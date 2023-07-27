Submit Release
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $19.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 55.0% from prior quarter
  • Total loan growth of $13.1 million, or 0.8% annualized
  • Total deposit growth of $1.3 million or 0.1% annualized
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 8.03%
  • Tangible book value per share of $22.24, an increase of 1.7% from prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $19.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $21.9 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We executed well in the second quarter and continued to deliver strong financial performance while prioritizing prudent risk management given the challenging operating environment, which resulted in an 8% increase in our pre-tax, pre-provision income compared to the prior quarter. Due to our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management, we saw an increase in our capital ratios and tangible book value per share, while also taking advantage of the opportunity to repurchase our common stock at below tangible book value and redeeming some of our higher cost subordinated debt.

“We continue to have success in developing full banking relationships with high quality businesses, which resulted in continued growth in our commercial loan portfolio. As planned, we are funding the new commercial loans and additional securities purchases with the runoff in our GreenSky portfolio, which is contributing to our strong financial performance and increase in capital ratios.

“While economic conditions remain uncertain, we will continue to prioritize prudent risk management and be conservative in our new loan production to build capital and liquidity. We continue to see good opportunities to add core deposit relationships in our markets with both retail and commercial customers, and during the second half of the year, we expect to begin seeing a contribution to deposit gathering from our Banking-as-a-Service initiative, which we believe will further strengthen our deposit base, support profitable growth in the future, and create additional franchise value,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $8.03 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $7.93 billion at March 31, 2023, and $7.44 billion at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, portfolio loans were $6.37 billion, compared to $6.35 billion as of March 31, 2023, and $5.80 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Loans

During the second quarter of 2023, outstanding loans increased at a slower rate as the Company originated loans in a more selective and deliberate approach to balance liquidity and funding costs. Commercial loan and lease balances and construction and land development loans increased $18.0 million and $39.8 million, respectively, offsetting the decline in consumer loan balances due to a decrease in loans originated through GreenSky.

  As of
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(in thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Loan Portfolio                  
Commercial loans $ 962,756   $ 937,920   $ 872,794   $ 907,651   $ 821,119
Equipment finance loans   614,633     632,205     616,751     577,323     546,267
Equipment finance leases   500,485     510,029     491,744     457,611     439,202
Commercial FHA warehouse lines   30,522     10,275     25,029     51,309     23,872
Total commercial loans and leases   2,108,396     2,090,429     2,006,318     1,993,894     1,830,460
Commercial real estate   2,443,995     2,448,158     2,433,159     2,466,303     2,335,655
Construction and land development   366,631     326,836     320,882     225,549     203,955
Residential real estate   371,486     369,910     366,094     356,225     340,103
Consumer   1,076,836     1,118,938     1,180,014     1,156,480     1,085,371
Total loans $ 6,367,344   $ 6,354,271   $ 6,306,467   $ 6,198,451   $ 5,795,544
 

Loan Quality

Credit quality metrics declined during the second quarter of 2023. Loans 30-89 days past due totaled $44.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $30.9 million as of March 31, 2023, and $16.2 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase in delinquencies during the most recent quarter was due to a single commercial loan, which has since been brought current, and an increase in delinquencies in equipment finance loans and leases.

Non-performing loans were $54.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $50.7 million as of March 31, 2023, and $56.9 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase at June 30, 2023 was related to one commercial real estate loan moving to non-performing at the end of the quarter. Non-performing loans as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.86% at June 30, 2023, compared with 0.80% at March 31, 2023, and 0.98% at June 30, 2022.

Non-performing assets were 0.72% of total assets at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.74% at March 31, 2023 and 0.93% at June 30, 2022. Two other real estate owned (“OREO”) properties were sold during the second quarter of 2023 at a gain of $0.8 million resulting in the decrease in non-performing assets.

  As of and for the Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
 June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
2023
 		  2023   2022   2022   2022
Asset Quality                  
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 44,161     $ 30,895     $ 32,372     $ 28,275     $ 16,212  
Nonperforming loans   54,844       50,713       49,423       46,882       56,883  
Nonperforming assets   57,688       58,806       57,824       59,524       69,344  
Substandard loans   130,707       99,819       101,044       98,517       114,820  
Net charge-offs   2,996       2,119       538       3,233       2,781  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans   0.69 %     0.49 %     0.51 %     0.46 %     0.28 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.86 %     0.80 %     0.78 %     0.76 %     0.98 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.72 %     0.74 %     0.74 %     0.76 %     0.93 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.02 %     0.98 %     0.97 %     0.95 %     0.95 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   118.43 %     122.39 %     123.53 %     125.08 %     96.51 %
Net charge-offs to average loans   0.19 %     0.14 %     0.03 %     0.21 %     0.20 %
 

