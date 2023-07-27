SEACOAST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity



Distinctive Deposit Franchise with Granular, Longstanding Customer Base

STUART, Fla., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the second quarter of 2023 of $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023 and $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $43.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, a decrease of 19% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2023 was $49.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $29.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023 and $36.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income1 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $78.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, an increase of 24% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, return on average tangible assets was 1.06% and return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 12.08%, compared to 0.52% and 5.96%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.29% and 13.01%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.41% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders’ equity1 was 16.08%, compared to 0.90% and 10.34%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.38% and 13.97%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, return on average tangible assets was 0.80% and return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 9.14%, compared to 1.07% and 10.46%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.16% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders’ equity1 was 13.32%, compared to 1.23% and 11.95%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast’s Chairman and CEO said, “Seacoast delivered another quarter of robust financial performance, with strong adjusted earnings leading to an adjusted return on tangible common equity of 16.1%. Our capital and liquidity ratios were strong and our asset quality remains excellent. During the quarter, we successfully completed the Professional Bank conversion, wrapping up a significant period of M&A activity that has boosted Seacoast beyond the $10 billion asset threshold and definitively positioned the Company as Florida’s Bank.”

Shaffer added, “Seacoast is committed to our fortress balance sheet, with an allowance for loan losses of $159.7 million and an additional $201.8 million discount on acquired loans, providing significant loss absorption capacity. Our second quarter ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.53% as we moved past the initially dilutive effect of recent acquisitions, reflecting commitment to driving shareholder value creation.”

Shaffer concluded, “Our strategic focus for the balance of the year will be on relationship-driven customer acquisition and carefully managing our expense base while investing in tactics to drive low-cost deposit growth. We believe that this rigorous approach will support solid capital growth, produce a broadly diversified and stable funding base, and generate increased franchise value over the long run.”

Acquisition Update

In June 2023, we successfully completed the integration of Professional Holding Corp. (“Professional”), including the consolidation of five branches in the South Florida market. Merger-related expense synergies are expected to be fully realized in the second half of 2023. Direct merger-related costs recorded during the second quarter of 2023 totaled $15.6 million. We expect merger-related costs to be insignificant in the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $43.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $53.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included the $26.6 million day-1 provision for credit losses on loans acquired in the Professional acquisition. Adjusted net income 1 for the second quarter of 2023 was $49.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $29.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $36.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted net income 1 was $78.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $63.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

were $148.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $49.9 million, or 51%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net revenues were $302.1 million, an increase of $111.6 million, or 59%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted revenues were $148.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $49.8 million, or 50%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted revenues were $300.1 million, an increase of $108.8 million, or 57%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 12% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $64.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 9% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 40% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $135.9 million, an increase of $47.8 million, or 54%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

were $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 12% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings were $64.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 9% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 40% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $135.9 million, an increase of $47.8 million, or 54%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest income totaled $127.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $4.2 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $45.3 million, or 56%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. When excluding accretion on acquired loans, net interest income declined $2.4 million. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income was $258.1 million, an increase of $99.9 million, or 63%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $30.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

totaled $127.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $4.2 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $45.3 million, or 56%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. When excluding accretion on acquired loans, net interest income declined $2.4 million. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income was $258.1 million, an increase of $99.9 million, or 63%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $30.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest margin decreased 45 basis points to 3.86% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 4.31% in the first quarter of 2023. The decline in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was driven by the impact of rising rates on the competitive environment for deposits, the continued effect of an inverted yield curve, and lower accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans. Loan yields increased three basis points to 5.89%. The effect on loan yields of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans in the second quarter of 2023 was an increase of 56 basis points, compared to an increase of 69 basis points in the first quarter of 2023. Securities yields increased 28 basis points to 3.13%, including approximately 12 basis points of benefit from interest rate swaps initiated in the second quarter. The cost of deposits increased 61 basis points, from 77 basis points in the prior quarter, to 1.38% for the second quarter of 2023.

