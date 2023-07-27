Submit Release
SEACOAST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

Distinctive Deposit Franchise with Granular, Longstanding Customer Base

STUART, Fla., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the second quarter of 2023 of $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023 and $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $43.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, a decrease of 19% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2023 was $49.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $29.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023 and $36.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income1 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $78.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, an increase of 24% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, return on average tangible assets was 1.06% and return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 12.08%, compared to 0.52% and 5.96%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.29% and 13.01%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.41% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders’ equity1 was 16.08%, compared to 0.90% and 10.34%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.38% and 13.97%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, return on average tangible assets was 0.80% and return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 9.14%, compared to 1.07% and 10.46%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.16% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders’ equity1 was 13.32%, compared to 1.23% and 11.95%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast’s Chairman and CEO said, “Seacoast delivered another quarter of robust financial performance, with strong adjusted earnings leading to an adjusted return on tangible common equity of 16.1%. Our capital and liquidity ratios were strong and our asset quality remains excellent. During the quarter, we successfully completed the Professional Bank conversion, wrapping up a significant period of M&A activity that has boosted Seacoast beyond the $10 billion asset threshold and definitively positioned the Company as Florida’s Bank.”

Shaffer added, “Seacoast is committed to our fortress balance sheet, with an allowance for loan losses of $159.7 million and an additional $201.8 million discount on acquired loans, providing significant loss absorption capacity. Our second quarter ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.53% as we moved past the initially dilutive effect of recent acquisitions, reflecting commitment to driving shareholder value creation.”

Shaffer concluded, “Our strategic focus for the balance of the year will be on relationship-driven customer acquisition and carefully managing our expense base while investing in tactics to drive low-cost deposit growth. We believe that this rigorous approach will support solid capital growth, produce a broadly diversified and stable funding base, and generate increased franchise value over the long run.”

Acquisition Update

In June 2023, we successfully completed the integration of Professional Holding Corp. (“Professional”), including the consolidation of five branches in the South Florida market. Merger-related expense synergies are expected to be fully realized in the second half of 2023. Direct merger-related costs recorded during the second quarter of 2023 totaled $15.6 million. We expect merger-related costs to be insignificant in the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Results

Income Statement

  • Net income was $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $43.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $53.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included the $26.6 million day-1 provision for credit losses on loans acquired in the Professional acquisition. Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2023 was $49.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $29.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $36.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted net income1 was $78.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $63.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Net revenues were $148.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $49.9 million, or 51%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net revenues were $302.1 million, an increase of $111.6 million, or 59%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted revenues1 were $148.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $49.8 million, or 50%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted revenues1 were $300.1 million, an increase of $108.8 million, or 57%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 12% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $64.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 9% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 40% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $135.9 million, an increase of $47.8 million, or 54%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Net interest income totaled $127.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $4.2 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $45.3 million, or 56%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. When excluding accretion on acquired loans, net interest income declined $2.4 million. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income was $258.1 million, an increase of $99.9 million, or 63%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $30.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Net interest margin decreased 45 basis points to 3.86% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 4.31% in the first quarter of 2023. The decline in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was driven by the impact of rising rates on the competitive environment for deposits, the continued effect of an inverted yield curve, and lower accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans. Loan yields increased three basis points to 5.89%. The effect on loan yields of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans in the second quarter of 2023 was an increase of 56 basis points, compared to an increase of 69 basis points in the first quarter of 2023. Securities yields increased 28 basis points to 3.13%, including approximately 12 basis points of benefit from interest rate swaps initiated in the second quarter. The cost of deposits increased 61 basis points, from 77 basis points in the prior quarter, to 1.38% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Noninterest income totaled $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $4.6 million, or 27%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income was $44.0 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 36%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Results for the second quarter of 2023 included the following:
    • Service charges on deposits increased $0.3 million, or 7%, compared to the prior quarter and $1.2 million, or 34%, year over year, including the continued benefit of the expansion of treasury management services to commercial customers.
    • Interchange income totaled $5.1 million in the second quarter, an increase of $0.4 million, or 8%, when compared to the prior quarter and $0.8 million, or 19%, compared to the prior year quarter. As a reminder, beginning in the third quarter of 2023, the Company’s interchange income will be reduced by the requirements of the Durbin amendment, which became effective for the Company on July 1, 2023.
    • The wealth management division continues to demonstrate notable success in building relationships, and during the second quarter of 2023, income increased $0.3 million, or 8%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.5 million, or 20%, compared to the prior year quarter. Assets under management increased by $60 million in the second quarter of 2023, bringing total assets under management to $1.6 billion, up 36% from the prior year.
    • Mortgage banking fees totaled $0.6 million in the second quarter, an increase of $0.2 million, or 35%, due to higher saleable production.
    • Other income decreased by $1.8 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily the result of the recognition in the prior quarter of $2.1 million in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefits.
  • The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $31.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a provision of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 included $26.6 million in day-1 provision recorded at the acquisition of Professional.
  • Noninterest expense was $107.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.4 million compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $51.7 million, or 92%, compared to the prior year quarter. The second quarter of 2023 included $15.6 million of merger-related expenses, compared to $17.5 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense was $215.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, including $33.2 million in merger-related charges, compared to $115.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, which included $9.7 million in merger-related charges. Changes compared to the first quarter of 2023 included:
    • Salaries and wages decreased $2.5 million to $45.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included $1.6 million in merger-related expenses, compared to $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.
    • In the third quarter of 2023, we are continuing our focus on efficiency and streamlining operations, and in late July we executed a reduction in the Company’s workforce by approximately 5%. The Company will incur severance charges in a range of approximately $2.0 to $3.0 million. The resulting lower compensation expense in the third quarter of 2023 will largely be offset by investments in marketing expenses to drive low-cost deposit growth, and lower expense deferral associated with slowing loan originations. As a reminder, under the relevant accounting guidance, the Company defers the expenses associated with the origination of new loans, and recognizes this expense as a reduction to loan yield over the life of the loan. We expect the full benefit of the reduction in workforce to materialize in the fourth quarter of 2023.
    • Employee benefits decreased $1.1 million to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of higher seasonal payroll taxes impacting the first quarter of 2023.
    • Outsourced data processing costs increased $5.7 million to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included $10.9 million in merger-related expenses, compared to $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Termination penalties related to the Professional technology contracts were recorded in the second quarter in conjunction with the system conversion.
    • Telephone and data lines increased $0.4 million to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 reflecting the expansion of the branch footprint.
    • Legal and professional fees decreased by $3.4 million to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, and included $1.7 million in merger-related expenses during the second quarter of 2023 compared to $4.8 million of merger-related expenses in the first quarter of 2023.
    • Amortization of intangibles increased by $0.9 million to $7.7 million resulting from the first full quarter of amortization of the core deposit intangible assets acquired from Professional. These assets are amortized using an accelerated amortization method.
    • Other noninterest expenses increased $1.1 million to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily attributed to maintaining parallel activities and processes prior to the conversion of Professional in June 2023.
  • Seacoast recorded $10.2 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 24.6%, 18.6%, and 21.3%, respectively. Impacts related to stock-based compensation were tax expense of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, tax benefits of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, and tax benefits of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 included a discrete benefit of $0.6 million related to the BOLI distribution which, combined with lower overall pre-tax income, resulted in a lower effective tax rate in that period.
  • The efficiency ratio was 67.34% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 65.43% in the first quarter of 2023 and 56.22% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 56.44% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 53.10% in the first quarter of 2023 and 53.15% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control. The increase in the adjusted efficiency ratio primarily reflects the impact of higher deposit rates on net interest income in the period. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 54.76% compared to 53.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