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $65.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $62.1 million at March 31, 2023, and $54.9 million at June 30, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.02% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.98% at March 31, 2023, and 0.95% at June 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.43 billion at both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, compared with $6.18 billion at June 30, 2022. The deposit mix continues to shift from noninterest-bearing deposits to interest-bearing deposits due to the continued rate increases announced by the Federal Reserve. Interest rate promotions offered during the second quarter of 2023 on time deposit products contributed to an increase in balances of $73.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023.

  As of
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(in thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Deposit Portfolio                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,162,909   $ 1,215,758   $ 1,362,158   $ 1,362,481   $ 1,403,386
Interest-bearing:                  
Checking   2,499,693     2,502,827     2,494,073     2,568,195     2,377,760
Money market   1,226,470     1,263,813     1,184,101     1,125,333     1,027,547
Savings   624,005     636,832     661,932     704,245     740,364
Time   840,734     766,884     649,552     620,960     620,363
Brokered time   72,737     39,087     12,836     14,038     15,018
Total deposits $ 6,426,548   $ 6,425,201   $ 6,364,652   $ 6,395,252   $ 6,184,438
 

The Company estimates that uninsured deposits(1) totaled $1.21 billion, or 19% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023 compared to $1.32 billion, or 21%, at March 31, 2023.   

(1) Uninsured deposits include the Call Report estimate of uninsured deposits less affiliate deposits, estimated insured portion of servicing deposits, additional structured FDIC coverage and collateralized deposits.
   

Results of Operations Highlights

Net Interest Income and Margin

During the second quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $59.0 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 2.8%, compared to $60.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.23%, compared with 3.39% in the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income and related margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $61.7 million and 3.65%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. The decline in the net interest income and margin was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in the cost of funding liabilities increasing at a faster rate than the yields on earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 were $7.33 billion, compared to $7.26 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The yield increased 16 basis points to 5.51% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Interest-earning assets averaged $6.77 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Average loans were $6.36 billion for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.32 billion for the first quarter of 2023 and $5.68 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The yield on loans was 5.80% and 5.65% for the second and first quarters of 2023, respectively.

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023
   2023
   2022
Interest-earning assets Average
Balance		   Interest &
Fees		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Fees		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Fees		   Yield/
Rate
Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,377   $ 852   5.07 %   $ 85,123   $ 980   4.67 %   $ 226,517   $ 468   0.83 %
Investment securities   861,409     7,286   3.39 %     809,848     5,995   3.00 %     818,927     4,931   2.41 %
Loans   6,356,012     91,890   5.80 %     6,320,402     87,997   5.65 %     5,677,791     63,594   4.49 %
Loans held for sale   4,067     59   5.79 %     1,506     16   4.41 %     9,865     77   3.15 %
Nonmarketable equity securities   45,028     599   5.33 %     47,819     795   6.75 %     36,338     487   5.38 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 7,333,893   $ 100,686   5.51 %   $ 7,264,698   $ 95,783   5.35 %   $ 6,769,438   $ 69,557   4.12 %
Noninterest-earning assets   612,238             610,811             615,348        
Total assets $ 7,946,131           $ 7,875,509           $ 7,384,786        
                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,259,188   $ 33,617   2.56 %   $ 5,053,941   $ 26,405   2.12 %   $ 4,718,759   $ 3,810   0.32 %
Short-term borrowings   22,018     14   0.26 %     38,655     25   0.26 %     59,301     22   0.15 %
FHLB advances & other borrowings   471,989     5,396   4.59 %     540,278     6,006   4.51 %     307,611     1,435   1.87 %
Subordinated debt   97,278     1,335   5.51 %     99,812     1,370   5.57 %     139,232     2,011   5.78 %
Trust preferred debentures   50,218     1,289   10.29 %     50,047     1,229   9.96 %     49,602     624   5.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,900,691   $ 41,651   2.83 %   $ 5,782,733   $ 35,035   2.46 %   $ 5,274,505   $ 7,902   0.60 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,187,584             1,250,899             1,401,268        
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   81,065             74,691             66,009        
Shareholders’ equity   776,791             767,186             643,004        
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity $ 7,946,131           $ 7,875,509           $ 7,384,786        
                                   
