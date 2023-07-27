Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $16.4 Million for the Second Quarter of 2023, and $35.3 Million for the First Six Months of 2023; Continued Deposit Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced second quarter 2023 net income increased 11% to $16.4 million, or $0.27 per average diluted common share, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.24 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and decreased (13%) from $18.9 million, or $0.31 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income increased 28% to $35.3 million, or $0.58 per average diluted common share, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.45 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All results are unaudited.
"We are pleased to report excellent operating results for the second quarter of 2023, achieving record earnings not only for this quarter but also for the first six months of the year,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our profits have shown a notable 28% increase compared to the first six months of 2022. This growth is attributed to the expansion of our loan portfolio, increased deposits, higher net interest income, and improved efficiency."
Mr. Jones further acknowledged that as clients sought higher yields on their deposits, there was an anticipated shift towards interest-bearing deposits. While this shift affected margins during the period, it reflects the Bank's responsiveness to client preferences and demonstrates the commitment to meeting their financial needs.
“Our credit quality remains strong, with only a minor increase to nonperforming and classified assets.” said Mr. Jones. “We remain confident in our allowance for credit losses with respect to our loan portfolio, as our reserves represent 863% of nonperforming loans and 1.45% of total loans.”
"Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we remain confident in the Bank's well-positioned balance sheet, with an emphasis on strength, stability, and liquidity. With a well-diversified and stable deposit base, along with abundant alternative funding sources, we are successfully navigating the current challenges within the banking industry," stated Mr. Jones.
Mr. Jones conveyed his gratitude to the loyal clients, dedicated team members, community nonprofits, and the Company’s shareholders, recognizing their continuing support. Their trust and collaboration play a crucial role in the Company’s ongoing success and ability to provide exceptional financial services to our clients.
Current Financial Condition and Liquidity Position
The following are important factors in understanding our current financial condition and liquidity position:
Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:
- The following table shows our liquidity and available lines of credit at June 30, 2023:
|
|
|
|
|LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT
|
|Total
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Available
|Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
|
|$
|464,100
|FRB discount window collateralized line of credit
|
|
|1,266,522
|Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") collateralized borrowing capacity
|
|
|1,087,564
|Unpledged investment securities (at fair value)
|
|
|108,571
|Off-balance sheet deposits
|
|
|86,734
|Federal funds purchase arrangements
|
|
|80,000
|Holding company line of credit
|
|
|20,000
|Total
|
|$
|3,113,491
|
|
|
|
- The Company’s total liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.113 billion, all of which remained available at June 30, 2023.
- The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 69% of total deposits and approximately 145% of estimated uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023.
- The Bank increased its credit line availability from the FRB and the FHLB by $332.3 million to $2.354 billion at June 30, 2023, from $2.022 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased by $1.515 billion from $839.5 million at December 31, 2022.
- The Company borrowed $150.0 million on its line of credit with the FRB, and another $150.0 million on its line of credit with the FHLB during the first quarter of 2023, and both lines of credit were repaid in full on April 20, 2023. These short-term borrowings provided rapid, flexible liquidity during an uncertain time.
- The loan to deposit ratio was 73.07% at June 30, 2023, compared to 75.14% at December 31, 2022, and 73.39% at March 31, 2023.
Deposits:
- Total deposits increased $111.2 million, or 3%, to $4.501 billion at June 30, 2023 from $4.390 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $56.2 million, or 1% from March 31, 2023.
- Migration of customer deposits resulted in an increase in Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”)/Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (“CDARS”) deposits of $793.7 million to $824.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $30.4 million at December 31, 2022. ICS/CDARS deposits increased $520.0 million to $824.1 million at June 30, 2023 from $304.1 million at March 31, 2023.
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased ($416.9) million, or (24%), to $1.320 billion at June 30, 2023 from December 31, 2022, and decreased ($149.2) million, or (10%) from March 31, 2023, primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing and ICS deposits.
- The Company had 24,404 deposits accounts at June 30, 2023, with an average balance of $187,000, compared to 24,103 deposit accounts at March 31, 2023, with an average balance of $184,000. At December 31, 2023, the Company had 23,833 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $184,000.
- Deposits from the top 100 client relationships totaled $2.108 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $401,000, representing 22% of the total number of accounts at June 30, 2023.
Investment Securities:
- Investment securities totaled $1.168 billion at June 30, 2023, of which $486.1 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $682.1 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $13,000).
- The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.79 years at June 30, 2023.
- The following are the projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Agency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortgage-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|backed and
|
|
|PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES CASH FLOWS
|
|U.S.
|
|Municipal
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Treasury
|
|Securities
|
|Total
|Third quarter of 2023
|
|$
|27,000
|
|$
|24,587
|
|$
|51,587
|Fourth quarter of 2023
|
|
|20,000
|
|
|19,739
|
|
|39,739
|First quarter of 2024
|
|
|37,000
|
|
|19,458
|
|
|56,458
|Second quarter of 2024
|
|
|131,000
|
|
|18,624
|
|
|149,624
|Total
|
|$
|215,000
|
|$
|82,408
|
|$
|297,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans:
- Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, decreased ($9.8) million to $3.289 billion at June 30, 2023 from December 31, 2022, and increased $26.9 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023.
- Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $1.755 billion at June 30, 2023, of which 35% were owner occupied and 65% were investor CRE loans.
- During the second quarter of 2023, 41 new CRE loans were originated totaling $92 million with a weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage for the non-owner occupied portfolio of 40% and 1.77 times, respectively
- The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was $1.7 million.
- The Company has personal guarantees on 90% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations.
- Total office exposure in the CRE portfolio was $397 million, including 30 loans totaling approximately $76 million, in San Jose, 17 loans totaling approximately $29 million in San Francisco, and 6 loans totaling approximately $11 million, in Oakland, at June 30, 2023. Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $307 million at June 30, 2023.
- Of the $397 million of CRE loans with office exposure, approximately $35 million, or 9%, are situated in the Bay Area downtown business districts of San Jose and San Francisco, with an average balance of $2.3 million.
- At June 30, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 43.6% and 1.87 times, respectively. For the 8 non-owner occupied office loans in San Francisco at June 30, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage were 34% and 1.55 times, respectively.
Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality
(as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2023, except as noted):
Operating Results:
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.27 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.24 for the second quarter of 2022, and $0.31 for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.58 for the first six months of 2023, compared to $0.45 for the first six months of 2022.
- The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible common equity for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended:
|
|For the Six Months Ended:
|
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|(unaudited)
|
|2023
|
|2023
|
|2022
|
|2023
|
|2022
|Return on average tangible assets
|
|1.29
|%
|
|
|1.52
|%
|
|
|1.15
|%
|
|
|1.40
|%
|
|
|1.07
|%
|
|Return on average tangible common equity
|
|13.93
|%
|
|
|16.71
|%
|
|
|14.06
|%
|
|
|15.29
|%
|
|
|13.28
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Net interest income increased 11% to $46.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 38 basis points to 3.76% for the second quarter of 2023, from 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, partially offset by a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits and an increase in the average balances of short-term borrowings.
- Net interest income decreased (6%) to $46.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $49.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The FTE net interest margin decreased (33) basis points to 3.76% for the second quarter of 2023 from 4.09% for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans partially offset by increases in the prime rate and higher average yields on overnight funds.
- For the first six months of 2023, the net interest income increased 19% to $95.6 million, compared to $80.1 million for the first six months of 2022. The FTE net interest margin increased 71 basis points to 3.92% for the first six months of 2023, from 3.21% for the first six months of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, partially offset by a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits, and an increase in the average balances of short-term borrowings.