  • At June 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of $15.0 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $2.1 billion. Book value per share was $24.14 on June 30, 2023, compared to $24.24 on March 31, 2023, and $21.65 on June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share totaled $14.24 on June 30, 2023 compared to $14.25 on March 31, 2023 and $16.66 on June 30, 2022. Removing the impact of the change in accumulated comprehensive income, tangible book value per share increased by $0.20.
  • Debt securities totaled $2.6 billion on June 30, 2023, a decrease of $129.8 million, or 5%, compared to March 31, 2023. Debt securities include approximately $1.9 billion in securities held at fair value and classified as available for sale. The unrealized loss on these securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet. The portfolio also includes $707.8 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $577.6 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity.
  • Loans decreased $16.5 million when compared to the prior quarter, totaling $10.1 billion as of June 30, 2023. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines and setting high expectations for risk adjusted returns given the current environment.
  • Loan originations were $518.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3% compared to $536.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.
    • Commercial originations were $317.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $321.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $461.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.
    • Consumer originations in the second quarter of 2023 were $97.2 million, compared to $110.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $130.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
    • Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $42.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.
    • Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $85.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $90.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $103.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $284.6 million on June 30, 2023, a decrease of 27% from March 31, 2023, and a decrease of 54% from June 30, 2022.
    • Commercial pipelines were $217.6 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of 27% from $297.4 million at March 31, 2023, and a decrease of 54% from $476.7 million at June 30, 2022. The decline in pipeline quarter over quarter was the result of the impact of higher rates and a continued selective approach on new credit facilities given a cautious economic outlook.
    • Consumer pipelines were $28.4 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $10.3 million from $38.7 million at March 31, 2023, and a decrease of 62% from $75.5 million at June 30, 2022.
    • Residential saleable pipelines were $11.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $6.6 million at March 31, 2023, and $14.7 million at June 30, 2022. Retained residential pipelines were $27.1 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $48.4 million at March 31, 2023, and $53.1 million at June 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits were $12.3 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $26.4 million when compared to March 31, 2023, and an increase of $3.1 billion, or 34%, compared to June 30, 2022. Seacoast’s granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise, and in the current environment serves as a significant source of strength. The Company continues to maintain balance sheet flexibility and ended the quarter with a loan to deposit ratio of 82%.
    • At June 30, 2023, transaction account balances represented 57% of overall deposits.
    • Noninterest bearing demand deposits represent 34% of overall deposits.
    • Average deposits per banking center were $157 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $148 million at March 31, 2023.
    • Uninsured deposits represented only 34% of overall deposit accounts as of June 30, 2023. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 28% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 155% of uninsured deposits, and 184% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
    • Consumer deposits represent 43% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $23 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 57% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $109 thousand.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $160.0 million at June 30, 2023 with a weighted average interest rate of 3.64%. In the aggregate, borrowed funds, including FHLB advances, subordinated debt, and brokered deposits represented only 6.6% of total liabilities as of June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

