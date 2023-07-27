First Northwest Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

PORT ANGELES, Wash., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Matthew P. Deines, President and CEO, comments on financial results:

"We grew deposits this quarter and are cautiously optimistic that funding costs have begun to stabilize," said Matthew P. Deines, President and CEO of First Northwest Bancorp. "We continue to focus on the blocking and tackling of community banking and expect actions we took in the second quarter will result in lower expenses in future quarters. Loan growth continues to moderate as we focus on liquidity and pricing loans based on the marginal cost of deposits. Credit quality remains strong and continues to serve as a defining characteristic of our credit culture."

The Board of Directors of First Northwest Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2Q 23 1Q 23 2Q 22 YTD Highlights OPERATING RESULTS (in millions) ● Deposit growth year-to-date of $88.9 million Operating revenue (1) $ 17.7 $ 18.6 $ 19.5 – Retail growth $43.1 million, or 3.0% Noninterest expense 15.2 14.9 17.0 – Brokered growth $45.7 million, or 34.2% Pre-provision net interest income 16.0 16.3 17.2 Net income 1.8 3.5 2.5 ● Loan growth year-to-date of $90.6 million, PER SHARE DATA or 6% Basic and diluted earnings $ 0.20 $ 0.39 $ 0.27 Book value 16.56 16.57 16.60 ● Deposit insurance coverage update: Tangible book value * 16.39 16.38 16.40 – Estimated uninsured business and BALANCE SHEET (in millions) consumer deposits totaling $271.5 million, Total loans $ 1,638 $ 1,579 $ 1,477 or approximately 16% of total deposits Total deposits 1,653 1,594 1,581 42% of uninsured in urban areas Total shareholders' equity 160 160 165 58% of uninsured in rural areas ASSET QUALITY – Estimated uninsured public fund deposits Net charge-off ratio 0.10 % 0.25 % -0.03 % to total deposits of 8% (fully collateralized) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 0.12 0.06 – Estimated insured deposits to total Allowance for credit losses on loans deposits of 76% to total loans 1.06 1.10 1.07 – Available borrowing capacity to Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 677 661 1,269 uninsured deposits of 125% SELECTED RATIOS Return on average assets 0.34 % 0.70 % 0.51 % ● Liquidity: Return on average equity 4.41 8.98 5.75 Closely monitored with ample on and off Return on average tangible equity * 4.47 9.08 5.82 balance sheet liquidity for operations. Net interest margin 3.25 3.46 3.77 Efficiency ratio 86.01 79.78 87.15 ● Asset quality: Bank common equity tier 1 (CETI) ratio 13.10 13.34 13.21 Credit metrics remain stable. Past due and Bank total risk-based capital ratio 14.08 14.35 14.24 nonperforming balances remain low.

(1) Net interest income before provision plus noninterest income

* See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.20 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.39 for the first quarter of 2023, and $0.27 for the second quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company generated a return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.34%, a return on average equity ("ROAE") of 4.41%, and a return on average tangible common equity* of 4.47%. Results in the second quarter of 2023 are reflective of the higher interest rate environment and the impact on the deposit mix as customers seek higher yielding alternatives for their balances.

In June 2023, First Northwest determined that Quin Ventures, Inc. ("Quin Ventures") was no longer a going concern. The Company wrote off the remaining investment in Quin Ventures through retained earnings in accordance with applicable non-controlling interest accounting methods. The noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures balance was moved to retained earnings, with no change to total shareholders' equity as a result of the transaction.

Net Interest Income

Total interest income increased $2.2 million to $25.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $23.3 million in the previous quarter, and increased $6.5 million from $19.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Interest income increased in the current quarter due to higher yields on earning assets and increased volume of loans and interest-earning deposits in banks. Interest and fees on loans increased year-over-year, in part, as the Company's banking subsidiary, First Fed Bank ("First Fed" or "Bank"), grew the loan portfolio through our renewed short-term participation in the Northpointe Mortgage Purchase Program ("Northpointe MPP"), draws on new and existing business lines of credit, originations of multi-family real estate loans, and auto and manufactured home loan purchases. Loan yields have increased over the prior year due to higher rates on new originations as well as the repricing of variable rate loans tied to the Prime Rate or other indices.

