Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,331 in the last 365 days.

SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter 2023 highlights over prior-year, second quarter include:

  • Net income of $3.1 million increased 8.5 percent with diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.44
  • Adjusted for Mortgage Servicing Rights recapture (“OMSR”), net income is higher by 16.7 percent
  • Noninterest expense of $10.3 million declined 4.3 percent
  • Improved asset quality with nonperforming assets declining from 37 to 26 basis points

Six months ended June 30, 2023, highlights over prior-year six months include:

  • Net income of $5.5 million, down 2.2 percent
  • Adjusted for OMSR recapture, net income is higher by 15.5 percent
  • Noninterest expense of $21.1 million declined 2.5 percent

Second quarter 2023 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

  • Loan growth of $89.2 million, or 10.0 percent
  • Deposit decline of $0.6 million, or 0.1 percent
Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 2023 Jun. 2022 % Change   Jun. 2023 Jun. 2022 % Change
Operating revenue $ 14,190   $ 14,266   -0.5 %   $ 28,180   $ 28,545   -1.3 %
Interest income   14,406     10,474   37.5 %     28,230     19,869   42.1 %
Interest expense   4,577     881   419.5 %     8,077     1,799   349.0 %
Net interest income   9,829     9,593   2.5 %     20,153     18,070   11.5 %
Provision for credit losses   145     -   0.0 %     395     -   0.0 %
Noninterest income   4,361     4,673   -6.7 %     8,027     10,475   -23.4 %
Noninterest expense   10,339     10,802   -4.3 %     21,112     21,661   -2.5 %
Net income   3,075     2,834   8.5 %     5,525     5,647   -2.2 %
Earnings per diluted share   0.44     0.40   10.0 %     0.79     0.79   0.0 %
Return on average assets   0.91 %   0.87 % 4.6 %     0.82 %   0.85 % -3.5 %
Return on average equity   10.01 %   8.89 % 12.6 %     9.01 %   8.46 % 6.5 %
                                   

“We were pleased with the positive momentum we experienced this quarter in what is a difficult and volatile operating environment for Community Banks,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. “We had linked quarter growth in loans and mortgage originations and deposits were down just 3.5 percent. Liquidity concerns and deposit rate competition continued to be our most significant challenge as our funding beta’s exceeded our earning asset beta’s for the first time since the Fed rate increases began in March of 2022.  While margin compression consumed the narrative for the second quarter, on a positive note we did experience a further reduction in non-performing loans. Our nonperforming loan coverage ratio now stands in excess of 500 percent.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up from the linked quarter by 1.4 percent but less than the prior year quarter by 0.5 percent. Operating revenue continues to be impacted by much higher funding costs and the decline in mortgage banking revenue.

  • Net interest income was down 4.8 percent from the linked quarter but up 2.5 percent from the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin was flat compared to the prior year, as the increase in Earning Asset yields and balances has been offset by higher funding costs on deposits and wholesale borrowings.      
  • Noninterest income was down 6.7 percent from the year ago quarter, due to lower mortgage and Title insurance volume and a reduction in the recapture of temporary servicing rights.      

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the second quarter of 2023 were $65.4 million, down $30.1 million, or 31.5 percent, from the prior year quarter. Total sales of originated loans experienced a slight decline compared to the prior year, at $47.9 million, down $2.0 million, or 4.0 percent.  

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, down from $1.8 million for the prior year quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2023 was a negative $0.02 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The servicing portfolio at June 30, 2023, was $1.35 billion, which was down 1.2 percent compared to the prior year.

Mr. Klein noted, “Mortgage volume continued to be constrained by higher rates and reduced inventory in our markets. Compared to the linked quarter, we were pleased that originations were higher by $16.0 million, or 32.5 percent as we added new MLOs in several of our key markets.”  