  • Credit metrics remain strong with charge-offs, non-accruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment.
  • Nonperforming loans were $48.3 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.48% at June 30, 2023, 0.50% at March 31, 2023, and 0.40% at June 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.37% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.38% at March 31, 2023, and increased from 0.27% at June 30, 2022.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.58% at June 30, 2023, 1.54% at March 31, 2023, and 1.39% at June 30, 2022.
  • Net charge-offs of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to a net recovery of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.06%.
  • Portfolio diversification, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company’s lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast’s average loan size is $278 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $685 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.
  • Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 52% and 256% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 48% and 258%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 47% and 236%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

  • The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a tier 1 capital ratio at June 30, 2023 of 13.9% compared to 13.4% at March 31, 2023, and 16.8% at June 30, 2022. The total capital ratio was 15.0%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.9%, and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.8% at June 30, 2023. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.
  • In April 2023, the Company announced an increase to its common share dividend by $0.01 to $0.18 per share.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2023 totaled $727.9 million.
  • Our Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. During the second quarter of 2023, 2,515 shares were repurchased under the program at a weighted average price of $17.99 per share.
  • The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 82% at June 30, 2023, providing liquidity and flexibility moving forward.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.53% at June 30, 2023, compared to 8.36% at March 31, 2023, and 9.74% at June 30, 2022. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 7.87%.
  • At June 30, 2023, in addition to $727.9 million in cash, the Company had $5.7 billion in available borrowing capacity, including $4.7 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $0.7 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of June 30, 2023 represented 184% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS                
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
         (Unaudited)                
  Quarterly Trends  
                     
  2Q’23   1Q’23   4Q’22   3Q’22   2Q’22  
Selected balance sheet data:                    
Gross loans $ 10,117,919     $ 10,134,395     $ 8,144,724     $ 6,690,845     $ 6,541,548    
Total deposits   12,283,267       12,309,701       9,981,595       8,765,414       9,188,953    
Total assets   15,041,932       15,255,408       12,145,762       10,345,235       10,811,704    
                     
Performance measures:                    
Net income $ 31,249     $ 11,827     $ 23,927     $ 29,237     $ 32,755    
Net interest margin   3.86 %     4.31 %     4.36 %     3.67 %     3.38 %  
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1   40,864       46,321       45,999       43,143       42,580    
Average diluted shares outstanding   85,536       80,717       71,374       61,961       61,923    
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.37     $ 0.15     $ 0.34     $ 0.47     $ 0.53    
Return on (annualized):                    
Average assets (ROA)   0.84 %     0.34 %     0.78 %     1.10 %     1.21 %  
Average tangible assets (ROTA)2   1.06       0.52       0.94       1.17       1.29    
Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2   12.08       5.96       10.36       11.53       13.01    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets2   8.53       8.36       9.08       9.79       9.74    
Tangible book value per share2 $ 14.24     $ 14.25     $ 14.69     $ 15.98     $ 16.66    
Efficiency ratio   67.34 %     65.43 %     63.39 %     57.13 %     56.22 %  
                     
Adjusted operating measures1:                    
Adjusted net income $ 49,203     $ 29,241     $ 39,926     $ 32,837     $ 36,327    
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings   64,856       71,081       66,649       48,989       46,397    
Adjusted diluted EPS   0.58       0.36       0.56       0.53       0.59    
Adjusted ROTA2   1.41 %     0.90 %     1.36 %     1.27 %     1.38 %  
Adjusted ROTCE2   16.08       10.34       15.05       12.48       13.97    
Adjusted efficiency ratio   56.44       53.10       51.52       53.28       53.15    
Net adjusted noninterest expense as a
percent of average tangible assets2 		  2.40       2.47       2.42       2.16       2.00    
                     
Other data:                    
Market capitalization3 $ 1,880,407     $ 2,005,241     $ 2,233,761     $ 1,858,429     $ 2,028,996    
Full-time equivalent employees   1,670       1,650       1,490       1,156       1,095    
Number of ATMs   96       97       100       79       79    
Full-service banking offices   78       83       78       58       58    
1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders’ equity less intangible assets.
OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information
Seacoast will host a conference call July 28th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the second quarter 2023 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 736-4594. Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” Additionally, a recording of the call will be made available to individuals shortly after the conference call and can be accessed via a link at www.SeacoastBanking.com under the heading “Corporate Information.” The recording will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $15.0 billion in assets and $12.3 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2023. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 78 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Tracey L. Dexter
Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 403-0461