Total interest expense was $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.7 million in the second quarter a year ago. Current quarter interest expense was higher due to a 42 basis point increase in the cost of deposits to 1.54% at June 30, 2023, from 1.12% at the prior quarter end. The increase over the second quarter of 2022 was the result of a 134 basis point increase in the cost of deposits from 0.20% one year prior along with higher volumes of short-term FHLB advances and certificates of deposit ("CDs"). A shift in the deposit mix from transaction and money market accounts to a higher volume of savings accounts and CDs, primarily promotional, resulted in higher costs of deposits. Reliance on brokered CDs to replace lost consumer balances also contributed to additional deposit costs.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 2.0% to $16.0 million, compared to $16.3 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased 7.3% from the second quarter one year ago.

The Company recorded a $300,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting the growth in the loan portfolio and additional charge-offs from the Splash unsecured consumer loan program. This compares to a recapture of loan loss provision of $500,000 for the preceding quarter due to a decrease in unfunded commitments during the quarter as well as improvements in the U.S. gross domestic product assumption driving anticipated loss rates. A loan loss provision of $500,000 was recorded for the second quarter of 2022, which was estimated using the incurred loss method based on historical loss trends combined with qualitative adjustments.

The net interest margin decreased to 3.25% for the second quarter of 2023, from 3.46% the prior quarter, and decreased 52 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022 of 3.77%. Decreases from both the prior quarter and the prior year are due to higher funding costs for both deposits and borrowed funds. While increases in the cost of funding are currently outpacing the growth of the yield on interest-earning assets, the Company has taken measures to combat interest rate compression. The Bank augments organic loan production with higher yielding purchased loans through relationships with loan originators. We have also increased our focus on variable-rate lending and the Bank has entered into a fair value hedging agreement.

The yield on average earning assets of 5.17% for the second quarter of 2023 increased 22 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023, and increased 103 basis points from 4.14% for the second quarter of 2022. Higher loan rates at origination and increased yields on variable-rate loans were offset by a slight decline in the recognition of fees related to loan prepayments. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher average loan balances augmented by increases in yields, which were positively impacted by the rising rate environment and overall improvements in the mix of interest-earning assets.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.33% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 1.81% for the first quarter of 2023, and increased from 0.49% for the second quarter of 2022. Total cost of funds increased to 1.98% for the second quarter of 2023 from 1.53% in the prior quarter and increased from 0.39% for the second quarter of 2022. Current quarter increases were due to higher costs on interest-bearing deposits and advances in addition to increases in average CD and advance balances.

The increase over the same quarter last year was driven by higher rates paid on deposits. The Company has attracted and retained funding through the use of promotional products. The mix of retail deposit balances has shifted away from non-maturity accounts towards higher cost term certificate and savings products. Retail CDs represented 25.8%, 22.8% and 12.3% of retail deposits at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased $45.5 million, or 3.5%, to $1.33 billion for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.29 billion for the first quarter of 2023 and increased $110.0 million, or 9.0%, compared to $1.22 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Selected Yields 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 Loan yield 5.38 % 5.16 % 5.22 % 4.75 % 4.48 % Investment securities yield 4.09 3.93 3.71 3.21 2.96 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.87 1.37 0.78 0.41 0.26 Cost of deposits 1.54 1.12 0.62 0.32 0.20 Cost of borrowed funds 4.36 3.92 3.30 2.50 1.96 Net interest spread 2.84 3.13 3.72 3.72 3.65 Net interest margin 3.25 3.46 3.96 3.88 3.77

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income declined 26.7% to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decline in the valuation of servicing rights on sold loans of $675,000 related to the impact of loan payoffs that increased the prepayment speed applied to the remaining servicing rights, as well as a current quarter reduction due to the paid-off loans, mainly attributable to one large commercial loan. Noninterest income declined 23.0% from $2.2 million the same quarter one year ago, due to decreases in the servicing rights valuation, gain on sale of mortgage loans and swap fee income. Saleable mortgage loan production continues to be hindered by reduced refinancing activity due to rising market rates on mortgage loans compared to the prior year.

Noninterest income declined $580,000 to $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income $ in thousands 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 Loan and deposit service fees $ 1,064 $ 1,141 $ 1,163 1,302 $ 1,091 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing right mark-to-market (191 ) 493 202 206 27 Net gain on sale of loans 58 176 55 285 231 Net gain on sale of investment securities — — — — (8 ) Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 190 226 230 221 213 Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net — — 1,489 — — Other income 590 298 229 320 668 Total noninterest income $ 1,711 $ 2,334 $ 3,368 $ 2,334 $ 2,222

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $14.9 million for the preceding quarter and $17.0 million for the second quarter a year ago. Increases in payroll tax, incentive payments, and stockholder communications during the current quarter were partially offset by decreases in advertising. The reduced expenses compared to the second quarter of 2022 reflects a $2.0 million decrease related to Quin Ventures compensation, advertising and customer acquisition costs, and occupancy expenses, as well as decreases in Bank commissions paid and non-recurring compensation expense, partially offset by higher Bank professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums. The Company continues to focus on managing expenses, with a focus on reducing advertising and discretionary spending.