- The following table, as of June 30, 2023, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from an instantaneous shift in interest rates from the base rate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase/(Decrease) in
|
|
|
|Estimated Net
|
|
|
|
Interest Income(1)
|
|CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)
|
|Amount
|
|Percent
|
|(in $000's, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|+400
|
|$
|16,770
|
|
|8.2
|
|%
|+300
|
|$
|12,537
|
|
|6.2
|
|%
|+200
|
|$
|8,326
|
|
|4.1
|
|%
|+100
|
|$
|4,147
|
|
|2.0
|
|%
|0
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|−100
|
|$
|(5,371
|)
|
|(2.6
|)
|%
|−200
|
|$
|(17,083
|)
|
|(8.4
|)
|%
|−300
|
|$
|(32,894
|)
|
|(16.2
|)
|%
|−400
|
|$
|(48,726
|)
|
|(24.0
|)
|%
|
|(1)
|
|Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.
|
- The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:
- The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.47% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in the prime rate.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2023
|
|March 31, 2023
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Loans, core bank
|
|$
|2,660,119
|
|
|$
|35,310
|
|5.32
|%
|$
|2,688,800
|
|
|$
|34,967
|
|5.27
|%
|Prepayment fees
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|73
|
|0.01
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|138
|
|0.02
|%
|Asset-based lending
|
|
|28,251
|
|
|
|686
|
|9.74
|%
|
|27,550
|
|
|
|627
|
|9.23
|%
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|
|
|68,680
|
|
|
|3,847
|
|22.47
|%
|
|77,755
|
|
|
|4,001
|
|20.87
|%
|Purchased residential mortgages
|
|
|478,220
|
|
|
|3,829
|
|3.21
|%
|
|487,780
|
|
|
|3,857
|
|3.21
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|
|
|(3,929
|)
|
|
|283
|
|0.04
|%
|
|(4,360
|)
|
|
|522
|
|0.08
|%
|Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
|
|$
|3,231,341
|
|
|$
|44,028
|
|5.47
|%
|$
|3,277,525
|
|
|$
|44,112
|
|5.46
|%
|
- The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.47% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2023
|
|June 30, 2022
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Loans, core bank
|
|$
|2,660,119
|
|
|$
|35,310
|
|5.32
|%
|$
|2,560,740
|
|
|$
|28,025
|
|4.39
|%
|Prepayment fees
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|73
|
|0.01
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|549
|
|0.09
|%
|Asset-based lending
|
|
|28,251
|
|
|
|686
|
|9.74
|%
|
|49,667
|
|
|
|874
|
|7.06
|%
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|
|
|68,680
|
|
|
|3,847
|
|22.47
|%
|
|64,085
|
|
|
|3,129
|
|19.58
|%
|Purchased residential mortgages
|
|
|478,220
|
|
|
|3,829
|
|3.21
|%
|
|381,988
|
|
|
|2,711
|
|2.85
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|
|
|(3,929
|)
|
|
|283
|
|0.04
|%
|
|(6,303
|)
|
|
|1,250
|
|0.20
|%
|Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
|
|$
|3,231,341
|
|
|$
|44,028
|
|5.47
|%
|$
|3,050,177
|
|
|$
|36,538
|
|4.80
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.46% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 4.75% for the first six months of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Six Months Ended
|
|For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2023
|
|June 30, 2022
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Balance
|
|Income
|
|Yield
|
|Loans, core bank
|
|$
|2,674,389
|
|
|$
|70,277
|
|5.30
|%
|$
|2,556,636
|
|
|$
|55,690
|
|4.39
|%
|Prepayment fees
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|211
|
|0.02
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,059
|
|0.08
|%
|Asset-based lending
|
|
|27,902
|
|
|
|1,313
|
|9.49
|%
|
|59,587
|
|
|
|1,825
|
|6.18
|%
|Bay View Funding factored receivables
|
|
|73,193
|
|
|
|7,848
|
|21.62
|%
|
|60,940
|
|
|
|5,922
|
|19.60
|%
|Purchased residential mortgages
|
|
|482,964
|
|
|
|7,686
|
|3.21
|%
|
|368,880
|
|
|
|5,139
|
|2.81
|%
|Loan fair value mark / accretion
|
|
|(4,143
|)
|
|
|805
|
|0.06
|%
|
|(6,600
|)
|
|
|2,004
|
|0.16
|%
|Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)
|
|$
|3,254,305
|
|
|$
|88,140
|
|5.46
|%
|$
|3,039,443
|
|
|$
|71,639
|
|4.75
|%
|
|
•
|In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $3.8 million at June 30, 2023.
|
|
|
- The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2023
|
|March 31, 2023
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,368,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,667,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,118,200
|
|$
|1,788
|
|0.64
|%
|
|1,217,731
|
|$
|1,476
|
|0.49
|%
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,109,347
|
|
|4,638
|
|1.68
|%
|
|1,285,173
|
|
|3,489
|
|1.10
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|
|
|11,610
|
|
|20
|
|0.69
|%
|
|12,280
|
|
|10
|
|0.33
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|
|
|201,600
|
|
|1,410
|
|2.81
|%
|
|163,047
|
|
|845
|
|2.10
|%
|ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|and time deposits
|
|
|614,911
|
|
|2,867
|
|1.87
|%
|
|70,461
|
|
|81
|
|0.47
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|3,055,668
|
|
|10,723
|
|1.41
|%
|
|2,748,692
|
|
|5,901
|
|0.87
|%
|Total deposits
|
|
|4,424,041
|
|
|10,723
|
|0.97
|%
|
|4,415,952
|
|
|5,901
|
|0.54
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|62,653
|
|
|787
|
|5.04
|%
|
|46,677
|
|
|578
|
|5.02
|%
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|
|
|39,401
|
|
|538
|
|5.48
|%
|
|39,363
|
|
|537
|
|5.53
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|3,157,722
|
|
|12,048
|
|1.53
|%
|
|2,834,732
|
|
|7,016
|
|1.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
|
|$
|4,526,095
|
|$
|12,048
|
|1.07
|%
|$
|4,501,992
|
|$
|7,016
|
|0.63
|%
|
|•
|The average cost of total deposits increased to 0.97% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.54% for the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of funds increased to 1.07% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.63% for the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 0.10% and the average cost of funds was 0.15% for the second quarter of 2022.
|
|
|
|
|•
|The average cost of total deposits increased to 0.76% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 0.10% for the first six months of 2022. The average cost of funds increased to 0.85% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 0.14% for the first six months of 2022.
|
|
|
|
|•
|The increase in the average cost of total deposits and the average cost of funds for the second quarter of 2023 and first six months of 2023 was primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing and ICS deposits and an increase in market interest rates.
|
|
|
- During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $260,000, compared to a ($181,000) recapture of provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2022, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $32,000 for the first quarter of 2023. There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $292,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a ($748,000) recapture of provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
- Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.1 million for both the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. Total noninterest income decreased (25%) to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts.
- For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total noninterest income increased 6% to $4.8 million, compared to $4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by a $637,000 gain on warrants during the first six months of 2022.
- Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $25.0 million, compared to $23.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and higher insurance and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2023. Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $25.0 million, compared to $25.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in payroll taxes, vacation and 401(k) expenses, higher deferred loan origination costs, and lower professional fees, partially offset by higher information technology related expenses.
- Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased to $50.4 million, compared to $46.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and higher insurance and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense during the six months ended June 30, 2023.
- Full time equivalent employees were 347 at June 30, 2023, and 332 at June 30, 2022, and 339 at March 31, 2023.
- The efficiency ratio was 51.67% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 52.73% for the second quarter of 2022, and 48.83% for the first quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio improved to 50.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 54.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to higher net interest income.
- Income tax expense was $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.0%, compared to 29.3% for the second quarter of 2022, and 28.9% for the first quarter of 2023. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $14.4 million, compared to $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The effective tax rate for both the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was 28.9%.
Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:
- Total assets decreased (1%) to $5.312 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $5.357 billion at June 30, 2022. Total assets decreased (4%) from $5.537 billion at March 31, 2023, due to the repayment during the second quarter of 2023 of $300.0 million in borrowings that were outstanding at March 31, 2023.