decreased 45 basis points to 3.86% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 4.31% in the first quarter of 2023. The decline in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was driven by the impact of rising rates on the competitive environment for deposits, the continued effect of an inverted yield curve, and lower accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans. Loan yields increased three basis points to 5.89%. The effect on loan yields of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans in the second quarter of 2023 was an increase of 56 basis points, compared to an increase of 69 basis points in the first quarter of 2023. Securities yields increased 28 basis points to 3.13%, including approximately 12 basis points of benefit from interest rate swaps initiated in the second quarter. The cost of deposits increased 61 basis points, from 77 basis points in the prior quarter, to 1.38% for the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest income totaled $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $4.6 million, or 27%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income was $44.0 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 36%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Results for the second quarter of 2023 included the following: Service charges on deposits increased $0.3 million, or 7%, compared to the prior quarter and $1.2 million, or 34%, year over year, including the continued benefit of the expansion of treasury management services to commercial customers. Interchange income totaled $5.1 million in the second quarter, an increase of $0.4 million, or 8%, when compared to the prior quarter and $0.8 million, or 19%, compared to the prior year quarter. As a reminder, beginning in the third quarter of 2023, the Company’s interchange income will be reduced by the requirements of the Durbin amendment, which became effective for the Company on July 1, 2023. The wealth management division continues to demonstrate notable success in building relationships, and during the second quarter of 2023, income increased $0.3 million, or 8%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.5 million, or 20%, compared to the prior year quarter. Assets under management increased by $60 million in the second quarter of 2023, bringing total assets under management to $1.6 billion, up 36% from the prior year. Mortgage banking fees totaled $0.6 million in the second quarter, an increase of $0.2 million, or 35%, due to higher saleable production. Other income decreased by $1.8 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily the result of the recognition in the prior quarter of $2.1 million in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefits.

totaled $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $4.6 million, or 27%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income was $44.0 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 36%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Results for the second quarter of 2023 included the following: The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $31.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a provision of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 included $26.6 million in day-1 provision recorded at the acquisition of Professional.

was a net benefit of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $31.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a provision of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 included $26.6 million in day-1 provision recorded at the acquisition of Professional. Noninterest expense was $107.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.4 million compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $51.7 million, or 92%, compared to the prior year quarter. The second quarter of 2023 included $15.6 million of merger-related expenses, compared to $17.5 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense was $215.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, including $33.2 million in merger-related charges, compared to $115.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, which included $9.7 million in merger-related charges. Changes compared to the first quarter of 2023 included: Salaries and wages decreased $2.5 million to $45.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included $1.6 million in merger-related expenses, compared to $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2023, we are continuing our focus on efficiency and streamlining operations, and in late July we executed a reduction in the Company’s workforce by approximately 5%. The Company will incur severance charges in a range of approximately $2.0 to $3.0 million. The resulting lower compensation expense in the third quarter of 2023 will largely be offset by investments in marketing expenses to drive low-cost deposit growth, and lower expense deferral associated with slowing loan originations. As a reminder, under the relevant accounting guidance, the Company defers the expenses associated with the origination of new loans, and recognizes this expense as a reduction to loan yield over the life of the loan. We expect the full benefit of the reduction in workforce to materialize in the fourth quarter of 2023. Employee benefits decreased $1.1 million to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of higher seasonal payroll taxes impacting the first quarter of 2023. Outsourced data processing costs increased $5.7 million to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included $10.9 million in merger-related expenses, compared to $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Termination penalties related to the Professional technology contracts were recorded in the second quarter in conjunction with the system conversion. Telephone and data lines increased $0.4 million to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 reflecting the expansion of the branch footprint. Legal and professional fees decreased by $3.4 million to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, and included $1.7 million in merger-related expenses during the second quarter of 2023 compared to $4.8 million of merger-related expenses in the first quarter of 2023. Amortization of intangibles increased by $0.9 million to $7.7 million resulting from the first full quarter of amortization of the core deposit intangible assets acquired from Professional. These assets are amortized using an accelerated amortization method. Other noninterest expenses increased $1.1 million to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily attributed to maintaining parallel activities and processes prior to the conversion of Professional in June 2023.

