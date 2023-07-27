Scott Howard Unveils Groundbreaking Album: "World Ascension Tour" in 432 Hz on Limited-Edition Vinyl
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Music lovers in search of a soulful and transformative experience have reason to celebrate as visionary musician Scott Howard releases his groundbreaking album, "World Ascension Tour: A Lightworker's Journey LIVE at Village Studios in 432 Hz," now available on limited-edition vinyl. This historic achievement marks the world's first-ever vinyl album in 432 Hz, offering an extraordinary promise to elevate vibrations and evoke profound emotions within the soul. Notably, this musical masterpiece is destined to captivate and inspire not only Scott Howard's devoted fans but also anyone who appreciates exceptional musical artistry at its finest.
Scott Howard's musical journey commenced in 2017 with a profound awakening of his soul's mission, a revelation he now shares with the world through this exceptional vinyl treasure. By harnessing the profound essence of the scientifically proven uplifting 432 Hz frequency, "World Ascension Tour" reintroduces the forgotten sound of vinyl, adding a new dimension to the music.
A masterful fusion of folk, rock, and pop influences, "World Ascension Tour: A Lightworker's Journey LIVE at Village Studios in 432 Hz" takes listeners on an enchanting ride through themes of personal growth, spiritual awakening, and the collective yearning for truth. Scott Howard's mystical lyrics recount rewritten history and weave tapestries of inspiration, hope, and the boundless power of love's light, elevating listeners to higher levels of consciousness.
Scott Howard shares his insight on the album, stating, "This album holds the key to unlocking hidden depths within oneself. In the harmonious resonance of 432 Hz, I invite everyone to embark on this transformative journey and discover the infinite possibilities that lie within."
The limited-edition vinyl release of "World Ascension Tour: A Lightworker's Journey LIVE at Village Studios in 432 Hz" is a true collector's item, appealing not only to devoted Scott Howard fans but also to those seeking to manifest miracles in their lives. The vinyl edition's warm, clear, and full-bodied sound enriches the music, creating an immersive and soul-stirring experience for all who listen.
As a cherished keepsake, this vinyl album is a special addition to any music enthusiast's collection, providing an opportunity to connect with the artist's visionary expression in its purest form.
Experience the profound transformation of Scott Howard's "World Ascension Tour: A Lightworker's Journey LIVE at Village Studios in 432 Hz" on exclusive limited-edition vinyl. Uncover the resonating frequencies that ignite the soul and elevate consciousness, ushering in an era of profound growth and spiritual awakening.
Embrace the transformative journey of enlightenment and order your limited-edition vinyl copy today at https://scotthowardmusic.com/wat/. Let the captivating music ignite your soul and elevate your experience to new heights!
