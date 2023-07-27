SPS Commerce Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company delivers 90th consecutive quarter of topline growth

Revenue growth of 19% year-over-year; Recurring revenue growth of 20% year-over-year

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $130.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $109.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting 19% growth.

Recurring revenue grew 20% from the second quarter of 2022.

Net income was $14.7 million or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.8 million or $0.29 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.69, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.53 in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 increased 24% to $38.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2022.

“Retailers and suppliers are investing in new technologies to revitalize their supply chain and SPS Commerce remains committed to delivering the world-class products and excellent customer experience suppliers have come to expect from us,” said Archie Black, CEO of SPS Commerce. “SPS is the world’s largest cloud retail network and as we continue to leverage its data and enhance its intelligence, we make joining and operating within the network increasingly more efficient, further expanding our competitive advantage.”

“Ongoing investments across the retail industry continue to present tremendous opportunities for SPS,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “With the only full-service EDI solution, we are well positioned to help our customers optimize their network as we capitalize on a multi-billion dollar addressable market to deliver sustained, profitable growth.”

Guidance

SPS Commerce third quarter and full year 2023 guidance does not include the pending acquisition of TIE Kinetix, which was announced in a separate press release issued July 26, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $133.6 million to $134.4 million.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.37 to $0.38, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.6 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.65 to $0.67.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $39.3 million to $40.0 million.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $11.7 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $4.9 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $3.7 million.



Full Year 2023 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $528.5 million to $530.0 million, representing 17% to 18% growth over 2022.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.63, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.4 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.69 to $2.72.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $155.8 to $156.9 million, representing 18% to 19% growth over 2022.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $46.2 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $19.4 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $14.7 million.



The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Quarterly Conference Call

A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 115,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 90 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, investment income or loss, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period.

To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the third quarter and full year of 2023, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,264 $ 162,893 Short-term investments 60,914 51,412 Accounts receivable 48,092 42,501 Allowance for credit losses (3,100 ) (3,066 ) Accounts receivable, net 44,992 39,435 Deferred costs 56,250 52,755 Other assets 13,556 16,319 Total current assets 384,976 322,814 Property and equipment, net 35,211 35,458 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,973 9,170 Goodwill 202,786 197,284 Intangible assets, net 77,633 88,352 Other assets Deferred costs, non-current 19,005 17,424 Deferred income tax assets 6,676 227 Other assets, non-current 1,278 2,185 Total assets $ 735,538 $ 672,914 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,163 $ 11,256 Accrued compensation 28,637 30,235 Accrued expenses 6,714 7,451 Deferred revenue 66,381 57,423 Operating lease liabilities 4,073 4,277 Total current liabilities 111,968 110,642 Other liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 5,724 4,771 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 11,058 13,009 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,807 7,419 Total liabilities 134,557 135,841 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock 39 38 Treasury Stock (128,892 ) (128,892 ) Additional paid-in capital 508,484 476,117 Retained earnings 223,192 193,221 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,842 ) (3,411 ) Total stockholders’ equity 600,981 537,073 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 735,538 $ 672,914





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 130,416 $ 109,178 $ 256,284 $ 214,371 Cost of revenues 44,544 37,530 87,508 72,919 Gross profit 85,872 71,648 168,776 141,452 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 30,349 24,582 59,433 49,237 Research and development 13,318 11,432 25,880 22,133 General and administrative 21,693 17,198 42,369 32,666 Amortization of intangible assets 3,479 2,468 7,330 4,938 Total operating expenses 68,839 55,680 135,012 108,974 Income from operations 17,033 15,968 33,764 32,478 Other income (expense), net 1,882 (1,338 ) 3,157 (915 ) Income before income taxes 18,915 14,630 36,921 31,563 Income tax expense 4,233 3,877 6,950 8,207 Net income $ 14,682 $ 10,753 $ 29,971 $ 23,356 Net income per share Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.30 $ 0.82 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 0.80 $ 0.63 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 36,593 36,085 36,511 36,110 Diluted 37,426 36,862 37,327 36,897





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 29,971 $ 23,356 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes (8,654 ) (2,160 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 9,289 7,814 Amortization of intangible assets 7,330 4,938 Provision for credit losses 2,491 2,634 Stock-based compensation 24,661 17,676 Other, net 1,143 8 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (9,937 ) (7,862 ) Deferred costs (5,136 ) (5,095 ) Other current and non-current assets 3,612 (1,423 ) Accounts payable (4,414 ) (3,234 ) Accrued compensation (2,910 ) (7,186 ) Accrued expenses (728 ) (805 ) Deferred revenue 9,909 8,802 Operating leases (959 ) (678 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,669 36,785 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,769 ) (8,191 ) Purchases of investments (68,579 ) (114,603 ) Maturities of investments 60,000 117,500 Net cash used in investing activities (18,348 ) (5,294 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock — (30,223 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 4,819 690 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity 4,136 3,350 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,956 (26,183 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 94 (135 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 46,371 5,173 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 162,893 207,552 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 209,264 $ 212,725





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 14,682 $ 10,753 $ 29,971 $ 23,356 Income tax expense 4,233 3,877 6,950 8,207 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4,663 3,950 9,289 7,814 Amortization of intangible assets 3,479 2,468 7,330 4,938 Stock-based compensation expense 12,881 8,661 24,661 17,676 Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held (290 ) 1,327 (427 ) 859 Investment income (1,611 ) (172 ) (2,737 ) (220 ) Other 134 — 134 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,171 $ 30,864 $ 75,171 $ 62,630

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 130,416 $ 109,178 $ 256,284 $ 214,371 Net income 14,682 10,753 29,971 23,356 Margin 11 % 10 % 12 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA 38,171 30,864 75,171 62,630 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29 % 28 % 29 % 29 %

Non-GAAP Income per Share Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 14,682 $ 10,753 $ 29,971 $ 23,356 Stock-based compensation expense 12,881 8,661 24,661 17,676 Amortization of intangible assets 3,479 2,468 7,330 4,938 Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held (290 ) 1,327 (427 ) 859 Other 134 — 134 — Income tax effects of adjustments (5,199 ) (3,491 ) (11,108 ) (6,710 ) Non-GAAP income $ 25,687 $ 19,718 $ 50,561 $ 40,119 Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share Basic 36,593 36,085 36,511 36,110 Diluted 37,426 36,862 37,327 36,897 Net income per share, basic $ 0.40 $ 0.30 $ 0.82 $ 0.65 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic 0.30 0.25 0.56 0.46 Non-GAAP income per share, basic $ 0.70 $ 0.55 $ 1.38 $ 1.11 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 0.80 $ 0.63 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted 0.30 0.24 0.55 0.46 Non-GAAP income per share, diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.53 $ 1.35 $ 1.09