Mortgage Banking              
($ in thousands) Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022   Annual Growth
Mortgage originations $ 65,387   $ 49,366   $ 51,219   $ 68,557   $ 95,454     $ (30,067 )
Mortgage sales   47,933     25,803     23,590     39,176     49,915       (1,982 )
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,353,904     1,344,158     1,352,016     1,362,666     1,369,732       (15,828 )
Mortgage servicing rights   13,723     13,548     13,503     13,473     13,408       315  
               
               
Mortgage servicing revenue              
Loan servicing fees   844     844     851     858     863       (19 )
OMSR amortization   (334 )   (292 )   (310 )   (396 )   (496 )     162  
Net administrative fees   510     552     541     462     367       143  
OMSR valuation adjustment   (16 )   56     86     65     239       (255 )
Net loan servicing fees   494     608     627     527     606       (112 )
Gain on sale of mortgages   1,056     599     550     876     1,196       (140 )
Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,550   $ 1,207   $ 1,177   $ 1,403   $ 1,802     $ (252 )
                                       

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the quarter declined, from the prior year quarter by 6.7 percent; however, when compared to the linked quarter, fee income was higher by 19.0 percent. Gain-on-sale from mortgage loans, was down just slightly from the prior year; however, the increase in sale volume above 73 percent in the quarter resulted in a nearly 80 percent increase in this metric over the linked quarter. Apart from Title Insurance, our remaining fee categories, are generally in line with revenue from both the linked and prior-year quarters.

For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense of $10.3 million was down from both the linked and prior year quarters by over 4 percent. Rightsizing of the mortgage business line has resulted in staffing levels lower by over 5 percent compared to the prior year.  

Mr. Klein stated, “Through the first half of the year, we have achieved positive operating leverage with expenses declining at nearly twice the rate of our revenue decline. When we exclude the non-core servicing rights recapture, revenue growth, year-to-date, is higher by 2.6 percent. We continue to examine all of our operations and resources as we look to manage expense levels into the second half of 2023.”

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense              
($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022   Annual Growth
Noninterest Income (NII) $ 4,361   $ 3,666   $ 3,713   $ 4,043   $ 4,673     $ (312 )
NII / Total Revenue   30.7 %   26.2 %   25.4 %   27.9 %   32.8 %     -2.1 %
NII / Average Assets   1.3 %   1.1 %   1.1 %   1.2 %   1.4 %     -0.1 %
Total Revenue Growth   -0.5 %   -2.0 %   -6.7 %   -13.2 %   -9.1 %     -6.7 %
               
Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,339   $ 10,773   $ 10,269   $ 10,384   $ 10,802     $ (463 )
Efficiency Ratio   72.7 %   76.9 %   70.2 %   71.6 %   75.6 %     -2.9 %
NIE / Average Assets   3.1 %   3.2 %   3.1 %   3.2 %   3.3 %     -0.2 %
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets   -1.8 %   -2.1 %   -2.0 %   -2.0 %   -1.9 %     0.1 %
Total Expense Growth   -4.3 %   -0.8 %   -11.2 %   -7.7 %   -2.5 %     -4.3 %
                                       

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $1.34 billion, in line with the linked quarter, and slightly higher compared to the prior year. This increase was driven by higher loan balances, partially offset by reductions in cash and investment securities.   Total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023, was $117.7 million. Excluding the impact of the investment portfolio impairment, equity rose to $150.6 million, reflecting a 2.6 percent increase. During the quarter, we repurchased 91,260 shares of our Company stock, further demonstrating our commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

With our adoption of CECL on January 1st, our Allowance for Credit Losses rose in the quarter to $15.8 million, up 14.4 percent compared to the prior year. In the quarter, we added $375 thousand to the reserve offset by just $22 thousand in net charge-offs.

The investment portfolio of $228.0 million, represented 17.0 percent of assets at June 30, 2023, and was down $38.2 million or 14.2 percent from the year-ago period. Total loans held for investment were $984.8 million at June 30, 2023, up $89.2 million, or 10.0 percent, from June 30, 2022. Residential originations have offset the decline in Commercial loan originations we are seeing in the majority of our markets.