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in the Company’s markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, including Professional Holding Corp., or expects to acquire, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast’s objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) or its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect the Company to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “should”, “support”, “indicate”, “would”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “continue”, “further”, “plan”, “point to”, “project”, “could”, “intend”, “target” or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Seacoast’s primary market areas, including the effects of inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, slowdowns in economic growth, and the potential for high unemployment rates, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior and credit risk as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes, including those that impact the money supply and inflation and the possibility that the U.S. could default on its debt obligations; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits (as well as the cost of, and competition for, deposits), loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior generally and as a result of economic factors; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; the Company’s concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; Seacoast’s ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect Seacoast or the banking industry; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast’s investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk, as well as the effect of a decline in stock market prices on our fee income from our wealth management business; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company’s ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; fraud or misconduct by internal or external, which Seacoast may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; inability of Seacoast’s risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company’s business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms, including the impact of supply chain disruptions; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast’s ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company’s business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, including hurricanes in the Company’s footprint, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving the Company, including as a result of the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”); Seacoast’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from the Company’s operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that the Company may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in the Company’s market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses; risks related to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters, the scope and pace of which could alter Seacoast’s reputation and shareholder, associate, customer and third-party affiliations; the risks relating to bank acquisitions including the merger with Professional Holding Corp. including, without limitation: the diversion of management’s time on issues related to the merger; unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the mergers being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; regulatory enforcement and litigation risk; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectations; the risks of customer and employee loss and business disruptions, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures and solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as the difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets; and other factors and risks described under “Risk Factors” herein and in any of the Company’s subsequent reports filed with the SEC and available on its website at www.sec.gov

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 under “Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”, and otherwise in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC’s Internet website at www.sec.gov.

               
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS   (Unaudited)              
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
     Quarterly Trends     Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 2Q’23 1Q’23 4Q’22 3Q’22 2Q’22   2Q’23   2Q’22
Summary of Earnings                  
Net income $ 31,249   $ 11,827   $ 23,927   $ 29,237   $ 32,755     $ 43,076     $ 53,343  
Adjusted net income1   49,203     29,241     39,926     32,837     36,327       78,444       63,383  
Net interest income2   127,153     131,351     119,858     88,399     81,764       258,504       158,403  
Net interest margin2,3   3.86 %   4.31 %   4.36 %   3.67 %   3.38 %     4.09 %     3.32 %
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1   40,864     46,321     45,999     43,143     42,580       87,185       75,675  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1   64,856     71,081     66,649     48,989     46,397       135,937       88,134  
Performance Ratios                                              
Return on average assets-GAAP basis3   0.84 %   0.34 %   0.78 %   1.10 %   1.21 %     0.60 %     1.00 %
Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4   1.06     0.52     0.94     1.17     1.29       0.80       1.07  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4   1.41     0.90     1.36     1.27     1.38       1.16       1.23  
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4   1.33     1.58     1.69     1.71     1.66       1.45       1.51  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4   1.85     2.18     2.28     1.89     1.77       2.01       1.70  
Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4   2.40     2.47     2.42     2.16     2.00       2.44       2.00  
Return on average shareholders’ equity-GAAP basis3   6.05     2.53     6.03     8.60     9.73       4.38       7.82  
Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4   12.08     5.96     10.36     11.53     13.01       9.14       10.46  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4   16.08     10.34     15.05     12.48     13.97       13.32       11.95  
Efficiency ratio5   67.34     65.43     63.39     57.13     56.22       66.37       59.17  
Adjusted efficiency ratio1   56.44     53.10     51.52     53.28     53.15       54.76       53.97  
Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses)   14.63     14.55     12.84     15.72     17.45       14.59       17.30  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets4   8.53     8.36     9.08     9.79     9.74       8.53       9.74  
Average loan-to-deposit ratio   83.48     82.43     77.67     73.90     70.60       82.98       70.92  
End of period loan-to-deposit ratio   82.42     82.35     81.63     76.35     71.34       82.42       71.34  
Per Share Data                  
Net income diluted-GAAP basis    $ 0.37     $ 0.15     $ 0.34     $ 0.47     $ 0.53       $ 0.52       $ 0.86  
Net income basic-GAAP basis   0.37     0.15     0.34     0.48     0.53       0.52       0.87  
Adjusted earnings1   0.58     0.36     0.56     0.53     0.59       0.94       1.03  
Book value per share common   24.14     24.24     22.45     20.95     21.65       24.14       21.65  
Tangible book value per share   14.24     14.25     14.69     15.98     16.66       14.24       16.66  
Cash dividends declared   0.18     0.17     0.17     0.17     0.17       0.35       0.30  
1Non-GAAP measure - see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.
3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.
4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders’ equity less intangible assets.
5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).
 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)      
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
    Quarterly Trends     Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q’23 1Q’23 4Q’22 3Q’22 2Q’22   2Q’23   2Q’22
                   
Interest on securities:                  
Taxable $ 20,898   $ 19,244 $ 18,530   $ 15,653   $ 12,387     $ 40,142     $ 22,428  
Nontaxable   97     105   130     138     138       202       278  
Interest and fees on loans   148,265     135,168   105,322     73,970     69,307       283,433       136,425  
Interest on federal funds sold and other investments   5,023     3,474   3,127     1,643     1,917       8,497       2,850  
Total Interest Income   174,283     157,991   127,109     91,404     83,749       332,274       161,981  
                   