was $107.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.4 million compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $51.7 million, or 92%, compared to the prior year quarter. The second quarter of 2023 included $15.6 million of merger-related expenses, compared to $17.5 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense was $215.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, including $33.2 million in merger-related charges, compared to $115.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, which included $9.7 million in merger-related charges. Changes compared to the first quarter of 2023 included: Seacoast recorded $10.2 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 24.6%, 18.6%, and 21.3%, respectively. Impacts related to stock-based compensation were tax expense of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, tax benefits of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, and tax benefits of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 included a discrete benefit of $0.6 million related to the BOLI distribution which, combined with lower overall pre-tax income, resulted in a lower effective tax rate in that period.

in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 24.6%, 18.6%, and 21.3%, respectively. Impacts related to stock-based compensation were tax expense of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, tax benefits of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, and tax benefits of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 included a discrete benefit of $0.6 million related to the BOLI distribution which, combined with lower overall pre-tax income, resulted in a lower effective tax rate in that period. The efficiency ratio was 67.34% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 65.43% in the first quarter of 2023 and 56.22% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 56.44% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 53.10% in the first quarter of 2023 and 53.15% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control. The increase in the adjusted efficiency ratio primarily reflects the impact of higher deposit rates on net interest income in the period. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 54.76% compared to 53.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of $15.0 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $2.1 billion. Book value per share was $24.14 on June 30, 2023, compared to $24.24 on March 31, 2023, and $21.65 on June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share totaled $14.24 on June 30, 2023 compared to $14.25 on March 31, 2023 and $16.66 on June 30, 2022. Removing the impact of the change in accumulated comprehensive income, tangible book value per share increased by $0.20.

Asset Quality

Credit metrics remain strong with charge-offs, non-accruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment.

remain strong with charge-offs, non-accruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment. Nonperforming loans were $48.3 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.48% at June 30, 2023, 0.50% at March 31, 2023, and 0.40% at June 30, 2022.

were $48.3 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.48% at June 30, 2023, 0.50% at March 31, 2023, and 0.40% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.37% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.38% at March 31, 2023, and increased from 0.27% at June 30, 2022.

decreased to 0.37% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.38% at March 31, 2023, and increased from 0.27% at June 30, 2022. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.58% at June 30, 2023, 1.54% at March 31, 2023, and 1.39% at June 30, 2022.

was 1.58% at June 30, 2023, 1.54% at March 31, 2023, and 1.39% at June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to a net recovery of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.06%.

of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to a net recovery of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.06%. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company’s lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast’s average loan size is $278 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $685 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company’s lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast’s average loan size is $278 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $685 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 52% and 256% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 48% and 258%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 47% and 236%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a tier 1 capital ratio at June 30, 2023 of 13.9% compared to 13.4% at March 31, 2023, and 16.8% at June 30, 2022. The total capital ratio was 15.0%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.9%, and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.8% at June 30, 2023. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.

at June 30, 2023 of 13.9% compared to 13.4% at March 31, 2023, and 16.8% at June 30, 2022. The was 15.0%, the was 12.9%, and the was 10.8% at June 30, 2023. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements. In April 2023, the Company announced an increase to its common share dividend by $0.01 to $0.18 per share.

by $0.01 to $0.18 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2023 totaled $727.9 million.

at June 30, 2023 totaled $727.9 million. Our Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. During the second quarter of 2023, 2,515 shares were repurchased under the program at a weighted average price of $17.99 per share.

of up to $100 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. During the second quarter of 2023, 2,515 shares were repurchased under the program at a weighted average price of $17.99 per share. The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 82% at June 30, 2023, providing liquidity and flexibility moving forward.

was 82% at June 30, 2023, providing liquidity and flexibility moving forward. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.53% at June 30, 2023, compared to 8.36% at March 31, 2023, and 9.74% at June 30, 2022. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 7.87%.

