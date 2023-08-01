Gospel Artist Sheila Johnson Turns Heads Across The Globe With The Release Of Extraordinary Smash Hit EP, He’s Been Good

Sheila Johnson's EP "He's Been Good," available on iTunes and most download and streaming sites Sheila Johnson has earned a Master Of Education (M.Ed.) degree from Western Governors University, and encourages everyone to pursue their life's and educational dreams. Musgrove Music Distribution is the "One-stop Shop" for all your music production and music distribution needs. Praising God is our business, and business is good.

This up and coming Gospel artist creates a sound and a flavor that demands attention, and the music she produces is causing diverse audiences to take notice!

With music as well-produced and polished as Sheila’s, one can’t help but walk away feeling like they’ve had a worthwhile experience just from listening to the music.” — Musgrove Music Distribution

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sheila Johnson is a vocalist with her eyes on the prize as she, with the help of her husband Jerry “Hype” Johnson, is successfully navigating through an ocean of great artists and music, and finding herself on the forefront of the hottest, most cutting-edge Gospel music the industry has to offer. With her hit EP “He’s Been Good,” Shelia is being recognized and embraced by music enthusiasts and industry influencers around the world. Click on “ SO GOOD! ” now to get a copy of this phenomenal recording!Sheila Johnson is making her mark in the Gospel music industry, as her music is skyrocketing up the charts. With songs like “All That I Need,” “Nobody,” and the title cut “He’s Been Good,” it’s no mystery that Sheila has managed to accumulate well over a quarter of a million streams on Spotify and other streaming sites in such a short time. The masses are responding to her music in an incredible way, and industry professionals are embracing and welcoming her presence as a musical force to be reckoned with."The reception we've received for Mrs. Johnson's EP has been nothing short of amazing," says Daniel Musgrove, CEO and founder of Musgrove Music Distribution. "In the short time since it's release, ' He's Been Good ' has received a phenomenal level of support from the public. We're extremely pleased with the success of the project, and we look forward to doing more work with this bright and talented up and coming artist."Sheila Johnson is not an artist who tries to stylistically stay within current trends regarding her music. When discussing her music and her approach to her artistry, she will openly admit that her music is “a little different.” And while she moves to the beat of a different drum both literally and figuratively, she is enjoying widespread acceptance by a diverse fanbase for her earthy, genuine, loving, and often fun approach to singing about our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. What’s amazing about her music is that it doesn’t come across preachy, or in a way that feels invasive or intrusive to a listener’s belief system. Sheila is sharing thoughts of love for God, making those thoughts relatable to many, and reinforcing those thoughts with positive messages that the common person can readily connect with. Her lyrics are living testimonies that even a child can understand; and with music as well-produced and polished as Sheila’s, one can’t help but walk away feeling like they’ve had a worthwhile experience just from listening to the music.Born and raised in Tyler TX, Sheila Johnson has a lifetime of musical experiences. She grew up singing in choirs in church; youth choirs; college choirs; city choirs; throughout her life, she immersed herself in music. Through her experiences in choirs, as well as her involvement in Gospel quartet music, she discovered early on that music was something that she was particularly skilled at. Responding to God’s calling, with great encouragement and support from her husband Jerry “Hype” Johnson, Sheila stepped out on faith to pursue her musical journey.The moment she stepped out on stage the first time as an independent artist with her husband Jerry is one of Sheila’s most memorable moments. Taking that stage in Houston to sing with Jerry on saxophone is still a triumphant moment in her musical endeavors. It marked a pivotal point in her life path, because it was this moment that validated her relevance as a Gospel artist and removed all doubt that God had positioned her exactly where He needed her to be in her life.Even with all the musical successes that Sheila has enjoyed, she is not a person of unidimensional pursuits. In addition to her musical exploits, Sheila Johnson has achieved much in the educational sector. She earned her Bachelor’s from Baylor University, and has gone on to acquire her Master’s Degree in Education from Western Governors University. Sheila is an educator and mentor; an inspirational vocalist and Minister of Music; a songwriter and musician. Add loving wife and devoted mother to the list, and you have all the makings of a quintessential role model that people from all walks of life can look up to for inspiration and motivation.As she aspires to reach heights similar to artists that she looks up to, like Tamela Mann and the legendary Mahalia Jackson, Sheila has worked toward her goals having performed at the Shirley Caesar and Dorothy Norwood Trailblazers Awards Show, as well as other prominent venues and ministries in Texas and surrounding areas. She hopes to collaborate with the likes of Gospel music icons such as Tamela Mann, Travis Greene, and other movers and shakers in the industry. Through her artistry, Sheila simply wishes to portray God’s grace and mercy. In her own words, “He loves us, and His love is everlasting.”For more information on services provided by Musgrove Music Distribution, call 954.257.9955, email at Daniel@musgrovemusicdistribution.com, or visit the website at http://www.musgrovemusicdistribution.com/

