June 30, 2023 from December 31, 2022, and decreased ($149.2) million, or (10%) from March 31, 2023, primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing and ICS deposits.
  • The Company had 24,404 deposits accounts at June 30, 2023, with an average balance of $187,000, compared to 24,103 deposit accounts at March 31, 2023, with an average balance of $184,000. At December 31, 2023, the Company had 23,833 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $184,000.
  • Deposits from the top 100 client relationships totaled $2.108 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $401,000, representing 22% of the total number of accounts at June 30, 2023.

Investment Securities:

  • Investment securities totaled $1.168 billion at June 30, 2023, of which $486.1 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $682.1 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $13,000).
  • The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.79 years at June 30, 2023.
  • The following are the projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:
                   
          Agency      
          Mortgage-      
        backed and    
PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES CASH FLOWS   U.S.   Municipal    
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Treasury      Securities      Total
Third quarter of 2023   $ 27,000   $ 24,587   $ 51,587
Fourth quarter of 2023     20,000     19,739     39,739
First quarter of 2024     37,000     19,458     56,458
Second quarter of 2024     131,000     18,624     149,624
Total   $ 215,000   $ 82,408   $ 297,408
                   

Loans:

  • Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, decreased ($9.8) million to $3.289 billion at June 30, 2023 from December 31, 2022, and increased $26.9 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023.
  • Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $1.755 billion at June 30, 2023, of which 35% were owner occupied and 65% were investor CRE loans.
  • During the second quarter of 2023, 41 new CRE loans were originated totaling $92 million with a weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage for the non-owner occupied portfolio of 40% and 1.77 times, respectively
  • The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was $1.7 million.
  • The Company has personal guarantees on 90% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations.
  • Total office exposure in the CRE portfolio was $397 million, including 30 loans totaling approximately $76 million, in San Jose, 17 loans totaling approximately $29 million in San Francisco, and 6 loans totaling approximately $11 million, in Oakland, at June 30, 2023.   Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $307 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Of the $397 million of CRE loans with office exposure, approximately $35 million, or 9%, are situated in the Bay Area downtown business districts of San Jose and San Francisco, with an average balance of $2.3 million.
  • At June 30, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 43.6% and 1.87 times, respectively. For the 8 non-owner occupied office loans in San Francisco at June 30, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage were 34% and 1.55 times, respectively.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2023, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.27 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.24 for the second quarter of 2022, and $0.31 for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.58 for the first six months of 2023, compared to $0.45 for the first six months of 2022.
  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible common equity for the periods indicated:
                               
    For the Quarter Ended:   For the Six Months Ended:
       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,    June 30,       June 30, 
(unaudited)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Return on average tangible assets   1.29 %     1.52 %     1.15 %     1.40 %     1.07 %  
Return on average tangible common equity   13.93 %     16.71 %     14.06 %     15.29 %     13.28 %  
                                         
  • Net interest income increased 11% to $46.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 38 basis points to 3.76% for the second quarter of 2023, from 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, partially offset by a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits and an increase in the average balances of short-term borrowings.
    • Net interest income decreased (6%) to $46.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $49.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The FTE net interest margin decreased (33) basis points to 3.76% for the second quarter of 2023 from 4.09% for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans partially offset by increases in the prime rate and higher average yields on overnight funds.
    • For the first six months of 2023, the net interest income increased 19% to $95.6 million, compared to $80.1 million for the first six months of 2022. The FTE net interest margin increased 71 basis points to 3.92% for the first six months of 2023, from 3.21% for the first six months of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, partially offset by a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits, and an increase in the average balances of short-term borrowings.
  • The following table, as of June 30, 2023, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from an instantaneous shift in interest rates from the base rate:
             
    Increase/(Decrease) in  
    Estimated Net  
    Interest Income(1)  
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)      Amount      Percent  
(in $000's, unaudited)            
+400   $ 16,770     8.2   %
+300   $ 12,537     6.2   %
+200   $ 8,326     4.1   %
+100   $ 4,147     2.0   %
0            
−100   $ (5,371 )   (2.6 ) %
−200   $ (17,083 )   (8.4 ) %
−300   $ (32,894 )   (16.2 ) %
−400   $ (48,726 )   (24.0 ) %


                                         
(1)   Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.
                                         
  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.47% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in the prime rate.
                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,660,119     $ 35,310   5.32 %   $ 2,688,800     $ 34,967   5.27 %  
Prepayment fees           73   0.01 %           138   0.02 %  
Asset-based lending     28,251       686   9.74 %     27,550       627   9.23 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables     68,680       3,847   22.47 %     77,755       4,001   20.87 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     478,220       3,829   3.21 %     487,780       3,857   3.21 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (3,929 )     283   0.04 %     (4,360 )     522   0.08 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,231,341     $ 44,028   5.47 %   $ 3,277,525     $ 44,112   5.46 %  
 
  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.47% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.
                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,660,119     $ 35,310   5.32 %   $ 2,560,740     $ 28,025   4.39 %  
Prepayment fees           73   0.01 %           549   0.09 %  
Asset-based lending     28,251       686   9.74 %     49,667       874   7.06 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables     68,680       3,847   22.47 %     64,085       3,129   19.58 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     478,220       3,829   3.21 %     381,988       2,711   2.85 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (3,929 )     283   0.04 %     (6,303 )     1,250   0.20 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,231,341     $ 44,028   5.47 %   $ 3,050,177     $ 36,538   4.80 %  
                                   
  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.46% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 4.75% for the first six months of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.
                                   