was 8.53% at June 30, 2023, compared to 8.36% at March 31, 2023, and 9.74% at June 30, 2022. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 7.87%. At June 30, 2023, in addition to $727.9 million in cash, the Company had $5.7 billion in available borrowing capacity, including $4.7 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $0.7 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of June 30, 2023 represented 184% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 2Q’23 1Q’23 4Q’22 3Q’22 2Q’22 Selected balance sheet data: Gross loans $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724 $ 6,690,845 $ 6,541,548 Total deposits 12,283,267 12,309,701 9,981,595 8,765,414 9,188,953 Total assets 15,041,932 15,255,408 12,145,762 10,345,235 10,811,704 Performance measures: Net income $ 31,249 $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 Net interest margin 3.86 % 4.31 % 4.36 % 3.67 % 3.38 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 40,864 46,321 45,999 43,143 42,580 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,536 80,717 71,374 61,961 61,923 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 Return on (annualized): Average assets (ROA) 0.84 % 0.34 % 0.78 % 1.10 % 1.21 % Average tangible assets (ROTA)2 1.06 0.52 0.94 1.17 1.29 Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2 12.08 5.96 10.36 11.53 13.01 Tangible common equity to tangible assets2 8.53 8.36 9.08 9.79 9.74 Tangible book value per share2 $ 14.24 $ 14.25 $ 14.69 $ 15.98 $ 16.66 Efficiency ratio 67.34 % 65.43 % 63.39 % 57.13 % 56.22 % Adjusted operating measures1: Adjusted net income $ 49,203 $ 29,241 $ 39,926 $ 32,837 $ 36,327 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 64,856 71,081 66,649 48,989 46,397 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.58 0.36 0.56 0.53 0.59 Adjusted ROTA2 1.41 % 0.90 % 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.38 % Adjusted ROTCE2 16.08 10.34 15.05 12.48 13.97 Adjusted efficiency ratio 56.44 53.10 51.52 53.28 53.15 Net adjusted noninterest expense as a

percent of average tangible assets2 2.40 2.47 2.42 2.16 2.00 Other data: Market capitalization3 $ 1,880,407 $ 2,005,241 $ 2,233,761 $ 1,858,429 $ 2,028,996 Full-time equivalent employees 1,670 1,650 1,490 1,156 1,095 Number of ATMs 96 97 100 79 79 Full-service banking offices 78 83 78 58 58 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders’ equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