Deposit balances of $1.07 billion at June 30, 2023, were level to the prior year, but experienced a decline of 3.5 percent from the linked quarter. The shift in the mix of our deposit funding has driven the margin compression that we are experiencing. Currently, time deposits and demand deposits comprise 22.4 and 36.3 percent of total deposits, respectively, compared to 13.3 and 40.9 percent for the prior year.  

Mr. Klein continued, “Loan growth continued in the quarter, although we are focused on reducing the reliance on our residential mortgage portfolio products to drive growth as we have a fairly broad base of high-level commercial leaders in our markets working to grow our commercial book. The challenge of funding our Company and maintaining our margins continued in the quarter. We still have access to significant additional liquidity and our level of uninsured deposits ended the quarter at 14.8 percent.”

Loan Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Annual Growth
Commercial $ 123,226   $ 126,066   $ 128,393   $ 128,565   $ 127,711   $ (4,485 )
% of Total   12.5 %   12.9 %   13.3 %   13.9 %   14.3 %   -3.5 %
Commercial RE   417,412     419,024     412,809     404,710     404,260     13,152  
% of Total   42.4 %   42.9 %   42.9 %   43.7 %   45.1 %   3.3 %
Agriculture   58,222     57,761     64,505     60,522     60,586     (2,364 )
% of Total   5.9 %   5.9 %   6.7 %   6.5 %   6.8 %   -3.9 %
Residential RE   321,365     309,684     291,368     267,135     241,614     79,751  
% of Total   32.6 %   31.7 %   30.3 %   28.9 %   27.0 %   33.0 %
Consumer & Other   64,599     63,777     65,000     64,317     61,440     3,159  
% of Total   6.6 %   6.5 %   6.8 %   7.0 %   6.9 %   5.1 %
Total Loans $ 984,824   $ 976,312   $ 962,075   $ 925,249   $ 895,611   $ 89,213  
Total Growth Percentage             10.0 %
             
Deposit Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Annual Growth
Non-Int DDA $ 218,411   $ 237,175   $ 256,799   $ 250,791   $ 239,676   $ (21,265 )
% of Total   20.4 %   21.4 %   23.6 %   23.1 %   22.4 %   -8.9 %
Interest DDA   170,282     188,497     191,719     199,523     198,286     (28,004 )
% of Total   15.9 %   17.0 %   17.6 %   18.4 %   18.5 %   -14.1 %
Savings   225,065     227,974     191,272     201,402     215,285     9,780  
% of Total   21.0 %   20.5 %   17.6 %   18.5 %   20.1 %   4.5 %
Money Market   217,681     222,203     255,995     258,975     276,274     (58,593 )
% of Total   20.3 %   20.0 %   23.6 %   23.8 %   25.8 %   -21.2 %
Time Deposits   239,717     234,295     190,880     175,202     142,258     97,459  
% of Total   22.4 %   21.1 %   17.6 %   16.1 %   13.3 %   68.5 %
Total Deposits $ 1,071,156   $ 1,110,144   $ 1,086,665   $ 1,085,893   $ 1,071,779   $ (623 )
Total Growth Percentage             -0.1 %
                 

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $3.5 million as of June 30, 2023, down $1.2 million or 25.2 percent from the year-ago quarter. The coverage ratio of problem loans to the allowance for credit losses was at 542.8 percent at June 30, 2023, which was up nearly 200 basis points from the prior year due to the expansion of the allowance from the CECL adjustment of $1.4 million and our reduction in problem loans.