    For the Six Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,674,389     $ 70,277   5.30 %   $ 2,556,636     $ 55,690   4.39 %  
Prepayment fees           211   0.02 %           1,059   0.08 %  
Asset-based lending     27,902       1,313   9.49 %     59,587       1,825   6.18 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables     73,193       7,848   21.62 %     60,940       5,922   19.60 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     482,964       7,686   3.21 %     368,880       5,139   2.81 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (4,143 )     805   0.06 %     (6,600 )     2,004   0.16 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,254,305     $ 88,140   5.46 %   $ 3,039,443     $ 71,639   4.75 %  


 
In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $3.8 million at June 30, 2023.
     
  • The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:
                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Deposits:                                    
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,368,373             $ 1,667,260            
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     1,118,200   $ 1,788   0.64 %     1,217,731   $ 1,476   0.49 %  
Savings and money market     1,109,347     4,638   1.68 %     1,285,173     3,489   1.10 %  
Time deposits - under $100     11,610     20   0.69 %     12,280     10   0.33 %  
Time deposits - $100 and over     201,600     1,410   2.81 %     163,047     845   2.10 %  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                                  
and time deposits     614,911     2,867   1.87 %     70,461     81   0.47 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,055,668     10,723   1.41 %     2,748,692     5,901   0.87 %  
Total deposits     4,424,041     10,723   0.97 %     4,415,952     5,901   0.54 %  
                                   
Short-term borrowings     62,653     787   5.04 %     46,677     578   5.02 %  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,401     538   5.48 %     39,363     537   5.53 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,157,722     12,048   1.53 %     2,834,732     7,016   1.00 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds   $ 4,526,095   $ 12,048   1.07 %   $ 4,501,992   $ 7,016   0.63 %  


  The average cost of total deposits increased to 0.97% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.54% for the first quarter of 2023.   The average cost of funds increased to 1.07% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.63% for the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 0.10% and the average cost of funds was 0.15% for the second quarter of 2022.
     
  The average cost of total deposits increased to 0.76% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 0.10% for the first six months of 2022.   The average cost of funds increased to 0.85% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 0.14% for the first six months of 2022.
     
  The increase in the average cost of total deposits and the average cost of funds for the second quarter of 2023 and first six months of 2023 was primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing and ICS deposits and an increase in market interest rates.
     
  • During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $260,000, compared to a ($181,000) recapture of provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2022, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $32,000 for the first quarter of 2023. There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $292,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a ($748,000) recapture of provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.1 million for both the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. Total noninterest income decreased (25%) to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts.

    • For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total noninterest income increased 6% to $4.8 million, compared to $4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by a $637,000 gain on warrants during the first six months of 2022.
  • Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $25.0 million, compared to $23.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and higher insurance and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2023. Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $25.0 million, compared to $25.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in payroll taxes, vacation and 401(k) expenses, higher deferred loan origination costs, and lower professional fees, partially offset by higher information technology related expenses.

    • Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased to $50.4 million, compared to $46.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and higher insurance and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

    • Full time equivalent employees were 347 at June 30, 2023, and 332 at June 30, 2022, and 339 at March 31, 2023.  
  • The efficiency ratio was 51.67% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 52.73% for the second quarter of 2022, and 48.83% for the first quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio improved to 50.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 54.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to higher net interest income.

  • Income tax expense was $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.0%, compared to 29.3% for the second quarter of 2022, and 28.9% for the first quarter of 2023. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $14.4 million, compared to $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The effective tax rate for both the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was 28.9%.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets decreased (1%) to $5.312 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $5.357 billion at June 30, 2022. Total assets decreased (4%) from $5.537 billion at March 31, 2023, due to the repayment during the second quarter of 2023 of $300.0 million in borrowings that were outstanding at March 31, 2023.  

  • The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) for the periods indicated:
                   
SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE   June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2023    2023    2022 
Balance (at fair value):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ 421,146     $ 422,903     $ 250,126  
Agency mortgage-backed securities     64,912       68,848       82,003  
Total   $ 486,058     $ 491,751     $ 332,129  
                   
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ (10,903 )   $ (7,510 )   $ (1,239 )
Agency mortgage-backed securities     (5,659 )     (4,969 )     (2,949 )
Total   $ (16,562 )   $ (12,479 )   $ (4,188 )


  The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($16.6) million, or ($11.7) million net of taxes, which was 2% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023.
     
  The weighted average life of the securities available-for-sale portfolio was 1.64 years at June 30, 2023.
     
  • The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) gain and allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
                   
SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY   June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2023     2023     2022  
Balance (at amortized cost):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ 648,337     $ 663,481     $ 683,779  
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax     33,771       34,764       39,976  
Total   $ 682,108     $ 698,245     $ 723,755  
                   
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ (95,285 )   $ (89,962 )   $ (72,490 )
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax     (1,052 )     (297 )     (436 )
Total   $ (96,337 )   $ (90,259 )   $ (72,926 )
                   
Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities   $ (13 )   $ (14 )   $ (39 )


  The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($96.3) million at June 30, 2023, or ($67.9) million net of taxes, which was 11% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023.
     
