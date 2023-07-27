Computer Vision leader Restb.ai named 2023 Innovation Award Finalist for Technology

BARCELONA, Spain, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restb.ai, a global leader in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the real estate industry, today announced its selection as a 2023 Inman Innovator Award Finalist in the category honoring top Technology firms.



“As a global firm now blanketing nearly the entire US MLS industry with advanced computer vision technology, it is especially rewarding because of the stellar reputation of these awards as they are to the real estate industry what the Oscars are to the movie business,” said Xavi Hernando, Restb.ai CEO and co-founder. “Simply being nominated is a top honor and a powerful endorsement of our team and technology,” he said.

Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

According to Inman News, Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs “pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, teams reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.”

Finalists for the Inman Innovator Awards were selected from among nearly 300 nominations. Winners will be honored at the upcoming Inman Connect Las Vegas on Thursday, August 10. The full list of finalists can be found on Inman's website.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai , the leader in AI and computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empowers real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai is like having a real estate expert instantly research and provide a deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

For more information on Restb.ai, visit its website . For Restb.ai-related media inquiries, please reach out to Maya Makarem at contact@restb.ai or maya@restb.ai or Kevin Hawkins at 1-206-866-1220 or kevin@wavgroup.com .

Media contacts:

Kevin Hawkins 1+ (206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com or

Maya Makarem

maya@restb.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81d63b85-b098-4708-9418-111417c9fcc8