- The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|Balance (at fair value):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. Treasury
|
|$
|421,146
|
|
|$
|422,903
|
|
|$
|250,126
|
|Agency mortgage-backed securities
|
|
|64,912
|
|
|
|68,848
|
|
|
|82,003
|
|Total
|
|$
|486,058
|
|
|$
|491,751
|
|
|$
|332,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pre-tax unrealized (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. Treasury
|
|$
|(10,903
|)
|
|$
|(7,510
|)
|
|$
|(1,239
|)
|Agency mortgage-backed securities
|
|
|(5,659
|)
|
|
|(4,969
|)
|
|
|(2,949
|)
|Total
|
|$
|(16,562
|)
|
|$
|(12,479
|)
|
|$
|(4,188
|)
|
|•
|The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($16.6) million, or ($11.7) million net of taxes, which was 2% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023.
|
|
|
|
|•
|The weighted average life of the securities available-for-sale portfolio was 1.64 years at June 30, 2023.
|
|
|
- The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) gain and allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2023
|
|
|2023
|
|
|2022
|
|Balance (at amortized cost):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Agency mortgage-backed securities
|
|$
|648,337
|
|
|$
|663,481
|
|
|$
|683,779
|
|Municipals — exempt from Federal tax
|
|
|33,771
|
|
|
|34,764
|
|
|
|39,976
|
|Total
|
|$
|682,108
|
|
|$
|698,245
|
|
|$
|723,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pre-tax unrealized (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Agency mortgage-backed securities
|
|$
|(95,285
|)
|
|$
|(89,962
|)
|
|$
|(72,490
|)
|Municipals — exempt from Federal tax
|
|
|(1,052
|)
|
|
|(297
|)
|
|
|(436
|)
|Total
|
|$
|(96,337
|)
|
|$
|(90,259
|)
|
|$
|(72,926
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities
|
|$
|(13
|)
|
|$
|(14
|)
|
|$
|(39
|)
|
|•
|The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($96.3) million at June 30, 2023, or ($67.9) million net of taxes, which was 11% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023.
|
|
|
|
|•
|The weighted average life of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was 7.12 years at June 30, 2023.
|
|
|
- The unrealized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at June 30, 2023 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.
- The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOANS
|
|June 30, 2023
|
|
|March 31, 2023
|
|
|June 30, 2022
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|
|Commercial
|
|$
|466,354
|
|
|14
|%
|
|$
|506,602
|
|
|16
|%
|
|$
|531,421
|
|
|17
|%
|
|Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CRE - owner occupied
|
|
|608,031
|
|
|18
|%
|
|
|603,298
|
|
|18
|%
|
|
|597,521
|
|
|19
|%
|
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|
|
|1,147,313
|
|
|35
|%
|
|
|1,083,852
|
|
|33
|%
|
|
|993,621
|
|
|32
|%
|
|Land and construction
|
|
|162,816
|
|
|5
|%
|
|
|166,408
|
|
|5
|%
|
|
|155,389
|
|
|5
|%
|
|Home equity
|
|
|128,009
|
|
|4
|%
|
|
|124,481
|
|
|4
|%
|
|
|116,641
|
|
|4
|%
|
|Multifamily
|
|
|244,959
|
|
|7
|%
|
|
|231,242
|
|
|7
|%
|
|
|221,938
|
|
|7
|%
|
|Residential mortgages
|
|
|514,064
|
|
|16
|%
|
|
|528,639
|
|
|16
|%
|
|
|448,958
|
|
|15
|%
|
|Consumer and other
|
|
|17,635
|
|
|1
|%
|
|
|17,905
|
|
|1
|%
|
|
|18,354
|
|
|1
|%
|
|Total Loans
|
|
|3,289,181
|
|
|100
|%
|
|
|3,262,427
|
|
|100
|%
|
|
|3,083,843
|
|
|100
|%
|
|Deferred loan costs (fees), net
|
|
|(397
|)
|
|—
|
|
|
|(512
|)
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,391
|)
|
|—
|
|
|Loans, net of deferred costs and fees
|
|$
|3,288,784
|
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|3,261,915
|
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|3,082,452
|
|
|100
|%
|
|
|•
|Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $206.3 million, or 7%, to $3.289 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.082 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $26.9 million, or 1%, from $3.262 billion at March 31, 2023. Loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $141.2 million, or 5%, to $2.775 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.633 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $41.4 million, or 2%, from $2.733 billion at March 31, 2023.
|
|
|
|
|•
|Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 29% at June 30, 2023, compared to 28% at June 30, 2022, and 31% at March 31, 2023.
|
|
|
|
|•
|At June 30, 2023, there was 35% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate, compared to 36% at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
|
|
|
- The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of June 30, 2023. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal, and contractual repricing dates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Due in
|
|Over One Year But
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOAN MATURITIES
|
|One Year or Less
|
|Less than Five Years
|
|Over Five Years
|
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|Total
|Loans with variable interest rates
|
|$
|392,663
|
|41
|%
|
|$
|259,692
|
|27
|%
|
|$
|307,481
|
|32
|%
|
|$
|959,836
|Loans with fixed interest rates
|
|
|66,900
|
|3
|%
|
|
|576,870
|
|25
|%
|
|
|1,685,575
|
|72
|%
|
|
|2,329,345
|Loans
|
|$
|459,563
|
|14
|%
|
|$
|836,562
|
|25
|%
|
|$
|1,993,056
|
|61
|%
|
|$
|3,289,181
|
|•
|At June 30, 2023, approximately 29% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 36% at June 30, 2022, and 31% at March 31, 2023.
|
|
|
- The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At or For the Quarter Ended:
|
|At or For the Six Months Ended:
|
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2023
|
|
|2023
|
|
|2022
|
|
|2023
|
|
|2022
|
|
|Balance at beginning of period
|
|$
|47,273
|
|
|$
|47,512
|
|
|$
|42,788
|
|
|$
|47,512
|
|
|$
|43,290
|
|
|Charge-offs during the period
|
|
|(24
|)
|
|
|(380
|)
|
|
|(355
|)
|
|
|(404
|)
|
|
|(371
|)
|
|Recoveries during the period
|
|
|294
|
|
|
|109
|
|
|
|3,238
|
|
|
|403
|
|
|
|3,319
|
|
|Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period
|
|
|270
|
|
|
|(271
|)
|
|
|2,883
|
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|2,948
|
|
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period
|
|
|260
|
|
|
|32
|
|
|
|(181
|)
|
|
|292
|
|
|
|(748
|)
|
|Balance at end of period
|
|$
|47,803
|
|
|$
|47,273
|
|
|$
|45,490
|
|
|$
|47,803
|
|
|$
|45,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans, net of deferred fees
|
|$
|3,288,784
|
|
|$
|3,261,915
|
|
|$
|3,082,452
|
|
|$
|3,288,784
|
|
|$
|3,082,452
|
|
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|$
|5,537
|
|
|$
|2,240
|
|
|$
|2,715
|
|
|$
|5,537
|
|
|$
|2,715
|
|
|ACLL to total loans
|
|
|1.45
|
|%
|
|1.45
|
|%
|
|1.48
|
|%
|
|1.45
|
|%
|
|1.48
|
|%
|ACLL to total nonperforming loans
|
|
|863.34
|
|%
|
|2,110.40
|
|%
|
|1,675.51
|
|%
|
|863.34
|
|%
|
|1,675.51
|
|%
|
|•
|The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for the first and second quarters of 2023:
|DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
|ACLL at December 31, 2022
|
|$
|47,512
|
|Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2023
|
|
|(160
|)
|Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first
|
|
|
|quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts
|
|
|(79
|)
|ACLL at March 31, 2023
|
|
|47,273
|
|Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2023
|
|
|1,652
|
|Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second
|
|
|
|quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts
|
|
|(1,122
|)
|ACLL at June 30, 2023
|
|$
|47,803
|
|
- The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
|June 30, 2023
|
|
|March 31, 2023
|
|
|June 30, 2022
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|% of Total
|
|
|Balance
|
|% of Total
|
|
|Balance
|
|% of Total
|
|
|Restructured and loans over 90 days past due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|and still accruing
|
|$
|2,262
|
|41
|%
|
|$
|1,459
|
|65
|%
|
|$
|981
|
|36
|%
|
|Residential mortgages
|
|
|1,873
|
|34
|%
|
|
|—
|
|—
|%
|
|
|—
|
|—
|%
|
|Commercial loans
|
|
|1,306
|
|23
|%
|
|
|685
|
|31
|%
|
|
|640
|
|24
|%
|
|Home equity loans
|
|
|96
|
|2
|%
|
|
|96
|
|4
|%
|
|
|—
|
|—
|%
|
|CRE loans
|
|
|—
|
|—
|%
|
|
|—
|
|—
|%
|
|
|1,094
|
|40
|%
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|$
|5,537
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|2,240
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|1,621
|
|60
|%
|
|
|•
|NPAs totaled $5.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and $2.2 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2023.
|
|
|
|
|•
|There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2023, June 30, 2022, or March 31, 2023.
|
|
|
|
|•
|Classified assets totaled $30.5 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $28.9 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and $26.8 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at March 31, 2023.