  The weighted average life of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was 7.12 years at June 30, 2023.
     
  • The unrealized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at June 30, 2023 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.

  • The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
                                       
LOANS   June 30, 2023     March 31, 2023     June 30, 2022    
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total     Balance   % to Total     Balance   % to Total    
Commercial   $ 466,354     14 %   $ 506,602     16 %   $ 531,421     17 %  
Real estate:                                      
CRE - owner occupied     608,031     18 %     603,298     18 %     597,521     19 %  
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,147,313     35 %     1,083,852     33 %     993,621     32 %  
Land and construction     162,816     5 %     166,408     5 %     155,389     5 %  
Home equity     128,009     4 %     124,481     4 %     116,641     4 %  
Multifamily     244,959     7 %     231,242     7 %     221,938     7 %  
Residential mortgages     514,064     16 %     528,639     16 %     448,958     15 %  
Consumer and other     17,635     1 %     17,905     1 %     18,354     1 %  
Total Loans     3,289,181     100 %     3,262,427     100 %     3,083,843     100 %  
Deferred loan costs (fees), net     (397 )         (512 )         (1,391 )      
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees   $ 3,288,784     100 %   $ 3,261,915     100 %   $ 3,082,452     100 %  


  Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $206.3 million, or 7%, to $3.289 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.082 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $26.9 million, or 1%, from $3.262 billion at March 31, 2023.   Loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $141.2 million, or 5%, to $2.775 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.633 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $41.4 million, or 2%, from $2.733 billion at March 31, 2023. 
     
  Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 29% at June 30, 2023, compared to 28% at June 30, 2022, and 31% at March 31, 2023.
     
  At June 30, 2023, there was 35% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate, compared to 36% at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
     
  • The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of June 30, 2023. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal, and contractual repricing dates.
                                           
    Due in   Over One Year But                  
LOAN MATURITIES   One Year or Less   Less than Five Years   Over Five Years      
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Total
Loans with variable interest rates   $ 392,663   41 %     $ 259,692   27 %     $ 307,481   32 %     $ 959,836
Loans with fixed interest rates     66,900   3 %       576,870   25 %       1,685,575   72 %       2,329,345
Loans   $ 459,563   14 %     $ 836,562   25 %     $ 1,993,056   61 %     $ 3,289,181


  At June 30, 2023, approximately 29% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 36% at June 30, 2022, and 31% at March 31, 2023.
     
  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
                                 
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   At or For the Six Months Ended:  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS      June 30,       March 31,       June 30,    June 30,       June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023     2023     2022     2023     2022    
Balance at beginning of period   $ 47,273     $ 47,512     $ 42,788     $ 47,512     $ 43,290    
Charge-offs during the period     (24 )     (380 )     (355 )     (404 )     (371 )  
Recoveries during the period     294       109       3,238       403       3,319    
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period     270       (271 )     2,883       (1 )     2,948    
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period     260       32       (181 )     292       (748 )  
Balance at end of period   $ 47,803     $ 47,273     $ 45,490     $ 47,803     $ 45,490    
                                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees   $ 3,288,784     $ 3,261,915     $ 3,082,452     $ 3,288,784     $ 3,082,452    
Total nonperforming loans   $ 5,537     $ 2,240     $ 2,715     $ 5,537     $ 2,715    
ACLL to total loans     1.45   %     1.45   %     1.48   %     1.45   %     1.48   %  
ACLL to total nonperforming loans     863.34   %     2,110.40   %     1,675.51   %     863.34   %     1,675.51   %  


  The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for the first and second quarters of 2023:


DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL       
(in $000’s, unaudited)    
ACLL at December 31, 2022   $ 47,512  
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2023     (160 )
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first      
quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts     (79 )
ACLL at March 31, 2023     47,273  
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2023     1,652  
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second      
quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts     (1,122 )
ACLL at June 30, 2023   $ 47,803  
 
  • The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:
                                       
NONPERFORMING ASSETS   June 30, 2023     March 31, 2023     June 30, 2022    
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % of Total        Balance      % of Total        Balance      % of Total    
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                                      
and still accruing   $ 2,262   41 %   $ 1,459   65 %   $ 981   36 %  
Residential mortgages     1,873   34 %       %       %  
Commercial loans     1,306   23 %     685   31 %     640   24 %  
Home equity loans     96   2 %     96   4 %       %  
CRE loans       %       %     1,094   40 %  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,537   100 %   $ 2,240   100 %   $ 1,621   60 %  


  NPAs totaled $5.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and $2.2 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2023.
     
  There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2023, June 30, 2022, or March 31, 2023.
     
  Classified assets totaled $30.5 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $28.9 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and $26.8 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at March 31, 2023.
     
