ACNB Corporation Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 with net income of $9.5 million, an increase of $0.9 million or 10.36%, compared to net income of $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.12 and $0.99, respectively, which is an increase of $0.13 per share, or 13.13%. Compared to the prior quarter, net income increased $0.5 million, or 5.55%, and basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.06 per share, or 5.66%.

2023 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 1.62% and return on average equity was 14.74%.
  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.11% compared to 4.22% for the prior quarter and 3.15% for the comparable quarter last year.
  • Efficiency ratio1 was 55.52% compared to 56.36% for the prior quarter and 56.16% from the comparable quarter last year.
  • Total loans outstanding were $1.57 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $42.2 million, or 2.75%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $64.0 million, or 4.24% from June 30, 2022.
  • Total non-performing loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.23% compared to 0.25% for the prior quarter and 0.35% for the comparable quarter of last year. Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) was 0.02% compared to 0.02% for the prior quarter and 0.01% for the comparable quarter last year.
  • Loan to deposit ratio of 80.1%. The ratio of uninsured and non-collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 18.1% at ACNB Bank.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 of 8.75% compared to 8.56% for the prior quarter and 7.30% for the comparable quarter last year. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $66.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared to a net unrealized loss of $57.6 million at March 31, 2023 and a net unrealized loss of $43.5 million at June 30, 2022.

    1 - Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.

“As the second quarter of 2023 came to a close, the financial services industry has been challenged with considerable market uncertainty and turmoil over the past six months. However, ACNB Corporation has continued to focus on fundamental community banking principles as we live our vision every day to build relationships and find solutions for our customers in the communities we serve. As a result of this steadfast commitment to our shareholders, customers and employees, we are pleased to share our June 30, 2023 operating results,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our financial performance, strong capital base, superior asset quality metrics and our continued robust risk management practices have well positioned ACNB Corporation to meet the demands facing our industry and our customers. We are pleased to see meaningful loan growth during the second quarter and remain optimistic for the remainder of the year in spite of continued higher interest rates. Superior asset quality metrics remain a key strength of the Corporation, and is the result of tremendous teamwork by our lending and credit teams, as well as working closely with our borrowers to understand and meet their unique needs and financial goals.”

Mr. Helt continued, “ACNB Corporation has made the strategic decision to restrain deposit rates as a result of our elevated funding levels coming out of the pandemic. At the end of the second quarter, our level of uninsured and non-collateralized deposits was approximately 18% of total deposits and total deposits were approximately 8.4% higher than pre-pandemic deposit levels as of March 31, 2020 — even with the recent deposit outflows.”

“As we look to the second half of the year, ACNB Corporation’s strategic focus remains constant in seeking opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth to ensure the continued success of the banking subsidiary of ACNB Bank and the insurance subsidiary of ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. as we strive to enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $22.0 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 11.04%, over comparable quarter last year. The FTE net interest margin was 4.11%, an increase of 96 basis points from 3.15% for the comparable quarter last year. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fees and purchase accounting accretion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $250 thousand compared to $1.0 million for the comparable quarter last year. There were no PPP fees for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $482 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. Higher FTE net interest margin and net interest income were attributable to higher interest rates and a shift into higher-yielding assets.

Compared to the prior quarter, net interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 4.77%, driven primarily by an increase in short term and long term borrowings to fund loan growth and deposit outflows. The FTE net interest margin decreased 11 basis points as earning asset yields decreased slightly while funding costs increased. PPP Fees and purchase accounting accretion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $250 thousand compared to $374 thousand for the prior quarter. There were no PPP fees for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $8 thousand for the prior quarter.

The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits was 0.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 1 basis point from the prior quarter and a decrease of 2 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 3.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 100 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 136 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. The average yield on earning assets was 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 4 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 104 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. Compared to the prior quarter, the average yield on earning assets declined primarily due to the sale of higher-yielding securities, lower loan origination yields, lower purchase accounting accretion and higher net deferred expenses for new loan originations.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $6.2 million, an increase of $118 thousand, or 1.94%, from the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven primarily by increased income from fiduciary, investment management and brokerage activities of $163 thousand due to strong market returns and new business generation and an increase in earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance of $121 thousand due to increasing net yields and additional purchases in the third quarter of 2022 partially offset by lower income from mortgage loans held for sale of $131 thousand.

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest income increased $1.2 million, or 24.28%, driven primarily by an increase in commissions from insurance sales of $938 thousand due to seasonally stronger commissions and an increase in contingent commissions for income received during the three months ended June 30, 2023 for contingent commissions earned in 2022. Income from fiduciary, investment management and brokerage activities increased $139 thousand due to strong market returns and new business generation. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, three previously closed community banking offices were sold for a gain of $323 thousand, which is reflected in other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $16.3 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 8.50%, from the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional services and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $9.3 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was driven primarily by a general increase in base wages. Professional services expense was $601 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $430 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in professional services expense was driven primarily by additional expenses related to employee recruiting, legal and consulting services for various projects within the organization. Other operating expense was $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in other operating expenses was driven primarily by a loss of $142 thousand as a result of writing off an investment in a title agency as well as a mark-to-market loss of $83 thousand related to a Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) fund.

