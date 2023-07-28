More Consumers are Taking Food Labels Seriously - GoodFirms' Research
AI will be utilized to build new techniques for analyzing food labels and making them more accessible to buyers.
Technology is evolving increasingly in the food sector, which impacts the future of food labeling.”WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, an internationally recognized B2B ratings, and reviews platform, recently released its new research report-"Understanding Food Labeling - Regulations, Impact." It aims to understand food labeling, its purpose, challenges, impact on consumer buying behavior, regulations, and future food labeling trends.
The research highlights the criticality of effective food labeling in providing crucial information about the processed and packaged food's content, ingredients, and nutritional value.
“As eating habits and consumer awareness have evolved, food labeling must adapt to meet these varying needs. The food labeling must be clear, readable, and easily accessible to ensure consumers can comprehend the information quickly and accurately,” says GoodFirms.
Key focus of the research article also includes the purpose of food labeling: it empowers consumers to pick suitable dietary needs based on their preferences and health concerns. Food labels are also essential for promoting transparency in the food industry by listing the amount and what kind of ingredients and nutrients it contains so that the consumers evaluate the products and make well-informed, healthy choices.
The article specifically mentions the main objectives of food labeling, which is to help consumers make informed decisions, alert consumers, foster transparency, adhere to the rules and regulations, protect the health and nutrition of the consumers, systematize labeling standards, and inform about specific food claims.
Food labeling Components (rules) includes the product's name, net quantity, manufactured date & expiry date, nutritional information, ingredients list, serving size, country of origin, manufacturer's information, and allergen information.
Research also reveals the different types of claims found on food packages, including nutrient content claims, organically produced food claims, structure/function claims, made in/from claims, allergen, Vegan, health, free-from, and environment claims.
Authorized committees and regulatory agencies typically address the challenges of food nutrition, and labeling to ensure public health, safety, and consumer awareness. Despite such efforts, food labeling has several challenges, like compliance with regulatory authorities, packaging constraints, the accuracy of nutritional information, marketing and advertising claims, linguistic and cultural barriers, allergy labeling, and educating consumers.
With the advancement in technology, consumer demands, and regulatory compliance, the future of food labeling can shift dramatically with personalized food labeling, more emphasis on food production/origin, sustainability, and environmental impact, the evolution of health claims/front-of-package labels, digitalization with AR/VR, AI Technology, and allergen and ingredient information, concludes GoodFirms.
Key Findings:
--Each country has its food labeling legislation and requirements.
--Food labels must provide detailed information in a limited space on the packaging.
--Providing accurate and complete nutritional information is necessary for customers to make correct food product buying decisions.
--Blockchain technology and QR codes can provide real-time information about a product's manufacturing.
--As environmental concerns peak, food labels may begin to include information on a product's sustainability and environmental impact.
--The growth of smartphones and connected devices will provide excellent opportunities for combining digital technology with food labeling.
--The future of food labeling will be affected by industry innovation, regulatory frameworks, shifting consumer needs, and technological improvements.
About Research:
GoodFirms Survey- "Understanding Food Labeling - Regulations, Impact" to analyze and reveal the role of food labeling, its challenges, impact, and predicted future requirements of utilitarian labels.