Interest on deposits   27,183     16,033   3,934     1,623     994       43,216       1,761  
Interest on time certificates   14,477     5,552   1,358     380     436       20,029       904  
Interest on borrowed money   5,660     5,254   2,108     1,117     672       10,914       1,147  
Total Interest Expense   47,320     26,839   7,400     3,120     2,102       74,159       3,812  
                   
Net Interest Income   126,963     131,152   119,709     88,284     81,647       258,115       158,169  
Provision for credit losses   (764 )   31,598   14,129     4,676     822       30,834       7,378  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   127,727     99,554   105,580     83,608     80,825       227,281       150,791  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   4,560     4,242   3,996     3,504     3,408       8,802       6,209  
Interchange income   5,066     4,694   4,650     4,138     4,255       9,760       8,383  
Wealth management income   3,318     3,063   2,886     2,732     2,774       6,381       5,433  
Mortgage banking fees   576     426   426     434     932       1,002       2,618  
Insurance agency income   1,160     1,101   805               2,261        
SBA gains   249     322   105     108     473       571       629  
BOLI income   2,068     1,916   1,526     1,363     1,349       3,984       2,683  
Other   4,755     6,574   3,239     4,186     4,073       11,329       7,134  
    21,752     22,338   17,633     16,465     17,264       44,090       33,089  
Securities (losses) gains, net   (176 )   107   18     (362 )   (300 )     (69 )     (752 )
Total Noninterest Income   21,576     22,445   17,651     16,103     16,964       44,021       32,337  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and wages   45,155     47,616   45,405     28,420     28,056       92,771       56,275  
Employee benefits   7,472     8,562   5,300     4,074     4,151       16,034       9,652  
Outsourced data processing costs   20,222     14,553   9,918     5,393     6,043       34,775       12,199  
Telephone / data lines   1,518     1,081   1,185     973     908       2,599       1,641  
Occupancy   7,065     6,938   5,457     5,046     4,050       14,003       8,036  
Furniture and equipment   2,345     2,267   1,944     1,462     1,588       4,612       3,014  
Marketing   2,047     2,238   1,772     1,461     1,882       4,285       3,053  
Legal and professional fees   4,062     7,479   9,174     3,794     2,946       11,541       7,735  
FDIC assessments   2,116     1,443   889     760     699       3,559       1,488  
Amortization of intangibles   7,654     6,727   4,763     1,446     1,446       14,381       2,892  
Foreclosed property expense and net (gain) loss on sale   (57 )   195   (411 )   9     (968 )     138       (1,132 )
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments       1,239       1015           1,239       142  
Other   8,266     7,137   6,114     7,506     5,347       15,403       10,070  
Total Noninterest Expense   107,865     107,475   91,510     61,359     56,148       215,340       115,065  
                   
Income Before Income Taxes   41,438     14,524   31,721     38,352     41,641       55,962       68,063  
Income taxes   10,189     2,697   7,794     9,115     8,886       12,886       14,720  
Net Income $ 31,249   $ 11,827 $ 23,927   $ 29,237   $ 32,755     $ 43,076     $ 53,343  
                   
Per share of common stock:                  
                   
Net income diluted $ 0.37   $ 0.15 $ 0.34   $ 0.47   $ 0.53     $ 0.52     $ 0.86  
Net income basic   0.37     0.15   0.34     0.48     0.53       0.52       0.87  
Cash dividends declared   0.18     0.17   0.17     0.17     0.17       0.35       0.30  
                   
Average diluted shares outstanding   85,536     80,717   71,374     61,961     61,923       83,260       61,818  
Average basic shares outstanding   85,022     80,151   70,770     61,442     61,409       82,600       61,269  
                   


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   (Unaudited)    
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES     
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Amounts in thousands)   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 164,193     $ 180,607     $ 120,748     $ 176,463     $ 363,343  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks   563,690       610,636       81,192       42,152       538,025  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   727,883       791,243       201,940       218,615       901,368  
                   
Time deposits with other banks   2,987       3,236       3,236       4,481       4,730  
                   
Debt Securities:                  
Available for sale (at fair value)   1,916,231       2,015,967       1,871,742       1,860,734       1,800,791  
Held to maturity (at amortized cost)   707,812       737,911       747,408       774,706       794,785  
Total Debt Securities   2,624,043       2,753,878       2,619,150       2,635,440       2,595,576  
                   