|
|
|
- The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DEPOSITS
|
|June 30, 2023
|
|
|March 31, 2023
|
|
|June 30, 2022
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|
|Balance
|
|% to Total
|
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,319,844
|
|29
|%
|
|$
|1,469,081
|
|33
|%
|
|$
|1,846,365
|
|40
|%
|
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,064,638
|
|24
|%
|
|
|1,196,789
|
|27
|%
|
|
|1,218,538
|
|26
|%
|
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,075,835
|
|24
|%
|
|
|1,264,567
|
|28
|%
|
|
|1,387,003
|
|30
|%
|
|Time deposits — under $250
|
|
|44,520
|
|1
|%
|
|
|37,884
|
|1
|%
|
|
|36,691
|
|1
|%
|
|Time deposits — $250 and over
|
|
|171,852
|
|4
|%
|
|
|172,070
|
|4
|%
|
|
|98,760
|
|2
|%
|
|ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|money market and time deposits
|
|
|824,083
|
|18
|%
|
|
|304,147
|
|7
|%
|
|
|26,287
|
|1
|%
|
|Total deposits
|
|$
|4,500,772
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|4,444,538
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|4,613,644
|
|100
|%
|
|
|•
|Total deposits decreased ($112.9) million, or (2%), to $4.501 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.614 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $56.2 million, or 1%, from $4.445 billion at March 31, 2023.
|
|
|
|
|•
|ICS/CDARS deposits increased $797.8 million to $824.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $26.3 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $519.9 million from $304.1 million at March 31, 2023.
|
|
|
|
|•
|Uninsured deposits were approximately $2.148 billion, or 48% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.556 billion, or 58% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023, and $2.788 billion, or 64% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.
|
|
|
- The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2023, as reflected in the following table:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Well-capitalized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Institution
|
|Basel III
|
|
|Heritage
|
|Heritage
|
|Basel III PCA
|
|Minimum
|
|
|Commerce
|
|Bank of
|
|Regulatory
|
|Regulatory
|CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)
|
|Corp
|
|Commerce
|
|Guidelines
|
|
Requirement (1)
|Total Capital
|
|15.4
|%
|
|14.8
|%
|
|10.0
|%
|
|10.5
|%
|Tier 1 Capital
|
|13.2
|%
|
|13.7
|%
|
|8.0
|%
|
|8.5
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
|13.2
|%
|
|13.7
|%
|
|6.5
|%
|
|7.0
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage
|
|9.7
|%
|
|10.0
|%
|
|5.0
|%
|
|4.0
|%
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)
|
|9.3
|%
|
|9.6
|%
|
|N/A
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|(1)
|
|Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
|
|
|
|(2)
|
|Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
|
|
- The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2023
|
|
|2023
|
|
|2022
|
|Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale
|
|$
|(11,822
|)
|
|$
|(8,924
|)
|
|$
|(3,036
|)
|Split dollar insurance contracts liability
|
|
|(3,187
|)
|
|
|(3,139
|)
|
|
|(5,501
|)
|Supplemental executive retirement plan liability
|
|
|(2,352
|)
|
|
|(2,361
|)
|
|
|(7,508
|)
|Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans
|
|
|103
|
|
|
|107
|
|
|
|127
|
|Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|$
|(17,258
|)
|
|$
|(14,317
|)
|
|$
|(15,918
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not perform a part of, this release or of our filings with the SEC.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the following: (1) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, and increase the volatility of financial markets; (2) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (3) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (5) liquidity risks, including public announcements by, and media stories regarding, other financial institutions that may affect depositors’ confidence in the banking system; (6) our ability to mitigate and manage deposit liabilities in a manner that balances the need to meet current and expected withdrawals while investing a sufficient portion of our assets to promote strong earning capacity; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (8) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (9) conditions relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (10) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (11) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area, the impact of the cost of deposits and our ability to retain deposits; (12) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (13) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related vacancy rates, and asset and market prices; (14) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (15) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (16) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (17) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (18) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (19) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (20) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (21) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (22) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (23) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (24) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (25) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (26) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (27) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (28) risks resulting from social unrest and protests; (29) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events beyond our control; and (30) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.
For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended:
|
|Percent Change From:
|
|
|For the Six Months Ended:
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|Percent
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2023
|
|2023
|
|2022
|
|
|2023
|
|
|2022
|
|
|
|2023
|
|2022
|
|
|Change
|
|Interest income
|
|$
|58,341
|
|$
|56,274
|
|$
|43,556
|
|
|4
|
|%
|34
|
|%
|
|$
|114,615
|
|$
|83,462
|
|
|37
|
|%
|Interest expense
|
|
|12,048
|
|
|7,016
|
|
|1,677
|
|
|72
|
|%
|618
|
|%
|
|
|19,064
|
|
|3,362
|
|
|467
|
|%
|Net interest income before provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|for credit losses on loans
|
|
|46,293
|
|
|49,258
|
|
|41,879
|
|
|(6
|)
|%
|11
|
|%
|
|
|95,551
|
|
|80,100
|
|
|19
|
|%
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans
|
|
|260
|
|
|32
|
|
|(181
|)
|
|713
|
|%
|244
|
|%
|
|
|292
|
|
|(748
|)
|
|139
|
|%
|Net interest income after provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|for credit losses on loans
|
|
|46,033
|
|
|49,226
|
|
|42,060
|
|
|(6
|)
|%
|9
|
|%
|
|
|95,259
|
|
|80,848
|
|
|18
|
|%
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges and fees on deposit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|accounts
|
|
|901
|
|
|1,743
|
|
|867
|
|
|(48
|)
|%
|4
|
|%
|
|
|2,644
|
|
|1,479
|
|
|79
|
|%
|Increase in cash surrender value of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|life insurance
|
|
|502
|
|
|493
|
|
|480
|
|
|2
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|
|
|995
|
|
|960
|
|
|4
|
|%
|Gain on sales of SBA loans
|
|
|199
|
|
|76
|
|
|27
|
|
|162
|
|%
|637
|
|%
|
|
|275
|
|
|183
|
|
|50
|
|%
|Servicing income
|
|
|104
|
|
|131
|
|
|139
|
|
|(21
|)
|%
|(25
|)
|%
|
|
|235
|
|
|245
|
|
|(4
|)
|%
|Termination fees
|
|
|—
|
|
|11
|
