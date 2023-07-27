ROSE BOWL AQUATICS CENTER RECEIVES GRANT FOR WATER SAFETY PROGRAM

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) is proud to announce the generous award of a substantial grant, totaling $75,000 over three years, from the esteemed Pasadena Child Health Foundation (PCHF), a fund of the Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF). This significant contribution will be instrumental in supporting the Water Safety Program, a critical initiative aimed at providing every 3rd-grade student within the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) - including those with special needs - the invaluable opportunity to receive 15 consecutive swim lessons fully funded, thereby eliminating financial barriers for families.

Water safety education is of paramount importance, especially for young children, and the RBAC is deeply committed to ensuring that every child, regardless of socio-economic background or physical abilities, gains access to life-saving water skills. The Water Safety Program directly addresses this need, striving to reduce health disparities and create a safer community for all. Jeannine Bogaard, Program Director of Pasadena Community Health Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "This momentous grant further solidifies our unwavering commitment to fostering the health and well-being of children throughout the Pasadena area."

The Water Safety Program goes beyond traditional swim lessons; it encompasses a comprehensive water safety curriculum and provides all necessary items, including swimsuits, goggles, and towels, to participating students. Over the past 33 years, this impactful program has reached an impressive number of students, leaving a lasting positive impact on the local community.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Pasadena Community Foundation for their invaluable support in making the Water Safety Program a reality," said Jimmy Francis, President and Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. "Through our partnership with PCF, we will continue to empower every 3rd-grade student in the Pasadena Unified School District with essential water safety skills, an investment that will have far-reaching effects on their health and well-being throughout their lives."

As a leader in aquatic education, programming, and community engagement, the RBAC continually strives to enhance the well-being of the Pasadena community. The grant from PCF to empower children with water safety and promote health equity represents yet another milestone in the partnership between the two organizations in their ongoing commitment to making a difference.

About Pasadena Community Foundation
Founded in 1953, the Pasadena Community Foundation is an advocate for local philanthropy and is dedicated to improving the lives of people in the greater Pasadena area. The Foundation helps donors maximize the impact of their charitable contributions — strengthening the community, preserving cultural resources, and assisting those in need.

About

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping all members of our diverse communities invest in their health and wellness by providing exemplary aquatic educational, competitive, adaptive, and recreational programs. It is home to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Water Safety Program that provides EVERY 3rd-grade student in Pasadena Unified School District, including students with special needs, with access to water safety instruction. The RBAC includes two Olympic Pools, Therapy Pool, conference rooms, locker rooms, café, and an aquatics merchandise shop. It hosts world-class swim, dive, and water polo teams and a wide variety of programs including, water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, and yoga.