OTHER INFORMATION

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $15.0 billion in assets and $12.3 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2023. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 78 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 2Q’23 1Q’23 4Q’22 3Q’22 2Q’22 2Q’23 2Q’22 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 31,249 $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 43,076 $ 53,343 Adjusted net income1 49,203 29,241 39,926 32,837 36,327 78,444 63,383 Net interest income2 127,153 131,351 119,858 88,399 81,764 258,504 158,403 Net interest margin2,3 3.86 % 4.31 % 4.36 % 3.67 % 3.38 % 4.09 % 3.32 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 40,864 46,321 45,999 43,143 42,580 87,185 75,675 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 64,856 71,081 66,649 48,989 46,397 135,937 88,134 Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.84 % 0.34 % 0.78 % 1.10 % 1.21 % 0.60 % 1.00 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.06 0.52 0.94 1.17 1.29 0.80 1.07 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.41 0.90 1.36 1.27 1.38 1.16 1.23 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.33 1.58 1.69 1.71 1.66 1.45 1.51 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.85 2.18 2.28 1.89 1.77 2.01 1.70 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.40 2.47 2.42 2.16 2.00 2.44 2.00 Return on average shareholders’ equity-GAAP basis3 6.05 2.53 6.03 8.60 9.73 4.38 7.82 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 12.08 5.96 10.36 11.53 13.01 9.14 10.46 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 16.08 10.34 15.05 12.48 13.97 13.32 11.95 Efficiency ratio5 67.34 65.43 63.39 57.13 56.22 66.37 59.17 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 56.44 53.10 51.52 53.28 53.15 54.76 53.97 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 14.63 14.55 12.84 15.72 17.45 14.59 17.30 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 8.53 8.36 9.08 9.79 9.74 8.53 9.74 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 83.48 82.43 77.67 73.90 70.60 82.98 70.92 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 82.42 82.35 81.63 76.35 71.34 82.42 71.34 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.86 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.37 0.15 0.34 0.48 0.53 0.52 0.87 Adjusted earnings1 0.58 0.36 0.56 0.53 0.59 0.94 1.03 Book value per share common 24.14 24.24 22.45 20.95 21.65 24.14 21.65 Tangible book value per share 14.24 14.25 14.69 15.98 16.66 14.24 16.66 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.35 0.30 1Non-GAAP measure - see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q’23 1Q’23 4Q’22 3Q’22 2Q’22 2Q’23 2Q’22 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 20,898 $ 19,244 $ 18,530 $ 15,653 $ 12,387 $ 40,142 $ 22,428 Nontaxable 97 105 130 138 138 202 278 Interest and fees on loans 148,265 135,168 105,322 73,970 69,307 283,433 136,425 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 5,023 3,474 3,127 1,643 1,917 8,497 2,850 Total Interest Income 174,283 157,991 127,109 91,404 83,749 332,274 161,981 Interest on deposits 27,183 16,033 3,934 1,623 994 43,216 1,761 Interest on time certificates 14,477 5,552 1,358 380 436 20,029 904 Interest on borrowed money 5,660 5,254 2,108 1,117 672 10,914 1,147 Total Interest Expense 47,320 26,839 7,400 3,120 2,102 74,159 3,812 Net Interest Income 126,963 131,152 119,709 88,284 81,647 258,115 158,169 Provision for credit losses (764 ) 31,598 14,129 4,676 822 30,834 7,378 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 127,727 99,554 105,580 83,608 80,825 227,281 150,791 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,560 4,242 3,996 3,504 3,408 8,802 6,209 Interchange income 5,066 4,694 4,650 4,138 4,255 9,760 8,383 Wealth management income 3,318 3,063 2,886 2,732 2,774 6,381 5,433 Mortgage banking fees 576 426 426 434 932 1,002 2,618 Insurance agency income 1,160 1,101 805 — — 2,261 — SBA gains 249 322 105 108 473 571 629 BOLI income 2,068 1,916 1,526 1,363 1,349 3,984 2,683 Other 4,755 6,574 3,239 4,186 4,073 11,329 7,134 21,752 22,338 17,633 16,465 17,264 44,090 33,089 Securities (losses) gains, net (176 ) 107 18 (362 ) (300 ) (69 ) (752 ) Total Noninterest Income 21,576 22,445 17,651 16,103 16,964 44,021 32,337 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 45,155 47,616 45,405 28,420 28,056 92,771 56,275 Employee benefits 7,472 8,562 5,300 4,074 4,151 16,034 9,652 Outsourced data processing costs 20,222 14,553 9,918 5,393 6,043 34,775 12,199 Telephone / data lines 1,518 1,081 1,185 973 908 2,599 1,641 Occupancy 7,065 6,938 5,457 5,046 4,050 14,003 8,036 Furniture and equipment 2,345 2,267 1,944 1,462 1,588 4,612 3,014 Marketing 2,047 2,238 1,772 1,461 1,882 4,285 3,053 Legal and professional fees 4,062 7,479 9,174 3,794 2,946 11,541 7,735 FDIC assessments 2,116 1,443 889 760 699 3,559 1,488 Amortization of intangibles 7,654 6,727 4,763 1,446 1,446 14,381 2,892 Foreclosed property expense and net (gain) loss on sale (57 ) 195 (411 ) 9 (968 ) 138 (1,132 ) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments — 1,239 — 1015 — 1,239 142 Other 8,266 7,137 6,114 7,506 5,347 15,403 10,070 Total Noninterest Expense 107,865 107,475 91,510 61,359 56,148 215,340 115,065 Income Before Income Taxes 41,438 14,524 31,721 38,352 41,641 55,962 68,063 Income taxes 10,189 2,697 7,794 9,115 8,886 12,886 14,720 Net Income $ 31,249 $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 43,076 $ 53,343 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.86 Net income basic 0.37 0.15 0.34 0.48 0.53 0.52 0.87 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.35 0.30 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,536 80,717 71,374 61,961 61,923 83,260 61,818 Average basic shares outstanding 85,022 80,151 70,770 61,442 61,409 82,600 61,269