Equipment expense was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in equipment expense was attributable to expenses related to ACNB Bank’s core processing system as well as ongoing expenses related to the new loan origination system that was implemented in late 2022. Marketing and corporate relations expense was $159 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $67 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven by $72 thousand in expenses related to the rebranding of ACNB Bank’s Maryland banking divisions.

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense decreased $1 thousand, or 0.01%, driven primarily by lower salary and employee benefits expense offset by an increase in professional services and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $10.4 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense was driven primarily by a decrease of $276 thousand in the extended leave reserve and a decrease of $241 thousand in stock-based compensation. Professional services expense was $601 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $382 thousand for the prior quarter. The increase in professional services expense was driven primarily by additional expenses related to employee recruiting, collection fees and consulting services for various projects within the organization. Other operating expense was $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the prior quarter. The increase in other operating was driven primarily by a loss of $142 thousand as result of writing off an investment in a title company as well as a mark-to-market loss of $83 thousand related to an SBIC fund.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans outstanding were $1.57 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $42.2 million, or 2.75%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $64.0 million, or 4.24%, from June 30, 2022. The increase in both periods was driven mainly by growth in the commercial loan portfolio.

Asset quality metrics continue to be stable. The provision for credit losses was $(273) thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was $121 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $97 thousand and a provision for unfunded commitments of $276 thousand for the prior quarter. Non-performing loans were $3.7 million, or 0.23%, of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared to $3.8 million, or 0.25%, of total loans at March 31, 2023 and $5.2 million, or 0.35%, of total loans at June 30, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were 0.02% of total average loans compared to 0.02% for the prior quarter and 0.01% for the comparable quarter last year.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.0 billion at June 30, 2023. Deposits decreased by $92.1 million, or 4.48%, since March 31, 2023 and decreased by $400.0 million, or 16.92%, from June 30, 2022. Given ACNB’s funding level, management made a strategic decision to restrain deposit rates and thereby moderate deposit costs in 2022 and into 2023 despite an increase in market interest rates and an increase in rates by competitors. As a result, total deposits declined during both periods as customers began to seek higher yielding alternative deposit and investment products.

Total interest bearing deposits were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2023. Interest bearing deposits decreased by $67.4 million, or 4.61%, from March 31, 2023 and decreased by $385.8 million, or 21.68%, from June 30, 2022. Total non-interest bearing deposits were $569.7 million at June 30, 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $24.6 million, or 4.14%, from March 31, 2023 and decreased by $14.2 million, or 2.43%, from June 30, 2022.

Stockholders’ Equity, Dividends and Share Repurchases

Total stockholders’ equity was $257.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $255.8 million at March 31, 2023 and $247.0 million at June 30, 2022. Book value per share was $28.69, $30.02 and $30.14 at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Similar to the prior quarter, ACNB paid a quarterly cash dividend of $2.4 million, or $0.28 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.3 million, or $0.26 per common share for the comparable quarter last year. In addition, ACNB did not repurchase any shares of ACNB common stock during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 850 shares of ACNB common stock during the prior quarter at a cost of $29 thousand and 88,225 shares of ACNB common stock during the comparable quarter last year at a cost of $2.9 million.

ACNB Corporation Update

As previously announced, on July 26, 2023, ACNB Corporation declared the regular quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.28 per common share, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023. This quarterly cash dividend declared of $0.28 per common share is an increase of $0.02, or 7.7%, per common share compared to the third quarter of 2022.

About ACNB Corporation

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.4 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.

SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; the continuing banking instability caused by the recent failures and continuing financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.

ACNB #2023-15
July 27, 2023

 
ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
(Unaudited)
 