Nonperforming Assets           Annual Change
($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022
Commercial & Agriculture $ 170   $ 185   $ 114   $ 114   $ 140   $ 30  
% of Total Com./Ag. loans   0.09 %   0.10 %   0.06 %   0.06 %   0.07 %   21.4 %
Commercial RE   192     199     210     223     359     (167 )
% of Total CRE loans   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.06 %   0.09 %   -46.5 %
Residential RE   2,266     2,742     3,020     3,129     3,176     (910 )
% of Total Res. RE loans   0.71 %   0.89 %   1.04 %   1.17 %   1.31 %   -28.7 %
Consumer & Other   282     270     338     280     323     (41 )
% of Total Con./Oth. loans   0.44 %   0.42 %   0.52 %   0.44 %   0.53 %   -12.7 %
Total Nonaccruing Loans   2,910     3,396     3,682     3,746     3,998     (1,088 )
% of Total loans   0.30 %   0.35 %   0.38 %   0.40 %   0.45 %   -27.2 %
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets   625     650     777     756     730     (105 )
Total Change (%)             -14.4 %
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 3,535   $ 4,046   $ 4,459   $ 4,502   $ 4,728   $ (1,193 )
% of Total assets   0.26 %   0.30 %   0.33 %   0.35 %   0.37 %   -25.23 %
                                     

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the second quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast on July 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices: 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

In May 2023, SB Financial was valued #163 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of top 200 publicly traded Community Bank and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR impairment from net income to report anon-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:
Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com
 


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                     
    June   March   December   September   June
($ in thousands)     2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
                     
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 20,993     $ 21,625     $ 27,817     $ 27,934     $ 29,567  
Interest bearing time deposits     1,180       1,380       2,131       2,134       1,691  
Available-for-sale securities     227,996       237,607       238,780       243,233       266,162  
Loans held for sale     5,684       5,592       2,073       2,979       4,242  
Loans, net of unearned income     984,824       976,312       962,075       925,249       895,611  
Allowance for credit losses     (15,795 )     (15,442 )     (13,818 )     (13,824 )     (13,801 )
Premises and equipment, net     22,230       22,621       22,829       22,842       23,122  
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost     7,634       6,054       6,326       5,230       5,303  
Foreclosed assets and other assets     625       650       777       756       730  
Interest receivable     4,079       3,926       4,091       3,556       3,256  
Goodwill     23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239  
Cash value of life insurance     29,183       29,024       28,870       28,713       28,556  
Mortgage servicing rights     13,723       13,548       13,503       13,473       13,408  
Other assets     15,840       15,157       16,940       17,863       12,886  
Total assets   $ 1,341,435     $ 1,341,293     $ 1,335,633     $ 1,303,377     $ 1,293,972  
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits                    
Non interest bearing demand   $ 218,411     $ 237,175     $ 256,799     $ 250,791     $ 239,676  
Interest bearing demand     170,282       188,497       191,719       199,523       198,286  
Savings     225,065       227,974       191,272       201,402       215,285  
Money market     217,681       222,203       255,995       258,975       276,274  
Time deposits     239,717       234,295       190,880       175,202       142,258  
Total deposits     1,071,156       1,110,144       1,086,665       1,085,893       1,071,779  
                     
Short-term borrowings     21,118       15,998       14,923       19,754       30,772  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     81,300       44,500       60,000       35,000       25,000  
Trust preferred securities     10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310  
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs     19,618       19,606       19,594       19,582       19,570  
Interest payable     1,866       1,441       769       623       307  
Other liabilities     18,401       19,535       24,944       17,587       11,678  
Total liabilities     1,223,769       1,221,534       1,217,205       1,188,749       1,169,416  
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Common stock     61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319  
Additional paid-in capital     15,154       14,953       15,087       15,000       15,069  
Retained earnings     103,725       101,548       101,966       99,309       96,809  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (32,894 )     (29,671 )     (32,120 )     (33,426 )     (22,210 )
Treasury stock     (29,638 )     (28,390 )     (27,824 )     (27,574 )     (26,431 )
Total shareholders' equity     117,666       119,759       118,428       114,628       124,556  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,341,435     $ 1,341,293     $ 1,335,633     $ 1,303,377     $ 1,293,972  
                     


