Earthstone Energy Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”), today announced the publication of its inaugural sustainability report. The report, which is now available on the Company’s website, covers the fiscal year 2022 and demonstrates Earthstone’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) standards and reporting.



“We believe providing ESG-related information and metrics to our shareholders and other stakeholders is essential while communicating how we plan to improve,” said Robert J. Anderson, Earthstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to publish our inaugural sustainability report to communicate with our stakeholders transparently and openly.”

Earthstone’s 2022 Sustainability Report highlights emissions management, biodiversity awareness, health and safety prioritization, company culture, community involvement, and governance topics.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of southern New Mexico and west Texas. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