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 164,193 $ 180,607 $ 120,748 $ 176,463 $ 363,343 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 563,690 610,636 81,192 42,152 538,025 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 727,883 791,243 201,940 218,615 901,368 Time deposits with other banks 2,987 3,236 3,236 4,481 4,730 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 1,916,231 2,015,967 1,871,742 1,860,734 1,800,791 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 707,812 737,911 747,408 774,706 794,785 Total Debt Securities 2,624,043 2,753,878 2,619,150 2,635,440 2,595,576 Loans held for sale 5,967 2,838 3,151 1,620 14,205 Loans 10,117,919 10,134,395 8,144,724 6,690,845 6,541,548 Less: Allowance for credit losses (159,715 ) (155,640 ) (113,895 ) (95,329 ) (90,769 ) Net Loans 9,958,204 9,978,755 8,030,829 6,595,516 6,450,779 Bank premises and equipment, net 116,959 116,522 116,892 81,648 74,784 Other real estate owned 7,526 7,756 2,301 2,419 2,419 Goodwill 732,910 728,396 480,319 286,606 286,606 Other intangible assets, net 109,716 117,409 75,451 18,583 20,062 Bank owned life insurance 293,880 292,545 237,824 209,087 207,724 Net deferred tax assets 127,941 124,301 94,457 83,139 60,080 Other assets 333,916 338,529 280,212 208,081 193,371 Total Assets $ 15,041,932 $ 15,255,408 $ 12,145,762 $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 4,139,052 $ 4,554,509 $ 4,070,973 $ 3,529,489 $ 3,593,201 Interest-bearing demand 2,816,656 2,676,320 2,337,590 2,170,251 2,269,148 Savings 824,255 940,702 1,064,392 938,081 946,738 Money market 2,859,164 2,893,128 1,985,974 1,700,737 1,911,847 Other time certificates 628,036 598,483 369,389 312,840 350,571 Brokered time certificates 591,503 371,392 3,798 — — Time certificates of more than $250,000 424,601 275,167 149,479 114,016 117,448 Total Deposits 12,283,267 12,309,701 9,981,595 8,765,414 9,188,953 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 290,156 267,606 172,029 94,191 110,578 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 160,000 385,000 150,000 — — Subordinated debt, net 105,970 105,804 84,533 71,857 71,786 Other liabilities 148,507 136,213 149,830 125,971 110,812 Total Liabilities 12,987,900 13,204,324 10,537,987 9,057,433 9,482,129 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 8,509 8,461 7,162 6,148 6,141 Additional paid in capital 1,809,431 1,803,898 1,377,802 1,068,241 1,065,167 Retained earnings 437,087 421,271 423,863 412,166 393,431 Treasury stock (14,171 ) (13,113 ) (13,019 ) (11,539 ) (11,632 ) 2,240,856 2,220,517 1,795,808 1,475,016 1,453,107 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (186,824 ) (169,433 ) (188,033 ) (187,214 ) (123,532 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,054,032 2,051,084 1,607,775 1,287,802 1,329,575 Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 15,041,932 $ 15,255,408 $ 12,145,762 $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 Common shares outstanding 85,086 84,609 71,618 61,476 61,410