Loans held for sale   5,967       2,838       3,151       1,620       14,205  
                   
Loans   10,117,919       10,134,395       8,144,724       6,690,845       6,541,548  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (159,715 )     (155,640 )     (113,895 )     (95,329 )     (90,769 )
Net Loans   9,958,204       9,978,755       8,030,829       6,595,516       6,450,779  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net   116,959       116,522       116,892       81,648       74,784  
Other real estate owned   7,526       7,756       2,301       2,419       2,419  
Goodwill   732,910       728,396       480,319       286,606       286,606  
Other intangible assets, net   109,716       117,409       75,451       18,583       20,062  
Bank owned life insurance   293,880       292,545       237,824       209,087       207,724  
Net deferred tax assets   127,941       124,301       94,457       83,139       60,080  
Other assets   333,916       338,529       280,212       208,081       193,371  
Total Assets $ 15,041,932     $ 15,255,408     $ 12,145,762     $ 10,345,235     $ 10,811,704  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest demand $ 4,139,052     $ 4,554,509     $ 4,070,973     $ 3,529,489     $ 3,593,201  
Interest-bearing demand   2,816,656       2,676,320       2,337,590       2,170,251       2,269,148  
Savings   824,255       940,702       1,064,392       938,081       946,738  
Money market   2,859,164       2,893,128       1,985,974       1,700,737       1,911,847  
Other time certificates   628,036       598,483       369,389       312,840       350,571  
Brokered time certificates   591,503       371,392       3,798              
Time certificates of more than $250,000   424,601       275,167       149,479       114,016       117,448  
Total Deposits   12,283,267       12,309,701       9,981,595       8,765,414       9,188,953  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   290,156       267,606       172,029       94,191       110,578  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   160,000       385,000       150,000              
Subordinated debt, net   105,970       105,804       84,533       71,857       71,786  
Other liabilities   148,507       136,213       149,830       125,971       110,812  
Total Liabilities   12,987,900       13,204,324       10,537,987       9,057,433       9,482,129  
                   
Shareholders’ Equity                  
Common stock   8,509       8,461       7,162       6,148       6,141  
Additional paid in capital   1,809,431       1,803,898       1,377,802       1,068,241       1,065,167  
Retained earnings   437,087       421,271       423,863       412,166       393,431  
Treasury stock   (14,171 )     (13,113 )     (13,019 )     (11,539 )     (11,632 )
    2,240,856       2,220,517       1,795,808       1,475,016       1,453,107  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   (186,824 )     (169,433 )     (188,033 )     (187,214 )     (123,532 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   2,054,032       2,051,084       1,607,775       1,287,802       1,329,575  
Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 15,041,932     $ 15,255,408     $ 12,145,762     $ 10,345,235     $ 10,811,704  
                   
Common shares outstanding   85,086       84,609       71,618       61,476       61,410  
                                       


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA   (Unaudited)      
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
  
                       
(Amounts in thousands)   2Q’23   1Q’23   4Q’22   3Q’22   2Q’22  
Credit Analysis                      
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 705     $ 3,188     $ 782     $ 103     $ (124 )  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.03 %     0.14 %     0.04 %     0.01 %     %  
Allowance for credit losses     159,715       155,640       113,895       95,329       90,769    
                       
Non-acquired loans at end of period     6,264,044       6,048,453       5,944,194       5,653,357       5,399,923    
Acquired loans at end of period     3,853,875       4,085,942       2,200,530       1,037,488       1,141,625    
Total Loans   $ 10,117,919     $ 10,134,395     $ 8,144,724     $ 6,690,845     $ 6,541,548    
                       
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period     1.58       1.54       1.40       1.42       1.39    
Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period     4.98       5.02       4.25       1.81       1.84    
                       
End of Period                      
Nonperforming loans   $ 48,326     $ 50,787     $ 28,843     $ 21,464     $ 26,442    
Other real estate owned     530       530       530       109       109    
Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned     6,996       7,226       1,771       2,310       2,310    
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 55,852     $ 58,543     $ 31,144     $ 23,883     $ 28,861    
                       
Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period     0.48 %     0.50 %     0.35 %     0.32 %     0.40 %  
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period     0.37       0.38       0.26       0.23       0.27    
                       
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
Loans     2023       2023       2022       2022       2022    
Construction and land development   $ 794,371     $ 757,835     $ 587,332     $ 361,913     $ 350,025    
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     1,669,369       1,652,491       1,478,302       1,253,459       1,254,343    
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1     3,370,211       3,412,051       2,589,774       2,107,614       1,972,540    
Residential real estate 1     2,396,352       2,354,394       1,849,503       1,599,765       1,647,465    
Commercial and financial     1,610,895       1,650,485       1,348,636       1,182,384       1,124,771    
Consumer     272,082       301,740       286,587       180,416       175,201    
Paycheck Protection Program     4,639       5,399       4,590       5,294       17,203    
Total Loans   $ 10,117,919     $ 10,134,395     $ 8,144,724     $ 6,690,845     $ 6,541,548    
1 In 3Q’22, $100 million in loans to commercial borrowers collateralized by residential properties were reclassified from “Residential real estate” to “Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied.”  
   