Noninterest expense decreased 5.4% to $30.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $31.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Compensation expense decreased $2.5 million primarily due to lower commissions, payroll taxes, and medical insurance expenses. Quin Ventures expenses included in the current six-month period totaled $320,000 compared to $2.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expense $ in thousands 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 Compensation and benefits $ 8,180 $ 7,837 $ 8,357 $ 9,045 $ 9,735 Data processing 2,080 2,038 2,119 1,778 1,870 Occupancy and equipment 1,214 1,209 1,300 1,499 1,432 Supplies, postage, and telephone 435 355 333 322 408 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 424 389 372 365 441 Advertising 929 1,041 486 645 1,405 Professional fees 884 806 762 695 629 FDIC insurance premium 313 257 235 219 211 Other expense 758 939 1,179 807 832 Total noninterest expense $ 15,217 $ 14,871 $ 15,143 $ 15,375 $ 16,963 Efficiency ratio 86.01 % 79.78 % 67.91 % 74.86 % 87.15 %

Investment Securities

Investment securities decreased $7.1 million, or 2.2%, to $322.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $329.1 million three months earlier, and decreased $31.2 million compared to $353.1 million at June 30, 2022. The market value of the portfolio decreased $4.2 million during the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an increase in long-term interest rates. At June 30, 2023, municipal bonds totaled $100.5 million and comprised the largest portion of the investment portfolio at 31.2%. Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities were the second largest segment, totaling $92.1 million, or 28.6%, of the portfolio at quarter end. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 7.8 years, compared to 8.1 years in the prior quarter and 8.2 years in the second quarter of 2022. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 5.2 years, compared to 5.1 years in the prior quarter and 5.2 years at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Investment Securities $ in thousands 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 Municipal bonds $ 100,503 $ 101,910 $ 98,050 $ 96,130 $ 104,048 U.S. Treasury notes 2,364 2,390 2,364 2,355 2,420 International agency issued bonds (Agency bonds) 1,717 1,745 1,702 1,683 1,762 Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt): 53,674 55,117 55,499 56,165 57,977 Senior positions 16,934 17,025 16,828 16,571 16,864 Subordinated bank notes 36,740 38,092 38,671 39,594 41,113 Mortgage-backed securities: U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency) 71,565 74,946 75,648 78,231 85,796 Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency) 92,140 92,978 93,306 94,872 101,141

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $58.8 million, or 3.8%, to $1.62 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.56 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $159.3 million, or 10.9%, from $1.46 billion one year ago. One-to-four family loans increased $11.1 million during the current quarter as a result of $3.3 million in new amortizing loan originations and $23.0 million of residential construction loans that converted to permanent amortizing loans, partially offset by sales and payments received. Multi-family loans increased $11.7 million during the current quarter. The increase was the result of new originations totaling $19.1 million and $493,000 of construction loans converting into permanent amortizing loans, partially offset by payoffs. Construction loans decreased $4.6 million during the quarter, with $27.5 million converting into fully amortizing loans, partially offset by draws on new and existing loans. Commercial real estate, automobile, and home equity loans increased $2.9 million, $2.6 million and $4.8 million, respectively, during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter as originations and draws on existing commitments exceeded payoffs and scheduled payments. Commercial business loans increased $30.1 million as a result of our participation in the Northpointe MPP of $23.9 million.

The Company originated $10.7 million in residential mortgages during the second quarter of 2023 and sold $6.4 million, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 2.00%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $5.8 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $5.4 million, with an average gross margin of 1.99%. The single-family home inventory increased in the second quarter of 2023 but higher market rates on mortgage loans continued to hinder saleable mortgage loan production. We have expanded our secondary market outlets and changed our portfolio pricing in an effort to improve our overall production mix. New single-family residence construction loan commitments totaled $4.8 million in the second quarter, compared to $4.9 million in the preceding quarter.

Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments $ in thousands 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 One-to-four family construction $ 74,787 $ 65,770 $ 63,021 $ 58,038 $ 60,848 All other construction and land 81,968 95,769 130,588 157,527 152,024 One-to-four family first mortgage 428,879 394,595 384,255 374,309 351,813 One-to-four family junior liens 11,956 9,140 8,219 7,244 2,701 One-to-four family revolving open-end 33,658 30,473 29,909 27,496 25,438 Commercial real estate, owner occupied: Health care 23,157 23,311 23,463 23,909 24,058 Office 18,797 22,246 22,583 23,002 24,311 Warehouse 15,158 16,782 20,411 18,479 21,144 Other 60,054 52,212 47,778 38,282 31,375 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied: Office 54,926 58,711 59,216 60,655 62,971 Retail 51,824 52,175 54,800 53,186 50,818 Hospitality 53,416 45,978 46,349 44,359 44,845 Other 90,870 93,207 89,047 98,386 96,597 Multi-family residential 296,398 284,699 252,765 242,509 220,677 Commercial business loans 80,079 80,825 73,963 69,626 69,888 Commercial agriculture and fishing loans 7,844 1,829 1,847 938 525 State and political subdivision obligations 439 439 439 472 472 Consumer automobile loans 137,860 136,540 136,213 134,221 133,364 Consumer loans secured by other assets 115,646 114,343 102,333 104,272 102,685 Consumer loans unsecured 444 420 352 481 745 Total loans $ 1,638,160 $ 1,579,464 $ 1,547,551 $ 1,537,391 $ 1,477,299 Unfunded loan commitments $ 168,668 $ 202,720 $ 225,836 $ 231,208 $ 250,311

Deposits

Total deposits increased $58.9 million, to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.59 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $72.4 million, or 4.6%, compared to $1.58 billion one year ago. Increases in brokered CDs of $45.1 million, consumer CDs of $34.7 million, business savings account balances of $14.1 million, public fund CDs of $7.1 million, business CD balances of $4.2 million, consumer savings account balances of $4.1 million, and business money market account balances of $3.6 million, were offset by decreases in consumer money market account balances of $32.1 million, business demand account balances of $11.0 million, and consumer demand account balances of $10.7 million during the second quarter. We believe decreases in certain categories were driven by customers seeking higher rates and additional diversification over a variety of account types. The current rate environment has contributed to greater competition for deposits with additional rate specials offered to attract new funds.

On July 24, 2023, the FDIC issued guidance regarding estimated uninsured deposits reporting expectations to clarify that totals should not be reduced for balances collateralized by pledged assets. The Company estimates that 24% of total deposit balances were uninsured at June 30, 2023. Approximately 16% of total deposits were uninsured business and consumer deposits with the remaining 8% consisting of uninsured public fund balances totaling $126.4 million, of which $108.5 million is fully covered through a combination of an FHLB letter of credit and our participation in the Washington Public Deposit Protection Commission program and $17.9 million is fully covered through pledged securities. Consumer deposits make up 60% of total deposits with an average balance of approximately $24,000 per account.

Deposits $ in thousands 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 280,475 $ 292,119 $ 315,083 $ 342,808 $ 336,311 Interest-bearing demand deposits 179,029 189,187 193,558 192,504 192,114 Money market accounts 374,269 402,760 473,009 519,018 587,747 Savings accounts 260,279 242,117 200,920 196,780 195,029 Certificates of deposit, retail 379,484 333,510 247,824 224,574 183,823 Certificates of deposit, brokered 179,586 134,515 133,861 129,551 85,700 Total deposits $ 1,653,122 $ 1,594,208 $ 1,564,255 $ 1,605,235 $ 1,580,724 Public fund and tribal deposits included in total deposits $ 130,974 $ 119,969 $ 103,662 $ 113,690 $ 131,855 Total loans to total deposits 99 % 99 % 99 % 96 % 93 %





Deposit Mix 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 17.0 % 18.3 % 20.1 % 21.4 % 21.3 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 10.8 11.9 12.4 12.0 12.2 Money market accounts 22.6 25.3 30.3 32.2 37.2 Savings accounts 15.7 15.2 12.8 12.3 12.3 Certificates of deposit, retail 23.0 20.9 15.8 14.0 11.6 Certificates of deposit, brokered 10.9 8.4 8.6 8.1 5.4





Cost of Deposits for the Quarter Ended 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.45 % 0.42 % 0.17 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Money market accounts 0.99 0.73 0.49 0.33 0.22 Savings accounts 1.22 0.70 0.17 0.05 0.05 Certificates of deposit, retail 3.25 2.59 1.65 1.05 0.73 Certificates of deposit, brokered 3.44 2.99 2.15 1.08 0.57 Cost of total deposits 1.54 1.12 0.62 0.32 0.20

