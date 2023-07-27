WellSpan Health Implements $17 Per Hour Minimum Wage Increase; Announces Weekend Pay Differential in Support of Team Members

York, Pa., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health has implemented its new organizational minimum wage of $17 per hour and will now begin paying a weekend differential of 10 percent to team members in hourly roles who choose to work weekends in support of patient care and operational needs.

The new internal minimum wage paid by WellSpan, a top healthcare employer regionally and nationally, became effective on July 2, 2023. The new weekend differential goes into effect on July 28, 2023.

“We continue to make investments in our most important resource – our 20,000 team members who provide and support high-quality, compassionate care provided to our patients each and every day,” said Bob Batory, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, WellSpan Health. “Our newly implemented organizational minimum wage and our weekend differential are part of our ongoing commitment to being the healthcare employer of choice in South Central Pennsylvania.”

The minimum wage increase is the latest update to a multi-year strategy to lead regional healthcare organizations by raising the rate, which will now be nearly $10 above the federally mandated minimum wage.

Similar to the last time WellSpan raised the minimum wage in 2021, the organization is enacting associated increases for many team members who currently make slightly above the new minimum, as well.

WellSpan has invested more than $245 million toward merit increases, Working as One rewards, 403(b) contributions and other support over the last two years. The organization’s unwavering commitment to its team members includes the best Total Rewards packages and funding for educational opportunities in the region.

WellSpan team members enjoy competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, generous paid time off and a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. These investments reflect the organization’s dedication to its team members, enabling them to deliver their best every day for our patients.

To view all open positions and learn more about the benefits of a rewarding career with WellSpan Health, visit www.JoinWellSpan.org.