  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
                                       
DEPOSITS   June 30, 2023     March 31, 2023     June 30, 2022    
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total     Balance   % to Total     Balance   % to Total    
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,319,844   29 %   $ 1,469,081   33 %   $ 1,846,365   40 %  
Demand, interest-bearing     1,064,638   24 %     1,196,789   27 %     1,218,538   26 %  
Savings and money market     1,075,835   24 %     1,264,567   28 %     1,387,003   30 %  
Time deposits — under $250     44,520   1 %     37,884   1 %     36,691   1 %  
Time deposits — $250 and over     171,852   4 %     172,070   4 %     98,760   2 %  
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                                      
money market and time deposits     824,083   18 %     304,147   7 %     26,287   1 %  
Total deposits   $ 4,500,772   100 %   $ 4,444,538   100 %   $ 4,613,644   100 %  


  Total deposits decreased ($112.9) million, or (2%), to $4.501 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.614 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $56.2 million, or 1%, from $4.445 billion at March 31, 2023.
     
  ICS/CDARS deposits increased $797.8 million to $824.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $26.3 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $519.9 million from $304.1 million at March 31, 2023.
     
  Uninsured deposits were approximately $2.148 billion, or 48% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.556 billion, or 58% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023, and $2.788 billion, or 64% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.
     
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2023, as reflected in the following table:
                         
                               Well-capitalized    
                Financial    
                Institution   Basel III
    Heritage   Heritage   Basel III PCA   Minimum
    Commerce   Bank of   Regulatory   Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)   Corp   Commerce   Guidelines   Requirement (1)
Total Capital   15.4 %     14.8 %     10.0 %     10.5 %
Tier 1 Capital   13.2 %     13.7 %     8.0 %     8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   13.2 %     13.7 %     6.5 %     7.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage   9.7 %     10.0 %     5.0 %     4.0 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)   9.3 %     9.6 %     N/A     N/A  

 

                                            
(1)   Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
     
(2)   Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
                                            
 
  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
                   
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2023     2023     2022  
Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale   $ (11,822 )   $ (8,924 )   $ (3,036 )
Split dollar insurance contracts liability     (3,187 )     (3,139 )     (5,501 )
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability     (2,352 )     (2,361 )     (7,508 )
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans     103       107       127  
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (17,258 )   $ (14,317 )   $ (15,918 )
                   

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not perform a part of, this release or of our filings with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the following: (1) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, and increase the volatility of financial markets; (2) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (3) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (5) liquidity risks, including public announcements by, and media stories regarding, other financial institutions that may affect depositors’ confidence in the banking system; (6) our ability to mitigate and manage deposit liabilities in a manner that balances the need to meet current and expected withdrawals while investing a sufficient portion of our assets to promote strong earning capacity; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (8) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (9) conditions relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (10) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (11) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area, the impact of the cost of deposits and our ability to retain deposits; (12) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (13) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related vacancy rates, and asset and market prices; (14) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (15) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (16) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (17) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (18) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (19) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (20) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (21) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (22) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (23) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (24) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (25) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (26) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (27) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (28) risks resulting from social unrest and protests; (29) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events beyond our control; and (30) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC


For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com


                                               
    For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:     For the Six Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,         June 30,       June 30,       Percent  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2023   2022     2023     2022       2023   2022     Change  
Interest income   $ 58,341   $ 56,274   $ 43,556     4   %   34   %   $ 114,615   $ 83,462     37   %
Interest expense     12,048     7,016     1,677     72   %   618   %     19,064     3,362     467   %
Net interest income before provision                                              
for credit losses on loans     46,293     49,258     41,879     (6 ) %   11   %     95,551     80,100     19   %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans     260     32     (181 )   713   %   244   %     292     (748 )   139   %
Net interest income after provision                                              
for credit losses on loans     46,033     49,226     42,060     (6 ) %   9   %     95,259     80,848     18   %
Noninterest income:                                                  
Service charges and fees on deposit                                              
accounts     901     1,743     867     (48 ) %   4   %     2,644     1,479     79   %
Increase in cash surrender value of                                              
life insurance     502     493     480     2   %   5   %     995     960     4   %
Gain on sales of SBA loans     199     76     27     162   %   637   %     275     183     50   %
Servicing income     104     131     139     (21 ) %   (25 ) %     235     245     (4 ) %
Termination fees         11     45     (100 ) %   (100 ) %     11     45     (76 ) %
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                                              
life insurance             27     N/A   (100 ) %         27     (100 ) %
Gain on warrants                 N/A   N/A           637     (100 ) %
Other     368     312     513     18   %   (28 ) %     680     982     (31 ) %
Total noninterest income     2,074     2,766     2,098     (25 ) %   (1 ) %     4,840     4,558     6   %
Noninterest expense:                                                     
Salaries and employee benefits     13,987     14,809     13,476     (6 ) %   4   %     28,796     27,297     5   %
Occupancy and equipment     2,422     2,400     2,277     1   %   6   %     4,822     4,714     2   %
Professional fees     1,149     1,399     1,291     (18 ) %   (11 ) %     2,548     2,371     7   %
Other     7,433     6,793     6,146     9   %   21   %     14,226     12,060     18   %
Total noninterest expense     24,991     25,401     23,190     (2 ) %   8   %     50,392     46,442     9   %
Income before income taxes     23,116     26,591     20,968     (13 ) %   10   %     49,707     38,964     28   %
Income tax expense     6,713     7,674     6,147     (13 ) %   9   %     14,387     11,277     28   %
Net income   $ 16,403   $ 18,917   $ 14,821     (13 ) %   11   %   $ 35,320   $ 27,687     28   %
                                               