|
|45
|
|
|(100
|)
|%
|(100
|)
|%
|
|
|11
|
|
|45
|
|
|(76
|)
|%
|Gain on proceeds from company-owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|life insurance
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|27
|
|
|N/A
|
|(100
|)
|%
|
|
|—
|
|
|27
|
|
|(100
|)
|%
|Gain on warrants
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|N/A
|
|N/A
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|637
|
|
|(100
|)
|%
|Other
|
|
|368
|
|
|312
|
|
|513
|
|
|18
|
|%
|(28
|)
|%
|
|
|680
|
|
|982
|
|
|(31
|)
|%
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|2,074
|
|
|2,766
|
|
|2,098
|
|
|(25
|)
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|
|
|4,840
|
|
|4,558
|
|
|6
|
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|13,987
|
|
|14,809
|
|
|13,476
|
|
|(6
|)
|%
|4
|
|%
|
|
|28,796
|
|
|27,297
|
|
|5
|
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|2,422
|
|
|2,400
|
|
|2,277
|
|
|1
|
|%
|6
|
|%
|
|
|4,822
|
|
|4,714
|
|
|2
|
|%
|Professional fees
|
|
|1,149
|
|
|1,399
|
|
|1,291
|
|
|(18
|)
|%
|(11
|)
|%
|
|
|2,548
|
|
|2,371
|
|
|7
|
|%
|Other
|
|
|7,433
|
|
|6,793
|
|
|6,146
|
|
|9
|
|%
|21
|
|%
|
|
|14,226
|
|
|12,060
|
|
|18
|
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|24,991
|
|
|25,401
|
|
|23,190
|
|
|(2
|)
|%
|8
|
|%
|
|
|50,392
|
|
|46,442
|
|
|9
|
|%
|Income before income taxes
|
|
|23,116
|
|
|26,591
|
|
|20,968
|
|
|(13
|)
|%
|10
|
|%
|
|
|49,707
|
|
|38,964
|
|
|28
|
|%
|Income tax expense
|
|
|6,713
|
|
|7,674
|
|
|6,147
|
|
|(13
|)
|%
|9
|
|%
|
|
|14,387
|
|
|11,277
|
|
|28
|
|%
| Net income
|
|$
| 16,403
|
|$
| 18,917
|
|$
| 14,821
|
|
|(13
|)
|%
|11
|
|%
|
|$
| 35,320
|
|$
| 27,687
|
|
|28
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$
|0.27
|
|$
|0.31
|
|$
|0.24
|
|
|(13
|)
|%
|13
|
|%
|
|$
|0.58
|
|$
|0.46
|
|
|26
|
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$
|0.27
|
|$
|0.31
|
|$
|0.24
|
|
|(13
|)
|%
|13
|
|%
|
|$
|0.58
|
|$
|0.45
|
|
|29
|
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|61,035,435
|
|
|60,908,221
|
|
|60,542,170
|
|
|0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|
|
|60,971,828
|
|
|60,468,027
|
|
|1
|
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|61,167,689
|
|
|61,268,072
|
|
|60,969,154
|
|
|0
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|
|
|61,192,720
|
|
|60,945,711
|
|
|0
|
|%
|Common shares outstanding at period-end
|
|
|61,091,155
|
|
|60,948,607
|
|
|60,666,794
|
|
|0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|
|
|61,091,155
|
|
|60,666,794
|
|
|1
|
|%
|Dividend per share
|
|$
|0.13
|
|$
|0.13
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|0
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|
|$
|0.26
|
|$
|0.26
|
|
|0
|
|%
|Book value per share
|
|$
|10.70
|
|$
|10.62
|
|$
|10.01
|
|
|1
|
|%
|7
|
|%
|
|$
|10.70
|
|$
|10.01
|
|
|7
|
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|
|$
|7.80
|
|$
|7.70
|
|$
|7.04
|
|
|1
|
|%
|11
|
|%
|
|$
|7.80
|
|$
|7.04
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Annualized return on average equity
|
|
|10.12
|%
|
|12.03
|%
|
|9.86
|
|%
|(16
|)
|%
|3
|
|%
|
|
|11.06
|%
|
|9.29
|
|%
|19
|
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|common equity
|
|
|13.93
|%
|
|16.71
|%
|
|14.06
|
|%
|(17
|)
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|
|
|15.29
|%
|
|13.28
|
|%
|15
|
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|
|
|1.25
|%
|
|1.47
|%
|
|1.11
|
|%
|(15
|)
|%
|13
|
|%
|
|
|1.35
|%
|
|1.04
|
|%
|30
|
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets
|
|
|1.29
|%
|
|1.52
|%
|
|1.15
|
|%
|(15
|)
|%
|12
|
|%
|
|
|1.40
|%
|
|1.07
|
|%
|31
|
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
|3.76
|%
|
|4.09
|%
|
|3.38
|
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|11
|
|%
|
|
|3.92
|%
|
|3.21
|
|%
|22
|
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|51.67
|%
|
|48.83
|%
|
|52.73
|
|%
|6
|
|%
|(2
|)
|%
|
|
|50.20
|%
|
|54.86
|
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average assets
|
|$
|5,278,243
|
|$
|5,235,506
|
|$
|5,334,636
|
|
|1
|
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|
|$
|5,256,993
|
|$
|5,388,638
|
|
|(2
|)
|%
|Average tangible assets
|
|$
|5,100,399
|
|$
|5,057,063
|
|$
|5,154,245
|
|
|1
|
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|
|$
|5,078,851
|
|$
|5,207,912
|
|
|(2
|)
|%
|Average earning assets
|
|$
|4,948,397
|
|$
|4,895,009
|
|$
|4,985,611
|
|
|1
|
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|
|$
|4,921,850
|
|$
|5,039,432
|
|
|(2
|)
|%
|Average loans held-for-sale
|
|$
|4,166
|
|$
|2,755
|
|$
|1,824
|
|
|51
|
|%
|128
|
|%
|
|$
|3,764
|
|$
|1,652
|
|
|128
|
|%
|Average total loans
|
|$
|3,227,175
|
|$
|3,274,770
|
|$
|3,048,353
|
|
|(1
|)
|%
|6
|
|%
|
|$
|3,250,541
|
|$
|3,037,791
|
|
|7
|
|%
|Average deposits
|
|$
|4,424,041
|
|$
|4,415,952
|
|$
|4,579,436
|
|
|0
|
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|
|$
|4,420,019
|
|$
|4,637,960
|
|
|(5
|)
|%
|Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,368,373
|
|$
|1,667,260
|
|$
|1,836,350
|
|
|(18
|)
|%
|(25
|)
|%
|
|$
|1,516,991
|
|$
|1,846,699
|
|
|(18
|)
|%
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|
|$
|3,055,668
|
|$
|2,748,692
|
|$
|2,743,086
|
|
|11
|
|%
|11
|
|%
|
|$
|2,903,028
|
|$
|2,791,261
|
|
|4
|
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|$
|3,157,722
|
|$
|2,834,732
|
|$
|2,791,527
|
|
|11
|
|%
|13
|
|%
|
|$
|2,997,119
|
|$
|2,835,495
|
|
|6
|
|%
|Average equity
|
|$
|650,240
|
|$
|637,597
|
|$
|603,182
|
|
|2
|
|%
|8
|
|%
|
|$
|643,954
|
|$
|601,279
|
|
|7
|
|%
|Average tangible common equity
|
|$
|472,396
|
|$
|459,154
|
|$
|422,791
|
|
|3
|
|%
|12
|
|%
|
|$
|465,812
|
|$
|420,553
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended:
|
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2023
|
|2023
|
|2022
|
|2022
|
|2022
|
|
|Interest income
|
|$
|58,341
|
|$
|56,274
|
|$
|55,192
|
|$
|50,174
|
|$
|43,556
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|12,048
|
|
|7,016
|
|
|3,453
|
|
|2,133
|
|
|1,677
|
|
|Net interest income before provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|for credit losses on loans
|
|
|46,293
|
|
|49,258
|
|
|51,739
|
|
|48,041
|
|
|41,879
|
|
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans
|
|
|260
|
|
|32
|
|
|508
|
|
|1,006
|
|
|(181
|)
|
|Net interest income after provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|for credit losses on loans
|
|
|46,033
|
|
|49,226
|
|
|51,231
|
|
|47,035
|
|
|42,060
|
|
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges and fees on deposit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|accounts
|
|
|901
|
|
|1,743
|
|
|1,801
|
|
|1,360
|
|
|867
|
|
|Increase in cash surrender value of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|life insurance
|
|
|502
|
|
|493
|
|
|481
|
|
|484
|
|
|480
|
|
|Gain on sales of SBA loans
|
|
|199
|
|
|76
|
|
|—
|
|
|308
|
|
|27
|
|
|Servicing income
|
|
|104
|
|
|131
|
|
|138
|
|
|125
|
|
|139
|
|
|Termination fees
|
|
|—
|
|
|11
|
|
|—
|
|
|16
|
|
|45
|
|
|Gain on proceeds from company-owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|life insurance
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|27
|
|
|Gain on warrants
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|32
|
|
|—
|
|
|Other
|
|
|368
|
|
|312
|
|
|352
|
|
|456
|
|
|513
|
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|2,074
|
|
|2,766
|
|
|2,772
|
|
|2,781
|
|
|2,098
|
|
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|13,987
|
|
|14,809
|
|
|13,915
|
|
