Global Dark Web Intelligence Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028

Global Dark Web Intelligence Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report And Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the Global Dark Web Intelligence Market Growth reached a value of approximately USD 431.95 million in 2022. Aided by the escalating necessity for proactive cybersecurity measures and the expanding applications of dark web intelligence in various sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 21.60% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 1386.15 million by 2028.
Dark web intelligence involves the process of collecting, analysing, and using information from the dark web. The dark web, a part of the internet not indexed by search engines and accessible only with specific software, is often associated with illegal activities. Organisations leverage dark web intelligence to detect potential threats and data breaches, thereby enhancing their cybersecurity efforts.
The increasing need for advanced cybersecurity measures is a significant driver of the global dark web intelligence market growth. With the rising instances of cybercrimes, data breaches, and illicit activities occurring in the obscure corners of the internet, there has been a shift towards more proactive and comprehensive cybersecurity approaches. This shift has led to a surge in demand for dark web intelligence services, which offer organisations a way to anticipate threats and strengthen their defences.
Moreover, the growing digitalisation of businesses has further contributed to the increasing popularity of dark web intelligence, fuelling the dark web intelligence market expansion. As businesses continue to expand their digital footprint, the potential for data breaches and cyber-attacks also increases, making dark web intelligence an essential tool for threat detection and mitigation.
Dark web intelligence’s expanding applications in various sectors also play a critical role in market dark web intelligence market development. For instance, in law enforcement agencies, dark web intelligence is used to uncover illegal activities and track down criminals operating in the hidden parts of the internet. In the corporate sector, companies utilise dark web intelligence to identify potential threats, monitor data leaks, and take preventive actions against cyber threats.
Further, the development of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning has led to the enhancement of dark web intelligence capabilities, thus increasing the dark web intelligence market demand. These technologies allow for faster and more accurate data analysis, providing comprehensive and actionable insights that help organisations strengthen their cybersecurity.
Global Dark Web Intelligence Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry, and region.
Market Breakup by Component
Solution
Services
Market Breakup by Deployment Model
On-premise
Cloud
Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market Breakup by Industry
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global dark web intelligence companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Alert Logic (Fortra, LLC)
Blueliv (Razorthorn Security)
Outpost24 AB
DarkOwl, LLC
ReliaQuest, LLC
Enigma Group
Flashpoint (EJ2 Communications, Inc.)
IntSights (Rapid7)
KELA
Others