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $2.6 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $79,000 from March 31, 2023, related to decreased delinquencies in Splash unsecured consumer loans and Triad purchased manufactured home loans, partially offset by a newly delinquent single-family residential loan. The percentage of the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans increased to 677% at June 30, 2023, from 661% at March 31, 2023, and decreased from 1269% at June 30, 2022. Classified loans increased $4.5 million to $22.7 million at June 30, 2023, due to the downgrades of a $2.5 million commercial business loan, a $1.3 million commercial real estate loan and $873,000 in additional funds disbursed on a substandard commercial construction loan during the second quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.06% at June 30, 2023, decreasing from 1.10% at the prior quarter end and from 1.07% reported one year earlier. The current quarter 4 basis point decrease can be attributed to construction loans converting into amortizing loans which carry lower reserve estimates along with the Northpoint MPP balance of $23.9 million which does not carry a reserve as it is a very low-risk program.

$ in thousands 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.06 % 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 677 661 900 463 1269 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.16 0.17 0.12 0.22 0.08 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.10 0.25 0.11 0.06 (0.03 ) Total nonperforming loans $ 2,554 $ 2,633 $ 1,790 $ 3,517 $ 1,241 Reserve for unfunded commitments $ 1,336 $ 1,336 $ 325 $ 331 $ 358

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity decreased to $159.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $160.3 million three months earlier, due to a decrease in the fair market value of the investment securities portfolio, net of taxes, of $3.0 million, dividends declared of $675,000 and share repurchases totaling $341,000, partially offset by net income of $1.8 million and a $1.1 million increase in the fair market value of derivatives, net of taxes. Bond values continue to be impacted by the higher rate environment.

Tangible book value per common share* was $16.39 at June 30, 2023, compared to $16.38 at March 31, 2023, and $16.40 at June 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $16.56 at June 30, 2023, compared to $16.57 at March 31, 2023, and $16.60 at June 30, 2022.

Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Fed, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at June 30, 2023. Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2023, were 13.1% and 14.1%, respectively.

2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 Equity to total assets 7.38 % 7.38 % 7.75 % 7.49 % 8.13 % Tangible common equity ratio * 7.31 7.30 7.67 7.40 8.04 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.16 10.41 10.41 10.50 10.41 Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.10 13.34 13.40 13.13 13.21 Tier 1 risk-based 13.10 13.34 13.40 13.13 13.21 Total risk-based 14.08 14.35 14.42 14.16 14.24

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend

First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases during the second quarter of 2023. We repurchased 30,176 shares of common stock under the Company's October 2020 stock repurchase plan at an average price of $11.27 per share for a total of $341,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, leaving 227,410 shares remaining under the plan. In addition, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $683,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

* See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

Awards/Recognition

The Company has received several accolades as a leader in the community in the last year.

In June 2023, First Fed was named on the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Best Workplaces list. First Fed has been recognized as one the top 100 workplaces in Washington, as voted for two years in row by each company’s own employees.

In May 2023, First Fed was recognized as a Top Corporate Citizen by the Puget Sound Business Journal. The Corporate Citizenship Awards honors local corporate philanthropists and companies making significant contributions in the region. The top 25 small, medium and large-sized companies were recognized in addition to nine other honorees last year. First Fed was ranked #1 in the medium-sized company category in 2023 and was ranked #3 in the same category in 2022.

In March 2023, First Fed won “Best Bank” in Cascadia Daily News 2023 Readers' Choice. It was the first year that First Fed had participated in this Whatcom County poll.

First Fed has been rated a 5-star bank by Bauer Financial, a leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm. This top rating indicates that First Fed is one of the strongest banks in the nation based on capital, loan quality and other detailed performance criteria.

In October 2022, First Fed was also recognized in the Best of the Peninsula surveys, winning Best Bank for both Clallam and Jefferson counties. The Bank was a finalist for Best Bank on Bainbridge Island and Central Kitsap. Also, First Fed received Best Financial Advisor in Jefferson.