|14,119
|
|
|13,476
|
|
|Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|2,422
|
|
|2,400
|
|
|2,510
|
|
|2,415
|
|
|2,277
|
|
|Professional fees
|
|
|1,149
|
|
|1,399
|
|
|1,414
|
|
|1,230
|
|
|1,291
|
|
|Other
|
|
|7,433
|
|
|6,793
|
|
|6,679
|
|
|6,135
|
|
|6,146
|
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|24,991
|
|
|25,401
|
|
|24,518
|
|
|23,899
|
|
|23,190
|
|
|Income before income taxes
|
|
|23,116
|
|
|26,591
|
|
|29,485
|
|
|25,917
|
|
|20,968
|
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
|6,713
|
|
|7,674
|
|
|8,686
|
|
|7,848
|
|
|6,147
|
|
| Net income
|
|$
| 16,403
|
|$
| 18,917
|
|$
| 20,799
|
|$
| 18,069
|
|$
| 14,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$
|0.27
|
|$
|0.31
|
|$
|0.34
|
|$
|0.30
|
|$
|0.24
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$
|0.27
|
|$
|0.31
|
|$
|0.34
|
|$
|0.30
|
|$
|0.24
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|61,035,435
|
|
|60,908,221
|
|
|60,788,803
|
|
|60,686,992
|
|
|60,542,170
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|61,167,689
|
|
|61,268,072
|
|
|61,357,023
|
|
|61,123,801
|
|
|60,969,154
|
|
|Common shares outstanding at period-end
|
|
|61,091,155
|
|
|60,948,607
|
|
|60,852,723
|
|
|60,716,794
|
|
|60,666,794
|
|
|Dividend per share
|
|$
|0.13
|
|$
|0.13
|
|$
|0.13
|
|$
|0.13
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|Book value per share
|
|$
|10.70
|
|$
|10.62
|
|$
|10.39
|
|$
|10.04
|
|$
|10.01
|
|
|Tangible book value per share
|
|$
|7.80
|
|$
|7.70
|
|$
|7.46
|
|$
|7.09
|
|$
|7.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Annualized return on average equity
|
|
|10.12
|%
|
|12.03
|%
|
|13.40
|%
|
|11.72
|%
|
|9.86
|
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|common equity
|
|
|13.93
|%
|
|16.71
|%
|
|18.89
|%
|
|16.60
|%
|
|14.06
|
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|
|
|1.25
|%
|
|1.47
|%
|
|1.54
|%
|
|1.31
|%
|
|1.11
|
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets
|
|
|1.29
|%
|
|1.52
|%
|
|1.59
|%
|
|1.36
|%
|
|1.15
|
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
|3.76
|%
|
|4.09
|%
|
|4.10
|%
|
|3.73
|%
|
|3.38
|
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|51.67
|%
|
|48.83
|%
|
|44.98
|%
|
|47.02
|%
|
|52.73
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average assets
|
|$
|5,278,243
|
|$
|5,235,506
|
|$
|5,360,867
|
|$
|5,466,330
|
|$
|5,334,636
|
|
|Average tangible assets
|
|$
|5,100,399
|
|$
|5,057,063
|
|$
|5,181,793
|
|$
|5,286,591
|
|$
|5,154,245
|
|
|Average earning assets
|
|$
|4,948,397
|
|$
|4,895,009
|
|$
|5,009,578
|
|$
|5,117,373
|
|$
|4,985,611
|
|
|Average loans held-for-sale
|
|$
|4,166
|
|$
|2,755
|
|$
|2,346
|
|$
|3,282
|
|$
|1,824
|
|
|Average total loans
|
|$
|3,227,175
|
|$
|3,274,770
|
|$
|3,248,210
|
|$
|3,140,705
|
|$
|3,048,353
|
|
|Average deposits
|
|$
|4,424,041
|
|$
|4,415,952
|
|$
|4,600,533
|
|$
|4,712,044
|
|$
|4,579,436
|
|
|Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,368,373
|
|$
|1,667,260
|
|$
|1,851,003
|
|$
|1,910,748
|
|$
|1,836,350
|
|
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|
|$
|3,055,668
|
|$
|2,748,692
|
|$
|2,749,530
|
|$
|2,801,296
|
|$
|2,743,086
|
|
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|$
|3,157,722
|
|$
|2,834,732
|
|$
|2,788,880
|
|$
|2,840,611
|
|$
|2,791,527
|
|
|Average equity
|
|$
|650,240
|
|$
|637,597
|
|$
|615,941
|
|$
|611,707
|
|$
|603,182
|
|
|Average tangible common equity
|
|$
|472,396
|
|$
|459,154
|
|$
|436,867
|
|$
|431,968
|
|$
|422,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of Period:
|
|Percent Change From:
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2023
|
|
|2023
|
|
|2022
|
|
|2023
|
|
|2022
|
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|42,551
|
|
|$
|41,318
|
|
|$
|35,764
|
|
|3
|
|%
|19
|
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|in other financial institutions
|
|
|468,951
|
|
|
|698,690
|
|
|
|840,821
|
|
|(33
|)
|%
|(44
|)
|%
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
|486,058
|
|
|
|491,751
|
|
|
|332,129
|
|
|(1
|)
|%
|46
|
|%
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|
|
|682,095
|
|
|
|698,231
|
|
|
|723,716
|
|
|(2
|)
|%
|(6
|)
|%
|Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
|
|
|3,136
|
|
|
|2,792
|
|
|
|2,281
|
|
|12
|
|%
|37
|
|%
|Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|466,354
|
|
|
|506,602
|
|
|
|531,421
|
|
|(8
|)
|%
|(12
|)
|%
|Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CRE - owner occupied
|
|
|608,031
|
|
|
|603,298
|
|
|
|597,521
|
|
|1
|
|%
|2
|
|%
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|
|
|1,147,313
|
|
|
|1,083,852
|
|
|
|993,621
|
|
|6
|
|%
|15
|
|%
|Land and construction
|
|
|162,816
|
|
|
|166,408
|
|
|
|155,389
|
|
|(2
|)
|%
|5
|
|%
|Home equity
|
|
|128,009
|
|
|
|124,481
|
|
|
|116,641
|
|
|3
|
|%
|10
|
|%
|Multifamily
|
|
|244,959
|
|
|
|231,242
|
|
|
|221,938
|
|
|6
|
|%
|10
|
|%
|Residential mortgages
|
|
|514,064
|
|
|
|528,639
|
|
|
|448,958
|
|
|(3
|)
|%
|15
|
|%
|Consumer and other
|
|
|17,635
|
|
|
|17,905
|
|
|
|18,354
|
|
|(2
|)
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Loans
|
|
|3,289,181
|
|
|
|3,262,427
|
|
|
|3,083,843
|
|
|1
|
|%
|7
|
|%
|Deferred loan fees, net
|
|
|(397
|)
|
|
|(512
|)
|
|
|(1,391
|)
|
|(22
|)
|%
|(71
|)
|%
|Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees
|
|
|3,288,784
|
|
|
|3,261,915
|
|
|
|3,082,452
|
|
|1
|
|%
|7
|
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|(47,803
|)
|
|
|(47,273
|)
|
|
|(45,490
|)
|
|1
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|Loans, net
|
|
|3,240,981
|
|
|
|3,214,642
|
|
|
|3,036,962
|
|
|1
|
|%
|7
|
|%
|Company-owned life insurance
|
|
|79,940
|
|
|
|79,438
|
|
|
|77,972
|
|
|1
|
|%
|3
|
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|9,197
|
|
|
|9,142
|
|
|
|9,593
|
|
|1
|
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Goodwill
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|0
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|Other intangible assets
|
|
|9,830
|
|
|
|10,431
|
|
|
|12,351
|
|
|(6
|)
|%
|(20
|)
|%
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
|
|121,467
|
|
|
|122,474
|
|
|
|117,621
|
|
|(1
|)
|%
|3
|
|%
|Total assets
|
|$
| 5,311,837
|
|
|$
| 5,536,540
|
|
|$
| 5,356,841
|
|
|(4
|)
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,319,844
|
|
|$
|1,469,081
|
|
|$
|1,846,365
|
|
|(10
|)
|%
|(29
|)
|%
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,064,638
|
|
|
|1,196,789
|
|
|
|1,218,538
|
|
|(11
|)
|%
|(13
|)
|%
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,075,835
|
|
|
|1,264,567
|
|
|
|1,387,003
|
|
|(15
|)
|%
|(22
|)
|%
|Time deposits - under $250
|
|
|44,520
|
|
|
|37,884
|
|
|
|36,691
|
|
|18
|
|%
|21
|
|%
|Time deposits - $250 and over
|
|
|171,852
|
|
|
|172,070
|
|
|
|98,760
|
|
|0
|
|%
|74
|
|%
|ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|and time deposits
|
|
|824,083
|
|
|
|304,147
|
|
|
|26,287
|
|
|171
|
|%
|3035
|
|%
|Total deposits
|
|
|4,500,772
|
|
|
|4,444,538
|
|
|
|4,613,644
|
|
|1
|
|%
|(2
|)
|%
|Other short-term borrowings
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|300,000
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|
|
|39,425
|
|
|
|39,387
|
|
|
|39,274
|
|
|0
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
|117,970
|
|
|
|105,407
|
|
|
|96,699
|
|
|12
|
|%
|22
|
|%
|Total liabilities
|
|
|4,658,167
|
|
|
|4,889,332
|
|
|
|4,749,617
|
|
|(5
|)
|%
|(2
|)
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
|
|505,075
|
|
|
|504,135
|
|
|