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1     (Unaudited)      
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES             
                                     
                                     
  2Q’23   1Q’23   2Q’22  
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate  
                                     
Assets                                    
Earning assets:                                    
Securities:                                    
Taxable $ 2,673,633     $ 20,898   3.13 %   $ 2,700,122     $ 19,244   2.85 %   $ 2,517,879     $ 12,387   1.97 %  
Nontaxable   15,621       120   3.08       16,271       131   3.22       22,443       175   3.12    
Total Securities   2,689,254       21,018   3.13       2,716,393       19,375   2.85       2,540,322       12,562   1.98    
                                     
Federal funds sold   327,433       4,313   5.28       106,778       1,294   4.91       644,144       1,281   0.80    
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments   90,783       710   3.14       178,463       2,180   4.95       46,257       636   5.51    
                                   
                                     
Loans excluding PPP loans   10,096,394       148,420   5.90       9,363,873       135,329   5.86       6,454,444       68,647   4.27    
PPP loans   4,834       12   1.00       5,328       12   0.91       26,322       741   11.29    
Total Loans   10,101,228       148,432   5.89       9,369,201       135,341   5.86       6,480,766       69,388   4.29    
                                     
Total Earning Assets   13,208,698       174,473   5.30       12,370,835       158,190   5.19       9,711,489       83,867   3.46    
                                     
Allowance for credit losses   (156,207 )             (139,989 )             (90,242 )          
Cash and due from banks   165,625               156,235               389,695            
Premises and equipment   117,726               116,083               74,614            
Intangible assets   842,988               750,694               307,411            
Bank owned life insurance   293,251               274,517               206,839            
Other assets including deferred tax assets   415,208               419,601               240,712            
                                     
Total Assets $ 14,887,289             $ 13,947,976             $ 10,840,518            
                                     
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,666,314     $ 7,560   1.14 %   $ 2,452,113     $ 3,207   0.53 %   $ 2,262,408     $ 293   0.05 %  
Savings   906,936       427   0.19       1,053,220       400   0.15       962,264       64   0.03    
Money market   2,806,672       19,196   2.74       2,713,224       12,426   1.86       1,938,421       637   0.13    
Time deposits   1,425,344       14,477   4.07       812,422       5,552   2.77       496,186       436   0.35    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   244,824       1,593   2.61       173,498       864   2.02       120,437       94   0.31    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   251,596       2,272   3.62       282,444       2,776   3.99                  
Subordinated debt   105,861       1,795   6.80       98,425       1,614   6.65       71,740       579   3.24    
                                     
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   8,407,547       47,320   2.26       7,585,346       26,839   1.43       5,851,456       2,103   0.14    
                                     
Noninterest demand   4,294,251               4,334,969               3,520,700            
Other liabilities   114,962               130,616               117,794            
Total Liabilities   12,816,760               12,050,931               9,489,950            
                                     
Shareholders’ equity   2,070,529               1,897,045               1,350,568            
                                     
Total Liabilities & Equity   $14,887,289               $13,947,976               $10,840,518            
                                     
Cost of deposits         1.38 %           0.77 %           0.06 %  
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         1.44 %           0.88 %           0.09 %  
Net interest income as a % of earning assets       $127,153   3.86 %         $131,351   4.31 %         $81,764   3.38 %  
                                     
                                     
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.
 


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1        (Unaudited)  
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
  
                         
                         
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Six Months Ended June 30, 2022  
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate  
                         
Assets                        
Earning assets:                        
Securities:                        
Taxable $ 2,686,804     $ 40,142   2.99 %   $ 2,462,447     $ 22,428   1.82 %  
Nontaxable   15,944       251   3.15       23,238       352   3.03    
Total Securities   2,702,748       40,393   2.99       2,485,685       22,780   1.83    
                         
Federal funds sold   228,491       5,787   5.11       691,105       1,631   0.48    
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments   90,750       2,710   6.02       45,631       1,219   5.39    
                         
                         
Loans excluding PPP loans   9,732,156       283,749   5.88       6,366,194       134,322   4.25    
PPP loans   5,080       24   0.95       44,024       2,264   10.37    
Total Loans   9,737,236       283,773   5.88       6,410,218       136,586   4.30    
                         
Total Earning Assets   12,759,225       332,663   5.26       9,632,639       162,216   3.40    
                         
Allowance for credit losses   (148,143 )             (88,862 )          
Cash and due from banks   193,811               377,831            
Premises and equipment   116,909               75,241            
Intangible assets   797,096               305,875            
Bank owned life insurance   283,936               206,173            
Other assets including deferred tax assets   417,393               226,205            
                         
Total Assets $ 14,420,227             $ 10,735,102            
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,559,805     $ 10,767   0.85 %   $ 2,180,351     $ 483   0.04 %  
Savings   979,674       827   0.17       943,908       129   0.03    
Money market   2,760,207       31,622   2.31       1,957,435       1,149   0.12    
Time deposits   1,120,576       20,029   3.60       528,255       904   0.35    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   209,358       2,456   2.37       119,298       133   0.22    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   266,935       5,048   3.81                  
Subordinated debt   102,164       3,410   6.73       71,706       1,015   2.85    
                         
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   7,998,719       74,159   1.87       5,800,953       3,813   0.13    
                         
Noninterest demand   4,314,498               3,428,921            
Other liabilities   122,746               129,815            
Total Liabilities   12,435,963               9,359,689            
                         
Shareholders’ equity   1,984,264               1,375,413            
                         
Total Liabilities & Equity   $14,420,227               $10,735,102            
                         
Cost of deposits         1.09 %           0.06 %  
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         1.17 %           0.08 %  
Net interest income as a % of earning assets       $258,504   4.09 %         $158,403   3.32 %  
                         
                         
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.
 