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                                 
(unaudited)                                                 
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.27   $ 0.31   $ 0.24     (13 ) %   13   %   $ 0.58   $ 0.46     26   %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.27   $ 0.31   $ 0.24     (13 ) %   13   %   $ 0.58   $ 0.45     29   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,035,435     60,908,221     60,542,170     0   %   1   %     60,971,828     60,468,027     1   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,167,689     61,268,072     60,969,154     0   %   0   %     61,192,720     60,945,711     0   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,091,155     60,948,607     60,666,794     0   %   1   %     61,091,155     60,666,794     1   %
Dividend per share   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13     0   %   0   %   $ 0.26   $ 0.26     0   %
Book value per share   $ 10.70   $ 10.62   $ 10.01     1   %   7   %   $ 10.70   $ 10.01     7   %
Tangible book value per share   $ 7.80   $ 7.70   $ 7.04     1   %   11   %   $ 7.80   $ 7.04     11   %
                                               
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                                      
(unaudited)                                                      
Annualized return on average equity     10.12 %     12.03 %     9.86   %   (16 ) %   3   %     11.06 %     9.29   %   19   %
Annualized return on average tangible                                              
common equity     13.93 %     16.71 %     14.06   %   (17 ) %   (1 ) %     15.29 %     13.28   %   15   %
Annualized return on average assets     1.25 %     1.47 %     1.11   %   (15 ) %   13   %     1.35 %     1.04   %   30   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets     1.29 %     1.52 %     1.15   %   (15 ) %   12   %     1.40 %     1.07   %   31   %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.76 %     4.09 %     3.38   %   (8 ) %   11   %     3.92 %     3.21   %   22   %
Efficiency ratio     51.67 %     48.83 %     52.73   %   6   %   (2 ) %     50.20 %     54.86   %   (8 ) %
                                               
AVERAGE BALANCES                                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                                      
Average assets   $ 5,278,243   $ 5,235,506   $ 5,334,636     1   %   (1 ) %   $ 5,256,993   $ 5,388,638     (2 ) %
Average tangible assets   $ 5,100,399   $ 5,057,063   $ 5,154,245     1   %   (1 ) %   $ 5,078,851   $ 5,207,912     (2 ) %
Average earning assets   $ 4,948,397   $ 4,895,009   $ 4,985,611     1   %   (1 ) %   $ 4,921,850   $ 5,039,432     (2 ) %
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 4,166   $ 2,755   $ 1,824     51   %   128   %   $ 3,764   $ 1,652     128   %
Average total loans   $ 3,227,175   $ 3,274,770   $ 3,048,353     (1 ) %   6   %   $ 3,250,541   $ 3,037,791     7   %
Average deposits   $ 4,424,041   $ 4,415,952   $ 4,579,436     0   %   (3 ) %   $ 4,420,019   $ 4,637,960     (5 ) %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,368,373   $ 1,667,260   $ 1,836,350     (18 ) %   (25 ) %   $ 1,516,991   $ 1,846,699     (18 ) %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,055,668   $ 2,748,692   $ 2,743,086     11   %   11   %   $ 2,903,028   $ 2,791,261     4   %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,157,722   $ 2,834,732   $ 2,791,527     11   %   13   %   $ 2,997,119   $ 2,835,495     6   %
Average equity   $ 650,240   $ 637,597   $ 603,182     2   %   8   %   $ 643,954   $ 601,279     7   %
Average tangible common equity   $ 472,396   $ 459,154   $ 422,791     3   %   12   %   $ 465,812   $ 420,553     11   %
                                                         


                                 
    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      June 30,       March 31,       December 31,       September 30,      June 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022    
Interest income   $ 58,341   $ 56,274   $ 55,192   $ 50,174   $ 43,556    
Interest expense     12,048     7,016     3,453     2,133     1,677    
Net interest income before provision                                
for credit losses on loans     46,293     49,258     51,739     48,041     41,879    
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans     260     32     508     1,006     (181 )  
Net interest income after provision                                
for credit losses on loans     46,033     49,226     51,231     47,035     42,060    
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges and fees on deposit                                
accounts     901     1,743     1,801     1,360     867    
Increase in cash surrender value of                                
life insurance     502     493     481     484     480    
Gain on sales of SBA loans     199     76         308     27    
Servicing income     104     131     138     125     139    
Termination fees         11         16     45    
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                                
life insurance                     27    
Gain on warrants                 32        
Other     368     312     352     456     513    
Total noninterest income     2,074     2,766     2,772     2,781     2,098    
Noninterest expense:                                     
Salaries and employee benefits     13,987     14,809     13,915     14,119     13,476    
Occupancy and equipment     2,422     2,400     2,510     2,415     2,277    
Professional fees     1,149     1,399     1,414     1,230     1,291    
Other     7,433     6,793     6,679     6,135     6,146    
Total noninterest expense     24,991     25,401     24,518     23,899     23,190    
Income before income taxes     23,116     26,591     29,485     25,917     20,968    
Income tax expense     6,713     7,674     8,686     7,848     6,147    
Net income   $ 16,403   $ 18,917   $ 20,799   $ 18,069   $ 14,821    
                                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                
(unaudited)                                  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.27   $ 0.31   $ 0.34   $ 0.30   $ 0.24    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.27   $ 0.31   $ 0.34   $ 0.30   $ 0.24    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,035,435     60,908,221     60,788,803     60,686,992     60,542,170    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,167,689     61,268,072     61,357,023     61,123,801     60,969,154    
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,091,155     60,948,607     60,852,723     60,716,794     60,666,794    
Dividend per share   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13    
Book value per share   $ 10.70   $ 10.62   $ 10.39   $ 10.04   $ 10.01    
Tangible book value per share   $ 7.80   $ 7.70   $ 7.46   $ 7.09   $ 7.04    
                                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                     
(unaudited)                                     
Annualized return on average equity     10.12 %     12.03 %     13.40 %     11.72 %     9.86   %  
Annualized return on average tangible                                
common equity     13.93 %     16.71 %     18.89 %     16.60 %     14.06   %  
Annualized return on average assets     1.25 %     1.47 %     1.54 %     1.31 %     1.11   %  
Annualized return on average tangible assets     1.29 %     1.52 %     1.59 %     1.36 %     1.15   %  
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.76 %     4.09 %     4.10 %     3.73 %     3.38   %  
Efficiency ratio     51.67 %     48.83 %     44.98 %     47.02 %     52.73   %  
                                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Average assets   $ 5,278,243   $ 5,235,506   $ 5,360,867   $ 5,466,330   $ 5,334,636    
Average tangible assets   $ 5,100,399   $ 5,057,063   $ 5,181,793   $ 5,286,591   $ 5,154,245    
Average earning assets   $ 4,948,397   $ 4,895,009   $ 5,009,578   $ 5,117,373   $ 4,985,611    
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 4,166   $ 2,755   $ 2,346   $ 3,282   $ 1,824    
Average total loans   $ 3,227,175   $ 3,274,770   $ 3,248,210   $ 3,140,705   $ 3,048,353    
Average deposits   $ 4,424,041   $ 4,415,952   $ 4,600,533   $ 4,712,044   $ 4,579,436    
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,368,373   $ 1,667,260   $ 1,851,003   $ 1,910,748   $ 1,836,350    
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,055,668   $ 2,748,692   $ 2,749,530   $ 2,801,296   $ 2,743,086    
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,157,722   $ 2,834,732   $ 2,788,880   $ 2,840,611   $ 2,791,527    
Average equity   $ 650,240   $ 637,597   $ 615,941   $ 611,707   $ 603,182    
Average tangible common equity   $ 472,396   $ 459,154   $ 436,867   $ 431,968   $ 422,791    
                                   


                             
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023     2023     2022     2023     2022    
ASSETS                                 
Cash and due from banks   $ 42,551     $ 41,318     $ 35,764     3   %   19   %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                            
in other financial institutions     468,951       698,690       840,821     (33 ) %   (44 ) %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     486,058       491,751       332,129     (1 ) %   46   %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     682,095       698,231       723,716     (2 ) %   (6 ) %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     3,136       2,792       2,281     12   %   37   %
Loans:                             
Commercial     466,354       506,602       531,421     (8 ) %   (12 ) %
Real estate:                             
CRE - owner occupied     608,031       603,298       597,521     1   %   2   %
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,147,313       1,083,852       993,621     6   %   15   %
Land and construction     162,816       166,408       155,389     (2 ) %   5   %
Home equity     128,009       124,481       116,641     3   %   10   %
Multifamily     244,959       231,242       221,938     6   %   10   %
Residential mortgages     514,064       528,639       448,958     (3 ) %   15   %
Consumer and other     17,635       17,905       18,354     (2 ) %   (4 ) %
Loans     3,289,181       3,262,427       3,083,843     1   %   7   %
Deferred loan fees, net     (397 )     (512 )     (1,391 )   (22 ) %   (71 ) %
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees     3,288,784       3,261,915       3,082,452     1   %   7   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,803 )     (47,273 )     (45,490 )   1   %   5   %
Loans, net     3,240,981       3,214,642       3,036,962     1   %   7   %
Company-owned life insurance     79,940       79,438       77,972     1   %   3   %
Premises and equipment, net     9,197       9,142       9,593     1   %   (4 ) %
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631     0   %   0   %
Other intangible assets     9,830       10,431       12,351     (6 ) %   (20 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     121,467       122,474       117,621     (1 ) %   3   %
Total assets   $ 5,311,837     $ 5,536,540     $ 5,356,841     (4 ) %   (1 ) %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                             
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,319,844     $ 1,469,081     $ 1,846,365     (10 ) %   (29 ) %
Demand, interest-bearing     1,064,638       1,196,789       1,218,538     (11 ) %   (13 ) %
Savings and money market     1,075,835       1,264,567       1,387,003     (15 ) %   (22 ) %
Time deposits - under $250     44,520       37,884       36,691     18   %   21   %
Time deposits - $250 and over     171,852       172,070       98,760     0   %   74   %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                            
and time deposits     824,083       304,147       26,287     171   %   3035   %
Total deposits     4,500,772       4,444,538       4,613,644     1   %   (2 ) %
Other short-term borrowings           300,000           N/A     N/A    
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,425       39,387       39,274     0   %   0   %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     117,970       105,407       96,699     12   %   22   %
Total liabilities     4,658,167       4,889,332       4,749,617     (5 ) %   (2 ) %
                             