Net Interest Margin     $ 59,035   3.23 %       $ 60,748   3.39 %       $ 61,655   3.65 %
                                   
Cost of Deposits         2.09 %           1.70 %           0.25 %


(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
   

Investment securities averaged $861.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $809.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The Company purchased additional investments and repositioned out of lower-yielding securities in favor of higher-yielding instruments resulting in increased average balances of $51.6 million and a higher yield. These changes are expected to improve overall margin, liquidity, and capital allocations. The Company incurred net losses on sales of $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Investment securities averaged $818.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.26 billion for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.05 billion for the first quarter of 2023, and $4.72 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.56% in the second quarter of 2023, which represents a 44 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2023. A competitive market driven by rising interest rates was a contributing factor to the increase in deposit costs.

The Company redeemed $6.6 million of subordinated debt during the second quarter of 2023. The debentures were redeemed at a discount, resulting in a gain of $0.7 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased to $119.8 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.31%, compared to net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, of $118.9 million, and a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023
   2022
Interest-earning assets Average
Balance		   Interest &
Fees		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Fees		   Yield/
Rate
Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,201   $ 1,832   4.85 %   $ 304,938   $ 639   0.42 %
Investment securities   835,771     13,281   3.18 %     856,571     9,894   2.31 %
Loans   6,338,305     179,887   5.72 %     5,477,037     120,873   4.45 %
Loans held for sale   2,794     75   5.42 %     20,501     297   2.93 %
Nonmarketable equity securities   46,416     1,394   6.05 %     36,358     971   5.39 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 7,299,487   $ 196,469   5.43 %   $ 6,695,405   $ 132,674   4.00 %
Noninterest-earning assets   611,528             623,224        
Total assets $ 7,911,015           $ 7,318,629        
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,157,148   $ 60,022   2.35 %   $ 4,613,751   $ 5,971   0.26 %
Short-term borrowings   30,291     39   0.26 %     64,642     45   0.14 %
FHLB advances & other borrowings   505,945     11,402   4.54 %     309,436     2,647   1.72 %
Subordinated debt   98,538     2,705   5.54 %     139,186     4,022   5.78 %
Trust preferred debentures   50,133     2,518   10.13 %     49,527     1,138   4.64 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,842,055   $ 76,686   2.65 %   $ 5,176,542   $ 13,823   0.54 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,219,050             1,418,083        
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   77,895             73,878        
Shareholders’ equity   772,015             650,126        
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity $ 7,911,015           $ 7,318,629        
                       
Net Interest Margin     $ 119,783   3.31 %       $ 118,851   3.58 %
                       
Cost of Deposits         1.90 %           0.20 %


(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.4 million and $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
   

The yield on earning assets increased 143 basis points to 5.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period one year prior. However, the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased at a faster rate during this period, increasing 211 basis points to 2.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 included an $0.8 million gain on the sale of OREO and a $0.7 million gain on the repurchase of subordinated debt, partially offset by $0.9 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. The first quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by $0.6 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023 was $18.2 million and $16.4 million, respectively. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $14.6 million and included $0.9 million impairment charge on commercial servicing rights and a $0.1 million loss on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.6 million.

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands) 2023
   2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Noninterest income                  
Wealth management revenue $ 6,269     $ 6,411     $ 6,143     $ 12,680     $ 13,282  
Residential mortgage banking revenue   540       405       384       945       983  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,677       2,568       2,304       5,245       4,372  
Interchange revenue   3,696       3,412       3,590       7,108       6,870  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net   (869 )     (648 )     (101 )     (1,517 )     (101 )
Gain on repurchase of subordinated debt, net   676                   676        
Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned, net   819             (162 )     819       (121 )
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights               (869 )           (1,263 )
Company-owned life insurance   891       876       840       1,767       1,859  
Other income   4,054       2,755       2,484       6,809       4,345  
Total noninterest income $ 18,753     $ 15,779     $ 14,613     $ 34,532     $ 30,226  
 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $42.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $41.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio was 55.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 57.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 53.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,857   $ 24,243   $ 22,645   $ 47,100   $ 44,515
Occupancy and equipment   3,879     4,443     3,489     8,322     7,244
Data processing   6,544     6,311     6,082     12,855     11,955
Professional   1,663     1,760     1,516     3,423     3,488
Amortization of intangible assets   1,208     1,291     1,318     2,499     2,716
FDIC insurance   1,196     1,329     826     2,525     1,656
Other expense   5,547     5,105     5,463     10,652     10,649
Total noninterest expense $ 42,894   $ 44,482   $ 41,339   $ 87,376   $ 82,223
 