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA        (Unaudited)      
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022  
Customer Relationship Funding                    
Noninterest demand                    
Commercial $ 3,304,761   $ 3,622,441   $ 3,148,778   $ 2,827,591   $ 2,945,445  
Retail   615,536     673,686     764,274     447,848     464,214  
Public funds   152,159     194,977     112,553     210,662     143,075  
Other   66,596     63,405     45,368     43,388     40,467  
Total Noninterest Demand   4,139,052     4,554,509     4,070,973     3,529,489     3,593,201  
                     
Interest-bearing demand                    
Commercial   1,555,486     1,233,845     886,894     759,286     769,948  
Retail   1,058,993     1,209,664     1,191,192     1,199,112     1,207,698  
Brokered       44,474     54,777     81,799      
Public funds   202,177     188,337     204,727     130,054     291,502  
Total Interest-Bearing Demand   2,816,656     2,676,320     2,337,590     2,170,251     2,269,148  
                     
Total transaction accounts                    
Commercial   4,860,247     4,856,286     4,035,672     3,586,877     3,715,393  
Retail   1,674,529     1,883,350     1,955,466     1,646,960     1,671,912  
Brokered       44,474     54,777     81,799      
Public funds   354,336     383,314     317,280     340,716     434,577  
Other   66,596     63,405     45,368     43,388     40,467  
Total Transaction Accounts   6,955,708     7,230,829     6,408,563     5,699,740     5,862,349  
Savings                    
Commercial   101,908     108,023     91,943     71,807     70,090  
Retail   722,347     832,679     972,449     866,274     876,648  
Total Savings   824,255     940,702     1,064,392     938,081     946,738  
Money market                    
Commercial   1,426,348     1,542,220     932,518     788,009     819,452  
Retail   1,275,721     1,279,712     984,561     857,914     914,918  
Brokered                   106,823  
Public funds   157,095     71,196     68,895     54,814     70,654  
Total Money Market   2,859,164     2,893,128     1,985,974     1,700,737     1,911,847  
Brokered time certificates   591,503     371,392     3,798          
Other time certificates   1,052,637     873,650     518,868     426,856     468,019  
    1,644,140     1,245,042     522,666     426,856     468,019  
Total Deposits   $ 12,283,267     $ 12,309,701     $ 9,981,595     $ 8,765,414     $ 9,188,953  
                     
Customer sweep accounts   290,156     267,606     172,029     94,191     110,578  
                     

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

                 
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION   (Unaudited)      
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES        
    Quarterly Trends     Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q’23 1Q’23 4Q’22 3Q’22 2Q’22   2Q’23 2Q’22
Net Income $ 31,249   $ 11,827   $ 23,927   $ 29,237   $ 32,755     $ 43,076   $ 53,343  
                 
Total noninterest income   21,576     22,445     17,651     16,103     16,964       44,021     32,337  
Securities losses (gains), net   176     (107 )   (18 )   362     300       69     752  
BOLI benefits on death (included in other income)       (2,117 )                 (2,117 )    
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income   176     (2,224 )   (18 )   362     300       (2,048 )   752  
Total Adjusted Noninterest Income   21,752     20,221     17,633     16,465     17,264       41,973     33,089  
                 
Total noninterest expense   107,865     107,475     91,510     61,359     56,148       215,340     115,065  
Salaries and wages   (1,573 )   (4,240 )   (5,680 )       (652 )     (5,813 )   (3,605 )
Outsourced data processing costs   (10,904 )   (6,551 )   (2,582 )       (420 )     (17,455 )   (1,052 )
Legal and professional fees   (1,664 )   (4,789 )   (6,485 )   (1,791 )   (1,381 )     (6,453 )   (4,272 )
Other categories   (1,507 )   (1,952 )   (1,393 )   (263 )   (586 )     (3,459 )   (802 )
Total merger related charges   (15,648 )   (17,532 )   (16,140 )   (2,054 )   (3,039 )     (33,180 )   (9,731 )
Amortization of intangibles   (7,654 )   (6,727 )   (4,763 )   (1,446 )   (1,446 )     (14,381 )   (2,892 )
Branch reductions and other expense initiatives   (571 )   (1,291 )   (176 )   (960 )         (1,862 )   (74 )
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense   (23,873 )   (25,550 )   (21,079 )   (4,460 )   (4,485 )     (49,423 )   (12,697 )
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense   83,992     81,925     70,431     56,899     51,663       165,917     102,368  
                 
Income Taxes   10,189     2,697     7,794     9,115     8,886       12,886     14,720  
Tax effect of adjustments   6,095     5,912     5,062     1,222     1,213       12,007     3,409  
Adjusted Income Taxes   16,284     8,609     12,856     10,337     10,099       24,893     18,129  
Adjusted Net Income $ 49,203   $ 29,241   $ 39,926   $ 32,837   $ 36,327     $ 78,444   $ 63,383  
                 
Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.37   $ 0.15   $ 0.34   $ 0.47   $ 0.53     $ 0.52   $ 0.86  
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share   0.58     0.36     0.56     0.53     0.59       0.94  