Shareholders’ Equity:                                 
Common stock     505,075       504,135       499,832     0   %   1   %
Retained earnings     165,853       157,390       123,310     5   %   35   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (17,258 )     (14,317 )     (15,918 )   (21 ) %   (8 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     653,670       647,208       607,224     1   %   8   %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,311,837     $ 5,536,540     $ 5,356,841     (4 ) %   (1 ) %
                             


                               
    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      June 30,       March 31,       December 31,       September 30,      June 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
ASSETS                                   
Cash and due from banks   $ 42,551     $ 41,318     $ 27,595     $ 40,500     $ 35,764  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                              
in other financial institutions     468,951       698,690       279,008       641,251       840,821  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     486,058       491,751       489,596       478,534       332,129  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     682,095       698,231       714,990       703,794       723,716  
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     3,136       2,792       2,456       2,081       2,281  
Loans:                              
Commercial     466,354       506,602       533,915       542,829       531,421  
Real estate:                              
CRE - owner occupied     608,031       603,298       614,663       612,241       597,521  
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,147,313       1,083,852       1,066,368       1,023,405       993,621  
Land and construction     162,816       166,408       163,577       167,439       155,389  
Home equity     128,009       124,481       120,724       116,489       116,641  
Multifamily     244,959       231,242       244,882       229,455       221,938  
Residential mortgages     514,064       528,639       537,905       508,839       448,958  
Consumer and other     17,635       17,905       17,033       16,620       18,354  
Loans     3,289,181       3,262,427       3,299,067       3,217,317       3,083,843  
Deferred loan fees, net     (397 )     (512 )     (517 )     (844 )     (1,391 )
Total loans, net of deferred fees     3,288,784       3,261,915       3,298,550       3,216,473       3,082,452  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,803 )     (47,273 )     (47,512 )     (46,921 )     (45,490 )
Loans, net     3,240,981       3,214,642       3,251,038       3,169,552       3,036,962  
Company-owned life insurance     79,940       79,438       78,945       78,456       77,972  
Premises and equipment, net     9,197       9,142       9,301       9,428       9,593  
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631  
Other intangible assets     9,830       10,431       11,033       11,692       12,351  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     121,467       122,474       125,987       128,343       117,621  
Total assets   $ 5,311,837     $ 5,536,540     $ 5,157,580     $ 5,431,262     $ 5,356,841  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                                  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,319,844     $ 1,469,081     $ 1,736,722     $ 1,883,574     $ 1,846,365  
Demand, interest-bearing     1,064,638       1,196,789       1,196,427       1,154,403       1,218,538  
Savings and money market     1,075,835       1,264,567       1,285,444       1,487,400       1,387,003  
Time deposits - under $250     44,520       37,884       32,445       34,728       36,691  
Time deposits - $250 and over     171,852       172,070       108,192       93,263       98,760  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                              
and time deposits     824,083       304,147       30,374       29,897       26,287  
Total deposits     4,500,772       4,444,538       4,389,604       4,683,265       4,613,644  
Other short-term borrowings           300,000                    
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,425       39,387       39,350       39,312       39,274  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     117,970       105,407       96,170       99,168       96,699  
Total liabilities     4,658,167       4,889,332       4,525,124       4,821,745       4,749,617  
                               
Shareholders’ Equity:                                   
Common stock     505,075       504,135       502,923       501,240       499,832  
Retained earnings     165,853       157,390       146,389       133,489       123,310  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (17,258 )     (14,317 )     (16,856 )     (25,212 )     (15,918 )
Total shareholders' equity     653,670       647,208       632,456       609,517       607,224  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,311,837     $ 5,536,540     $ 5,157,580     $ 5,431,262     $ 5,356,841  
                               


                             
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023     2023   2022     2023     2022    
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 3,275     $ 781   $ 1,734     319   %   89   %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                            
and still accruing     2,262       1,459     981     55   %   131   %
Total nonperforming loans     5,537       2,240     2,715     147   %   104   %
Foreclosed assets                   N/A     N/A    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,537     $ 2,240   $ 2,715     147   %   104   %
Other restructured loans still accruing   $     $   $ 113     N/A     (100 ) %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ (270 )   $ 271   $ (2,883 )   (200 ) %   91   %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 260     $ 32   $ (181 )   713   %   244   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 47,803     $ 47,273   $ 45,490     1   %   5   %
Classified assets   $ 30,500     $ 26,800   $ 28,929     14   %   5   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.45   %     1.45 %     1.48   %   0   %   (2 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     863.34   %     2,110.40 %     1,675.51   %   (59 ) %   (48 ) %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.10   %     0.04 %     0.05   %   150   %   100   %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.17   %     0.07 %     0.09   %   143   %   89   %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %     5 %     6   %   20   %   0   %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     5   %     5 %     6   %   0   %   (17 ) %
                             
