AAFMAA Announces Two New Affordable Life Insurance Offerings for Veterans & Their Families

Guaranteed Acceptance+ and Final Expense+ will help make access to military life insurance easier and more affordable for certain age groups

FT. MYER, Va., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the nation’s longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider for the military community, announced the launch of two new product offerings, Guaranteed Acceptance+ and Final Expense+. Both offerings are created to provide financial peace of mind for Veterans and their families.



Guaranteed Acceptance+ and Final Expense+ are smart, affordable choices for those looking for permanent coverage with fast, guaranteed approval, no medical questions, and premiums locked in for life. Guaranteed Acceptance+ life insurance is intended for Veterans ages 35-64. For Final Expense+, Veterans ages 65-85 can qualify. Spouses, military widows/widowers, and children of AAFMAA Members can also receive these benefits.

“AAFMAA’s affordable life insurance and survivor assistance benefits have provided servicemembers, Veterans, and their loved ones with financial security and other benefits for over 144 years,” said COL Jerry Quinn (USAR), AAFMAA Chief Operating Officer and Secretary. “While the future is unknown, one certainty is the importance of providing for those you love. That’s why having life insurance is essential. We’re proud to launch Guaranteed Acceptance+ and Final Expense+ and expand our dedication and service to more members of the military community. Everyone deserves to have peace of mind.”

The concept for both products recognizes the importance of navigating policy options with ease and affordability. A full list of features for both product offerings include:

Permanent, whole-life coverage

Competitive, always-affordable rates locked in for life

Guaranteed, fast approval with no medical exams or health questions asked

Exclusive Survivor Assistance Services to care for your loved ones when you’re gone

Coverage for those as young as age 35

Cannot be canceled due to any future health changes

Qualified Accidental Death in the first 2 years covered at 100%

Lifetime AAFMAA Membership and benefits

Secure, 24/7 Digital Vault for essential documents storage



Veterans and their loved ones may encounter difficulties when it comes to qualifying for permanent coverage. Everyone, from those recently separated from the military to those enjoying retirement and making final arrangements in advance, can qualify for AAFMAA’s guaranteed life insurance coverage to make the process of securing future financial protection quick and easy. Talking about it can be uncomfortable, but ensuring security is critical for Veterans and their families.

For any questions related to Guaranteed Acceptance+, please contact 888-496-6764. For questions related to Final Expense+, please contact 888-493-9799. Visit www.aafmaa.com to learn more.

About AAFMAA

The American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA) is the longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider that empowers the military community with affordable financial solutions — including always-affordable life insurance, expert investment management, and customized residential mortgages. Follow the organization on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .