Recipients of the Anti-Racism Grants

CANADA, July 27 - Four Island community organizations will receive funding from the provincial government through the Anti-Racism Grant initiative.

The funding will be used to help address racism on Prince Edward Island through projects and workshops focusing on the experiences of racialized and Indigenous peoples. The 2023 recipients include:

Abegweit First Nation Mi’kmaq Wellness Centre

Atlantic Student Development Alliance

BIPOC USHR

Community Sector Network

“We were happy to see so many applications for the Anti-Racism Grants and appreciate how important it is for community organizations to promote diversity and inclusion on the Island. We are proud of the four recipients and look forward to their projects,” said Premier Dennis King. “I encourage Islanders to participate in the projects and workshops available to them to learn more about the impact of racism on racialized and Indigenous peoples.”

The Anti-Racism Grant initiative was started in 2023. Since this program started, four projects have been funded across the province with a total investment to date of $100,000 being used to address racism in the province. In 2022, the province also launched an Anti-Racism Microgrant program that funds micro-projects that help address racism. Applications for the next round of Anti-Racism Microgrants will re-open in the Spring of 2024.

Media contact:

Nicole Yeba

Executive Council Office

902-218-1682

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

Abegweit First Nation Mi’kmaq Wellness Centre - $25,000

Assessing Abegweit First National Provincial Health Services Experiences

This one-year project will support the Abegweit First Nation assess its provincial health and wellness service experiences and related outcomes. The project will also give Health PEI staff the unique opportunity to share their experiences in dealing with racism /complaints of racism, including institutional support received to remedy the situation.

Atlantic Student Development Alliance - $20,000

Managers’ EDI Learning Series: A 2-day Equity, Diversity and Inclusion workshop

Two practical workshops will be held on full-cycle recruitment concerning Anti-Black and Anti-Indigenous racism and creating HR strategies that are not based on racist and oppressive foundations. The training will consist of best practices for full-cycle recruitment, equity, diversity and inclusion and HR best practices.

BIPOC USHR - $30,560

Creating Accountability, Building Trust

A consultant who uses an anti-oppression lens will be hired to develop a framework,

which can be applied in a variety of organizational settings in PEI. The framework centers the experiences of racialized peoples on PEI and will provide strategies to help address the harm, protect the target, and create institutional change so that all members of the organization are willing to hold themselves, and others, accountable moving forward.

Community Sector Network - $25,000

Developing Anti-Racism Policies and Strategies Templates for nonprofit organizations in PEI

This project will focus on developing Anti-Racism policy and strategy templates for nonprofit organizations in PEI, including a comprehensive review of existing anti-racism policies at the local, national and international levels, to provide the basis for the templates.