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                 
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                 
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                 
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 476,209     $ 469,146   $ 427,242     2   %   11   %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     12.31   %     11.69 %     11.34   %   5   %   9   %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)    9.27   %     8.76 %     8.25   %   6   %   12   %
Loan to deposit ratio     73.07   %     73.39 %     66.81   %   0   %   9   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     29.32   %     33.05 %     40.02   %   (11 ) %   (27 ) %
Total capital ratio     15.4   %     15.3 %     14.6   %   1   %   5   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.2   %     13.1 %     12.5   %   1   %   6   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.2   %     13.1 %     12.5   %   1   %   6   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.7   %     9.6 %     8.7   %   1   %   11   %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                            
Total capital ratio     14.8   %     14.7 %     14.1   %   1   %   5   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.7   %     13.5 %     13.0   %   1   %   5   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.7   %     13.5 %     13.0   %   1   %   5   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.0   %     9.9 %     9.0   %   1   %   11   %


                                                         
(1)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.

    

                                 
    At or For the Quarter Ended:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      June 30,       March 31,       December 31,       September 30,      June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023     2023   2022     2022     2022    
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 3,275     $ 781   $ 740     $ 491     $ 1,734    
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                                
and still accruing     2,262       1,459     1,685       545       981    
Total nonperforming loans     5,537       2,240     2,425       1,036       2,715    
Foreclosed assets                              
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,537     $ 2,240   $ 2,425     $ 1,036     $ 2,715    
Other restructured loans still accruing   $     $   $ 171     $ 93     $ 113    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ (270 )   $ 271   $ (83 )   $ (425 )   $ (2,883 )  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 260     $ 32   $ 508     $ 1,006     $ (181 )  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 47,803     $ 47,273   $ 47,512     $ 46,921     $ 45,490    
Classified assets   $ 30,500     $ 26,800   $ 14,544     $ 28,570     $ 28,929    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.45   %     1.45 %     1.44   %     1.46   %     1.48   %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     863.34   %     2,110.40 %     1,959.26   %     4,529.05   %     1,675.51   %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.10   %     0.04 %     0.05   %     0.02   %     0.05   %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.17   %     0.07 %     0.07   %     0.03   %     0.09   %  
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %     5 %     3   %     6   %     6   %  
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     5   %     5 %     3   %     5   %     6   %  
                                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                     
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 476,209     $ 469,146   $ 453,792     $ 430,194     $ 427,242    
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     12.31   %     11.69 %     12.26   %     11.22   %     11.34   %  
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)    9.27   %     8.76 %     9.11   %     8.19   %     8.25   %  
Loan to deposit ratio     73.07   %     73.39 %     75.14   %     68.68   %     66.81   %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     29.32   %     33.05 %     39.56   %     40.22   %     40.02   %  
Total capital ratio     15.4   %     15.3 %     14.8   %     14.5   %     14.6   %  
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.2   %     13.1 %     12.7   %     12.4   %     12.5   %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.2   %     13.1 %     12.7   %     12.4   %     12.5   %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.7   %     9.6 %     9.2   %     8.7   %     8.7   %  
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                                
Total capital ratio     14.8   %     14.7 %     14.2   %     14.0   %     14.1   %  
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.7   %     13.5 %     13.2   %     12.9   %     13.0   %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.7   %     13.5 %     13.2   %     12.9   %     13.0   %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.0   %     9.9 %     9.5   %     9.0   %     9.0   %  

 

                                                
(1)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.


                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022  
                Interest      Average               Interest      Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                        
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $ 3,231,341   $ 44,028     5.47 %   $ 3,050,177   36,538     4.80 %  
Securities - taxable     1,147,375     6,982     2.44 %     912,408     4,407     1.94 %  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)     34,070     302     3.56 %     40,447     343     3.40 %  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                                  
in other financial institutions     535,611     7,092     5.31 %     982,579     2,340     0.96 %  
Total interest earning assets (3)     4,948,397     58,404     4.73 %     4,985,611     43,628     3.51 %  
Cash and due from banks     35,159                37,172             
Premises and equipment, net     9,190                9,666             
Goodwill and other intangible assets     177,844                180,391             
Other assets     107,653                121,796             
Total assets   $ 5,278,243              $ 5,334,636             
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                                    
Deposits:                                    
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,368,373              $ 1,836,350             
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     1,118,200     1,788     0.64 %     1,249,875     468     0.15 %  
Savings and money market     1,109,347     4,638     1.68 %     1,327,665     558     0.17 %  
Time deposits - under $100     11,610     20     0.69 %     12,643     4     0.13 %  
Time deposits - $100 and over     201,600     1,410     2.81 %     125,258     114     0.37 %  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                                  
and time deposits     614,911     2,867     1.87 %     27,645     2     0.03 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,055,668     10,723     1.41 %     2,743,086     1,146     0.17 %  
Total deposits     4,424,041     10,723     0.97 %     4,579,436     1,146     0.10 %  
                                   
Short-term borrowings     62,653     787     5.04 %    