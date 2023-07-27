WittKieffer Announces Promotions of Eight Partners, Principals and Consultants
The promotions reflect WittKieffer's commitment to fostering leadership from within.
Our firm's success is based on the specialized knowledge and insights of our people.”OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership solutions for organization's that improve the quality of life, today announced the promotion of eight consultants across its practices, including Greg Duyck joining the ranks of the firm's senior partners. As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering leadership from within, WittKieffer elevates individuals based on demonstrated leadership qualities, expertise in the search and advisory professions, and commitment to company values.
"Our firm's success is based on the specialized knowledge and insights of our people," said WittKieffer President and CEO Andrew Chastain. "We provide pathways for personal and professional growth so that everyone has the opportunity to shine as a leader at WittKieffer. I'm proud to announce these promotions and look forward to these individuals' contributions to our firm for many years to come."
The following members of the consulting staff have been promoted:
Greg Duyck, Senior Partner, Education: Greg has spent more than two decades as a distinguished fundraising and executive search professional in higher education, academic medicine, and the broader nonprofit sector. Greg plays an integral role in WittKieffer's future growth, including as leader of its Advancement practice. He becomes the 40th partner of the employee-owned firm.
April Allen, Principal, Healthcare: April joined the firm in 2012, helping to establish its successful Professional Search practice. She has been a consummate team player and has completed over 250 recruiting engagements for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and a host of other organizations.
Melissa Fincher, Principal, Education: With particular expertise in marketing and communications, advancement and arts leadership, Melissa Fincher builds her executive search expertise upon years of leadership experience at Rutgers University, Johns Hopkins University and The Ohio State University.
Luke Morris, Principal, Healthcare: Based in California, Luke's resume includes long tenures as an HR executive and talent leader for major health systems. As an executive recruiter, he believes that culture and people strategy are fundamental to organizational success.
Christine Pendleton, Principal, Education: Christine exemplifies WittKieffer’s spirit of professional dedication and commitment. She has completed over 100 search engagements with particular expertise in presidential, chief diversity officer and academic leadership. In addition to her exceptional executive search work, she is co-chair of the firm’s Diversity Council and has twice been the recipient of a WittKieffer Quality Award.
Diane Smith, Principal, Academic Medicine: A registered nurse by training, Diane intimately understands clients' leadership needs. She has more than 15 years of executive search experience in placing exceptional leaders at hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, universities and more.
John Fazekas, Consultant, Healthcare: With over 25 years of executive search experience, John Fazekas serves WittKieffer’s Not-for-Profit and Healthcare practices, with an emphasis on identifying outstanding leaders focused on mission impact and organizational sustainability. John has also been actively involved in WittKieffer's Board Services Practice, finding leaders to help guide organizations, especially around DEI needs.
Katie O'Risky, Consultant, Interim Leadership: An experienced recruiter formerly with Indiana University Health, Katie excels at understanding the critical organizational issues that WittKieffer clients face in order to match them with interim executives who can move them forward in challenging times.
About WittKieffer
WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in healthcare, science and education—the Quality of Life Ecosystem—and provide the essential knowledge, analysis and perspective that produce effective leaders and inclusive cultures. Through our executive search, interim leadership and leadership advisory solutions, we strengthen organizations that make the world better. WittKieffer is proud to be 100 percent employee-owned. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.