Noteworthy components of noninterest expense are as follows:

  • Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Employees numbered 915 at June 30, 2023, compared to 931 at March 31, 2023, and 932 at June 30, 2022. Annual salary increases, effective in the second quarter of 2023, were offset by decreased commissions and incentive compensation expense.
  • Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to elevated seasonal related expenses incurred in the first quarter, including snow removal and utilities expenses.
  • Increases in FDIC insurance expense on a year to date basis is primarily related to the FDIC’s 2 basis point increase to the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules effective January 1, 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The resulting effective tax rates were 25.1%, 24.0% and 25.0% respectively.

Capital

At June 30, 2023, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  As of June 30, 2023
  Midland States Bank   Midland States Bancorp, Inc.   Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.89%   12.65%   10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.01%   10.47%   8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.07%   9.57%   4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.01%   8.03%   7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) N/A   6.19%   N/A


(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.
   

The impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio and cash flow hedges has resulted in an $84.7 million accumulated other comprehensive loss at June 30, 2023, which impacts tangible book value by $3.87.

Stock Repurchase Program

As previously disclosed, on December 6, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 308,543 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $19.78 under its stock repurchase program. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $16.1 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of approximately $8.03 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.59 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, continuing effects of the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including anticipated effects on FDIC premiums, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
                   
  As of and
for the Three Months Ended		   As of and
for the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Earnings Summary                  
Net interest income $ 58,840     $ 60,504     $ 61,334     $ 119,344     $ 118,161  
Provision for credit losses   5,879       3,135       5,441       9,014       9,608  
Noninterest income   18,753       15,779       14,613       34,532       30,226  
Noninterest expense   42,894       44,482       41,339       87,376       82,223  
Income before income taxes   28,820       28,666       29,167       57,486       56,556  
Income taxes   7,245       6,894       7,284       14,139       13,924  
Net income   21,575       21,772       21,883       43,347       42,632  
Preferred dividends   2,228       2,228             4,456        
Net income available to common shareholders $ 19,347     $ 19,544     $ 21,883     $ 38,891     $ 42,632  
                   
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.86     $ 0.86     $ 0.97     $ 1.72     $ 1.89  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted   22,205,079       22,501,970       22,360,819       22,348,981       22,355,936  
Return on average assets   1.09 %     1.12 %     1.19 %     1.10 %     1.17 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   11.14 %     11.51 %     13.65 %     11.32 %     13.22 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)   15.99 %     16.70 %     19.14 %     16.34 %     18.48 %
Net interest margin   3.23 %     3.39 %     3.65 %     3.31 %     3.58 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   55.01 %     57.64 %     53.10 %     56.32 %     54.38 %
                   
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary(1)                  
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 19,487     $ 20,017     $ 22,191     $ 39,505     $ 43,006  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.87     $ 0.88     $ 0.98     $ 1.75     $ 1.90  
Adjusted return on average assets   1.10 %     1.15 %     1.21 %     1.12 %     1.18 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity   11.21 %     11.76 %     13.84 %     11.48 %     13.34 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   16.10 %     17.11 %     19.41 %     16.60 %     18.65 %
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 34,892     $ 32,449     $ 35,902     $ 67,341     $ 67,943  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets   1.76 %     1.67 %     1.95 %     1.72 %     1.87 %
                   
Market Data                  
Book value per share at period end $ 30.49     $ 30.08     $ 28.84          
Tangible book value per share at period end(1) $ 22.24     $ 21.87     $ 20.43          
Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end(1) $ 26.11     $ 25.39     $ 22.84          
Market price at period end $ 19.91     $ 21.42     $ 24.04          
Common shares outstanding at period end   21,854,800       22,111,454       22,060,255          
                   
Capital                  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   12.65 %     12.46 %     11.44 %        
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   10.47 %     10.25 %     8.63 %        
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets   8.03 %     7.84 %     7.66 %        
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.57 %     9.54 %     7.98 %        
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)   6.19 %     6.24 %     6.22 %        
                   
Wealth Management                  
Trust assets under administration $ 3,594,727     $ 3,502,635     $ 3,503,227          


(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 11 - 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
   


