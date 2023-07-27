Submit Release
SPS Commerce Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company delivers 90th consecutive quarter of topline growth
Revenue growth of 19% year-over-year; Recurring revenue growth of 20% year-over-year

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $130.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $109.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting 19% growth.
  • Recurring revenue grew 20% from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net income was $14.7 million or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.8 million or $0.29 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.69, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.53 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 increased 24% to $38.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2022.

“Retailers and suppliers are investing in new technologies to revitalize their supply chain and SPS Commerce remains committed to delivering the world-class products and excellent customer experience suppliers have come to expect from us,” said Archie Black, CEO of SPS Commerce.   “SPS is the world’s largest cloud retail network and as we continue to leverage its data and enhance its intelligence, we make joining and operating within the network increasingly more efficient, further expanding our competitive advantage.”

“Ongoing investments across the retail industry continue to present tremendous opportunities for SPS,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.   “With the only full-service EDI solution, we are well positioned to help our customers optimize their network as we capitalize on a multi-billion dollar addressable market to deliver sustained, profitable growth.”

Guidance

SPS Commerce third quarter and full year 2023 guidance does not include the pending acquisition of TIE Kinetix, which was announced in a separate press release issued July 26, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $133.6 million to $134.4 million.
  • Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.37 to $0.38, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.6 million shares.
  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.65 to $0.67.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $39.3 million to $40.0 million.
  • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $11.7 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $4.9 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $3.7 million.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $528.5 million to $530.0 million, representing 17% to 18% growth over 2022.
  • Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.63, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.4 million shares.
  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.69 to $2.72.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $155.8 to $156.9 million, representing 18% to 19% growth over 2022.
  • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $46.2 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $19.4 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $14.7 million.

The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Quarterly Conference Call

To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce Q2 2023 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu.   The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 115,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 90 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries. 

SPS-F

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, investment income or loss, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period.

To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the third quarter and full year of 2023, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares)
 
  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,264     $ 162,893  
Short-term investments   60,914       51,412  
Accounts receivable   48,092       42,501  
Allowance for credit losses   (3,100 )     (3,066 )
Accounts receivable, net   44,992       39,435  
Deferred costs   56,250       52,755  
Other assets   13,556       16,319  
Total current assets   384,976       322,814  
Property and equipment, net   35,211       35,458  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   7,973       9,170  
Goodwill   202,786       197,284  
Intangible assets, net   77,633       88,352  
Other assets      
Deferred costs, non-current   19,005       17,424  
Deferred income tax assets   6,676       227  
Other assets, non-current   1,278       2,185  
Total assets $ 735,538     $ 672,914  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 6,163     $ 11,256  
Accrued compensation   28,637       30,235  
Accrued expenses   6,714       7,451  
Deferred revenue   66,381       57,423  
Operating lease liabilities   4,073       4,277  
Total current liabilities   111,968       110,642  
Other liabilities      
Deferred revenue, non-current   5,724       4,771  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   11,058       13,009  
Deferred income tax liabilities   5,807       7,419  
Total liabilities   134,557       135,841  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock   39       38  
Treasury Stock   (128,892 )     (128,892 )
Additional paid-in capital   508,484       476,117  
Retained earnings   223,192       193,221  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,842 )     (3,411 )
Total stockholders’ equity   600,981       537,073  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 735,538     $ 672,914  
               


SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Revenues $ 130,416   $ 109,178     $ 256,284   $ 214,371  
Cost of revenues   44,544     37,530       87,508     72,919  
Gross profit   85,872     71,648       168,776     141,452  
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing   30,349     24,582       59,433     49,237  
Research and development   13,318     11,432       25,880     22,133  
General and administrative   21,693     17,198       42,369     32,666  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,479     2,468       7,330     4,938  
Total operating expenses   68,839     55,680       135,012     108,974  
Income from operations   17,033     15,968       33,764     32,478  
Other income (expense), net   1,882     (1,338 )     3,157     (915 )
Income before income taxes   18,915     14,630       36,921     31,563  
Income tax expense   4,233     3,877       6,950     8,207  
Net income $ 14,682   $ 10,753     $ 29,971   $ 23,356  
               
Net income per share              
Basic $ 0.40   $ 0.30     $ 0.82   $ 0.65  
Diluted $ 0.39   $ 0.29     $ 0.80   $ 0.63  
               
Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share              
Basic   36,593     36,085       36,511     36,110  
Diluted   37,426     36,862       37,327     36,897  


SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $ 29,971     $ 23,356  
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Deferred income taxes   (8,654 )     (2,160 )
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   9,289       7,814  
Amortization of intangible assets   7,330       4,938  
Provision for credit losses   2,491       2,634  
Stock-based compensation   24,661       17,676  
Other, net   1,143       8  
Changes in assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable   (9,937 )     (7,862 )
Deferred costs   (5,136 )     (5,095 )
Other current and non-current assets   3,612       (1,423 )
Accounts payable   (4,414 )     (3,234 )
Accrued compensation   (2,910 )     (7,186 )
Accrued expenses   (728 )     (805 )
Deferred revenue   9,909       8,802  
Operating leases   (959 )     (678 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   55,669       36,785  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment   (9,769 )     (8,191 )
Purchases of investments   (68,579 )     (114,603 )
Maturities of investments   60,000       117,500  
Net cash used in investing activities   (18,348 )     (5,294 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repurchases of common stock         (30,223 )
Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock   4,819       690  
Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity   4,136       3,350  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   8,956       (26,183 )
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes   94       (135 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   46,371       5,173  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   162,893       207,552  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 209,264     $ 212,725  
               

 

SPS COMMERCE, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
Adjusted EBITDA
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income $ 14,682     $ 10,753     $ 29,971     $ 23,356  
Income tax expense   4,233       3,877       6,950       8,207  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   4,663       3,950       9,289       7,814  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,479       2,468       7,330       4,938  
Stock-based compensation expense   12,881       8,661       24,661       17,676  
Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held   (290 )     1,327       (427 )     859  
Investment income   (1,611 )     (172 )     (2,737 )     (220 )
Other   134             134        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,171     $ 30,864     $ 75,171     $ 62,630  

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue $ 130,416     $ 109,178     $ 256,284     $ 214,371  
               
Net income   14,682       10,753       29,971       23,356  
Margin   11 %     10 %     12 %     11 %
               
Adjusted EBITDA   38,171       30,864       75,171       62,630  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin   29 %     28 %     29 %     29 %

 

Non-GAAP Income per Share
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income $ 14,682     $ 10,753     $ 29,971     $ 23,356  
Stock-based compensation expense   12,881       8,661       24,661       17,676  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,479       2,468       7,330       4,938  
Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held   (290 )     1,327       (427 )     859  
Other   134             134        
Income tax effects of adjustments   (5,199 )     (3,491 )     (11,108 )     (6,710 )
Non-GAAP income $ 25,687     $ 19,718     $ 50,561     $ 40,119  
               
Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share              
Basic   36,593       36,085       36,511       36,110  
Diluted   37,426       36,862       37,327       36,897  
               
Net income per share, basic $ 0.40     $ 0.30     $ 0.82     $ 0.65  
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic   0.30       0.25       0.56       0.46  
Non-GAAP income per share, basic $ 0.70     $ 0.55     $ 1.38     $ 1.11  
               
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.39     $ 0.29     $ 0.80     $ 0.63  
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted   0.30       0.24       0.55       0.46  
Non-GAAP income per share, diluted $ 0.69     $ 0.53     $ 1.35     $ 1.09  
               

Contact:
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Irmina Blaszczyk & Lisa Laukkanen
SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com
415-217-4962


