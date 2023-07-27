U.S. Enterprise Asset Management Market

Increasing smart city initiatives drives the Latin America Enterprise Asset Management industry growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The U.S. Enterprise Asset Management Market Size Reach to USD 4.39 Billion by 2030 | Top Players Such as -ABB, Infor & Ramco." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The U.S. enterprise asset management market was valued at USD 1,604.68 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4,391.99 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand to extend the life span of enterprise assets, huge demand for SaaS-based EAM solutions, increase in need to generate maximum economical return on the assets, and global acceleration of digital transformation in enterprises due to COVID-19 outbreak drive the growth of the U.S. enterprise asset management market. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By industry vertical, on the other hand, the SME’s segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The U.S. enterprise asset management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size and industry vertical. By component, it is segmented into solution and service. By deployment type, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. Based on industry vertical, it is segregated into Energy & Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Government, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, and others.

Based on components, the solution segment accounted for around three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The services segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The SME’s segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the energy and utilities segment accounted for around one-third of the total market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The healthcare segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the U.S. enterprise asset management industry report include CGI, Infor, Inc., MRI Software, LLC, Oracle Corporation, Ramco Systems, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), ABB Group, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, and IFS (Industrial & Financial Systems).

Covid-19 Scenario-

● During the Covid-19 pandemic, the manufacturing and utility industries were hampered due to the non-maintenance of assets and were not able to operate efficiently; however, due to the adoption of EAM solutions, the effective management of assets as possible, and they were widely adopted. This, in turn, impacted the U.S. Enterprise Asset Management market positively.

● The companies were leveraging various advanced capabilities offered in intelligent asset performance management (APM) and enterprise asset management (EAM) systems during the pandemic.

● This trend is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