In September 2022, the First Fed team was honored to bring home the Gold for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest survey hosted by Bellingham Alive.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Three Month Change One Year Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 19,294 $ 17,844 $ 19,006 8.1 % 1.5 % Interest-earning deposits in banks 59,008 122,773 68,789 -51.9 -14.2 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 321,963 329,086 353,144 -2.2 -8.8 Loans held for sale 2,049 — 696 100.0 194.4 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans $17,297, $17,396, and $15,747) 1,620,863 1,562,068 1,461,552 3.8 10.9 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 12,621 15,602 10,402 -19.1 21.3 Accrued interest receivable 7,480 7,205 5,802 3.8 28.9 Premises and equipment, net 18,140 18,252 21,291 -0.6 -14.8 Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value 3,825 4,224 3,865 -9.4 -1.0 Bank-owned life insurance, net 40,066 39,878 39,783 0.5 0.7 Equity and partnership investments 14,569 14,392 11,452 1.2 27.2 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,087 1,088 1,176 -0.1 -7.6 Deferred tax asset, net 15,031 14,211 9,310 5.8 61.5 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,882 25,471 25,364 5.5 6.0 Total assets $ 2,162,878 $ 2,172,094 $ 2,031,632 -0.4 % 6.5 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 1,653,122 $ 1,594,208 $ 1,580,724 3.7 % 4.6 % Borrowings 303,397 379,377 249,319 -20.0 21.7 Accrued interest payable 1,367 508 461 169.1 196.5 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,286 35,255 35,040 25.6 26.4 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,149 2,410 934 -52.3 23.0 Total liabilities 2,003,321 2,011,758 1,866,478 -0.4 7.3 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — — n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,633,496 at June 30, 2023; issued and outstanding 9,674,055 at March 31, 2023; and issued and outstanding 9,950,172 at June 30, 2022 96 97 100 -1.0 -4.0 Additional paid-in capital 95,360 95,333 96,479 0.0 -1.2 Retained earnings 111,750 114,139 107,000 -2.1 4.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (40,066 ) (38,108 ) (28,447 ) -5.1 -40.8 Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares (7,583 ) (7,749 ) (8,242 ) 2.1 8.0 Total parent's shareholders' equity 159,557 163,712 166,890 -2.5 -4.4 Noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. — (3,376 ) (1,736 ) 100.0 100.0 Total shareholders' equity 159,557 160,336 165,154 -0.5 -3.4 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,162,878 $ 2,172,094 $ 2,031,632 -0.4 % 6.5 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Three Month Change One Year Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 21,299 $ 19,504 $ 16,081 9.2 % 32.4 % Interest on investment securities 3,336 3,182 2,715 4.8 22.9 Interest on deposits in banks 617 404 46 52.7 1,241.3 FHLB dividends 222 192 119 15.6 86.6 Total interest income 25,474 23,282 18,961 9.4 34.3 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 6,209 4,353 796 42.6 680.0 Borrowings 3,283 2,624 922 25.1 256.1 Total interest expense 9,492 6,977 1,718 36.0 452.5 Net interest income 15,982 16,305 17,243 -2.0 -7.3 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 300 (500 ) 500 160.0 -40.0 Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 15,682 16,805 16,743 -6.7 -6.3 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 1,064 1,141 1,091 -6.7 -2.5 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing right mark-to-market (191 ) 493 27 -138.7 -807.4 Net gain on sale of loans 58 176 231 -67.0 -74.9 Net (loss) gain on sale of investment securities — — (8 ) n/a 100.0 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 190 226 213 -15.9 -10.8 Other income 590 298 668 98.0 -11.7 Total noninterest income 1,711 2,334 2,222 -26.7 -23.0 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 8,180 7,837 9,735 4.4 -16.0 Data processing 2,080 2,038 1,870 2.1 11.2 Occupancy and equipment 1,214 1,209 1,432 0.4 -15.2 Supplies, postage, and telephone 435 355 408 22.5 6.6 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 424 389 441 9.0 -3.9 Advertising 929 1,041 1,405 -10.8 -33.9 Professional fees 884 806 629 9.7 40.5 FDIC insurance premium 313 257 211 21.8 48.3 Other expense 758 939 832 -19.3 -8.9 Total noninterest expense 15,217 14,871 16,963 2.3 -10.3 Income before provision for income taxes 2,176 4,268 2,002 -49.0 8.7 Provision for income taxes 475 825 467 -42.4 1.7 Net income 1,701 3,443 1,535 -50.6 10.8 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. 75 85 953 -11.8 -92.1 Net income attributable to parent $ 1,776 $ 3,528 $ 2,488 -49.7 % -28.6 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.39 $ 0.27 -48.7 % -25.9 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30 Percent 2023 2022 Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 40,803 $ 30,617 33.3 % Interest on investment securities 6,518 4,990 30.6 Interest on deposits in banks 1,021 84 1,115.5 FHLB dividends 414 171 142.1 Total interest income 48,756 35,862 36.0 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 10,562 1,513 598.1 Borrowings 5,907 1,620 264.6 Total interest expense 16,469 3,133 425.7 Net interest income 32,287 32,729 -1.4 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (200 ) 500 -140.0 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 32,487 32,229 0.8 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 2,205 2,264 -2.6 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing right mark-to-market 302 459 -34.2 Net gain on sale of loans 234 484 -51.7 Net gain on sale of investment securities — 118 -100.0 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 416 465 -10.5 Other income 888 835 6.3 Total noninterest income 4,045 4,625 -12.5 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 16,017 18,538 -13.6 Data processing 4,118 3,642 13.1 Occupancy and equipment 2,423 2,599 -6.8 Supplies, postage, and telephone 790 721 9.6 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 813 802 1.4 Advertising 1,970 2,157 -8.7 Professional fees 1,690 1,188 42.3 FDIC insurance premium 570 434 31.3 Other 1,697 1,713 -0.9 Total noninterest expense 30,088 31,794 -5.4 Income before provision for income taxes 6,444 5,060 27.4 Provision for income taxes 1,300 1,021 27.3 Net income 5,144 4,039 27.4 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. 160 1,255 -87.3 Net income attributable to parent $ 5,304 $ 5,294 0.2 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.58 1.7 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.34 % 0.70 % 1.18 % 0.85 % 0.51 % Return on average equity 4.41 8.98 15.26 10.12 5.75 Average interest rate spread 2.84 3.14 3.72 3.72 3.65 Net interest margin (2) 3.25 3.46 3.96 3.88 3.77 Efficiency ratio (3) 86.0 79.8 67.9 74.9 87.2 Equity to total assets 7.38 7.38 7.75 7.49 8.13 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.7 122.4 124.8 128.6 130.0 Book value per common share $ 16.56 $ 16.57 $ 16.31 $ 15.69 $ 16.60 Tangible performance ratios: Tangible assets (4) $ 2,161,235 $ 2,170,202 $ 2,040,267 $ 2,089,454 $ 2,029,702 Tangible common equity (4) 157,914 158,444 156,479 154,612 163,224 Tangible common equity ratio (4) 7.31 % 7.30 % 7.67 % 7.40 % 8.04 % Return on tangible common equity (4) 4.47 9.08 15.45 10.23 5.82 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 16.39 $ 16.38 $ 16.13 $ 15.50 $ 16.40 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (6) 0.16 0.17 0.12 0.22 0.08 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans (6) 677.25 660.69 900.34 462.70 1268.90 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.06 1.10 1.04 1.06 1.07 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.10 0.25 0.11 0.06 (0.03 ) Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.2 % 10.4 % 10.4 % 10.5 % 10.4 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.1 13.3 13.4 13.1 13.2 Tier 1 risk-based 13.1 13.3 13.4 13.1 13.2 Total risk-based 14.1 14.4 14.4 14.2 14.2 Other Information: Average total assets $ 2,118,014 $ 2,050,210 $ 2,039,016 $ 1,996,765 $ 1,963,665 Average total loans 1,605,133 1,552,299 1,554,276 1,500,508 1,455,038 Average interest-earning assets 1,975,384 1,909,271 1,895,799 1,859,396 1,836,202 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 282,514 294,235 326,450 342,944 344,827 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,333,943 1,288,429 1,243,185 1,224,548 1,223,888 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,636,188 1,559,983 1,519,106 1,446,428 1,412,327 Average equity 161,387 159,319 157,590 168,264 173,584 Average shares -- basic 8,914,355 8,911,294 9,069,493 9,093,821 9,094,894 Average shares -- diluted 8,931,386 8,939,601 9,106,453 9,138,123 9,166,131