|499,832
|
|
|0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|Retained earnings
|
|
|165,853
|
|
|
|157,390
|
|
|
|123,310
|
|
|5
|
|%
|35
|
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|(17,258
|)
|
|
|(14,317
|)
|
|
|(15,918
|)
|
|(21
|)
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|653,670
|
|
|
|647,208
|
|
|
|607,224
|
|
|1
|
|%
|8
|
|%
| Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|$
| 5,311,837
|
|
|$
| 5,536,540
|
|
|$
| 5,356,841
|
|
|(4
|)
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of Period:
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2023
|
|
|2023
|
|
|2022
|
|
|2022
|
|
|2022
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|42,551
|
|
|$
|41,318
|
|
|$
|27,595
|
|
|$
|40,500
|
|
|$
|35,764
|
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|in other financial institutions
|
|
|468,951
|
|
|
|698,690
|
|
|
|279,008
|
|
|
|641,251
|
|
|
|840,821
|
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
|486,058
|
|
|
|491,751
|
|
|
|489,596
|
|
|
|478,534
|
|
|
|332,129
|
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|
|
|682,095
|
|
|
|698,231
|
|
|
|714,990
|
|
|
|703,794
|
|
|
|723,716
|
|Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
|
|
|3,136
|
|
|
|2,792
|
|
|
|2,456
|
|
|
|2,081
|
|
|
|2,281
|
|Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|466,354
|
|
|
|506,602
|
|
|
|533,915
|
|
|
|542,829
|
|
|
|531,421
|
|Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CRE - owner occupied
|
|
|608,031
|
|
|
|603,298
|
|
|
|614,663
|
|
|
|612,241
|
|
|
|597,521
|
|CRE - non-owner occupied
|
|
|1,147,313
|
|
|
|1,083,852
|
|
|
|1,066,368
|
|
|
|1,023,405
|
|
|
|993,621
|
|Land and construction
|
|
|162,816
|
|
|
|166,408
|
|
|
|163,577
|
|
|
|167,439
|
|
|
|155,389
|
|Home equity
|
|
|128,009
|
|
|
|124,481
|
|
|
|120,724
|
|
|
|116,489
|
|
|
|116,641
|
|Multifamily
|
|
|244,959
|
|
|
|231,242
|
|
|
|244,882
|
|
|
|229,455
|
|
|
|221,938
|
|Residential mortgages
|
|
|514,064
|
|
|
|528,639
|
|
|
|537,905
|
|
|
|508,839
|
|
|
|448,958
|
|Consumer and other
|
|
|17,635
|
|
|
|17,905
|
|
|
|17,033
|
|
|
|16,620
|
|
|
|18,354
|
|Loans
|
|
|3,289,181
|
|
|
|3,262,427
|
|
|
|3,299,067
|
|
|
|3,217,317
|
|
|
|3,083,843
|
|Deferred loan fees, net
|
|
|(397
|)
|
|
|(512
|)
|
|
|(517
|)
|
|
|(844
|)
|
|
|(1,391
|)
|Total loans, net of deferred fees
|
|
|3,288,784
|
|
|
|3,261,915
|
|
|
|3,298,550
|
|
|
|3,216,473
|
|
|
|3,082,452
|
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|(47,803
|)
|
|
|(47,273
|)
|
|
|(47,512
|)
|
|
|(46,921
|)
|
|
|(45,490
|)
|Loans, net
|
|
|3,240,981
|
|
|
|3,214,642
|
|
|
|3,251,038
|
|
|
|3,169,552
|
|
|
|3,036,962
|
|Company-owned life insurance
|
|
|79,940
|
|
|
|79,438
|
|
|
|78,945
|
|
|
|78,456
|
|
|
|77,972
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|9,197
|
|
|
|9,142
|
|
|
|9,301
|
|
|
|9,428
|
|
|
|9,593
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|
|
|167,631
|
|Other intangible assets
|
|
|9,830
|
|
|
|10,431
|
|
|
|11,033
|
|
|
|11,692
|
|
|
|12,351
|
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
|
|121,467
|
|
|
|122,474
|
|
|
|125,987
|
|
|
|128,343
|
|
|
|117,621
|
|Total assets
|
|$
| 5,311,837
|
|
|$
| 5,536,540
|
|
|$
| 5,157,580
|
|
|$
| 5,431,262
|
|
|$
| 5,356,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,319,844
|
|
|$
|1,469,081
|
|
|$
|1,736,722
|
|
|$
|1,883,574
|
|
|$
|1,846,365
|
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,064,638
|
|
|
|1,196,789
|
|
|
|1,196,427
|
|
|
|1,154,403
|
|
|
|1,218,538
|
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,075,835
|
|
|
|1,264,567
|
|
|
|1,285,444
|
|
|
|1,487,400
|
|
|
|1,387,003
|
|Time deposits - under $250
|
|
|44,520
|
|
|
|37,884
|
|
|
|32,445
|
|
|
|34,728
|
|
|
|36,691
|
|Time deposits - $250 and over
|
|
|171,852
|
|
|
|172,070
|
|
|
|108,192
|
|
|
|93,263
|
|
|
|98,760
|
|ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|and time deposits
|
|
|824,083
|
|
|
|304,147
|
|
|
|30,374
|
|
|
|29,897
|
|
|
|26,287
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|4,500,772
|
|
|
|4,444,538
|
|
|
|4,389,604
|
|
|
|4,683,265
|
|
|
|4,613,644
|
|Other short-term borrowings
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|300,000
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
|
|
|39,425
|
|
|
|39,387
|
|
|
|39,350
|
|
|
|39,312
|
|
|
|39,274
|
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
|117,970
|
|
|
|105,407
|
|
|
|96,170
|
|
|
|99,168
|
|
|
|96,699
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|4,658,167
|
|
|
|4,889,332
|
|
|
|4,525,124
|
|
|
|4,821,745
|
|
|
|4,749,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
|
|505,075
|
|
|
|504,135
|
|
|
|502,923
|
|
|
|501,240
|
|
|
|499,832
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|165,853
|
|
|
|157,390
|
|
|
|146,389
|
|
|
|133,489
|
|
|
|123,310
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|(17,258
|)
|
|
|(14,317
|)
|
|
|(16,856
|)
|
|
|(25,212
|)
|
|
|(15,918
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|653,670
|
|
|
|647,208
|
|
|
|632,456
|
|
|
|609,517
|
|
|
|607,224
|
| Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|$
| 5,311,837
|
|
|$
| 5,536,540
|
|
|$
| 5,157,580
|
|
|$
| 5,431,262
|
|
|$
| 5,356,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At or For the Quarter Ended:
|
|Percent Change From:
|
|CREDIT QUALITY DATA
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2023
|
|
|2023
|
|2022
|
|
|2023
|
|
|2022
|
|
|Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment
|
|$
|3,275
|
|
|$
|781
|
|$
|1,734
|
|
|319
|
|%
|89
|
|%
|Restructured and loans over 90 days past due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|and still accruing
|
|
|2,262
|
|
|
|1,459
|
|
|981
|
|
|55
|
|%
|131
|
|%
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|
|5,537
|
|
|
|2,240
|
|
|2,715
|
|
|147
|
|%
|104
|
|%
|Foreclosed assets
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|$
|5,537
|
|
|$
|2,240
|
|$
|2,715
|
|
|147
|
|%
|104
|
|%
|Other restructured loans still accruing
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|$
|113
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|(100
|)
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter
|
|$
|(270
|)
|
|$
|271
|
|$
|(2,883
|)
|
|(200
|)
|%
|91
|
|%
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter
|
|$
|260
|
|
|$
|32
|
|$
|(181
|)
|
|713
|
|%
|244
|
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|$
|47,803
|
|
|$
|47,273
|
|$
|45,490
|
|
|1
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|Classified assets
|
|$
|30,500
|
|
|$
|26,800
|
|$
|28,929
|
|
|14
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
|
|1.45
|
|%
|
|1.45
|%
|
|1.48
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|(2
|)
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
|
|
|863.34
|
|%
|
|2,110.40
|%
|
|1,675.51
|
|%
|(59
|)
|%
|(48
|)
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|0.10
|
|%
|
|0.04
|%
|
|0.05
|
|%
|150
|
|%
|100
|
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
|0.17
|
|%
|
|0.07
|%
|
|0.09
|
|%
|143
|
|%
|89
|
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|6
|
|%
|
|5
|%
|
|6
|
|%
|20
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|5
|
|%
|
|5
|%
|
|6
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|(17
|)
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heritage Commerce Corp:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common equity (1)
|
|$
|476,209
|
|
|$
|469,146
|
|$
|427,242
|
|
|2
|
|%
|11
|
|%
|Shareholders’ equity / total assets
