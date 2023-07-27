Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 2Q23

Lima, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, July 27th, 2023 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 2Q23 Earnings Release Report will be released on Thursday August 10th, 2023, after market close.

Credicorp’s Webcast / Conference Call to discuss such results, will be held on Friday August 11th, 2023, at 10:30 am ET (9:30 am Lima, Peru time).

The call will be host by Gianfranco Ferrari – Chief Executive Officer, Cesar Rios - Chief Financial Officer, Francesca Raffo – Chief Innovation Officer, Reynaldo Llosa - Chief Risk Officer, Diego Cavero – Head of Universal Banking, Cesar Rivera - Head of Insurance and Pensions, Carlos Sotelo - Mibanco CFO and Investor Relations Team.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the listen-only webcast presentation using the following link:

https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10181250&linkSecurityString=fa033bcdf8

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

1 844 435 0321 Participant dial in (toll free)

1 412 317 5615 Participant international dial in

Participant Web Phone: Click Here

Conference ID: Credicorp Conference Call

The webcast will be archived for one year on our investor relations website at:

https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Credicorp reminds you that we filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2022 (2022 Form 20-F) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30th, 2023. The 2022 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2020, 2021, and 2022 under IFRS. Our 2022 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website: https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/annual-materials . Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2022 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” on Credicorp’s website.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