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                   
  As of
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(in thousands) 2023
   2023
   2022
   2022
   2022
Assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,695     $ 138,310     $ 160,631     $ 313,188     $ 270,117  
Investment securities   887,003       821,005       776,860       690,504       769,278  
Loans   6,367,344       6,354,271       6,306,467       6,198,451       5,795,544  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (64,950 )     (62,067 )     (61,051 )     (58,639 )     (54,898 )
Total loans, net   6,302,394       6,292,204       6,245,416       6,139,812       5,740,646  
Loans held for sale   5,632       2,747       1,286       4,338       5,298  
Premises and equipment, net   81,006       80,582       78,293       77,519       77,668  
Other real estate owned   202       6,729       6,729       11,141       11,131  
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value   21,611       1,117       1,205       1,297       25,879  
Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale         20,745       20,745       23,995        
Goodwill   161,904       161,904       161,904       161,904       161,904  
Other intangible assets, net   18,367       19,575       20,866       22,198       23,559  
Company-owned life insurance   152,210       151,319       150,443       149,648       148,900  
Other assets   243,697       233,937       231,123       226,333       201,432  
Total assets $ 8,034,721     $ 7,930,174     $ 7,855,501     $ 7,821,877     $ 7,435,812  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,162,909     $ 1,215,758     $ 1,362,158     $ 1,362,481     $ 1,403,386  
Interest-bearing deposits   5,263,639       5,209,443       5,002,494       5,032,771       4,781,052  
Total deposits   6,426,548       6,425,201       6,364,652       6,395,252       6,184,438  
Short-term borrowings   21,783       31,173       42,311       58,518       67,689  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   575,000       482,000       460,000       360,000       285,000  
Subordinated debt   93,404       99,849       99,772       139,370       139,277  
Trust preferred debentures   50,296       50,135       49,975       49,824       49,674  
Other liabilities   90,869       66,173       80,217       79,634       73,546  
Total liabilities   7,257,900       7,154,531       7,096,927       7,082,598       6,799,624  
Total shareholders’ equity   776,821       775,643       758,574       739,279       636,188  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,034,721     $ 7,930,174     $ 7,855,501     $ 7,821,877     $ 7,435,812  


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                   
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2023
 		  2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Net interest income:                  
Interest income $ 100,491     $ 95,539     $ 69,236     $ 196,030     $ 131,984  
Interest expense   41,651       35,035       7,902       76,686       13,823  
Net interest income   58,840       60,504       61,334       119,344       118,161  
Provision for credit losses:                  
Provision for credit losses on loans   5,879       3,135       4,741       9,014       8,873  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments               700             956  
Provision for other credit losses                           (221 )
Total provision for credit losses   5,879       3,135       5,441       9,014       9,608  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   52,961       57,369       55,893       110,330       108,553  
Noninterest income:                  
Wealth management revenue   6,269       6,411       6,143       12,680       13,282  
Residential mortgage banking revenue   540       405       384       945       983  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,677       2,568       2,304       5,245       4,372  
Interchange revenue   3,696       3,412       3,590       7,108       6,870  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net   (869 )     (648 )     (101 )     (1,517 )     (101 )
Gain on repurchase of subordinated debt, net   676                   676        
Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned, net   819             (162 )     819       (121 )
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights               (869 )           (1,263 )
Company-owned life insurance   891       876       840       1,767       1,859  
Other income   4,054       2,755       2,484       6,809       4,345  
Total noninterest income   18,753       15,779       14,613       34,532       30,226  
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   22,857       24,243       22,645       47,100       44,515  
Occupancy and equipment   3,879       4,443       3,489       8,322       7,244  
Data processing   6,544       6,311       6,082       12,855       11,955  
Professional   1,663       1,760       1,516       3,423       3,488  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,208       1,291       1,318       2,499       2,716  
FDIC insurance   1,196       1,329       826       2,525       1,656  
Other expense   5,547       5,105       5,463       10,652       10,649  
Total noninterest expense   42,894       44,482       41,339       87,376       82,223  
Income before income taxes   28,820       28,666       29,167       57,486       56,556  
Income taxes   7,245       6,894       7,284       14,139       13,924  
Net income   21,575       21,772       21,883       43,347       42,632  
Preferred stock dividends   2,228       2,228             4,456        
Net income available to common shareholders $ 19,347     $ 19,544     $ 21,883     $ 38,891     $ 42,632  
                   
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.86     $ 0.86     $ 0.97     $ 1.72     $ 1.89  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.86     $ 0.86     $ 0.97     $ 1.72     $ 1.89  