(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (6 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.





As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.51 % 0.55 % Return on average equity 6.67 5.88 Average interest rate spread 2.98 3.54 Net interest margin (2) 3.35 3.65 Efficiency ratio (3) 82.8 85.1 Equity to total assets 7.38 8.13 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 121.5 131.1 Book value per common share $ 16.56 $ 16.60 Tangible performance ratios: Tangible assets (4) $ 2,161,235 $ 2,029,702 Tangible common equity (4) 157,914 163,224 Tangible common equity ratio (4) 7.31 % 8.04 % Return on tangible common equity (4) 6.75 5.96 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 16.39 $ 16.40 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 0.12 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (6) 0.16 0.08 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans (6) 677.25 1268.90 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.06 1.07 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.17 (0.02 ) Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.2 % 10.4 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.1 13.2 Tier 1 risk-based 13.1 13.2 Total risk-based 14.1 14.2 Other Information: Average total assets $ 2,084,299 $ 1,931,868 Average total loans 1,605,133 1,400,461 Average interest-earning assets 1,942,510 1,807,115 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 288,343 336,611 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,311,311 1,222,612 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,598,295 1,377,962 Average equity 160,359 181,475 Average shares -- basic 8,912,358 9,082,373 Average shares -- diluted 8,932,117 9,167,315





