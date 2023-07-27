Submit Release
Supporting affordable housing in Alberton

CANADA, July 27 - New affordable supportive housing units in Alberton will help Islanders dealing with mental health and addiction issues.

The 10-unit modular build in Alberton, a project by the Canadian Mental Health Association of Prince Edward Island (CHMA-PEI), is receiving a forgivable loan of $2 million and annual operating grants totaling $1.4 million over 10 years from the PEI Housing Corporation. 

“Access to affordable, supportive housing helps Islanders feel safe and secure in their journey to recovery. We need to continue to work with our partners – developers, community groups, municipal and federal governments – to create an environment for housing development to increase our supply across the housing continuum and in all regions of the province.”

- Housing, Land and Communities Minister Rob Lantz

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Prince Edward Island Division, is a not-for-profit organization providing safe housing for individuals seeking mental health support since 1984.

The development will consist of six studio units and four 1-bedrooms, two of which will be accessible, with purposed rents at $650 and $785 respectively. Construction is expected to be completed this fall. This is CMHA-PEI’s second commercial modular housing project, bringing a total of 38 new affordable housing units to the Island. 

 “There continues to be an acute need for safe, affordable housing in the province as a whole,” said CMHA PEI Executive Director, Shelley Muzika. “These Alberton units will be for individuals receiving assistance through the organization’s mental health programs within the community. The project also allows CMHA PEI to add much needed office space to continue building on their successful outreach programming such as peer, clubhouse, and housing supports. CMHA is excited for this project to come together and to see the modular units put in place.”