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
                   
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
                   
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 28,820     $ 28,666     $ 29,167     $ 57,486     $ 56,556  
Adjustments to noninterest income:                  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net   869       648       101       1,517       101  
(Gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt   (676 )                 (676 )      
Total adjustments to noninterest income   193       648       101       841       101  
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                  
Integration and acquisition expenses               (324 )           (415 )
Total adjustments to noninterest expense               (324 )           (415 )
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP   29,013       29,314       29,592       58,327       57,072  
Adjusted earnings tax   7,297       7,069       7,401       14,366       14,066  
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP   21,716       22,245       22,191       43,961       43,006  
Preferred stock dividends   2,228       2,228             4,456        
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 19,487     $ 20,017     $ 22,191     $ 39,505     $ 43,006  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.87     $ 0.88     $ 0.98     $ 1.75     $ 1.90  
Adjusted return on average assets   1.10 %     1.15 %     1.21 %     1.12 %     1.18 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity   11.21 %     11.76 %     13.84 %     11.48 %     13.34 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   16.10 %     17.11 %     19.41 %     16.60 %     18.65 %
                   
                   
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
                   
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023
   2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP $ 29,013     $ 29,314     $ 29,592     $ 58,327     $ 57,072  
Provision for credit losses   5,879       3,135       5,441       9,014       9,608  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights               869             1,263  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP $ 34,892     $ 32,449     $ 35,902     $ 67,341     $ 67,943  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets   1.76 %     1.67 %     1.95 %     1.72 %     1.87 %


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                   
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
                   
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 42,894     $ 44,482     $ 41,339     $ 87,376     $ 82,223  
Integration and acquisition expenses               (324 )           (415 )
Adjusted noninterest expense $ 42,894     $ 44,482     $ 41,015     $ 87,376     $ 81,808  
                   
Net interest income - GAAP $ 58,840     $ 60,504     $ 61,334     $ 119,344     $ 118,161  
Effect of tax-exempt income   195       244       321       439       690  
Adjusted net interest income   59,035       60,748       61,655       119,783       118,851  
                   
Noninterest income - GAAP   18,753       15,779       14,613       34,532       30,226  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights               869             1,263  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net   869       648       101       1,517       101  
(Gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt   (676 )                 (676 )      
Adjusted noninterest income   18,946       16,427       15,583       35,373       31,590  
                   
Adjusted total revenue $ 77,980     $ 77,175     $ 77,238     $ 155,156     $ 150,441  
                   
Efficiency ratio   55.01 %     57.64 %     53.10 %     56.32 %     54.38 %
                   
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
                   
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Net income available to common shareholders $ 19,347     $ 19,544     $ 21,883     $ 38,891     $ 42,632  
                   
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 776,791     $ 767,186     $ 643,004     $ 772,015     $ 650,126  
Adjustments:                  
Preferred Stock   (110,548 )     (110,548 )           (110,548 )      
Goodwill   (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net   (18,937 )     (20,184 )     (22,570 )     (19,557 )     (23,101 )
Average tangible common equity $ 485,402     $ 474,550     $ 458,530     $ 480,006     $ 465,121  
ROATCE   15.99 %     16.70 %     19.14 %     16.34 %     18.48 %


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                   
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
                   
  As of
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 776,821     $ 775,643     $ 758,574     $ 739,279     $ 636,188  
Adjustments:                  
Preferred Stock   (110,548 )     (110,548 )     (110,548 )     (110,548 )      
Goodwill   (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net   (18,367 )     (19,575 )     (20,866 )     (22,198 )     (23,559 )
Tangible common equity $ 486,002     $ 483,616     $ 465,256     $ 444,629     $ 450,725  
                   
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)   (84,719 )     (77,797 )     (83,797 )     (78,383 )     (53,097 )
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI   570,721       561,413       549,053       523,012       503,822  
                   
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                  
Total assets—GAAP $ 8,034,721     $ 7,930,174     $ 7,855,501     $ 7,821,877     $ 7,435,812  
Adjustments:                  
Goodwill   (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net   (18,367 )     (19,575 )     (20,866 )     (22,198 )     (23,559 )
Tangible assets $ 7,854,450     $ 7,748,695     $ 7,672,731     $ 7,637,775     $ 7,250,349  
                   
Common Shares Outstanding   21,854,800       22,111,454       22,214,913       22,074,740       22,060,255  
                   
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets   6.19 %     6.24 %     6.06 %     5.82 %     6.22 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 22.24     $ 21.87     $ 20.94     $ 20.14     $ 20.43  
Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI $ 26.11     $ 25.39     $ 24.72     $ 23.69     $ 22.84  