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                           
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
                           
  June   March   December   September   June   June   June
Interest income   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022       2023       2022  
Loans                          
Taxable $ 12,715     $ 12,126     $ 11,222     $ 10,084     $ 8,880     $ 24,841     $ 16,932  
Tax exempt   121       116       109       92       73       237       134  
Securities                          
Taxable   1,524       1,535       1,559       1,536       1,469       3,059       2,704  
Tax exempt   46       47       47       52       52       93       99  
Total interest income   14,406       13,824       12,937       11,764       10,474       28,230       19,869  
                           
Interest expense                          
Deposits   3,538       2,578       1,440       852       567       6,116       1,185  
Repurchase agreements & other   9       10       7       8       11       19       24  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   664       553       258       180       38       1,217       77  
Trust preferred securities   172       164       138       99       71       336       124  
Subordinated debt   194       195       194       195       194       389       389  
Total interest expense   4,577       3,500       2,037       1,334       881       8,077       1,799  
                           
Net interest income   9,829       10,324       10,900       10,430       9,593       20,153       18,070  
                           
Provision for credit losses   145       250       -       -       -       395       -  
                           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,684       10,074       10,900       10,430       9,593       19,758       18,070  
                           
Noninterest income                          
Wealth management fees   940       917       907       930       936       1,857       1,891  
Customer service fees   871       825       880       844       860       1,696       1,654  
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR   1,056       599       550       876       1,196       1,655       2,872  
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net   494       608       627       527       606       1,102       1,810  
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans   218       24       105       125       167       242       336  
Title insurance revenue   455       373       454       476       697       828       1,299  
Gain (loss) on sale of assets   15       (11 )     18       (12 )     -       4       55  
Other   312       331       172       277       211       643       558  
Total noninterest income   4,361       3,666       3,713       4,043       4,673       8,027       10,475  
                           
Noninterest expense                          
Salaries and employee benefits   5,721       5,913       5,677       5,858       6,418       11,634       12,607  
Net occupancy expense   802       784       763       769       719       1,586       1,461  
Equipment expense   1,002       981       1,017       918       827       1,983       1,681  
Data processing fees   685       646       627       664       643       1,331       1,219  
Professional fees   612       863       738       766       760       1,475       1,710  
Marketing expense   213       198       258       200       222       411       453  
Telephone and communication expense   124       121       124       134       105       245       216  
Postage and delivery expense   78       87       121       75       110       165       226  
State, local and other taxes   218       228       277       250       277       446       555  
Employee expense   156       188       157       145       175       344       311  
Other expenses   728       764       510       605       546       1,492       1,222  
Total noninterest expense   10,339       10,773       10,269       10,384       10,802       21,112       21,661  
                           
Income before income tax expense   3,706       2,967       4,344       4,088       3,464       6,673       6,884  
Income tax expense   631       517       811       746       630       1,148       1,237  
                           
Net income $ 3,075     $ 2,450     $ 3,533     $ 3,342     $ 2,834     $ 5,525     $ 5,647  
                           
Common share data:                          
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.45     $ 0.35     $ 0.51     $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 0.80     $ 0.80  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44     $ 0.35     $ 0.50     $ 0.47     $ 0.40     $ 0.79     $ 0.79  
                           
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                          
Basic:   6,847       6,933       6,945       6,968       7,075       6,890       7,055  
Diluted:   6,910       7,008       7,021       7,033       7,149       6,976       7,116  
                           


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
                             
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   At and for the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
                             
    June   March   December   September   June   June   June
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS     2023       2023       2022       2022       2022       2023       2022  
                             