(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (6 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Selected loan detail:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Three Month Change One Year Change (In thousands) Commercial business loans breakout PPP loans $ 54 $ 72 $ 1,751 $ (18 ) $ (1,697 ) Northpointe Bank MPP 23,904 — — 23,904 23,904 Secured lines of credit 38,355 30,723 12,989 7,632 25,366 Unsecured lines of credit 1,231 588 981 643 250 SBA loans 9,038 8,805 10,432 233 (1,394 ) Other commercial business loans 57,551 59,798 44,909 (2,247 ) 12,642 Total commercial business loans $ 130,133 $ 99,986 $ 71,062 $ 30,147 $ 59,071 Auto and other consumer loans breakout Triad Manufactured Home loans $ 90,792 $ 102,424 $ 79,659 $ (11,632 ) $ 11,133 Woodside auto loans 125,948 123,337 110,499 2,611 15,449 First Help auto loans 5,602 6,281 6,724 (679 ) (1,122 ) Other auto loans 6,188 7,350 11,097 (1,162 ) (4,909 ) Other consumer loans 25,420 11,910 28,764 13,510 (3,344 ) Total auto and other consumer loans $ 253,950 $ 251,302 $ 236,743 $ 2,648 $ 17,207 Construction and land loans breakout 1-4 Family construction $ 65,025 $ 87,269 $ 74,520 $ (22,244 ) $ (9,495 ) Multifamily construction 58,070 51,788 88,922 6,282 (30,852 ) Acquisition-renovation 7,266 7,096 27,103 170 (19,837 ) Nonresidential construction 19,033 6,909 12,651 12,124 6,382 Land and development 7,666 8,600 9,866 (934 ) (2,200 ) Total construction and land loans $ 157,060 $ 161,662 $ 213,062 $ (4,602 ) $ (56,002 )





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 159,557 $ 160,336 $ 158,282 $ 156,599 $ 165,154 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,087 1,088 1,089 1,173 1,176 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 556 804 714 814 754 Total tangible common equity $ 157,914 $ 158,444 $ 156,479 $ 154,612 $ 163,224 Total assets $ 2,162,878 $ 2,172,094 $ 2,042,070 $ 2,091,441 $ 2,031,632 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,087 1,088 1,089 1,173 1,176 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 556 804 714 814 754 Total tangible assets $ 2,161,235 $ 2,170,202 $ 2,040,267 $ 2,089,454 $ 2,029,702 Average shareholders' equity $ 161,387 $ 159,319 $ 157,590 $ 168,264 $ 173,584 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,088 1,089 1,171 1,175 1,179 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 801 715 813 755 949 Total average tangible common equity $ 159,498 $ 157,515 $ 155,606 $ 166,334 $ 171,456 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.31 % 7.30 % 7.67 % 7.40 % 8.04 % Net income $ 1,776 $ 3,528 $ 6,060 $ 4,291 $ 2,488 Return on tangible common equity (1) 4.47 % 9.08 % 15.45 % 10.23 % 5.82 % Common shares outstanding 9,633,496 9,674,055 9,703,581 9,978,041 9,950,172 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.39 $ 16.38 $ 16.13 $ 15.50 $ 16.40 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.38 % 7.38 % 7.75 % 7.49 % 8.13 % Return on average equity 4.41 % 8.98 % 15.26 % 10.12 % 5.75 % Book value per common share $ 16.56 $ 16.57 $ 16.31 $ 15.69 $ 16.60





June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 159,557 $ 165,154 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,087 1,176 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 556 754 Total tangible common equity $ 157,914 $ 163,224 Total assets $ 2,162,878 $ 2,031,632 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,087 1,176 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 556 754 Total tangible assets $ 2,161,235 $ 2,029,702 Average shareholders' equity $ 160,359 $ 181,475 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,088 1,180 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 758 1,164 Total average tangible common equity $ 158,513 $ 179,131 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.31 % 8.04 % Net income $ 5,304 $ 5,294 Return on tangible common equity (1) 6.75 % 5.96 % Common shares outstanding 9,633,496 9,950,172 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.39 $ 16.40 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.38 % 8.13 % Return on average equity 6.67 % 5.88 % Book value per common share $ 16.56 $ 16.60