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands) 2Q’23 1Q’23 4Q’22 3Q’22 2Q’22 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 705 $ 3,188 $ 782 $ 103 $ (124 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 % 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.01 % — % Allowance for credit losses 159,715 155,640 113,895 95,329 90,769 Non-acquired loans at end of period 6,264,044 6,048,453 5,944,194 5,653,357 5,399,923 Acquired loans at end of period 3,853,875 4,085,942 2,200,530 1,037,488 1,141,625 Total Loans $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724 $ 6,690,845 $ 6,541,548 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.58 1.54 1.40 1.42 1.39 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 4.98 5.02 4.25 1.81 1.84 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 48,326 $ 50,787 $ 28,843 $ 21,464 $ 26,442 Other real estate owned 530 530 530 109 109 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 6,996 7,226 1,771 2,310 2,310 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 55,852 $ 58,543 $ 31,144 $ 23,883 $ 28,861 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.40 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.37 0.38 0.26 0.23 0.27 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Loans 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Construction and land development $ 794,371 $ 757,835 $ 587,332 $ 361,913 $ 350,025 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,669,369 1,652,491 1,478,302 1,253,459 1,254,343 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1 3,370,211 3,412,051 2,589,774 2,107,614 1,972,540 Residential real estate 1 2,396,352 2,354,394 1,849,503 1,599,765 1,647,465 Commercial and financial 1,610,895 1,650,485 1,348,636 1,182,384 1,124,771 Consumer 272,082 301,740 286,587 180,416 175,201 Paycheck Protection Program 4,639 5,399 4,590 5,294 17,203 Total Loans $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724 $ 6,690,845 $ 6,541,548 1 In 3Q’22, $100 million in loans to commercial borrowers collateralized by residential properties were reclassified from “Residential real estate” to “Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied.”