|
|
|12.31
|
|%
|
|11.69
|%
|
|11.34
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|9
|
|%
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)
|
|9.27
|
|%
|
|8.76
|%
|
|8.25
|
|%
|6
|
|%
|12
|
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|
|
|73.07
|
|%
|
|73.39
|%
|
|66.81
|
|%
|0
|
|%
|9
|
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
|
|
|29.32
|
|%
|
|33.05
|%
|
|40.02
|
|%
|(11
|)
|%
|(27
|)
|%
|Total capital ratio
|
|
|15.4
|
|%
|
|15.3
|%
|
|14.6
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.2
|
|%
|
|13.1
|%
|
|12.5
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|6
|
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.2
|
|%
|
|13.1
|%
|
|12.5
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|6
|
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|9.7
|
|%
|
|9.6
|%
|
|8.7
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|11
|
|%
|Heritage Bank of Commerce:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total capital ratio
|
|
|14.8
|
|%
|
|14.7
|%
|
|14.1
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.7
|
|%
|
|13.5
|%
|
|13.0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.7
|
|%
|
|13.5
|%
|
|13.0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|5
|
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|10.0
|
|%
|
|9.9
|%
|
|9.0
|
|%
|1
|
|%
|11
|
|%
|
|(1)
|
|Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
|(2)
|
|Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At or For the Quarter Ended:
|
|CREDIT QUALITY DATA
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|2023
|
|
|2023
|
|2022
|
|
|2022
|
|
|2022
|
|
|Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment
|
|$
|3,275
|
|
|$
|781
|
|$
|740
|
|
|$
|491
|
|
|$
|1,734
|
|
|Restructured and loans over 90 days past due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|and still accruing
|
|
|2,262
|
|
|
|1,459
|
|
|1,685
|
|
|
|545
|
|
|
|981
|
|
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|
|5,537
|
|
|
|2,240
|
|
|2,425
|
|
|
|1,036
|
|
|
|2,715
|
|
|Foreclosed assets
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|$
|5,537
|
|
|$
|2,240
|
|$
|2,425
|
|
|$
|1,036
|
|
|$
|2,715
|
|
|Other restructured loans still accruing
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|$
|171
|
|
|$
|93
|
|
|$
|113
|
|
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter
|
|$
|(270
|)
|
|$
|271
|
|$
|(83
|)
|
|$
|(425
|)
|
|$
|(2,883
|)
|
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter
|
|$
|260
|
|
|$
|32
|
|$
|508
|
|
|$
|1,006
|
|
|$
|(181
|)
|
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|$
|47,803
|
|
|$
|47,273
|
|$
|47,512
|
|
|$
|46,921
|
|
|$
|45,490
|
|
|Classified assets
|
|$
|30,500
|
|
|$
|26,800
|
|$
|14,544
|
|
|$
|28,570
|
|
|$
|28,929
|
|
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
|
|1.45
|
|%
|
|1.45
|%
|
|1.44
|
|%
|
|1.46
|
|%
|
|1.48
|
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
|
|
|863.34
|
|%
|
|2,110.40
|%
|
|1,959.26
|
|%
|
|4,529.05
|
|%
|
|1,675.51
|
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|0.10
|
|%
|
|0.04
|%
|
|0.05
|
|%
|
|0.02
|
|%
|
|0.05
|
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
|0.17
|
|%
|
|0.07
|%
|
|0.07
|
|%
|
|0.03
|
|%
|
|0.09
|
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|6
|
|%
|
|5
|%
|
|3
|
|%
|
|6
|
|%
|
|6
|
|%
|Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|5
|
|%
|
|5
|%
|
|3
|
|%
|
|5
|
|%
|
|6
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heritage Commerce Corp:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common equity (1)
|
|$
|476,209
|
|
|$
|469,146
|
|$
|453,792
|
|
|$
|430,194
|
|
|$
|427,242
|
|
|Shareholders’ equity / total assets
|
|
|12.31
|
|%
|
|11.69
|%
|
|12.26
|
|%
|
|11.22
|
|%
|
|11.34
|
|%
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)
|
|9.27
|
|%
|
|8.76
|%
|
|9.11
|
|%
|
|8.19
|
|%
|
|8.25
|
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|
|
|73.07
|
|%
|
|73.39
|%
|
|75.14
|
|%
|
|68.68
|
|%
|
|66.81
|
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
|
|
|29.32
|
|%
|
|33.05
|%
|
|39.56
|
|%
|
|40.22
|
|%
|
|40.02
|
|%
|Total capital ratio
|
|
|15.4
|
|%
|
|15.3
|%
|
|14.8
|
|%
|
|14.5
|
|%
|
|14.6
|
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.2
|
|%
|
|13.1
|%
|
|12.7
|
|%
|
|12.4
|
|%
|
|12.5
|
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.2
|
|%
|
|13.1
|%
|
|12.7
|
|%
|
|12.4
|
|%
|
|12.5
|
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|9.7
|
|%
|
|9.6
|%
|
|9.2
|
|%
|
|8.7
|
|%
|
|8.7
|
|%
|Heritage Bank of Commerce:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total capital ratio
|
|
|14.8
|
|%
|
|14.7
|%
|
|14.2
|
|%
|
|14.0
|
|%
|
|14.1
|
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.7
|
|%
|
|13.5
|%
|
|13.2
|
|%
|
|12.9
|
|%
|
|13.0
|
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.7
|
|%
|
|13.5
|%
|
|13.2
|
|%
|
|12.9
|
|%
|
|13.0
|
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|10.0
|
|%
|
|9.9
|%
|
|9.5
|
|%
|
|9.0
|
|%
|
|9.0
|
|%
|
|(1)
|
|Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
|(2)
|
|Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2023
|
|June 30, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|Average
|
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|Average
|
|Income/
|
|Yield/
|
|(in $000’s, unaudited)
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Balance
|
|Expense
|
|Rate
|
|Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, gross (1)(2)
|
|$
|3,231,341
|
|$
|44,028
|
|
|5.47
|%
|$
|3,050,177
|
|$
|36,538
|
|
|4.80
|%
|Securities - taxable
|
|
|1,147,375
|
|
|6,982
|
|
|2.44
|%
|
|912,408
|
|
|4,407
|
|
|1.94
|%
|Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)
|
|
|34,070
|
|
|302
|
|
|3.56
|%
|
|40,447
|
|
|343
|
|
|3.40
|%
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|in other financial institutions
|
|
|535,611
|
|
|7,092
|
|
|5.31
|%
|
|982,579
|
|
|2,340
|
|
|0.96
|%
|Total interest earning assets (3)
|
|
|4,948,397
|
|
|58,404
|
|
|4.73
|%
|
|4,985,611
|
|
|43,628
|
|
|3.51
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
|35,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|37,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|9,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|177,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|180,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|107,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|121,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|5,278,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|5,334,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|1,368,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,836,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|1,118,200
|
|
|1,788
|
|
|0.64
|%
|
|1,249,875
|
|
|468
|
|
|0.15
|%
|Savings and money market
|
|
|1,109,347
|
|
|4,638
|
|
|1.68
|%
|
|1,327,665
|
|
|558
|
|
|0.17
|%
|Time deposits - under $100
|
|
|11,610
|
|
|20
|
|
|0.69
|%
|
|12,643
|
|
|4
|
|
|0.13
|%
|Time deposits - $100 and over
|
|
|201,600
|
|
|1,410
|
|
|2.81
|%
|
|125,258
|
|
|114
|
|
|0.37
|%
|ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|and time deposits
|
|
|614,911
|
|
|2,867
|
|
|1.87
|%
|
|27,645
|
|
|2
|
|
|0.03
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|3,055,668
|
|
|10,723
|
|
|1.41
|%
|
|2,743,086
|
|
|1,146
|
|
|0.17
|%
|Total deposits
|
|
|4,424,041
|
|
|10,723
|
|
|0.97
|%
|
|4,579,436
|
|
|1,146
|
|
|0.10
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|62,653
|
|
|787
|
|
|5.04
|%
|