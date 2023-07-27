STN: BL 125432/0
Proper Name: HPC, Cord Blood
Trade Name: None
Manufacturer: LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc.
  • For use in unrelated donor hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation procedures in conjunction with an appropriate preparative regimen for hematopoietic and immunologic reconstitution in patients with disorders affecting the hematopoietic system that are inherited, acquired, or result from myeloablative treatment.