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 2Q’23 1Q’23 2Q’22 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,673,633 $ 20,898 3.13 % $ 2,700,122 $ 19,244 2.85 % $ 2,517,879 $ 12,387 1.97 % Nontaxable 15,621 120 3.08 16,271 131 3.22 22,443 175 3.12 Total Securities 2,689,254 21,018 3.13 2,716,393 19,375 2.85 2,540,322 12,562 1.98 Federal funds sold 327,433 4,313 5.28 106,778 1,294 4.91 644,144 1,281 0.80 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 90,783 710 3.14 178,463 2,180 4.95 46,257 636 5.51 Loans excluding PPP loans 10,096,394 148,420 5.90 9,363,873 135,329 5.86 6,454,444 68,647 4.27 PPP loans 4,834 12 1.00 5,328 12 0.91 26,322 741 11.29 Total Loans 10,101,228 148,432 5.89 9,369,201 135,341 5.86 6,480,766 69,388 4.29 Total Earning Assets 13,208,698 174,473 5.30 12,370,835 158,190 5.19 9,711,489 83,867 3.46 Allowance for credit losses (156,207 ) (139,989 ) (90,242 ) Cash and due from banks 165,625 156,235 389,695 Premises and equipment 117,726 116,083 74,614 Intangible assets 842,988 750,694 307,411 Bank owned life insurance 293,251 274,517 206,839 Other assets including deferred tax assets 415,208 419,601 240,712 Total Assets $ 14,887,289 $ 13,947,976 $ 10,840,518 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,666,314 $ 7,560 1.14 % $ 2,452,113 $ 3,207 0.53 % $ 2,262,408 $ 293 0.05 % Savings 906,936 427 0.19 1,053,220 400 0.15 962,264 64 0.03 Money market 2,806,672 19,196 2.74 2,713,224 12,426 1.86 1,938,421 637 0.13 Time deposits 1,425,344 14,477 4.07 812,422 5,552 2.77 496,186 436 0.35 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 244,824 1,593 2.61 173,498 864 2.02 120,437 94 0.31 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 251,596 2,272 3.62 282,444 2,776 3.99 — — — Subordinated debt 105,861 1,795 6.80 98,425 1,614 6.65 71,740 579 3.24 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 8,407,547 47,320 2.26 7,585,346 26,839 1.43 5,851,456 2,103 0.14 Noninterest demand 4,294,251 4,334,969 3,520,700 Other liabilities 114,962 130,616 117,794 Total Liabilities 12,816,760 12,050,931 9,489,950 Shareholders’ equity 2,070,529 1,897,045 1,350,568 Total Liabilities & Equity $14,887,289 $13,947,976 $10,840,518 Cost of deposits 1.38 % 0.77 % 0.06 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 1.44 % 0.88 % 0.09 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $127,153 3.86 % $131,351 4.31 % $81,764 3.38 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,686,804 $ 40,142 2.99 % $ 2,462,447 $ 22,428 1.82 % Nontaxable 15,944 251 3.15 23,238 352 3.03 Total Securities 2,702,748 40,393 2.99 2,485,685 22,780 1.83 Federal funds sold 228,491 5,787 5.11 691,105 1,631 0.48 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 90,750 2,710 6.02 45,631 1,219 5.39 Loans excluding PPP loans 9,732,156 283,749 5.88 6,366,194 134,322 4.25 PPP loans 5,080 24 0.95 44,024 2,264 10.37 Total Loans 9,737,236 283,773 5.88 6,410,218 136,586 4.30 Total Earning Assets 12,759,225 332,663 5.26 9,632,639 162,216 3.40 Allowance for credit losses (148,143 ) (88,862 ) Cash and due from banks 193,811 377,831 Premises and equipment 116,909 75,241 Intangible assets 797,096 305,875 Bank owned life insurance 283,936 206,173 Other assets including deferred tax assets 417,393 226,205 Total Assets $ 14,420,227 $ 10,735,102 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,559,805 $ 10,767 0.85 % $ 2,180,351 $ 483 0.04 % Savings 979,674 827 0.17 943,908 129 0.03 Money market 2,760,207 31,622 2.31 1,957,435 1,149 0.12 Time deposits 1,120,576 20,029 3.60 528,255 904 0.35 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 209,358 2,456 2.37 119,298 133 0.22 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 266,935 5,048 3.81 — — — Subordinated debt 102,164 3,410 6.73 71,706 1,015 2.85 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 7,998,719 74,159 1.87 5,800,953 3,813 0.13 Noninterest demand 4,314,498 3,428,921 Other liabilities 122,746 129,815 Total Liabilities 12,435,963 9,359,689 Shareholders’ equity 1,984,264 1,375,413 Total Liabilities & Equity $14,420,227 $10,735,102 Cost of deposits 1.09 % 0.06 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 1.17 % 0.08 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $258,504 4.09 % $158,403 3.32 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 3,304,761 $ 3,622,441 $ 3,148,778 $ 2,827,591 $ 2,945,445 Retail 615,536 673,686 764,274 447,848 464,214 Public funds 152,159 194,977 112,553 210,662 143,075 Other 66,596 63,405 45,368 43,388 40,467 Total Noninterest Demand 4,139,052 4,554,509 4,070,973 3,529,489 3,593,201 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 1,555,486 1,233,845 886,894 759,286 769,948 Retail 1,058,993 1,209,664 1,191,192 1,199,112 1,207,698 Brokered — 44,474 54,777 81,799 — Public funds 202,177 188,337 204,727 130,054 291,502 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 2,816,656 2,676,320 2,337,590 2,170,251 2,269,148 Total transaction accounts Commercial 4,860,247 4,856,286 4,035,672 3,586,877 3,715,393 Retail 1,674,529 1,883,350 1,955,466 1,646,960 1,671,912 Brokered — 44,474 54,777 81,799 — Public funds 354,336 383,314 317,280 340,716 434,577 Other 66,596 63,405 45,368 43,388 40,467 Total Transaction Accounts 6,955,708 7,230,829 6,408,563 5,699,740 5,862,349 Savings Commercial 101,908 108,023 91,943 71,807 70,090 Retail 722,347 832,679 972,449 866,274 876,648 Total Savings 824,255 940,702 1,064,392 938,081 946,738 Money market Commercial 1,426,348 1,542,220 932,518 788,009 819,452 Retail 1,275,721 1,279,712 984,561 857,914 914,918 Brokered — — — — 106,823 Public funds 157,095 71,196 68,895 54,814 70,654 Total Money Market 2,859,164 2,893,128 1,985,974 1,700,737 1,911,847 Brokered time certificates 591,503 371,392 3,798 — — Other time certificates 1,052,637 873,650 518,868 426,856 468,019 1,644,140 1,245,042 522,666 426,856 468,019 Total Deposits $ 12,283,267 $ 12,309,701 $ 9,981,595 $ 8,765,414 $ 9,188,953 Customer sweep accounts 290,156 267,606 172,029 94,191 110,578

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.