Net interest income   $ 9,829     $ 10,324     $ 10,900     $ 10,430     $ 9,593     $ 20,153     $ 18,070  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     44       43       41       38       33       88       62  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     9,873       10,367       10,941       10,468       9,626       20,241       18,132  
Provision for credit loss     145       250       -       -       -       395       -  
Noninterest income     4,361       3,666       3,713       4,043       4,673       8,027       10,475  
Total operating revenue     14,190       13,990       14,613       14,473       14,266       28,180       28,545  
Noninterest expense     10,339       10,773       10,269       10,384       10,802       21,112       21,661  
Pre-tax pre-provision income     3,851       3,217       4,344       4,088       3,464       7,068       6,884  
Pretax income     3,706       2,967       4,344       4,088       3,464       6,673       6,884  
Net income     3,075       2,450       3,533       3,342       2,834       5,525       5,647  
                             
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                            
Basic earnings per share (EPS)     0.45       0.35       0.51       0.48       0.40       0.80       0.80  
Diluted earnings per share     0.44       0.35       0.50       0.47       0.40       0.79       0.79  
Common dividends     0.130       0.125       0.125       0.120       0.120       0.255       0.235  
Book value per common share     17.30       17.37       17.08       16.49       17.75       17.30       17.75  
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)     13.81       13.93       13.65       13.07       14.36       13.81       14.36  
Market price per common share     12.62       14.13       16.95       16.85       17.26       12.62       17.26  
Market price to TBV     91.4 %     101.4 %     124.2 %     128.9 %     120.2 %     91.4 %     120.2 %
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS     7.1       8.2       9.6       9.6       9.3       7.1       9.3  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                            
Return on average assets (ROAA)     0.91 %     0.73 %     1.08 %     1.03 %     0.87 %     0.82 %     0.85 %
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA     1.14 %     0.96 %     1.32 %     1.26 %     1.06 %     1.14 %     1.11 %
Return on average equity     10.01 %     8.37 %     12.17 %     10.89 %     8.89 %     9.01 %     8.46 %
Return on average tangible equity     12.40 %     10.50 %     15.30 %     13.51 %     10.93 %     11.18 %     10.30 %
Efficiency ratio     72.71 %     76.85 %     70.16 %     71.63 %     75.60 %     74.77 %     75.76 %
Earning asset yield     4.61 %     4.49 %     4.27 %     3.89 %     3.45 %     4.54 %     3.20 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     1.90 %     1.46 %     0.90 %     0.58 %     0.39 %     1.69 %     0.38 %
Net interest margin     3.15 %     3.35 %     3.60 %     3.45 %     3.16 %     3.24 %     2.91 %
Tax equivalent effect     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent     3.16 %     3.37 %     3.61 %     3.46 %     3.16 %     3.26 %     2.92 %
Non interest income/Average assets     1.30 %     1.10 %     1.13 %     1.24 %     1.43 %     1.20 %     1.58 %
Non interest expense/Average assets     3.07 %     3.23 %     3.13 %     3.19 %     3.31 %     3.15 %     3.26 %
Net noninterest expense/Average assets     -1.78 %     -2.13 %     -2.00 %     -1.95 %     -1.88 %     -1.95 %     -1.68 %
                             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                            
Gross charge-offs     32       69       7       9       9       101       18  
Recoveries     10       8       1       32       6       18       14  
Net charge-offs     22       61       6       (23 )     3       83       4  
Nonaccruing loans/Total loans     0.30 %     0.35 %     0.38 %     0.40 %     0.45 %     0.30 %     0.45 %
Nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.30 %     0.35 %     0.38 %     0.40 %     0.45 %     0.30 %     0.45 %
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO     0.36 %     0.41 %     0.46 %     0.49 %     0.53 %     0.36 %     0.53 %
Nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.26 %     0.30 %     0.33 %     0.35 %     0.37 %     0.26 %     0.37 %
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans     542.78 %     454.71 %     375.29 %     369.03 %     345.20 %     542.78 %     345.20 %
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans     1.60 %     1.58 %     1.44 %     1.49 %     1.54 %     1.60 %     1.54 %
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)     0.01 %     0.03 %     0.00 %     (0.01 %)     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %
                             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                            
Loans/ Deposits     91.94 %     87.94 %     88.53 %     85.21 %     83.56 %     91.94 %     83.56 %
Equity/ Assets     8.77 %     8.93 %     8.87 %     8.79 %     9.63 %     8.77 %     9.63 %
Tangible equity/Tangible assets     7.13 %     7.29 %     7.22 %     7.10 %     7.93 %     7.13 %     7.93 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)     13.18 %     13.44 %     13.42 %     13.23 %     13.21 %     13.18 %     13.21 %
                             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                            
Total assets     1,341,435       1,341,293       1,335,633       1,303,377       1,293,972       1,341,435       1,293,972  
Total loans     984,824       976,312       962,075       925,249       895,611       984,824       895,611  
Deposits     1,071,156       1,110,144       1,086,665       1,085,893       1,071,779       1,071,156       1,071,779  
Stockholders equity     117,666       119,759       118,428       114,628       124,556       117,666       124,556  
Goodwill and intangibles     23,710       23,732       23,753       23,770       23,787       23,710       23,787  
Tangible equity     93,956       96,027       94,675       90,858       100,769       93,956       100,769  
Mortgage servicing portfolio     1,353,904       1,344,158       1,352,016       1,362,666       1,369,732       1,353,904       1,369,732  
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care     499,255       518,009       507,093       480,947       500,487       499,255       500,487  
Total assets under care     3,194,594       3,203,460       3,194,742       3,146,990       3,164,191       3,194,594       3,164,191  
Full-time equivalent employees     253       255       268       271       267       253       267  
Period end common shares outstanding     6,803       6,894       6,935       6,950       7,017       6,803       7,017  
Market capitalization (all)     85,857       97,419       117,556       117,113       121,105       85,857       121,105  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
Total assets     1,346,010       1,335,056       1,314,419       1,302,297       1,305,815       1,341,918       1,328,216  
Total earning assets     1,248,813       1,232,018       1,211,674       1,209,958       1,216,124       1,243,540       1,243,017  
Total loans     988,348       970,813       937,898       909,909       870,439       979,629       851,736  
Deposits     1,100,344       1,098,935       1,094,491       1,085,821       1,108,890       1,098,647       1,121,373  
Stockholders equity     122,886       117,071       116,114       122,738       127,519       122,601       133,471  
Goodwill and intangibles     23,721       23,743       23,761       23,778       23,796       23,732       23,798  
Tangible equity     99,165       93,328       92,353       98,960       103,723       98,869       109,673  
Average basic shares outstanding     6,847       6,933       6,945       6,968       7,075       6,890       7,055  
Average diluted shares outstanding     6,910       7,008       7,021       7,033       7,149       6,976       7,116  
                                                         


