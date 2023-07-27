Linden, New Jersey Deploys Government Management Software Across All Departments
The NJ city selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline operations and constituent services across departments
We are already seeing great benefits from using GovPilot... as the team spends less time on paperwork and more time completing the tasks at hand, ensuring a safer, healthier city for Linden residents.”LINDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Linden, NJ has opted to implement digital software solutions into their government offices to automate processes, manage and share data, and engage citizens with a cloud operating system. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Union County established a partnership allowing citizens easier access to public records and communications with government leaders while streamlining government workflows.
Linden’s government officials are teaming up with GovPilot to establish innovative and modern technology solutions to digitize old or outdated manual government processes in the municipality. This collaboration aims to enable citizens and government officials alike simplified access to data and information to save time and resources for the municipality.
Among all of the software solutions deployed by Linden is the report-a-concern software. Linden’s 43,656 residents have been given the ability to utilize citizen concern reporting software, allowing them to submit complaints conveniently through the township's website or the GovAlert mobile app, which can be downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play.
Linden is also deploying online permitting and licensing software to ensure digital permit applications can be accessed and filed directly on their municipal or county website, allowing businesses and residents to apply 24/7, eliminating PDFs, email, phone calls, checks, manual data entry, and other antiquated processes.
Geographic Information System software will now be utilized in Linden, to capture, store, analyze, and visualize location-based government data. Through the GovPilot Software, the local government can take GIS data and create interactive maps to display data visually. Visualizing data is helpful in identifying patterns, understanding relationships, and providing more context to complex community issues.
The Linden Health Department, in an effort led by Public Health Officer Aimee Puluso in collaboration with the team at GovPilot, recently deployed a suite of Health Department modules that will streamline several processes including licensing and inspections for retail food establishments, body art businesses, beauty and nail salons, barbershops, and tanning salons, among others.
"We are already seeing great benefits from using GovPilot to manage these processes, as the team spends less time on paperwork and more time completing the tasks at hand, ensuring a safer, healthier city for Linden residents." - Aimee Puluso, Public Health Officer, Linden Health Department
The GovPilot team also created a new set of modules specifically designed to facilitate Linden’s compliance with New Jersey’s Lead Hazard Evaluation and Abatement Program. These modules will be rolled out to the City’s homeowners in the coming weeks.
The municipal government officially deployed these features along with others such as online government cloud data storage, online building code inspection software, and many other GovPilot software solutions to its government website. This was accomplished with the support of the GovPilot onboarding team in an effort to improve constituent lives and increase government effectiveness.
Michael Bonner, GovPilot CEO, was quoted saying, “Linden continues to take strides towards improving city services for citizens while simultaneously making government workflows easier for city employees by automating manual tasks. GovPilot is proud to be partnered with Linden and looks forward to continuing to onboard new helpful government software modules to the city.”
* * *
About GovPilot:
GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for six consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.