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2023 and 2022
         
($ in thousands)   Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2023   Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022
    Average   Average   Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
                 
Taxable securities/cash   $ 252,899   $ 1,524   2.41 %   $ 337,226   $ 1,469   1.74 %
Nontaxable securities     7,566     46   2.43 %     8,459     52   2.46 %
Loans, net     988,348     12,836   5.19 %     870,439     8,953   4.11 %
Total earning assets     1,248,813     14,406   4.61 %     1,216,124     10,474   3.45 %
Cash and due from banks     3,952           7,177      
Allowance for loan losses     (15,556 )         (13,803 )    
Premises and equipment     22,529           23,741      
Other assets     86,272           72,576      
Total assets   $ 1,346,010         $ 1,305,815      
                 
Liabilities                
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 621,999   $ 1,850   1.19 %   $ 713,367   $ 353   0.20 %
Time deposits     239,532     1,688   2.82 %     145,694     214   0.59 %
Repurchase agreements & other     15,064     9   0.24 %     18,671     11   0.24 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     57,495     664   4.62 %     3,989     38   3.81 %
Trust preferred securities     10,310     172   6.67 %     10,310     71   2.75 %
Subordinated debt     19,610     194   3.96 %     19,564     194   3.97 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     964,010     4,577   1.90 %     911,595     881   0.39 %
Non interest bearing demand     238,813     -         249,829     -    
Total funding     1,202,823     1.52 %     1,161,424     0.30 %
Other liabilities     20,301           16,872      
Total liabilities     1,223,124           1,178,296      
Equity     122,886           127,519      
                 
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,346,010         $ 1,305,815      
                 
Net interest income     $ 9,829         $ 9,593    
                 
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure       3.15 %       3.16 %
                 
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.16 %       3.16 %
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis            
                 
    Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2023   Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022
    Average   Average   Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
                 
Taxable securities/cash   $ 256,250   $ 3,059   2.39 %   $ 383,272   $ 2,704   1.41 %
Nontaxable securities     7,661     93   2.43 %     8,009     99   2.47 %
Loans, net     979,629     25,078   5.12 %     851,736     17,066   4.01 %
Total earning assets     1,243,540     28,230   4.54 %     1,243,017     19,869   3.20 %
Cash and due from banks     4,019           7,593      
Allowance for loan losses     (15,162 )         (13,805 )    
Premises and equipment     22,692           24,522      
Other assets     86,829           66,889      
Total assets   $ 1,341,918         $ 1,328,216      
                 
Liabilities                
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 629,061   $ 3,135   1.00 %   $ 723,176   $ 751   0.21 %
Time deposits     227,343     2,981   2.62 %     156,268     435   0.56 %
Repurchase agreements & Other     16,832     19   0.23 %     21,876     24   0.22 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     53,359     1,217   4.56 %     4,740     77   3.25 %
Trust preferred securities     10,310     336   6.52 %     10,310     124   2.41 %
Subordinated debt     19,604     389   3.97 %     19,558     389   3.98 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     956,509     8,077   1.69 %     935,928     1,799   0.38 %
Non interest bearing demand     242,243     1.35 %     241,929     0.31 %
Total funding     1,198,752           1,177,857      
Other liabilities     20,565           16,888      
Total liabilities     1,219,317           1,194,745      
Equity     122,601           133,471      
                 
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,341,918         $ 1,328,216      
                 
Net interest income     $ 20,153         $ 18,070    
                 
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure       3.24 %       2.91 %
                 
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.26 %       2.92 %
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis            
                 


Non-GAAP reconciliation   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
                 
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   Jun. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2022
                 
Total Operating Revenue   $ 14,190     $ 14,266     $ 28,180     $ 28,545  
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *   16       (239 )     (39 )     (1,128 )
                 
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue     14,206       14,027       28,141       27,417  
                 
Income before Income Taxes     3,706       3,464       6,673       6,884  
Adjustment for OMSR *     16       (239 )     (39 )     (1,128 )
                 
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes     3,722       3,225       6,634       5,756  
                 
Provision for Income Taxes     631       630       1,148       1,237  
Adjustment for OMSR **     3       (50 )     (8 )     (237 )
                 
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes     634       580       1,140       1,001  
                 
Net Income     3,075       2,834       5,525       5,647  
Adjustment for OMSR *     13       (189 )     (31 )     (891 )
                 
Adjusted Net Income     3,088       2,645       5,494       4,756  
                 
Diluted Earnings per Share     0.44       0.40       0.79       0.79  
Adjustment for OMSR *     0.00       (0.03 )     (0.00 )     (0.13 )
                 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 0.45     $ 0.37     $ 0.79     $ 0.67  
                 
Return on Average Assets     0.91 %     0.87 %     0.82 %     0.85 %
Adjustment for OMSR *     0.00 %     -0.06 %     -0.00 %     -0.07 %
                 
Adjusted Return on Average Assets     0.92 %     0.81 %     0.82 %     0.78 %
                 

*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights

**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate


You just read:

SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more