Dollars in thousands, except per share data June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022
BALANCE SHEET DATA                  
Assets $ 2,378,151     $ 2,410,933     $ 2,525,507     $ 2,654,153     $ 2,683,162  
Securities $ 518,093     $ 568,232     $ 620,250     $ 571,796     $ 598,088  
Loans, total $ 1,573,817     $ 1,531,626     $ 1,538,610     $ 1,527,128     $ 1,509,792  
Allowance for credit losses $ 19,148     $ 19,485     $ 17,861     $ 17,952     $ 18,943  
Deposits $ 1,963,754     $ 2,055,822     $ 2,198,975     $ 2,336,213     $ 2,363,773  
Allowance for unfunded commitments $ 2,132     $ 2,011     $ 92     $ 92     $ 92  
Borrowings $ 132,703     $ 76,294     $ 62,954     $ 65,691     $ 53,609  
Stockholders’ equity $ 257,069     $ 255,841     $ 245,042     $ 232,370     $ 247,032  
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                  
Interest income $ 23,213     $ 23,909     $ 24,894     $ 23,382     $ 20,696  
Interest expense   1,223       817       846       862       892  
Net interest income   21,990       23,092       24,048       22,520       19,804  
Provision for credit losses   (273 )     97                    
Provision for unfunded commitments   121       276                    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments   22,142       22,719       24,048       22,520       19,804  
Other income   6,194       4,984       5,423       5,849       6,076  
Other expenses   16,281       16,282       16,673       15,320       15,006  
Income before income taxes   12,055       11,421       12,798       13,049       10,874  
Provision for income taxes   2,531       2,398       2,599       2,725       2,244  
Net income $ 9,524     $ 9,023     $ 10,199     $ 10,324     $ 8,630  
PROFITABILITY RATIOS                  
Loans held-for-investment to deposits   80.14 %     74.50 %     69.97 %     65.37 %     63.87 %
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.62 %     1.50 %     1.56 %     1.51 %     1.28 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   14.74 %     14.58 %     17.10 %     17.06 %     13.69 %
Efficiency ratio1   55.52 %     56.36 %     55.66 %     52.45 %     56.16 %
FTE Net interest margin   4.11 %     4.22 %     4.03 %     3.60 %     3.15 %
Yield on average earning assets   4.33 %     4.37 %     4.17 %     3.74 %     3.29 %
Yield on securities   2.24 %     2.46 %     2.30 %     2.05 %     2.00 %
Yield on loans   5.05 %     5.12 %     4.97 %     4.75 %     4.53 %
Cost of funds   0.23 %     0.15 %     0.14 %     0.14 %     0.15 %
Noninterest income to total revenue   21.98 %     17.75 %     18.40 %     20.62 %     23.48 %
PER SHARE DATA                  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12     $ 1.06     $ 1.20     $ 1.20     $ 0.99  
Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.26  
Tangible book value per share1 $ 23.83     $ 23.66     $ 22.41     $ 20.86     $ 22.27  
Tangible book value per share (ex-AOCI)1 $ 30.64     $ 29.76     $ 29.23     $ 28.23     $ 27.32  
CAPITAL RATIOS2                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   11.79 %     11.09 %     9.91 %     9.33 %     8.87 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio   15.38 %     15.21 %     15.00 %     14.74 %     14.63 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio   15.72 %     15.56 %     15.36 %     15.10 %     15.01 %
Total risk based capital ratio   17.67 %     17.56 %     17.32 %     17.11 %     17.13 %
CREDIT QUALITY                  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.26 %     0.01 %
Total non-performing loans to loans held-for-investment3   0.23 %     0.25 %     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.35 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets4   0.17 %     0.18 %     0.17 %     0.16 %     0.19 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment   1.22 %     1.27 %     1.16 %     1.18 %     1.25 %

_______________________________________

1  Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
2  Capital ratios for March and September are estimated due to the Corporation being a smaller reporting company. June 30, 2023 capital ratios are not finalized and are estimates.
3  Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than ninety days past due and still accruing interest.
4  Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Other Real Estate Owned (OREO).

 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
Dollars in thousands, except per share data June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 24,898     $ 24,833     $ 40,067  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   59,145       89,233       128,094  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   84,043       114,066       168,161  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair values   915       1,328       1,719  
Debt securities available for sale   452,252       501,944       553,554  
Securities held to maturity, fair value $58,133; $59,998; $58,078   64,926       64,960       64,977  
Loans held for sale         167       123  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses $19,148; $19,485; $17,861   1,554,669       1,512,141       1,520,749  
Assets held for sale   1,418       3,393       3,393  
Premises and equipment, net   26,145       26,588       27,053  
Right of use assets   2,952       2,994       3,162  
Restricted investment in bank stocks   4,877       2,552       1,629  
Investment in bank-owned life insurance   78,919       78,435       77,993  
Investments in low-income housing partnerships   1,066       1,097       1,129  
Goodwill   44,185       44,185       44,185  
Intangible assets, net   9,612       9,972       10,332  
Foreclosed assets held for resale   467       474       474  
Other assets   51,705       46,637       46,874  
Total Assets   2,378,151       2,410,933       2,525,507  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts   569,729       594,355       595,049  
Interest bearing transactions accounts   1,394,025       1,461,467       1,603,926  
Total Deposits   1,963,754       2,055,822       2,198,975  
Short-term borrowings   51,703       30,294       41,954  
Long-term borrowings   81,000       46,000       21,000  
Lease liabilities   2,952       2,994       3,162  
Allowance for unfunded commitments   2,132       2,011       92  
Other liabilities   19,541       17,971       15,282  
Total Liabilities   2,121,082       2,155,092       2,280,465  
           
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding                
Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,888,732, 8,883,206, and 8,838,720 shares issued; 8,564,282, 8,523,256, and 8,515,120 shares outstanding   22,212       22,198       22,086  
Treasury stock, at cost; 324,450, 324,450, and 323,600 shares   (8,956 )     (8,956 )     (8,927 )
Additional paid-in capital   96,586       96,415       96,022  
Retained earnings   205,279       198,144       193,873  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (58,052 )     (51,960 )     (58,012 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity   257,069       255,841       245,042  
           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,378,151     $ 2,410,933     $ 2,525,507  
                       


Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
Dollars in thousands, except per share data     2023       2022       2023       2022  
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                
Loans, including fees                
Taxable   $ 18,947     $ 16,414     $ 37,845     $ 32,200  
Tax-exempt     352       356       708       660  
Securities:                
Taxable     2,688       2,722       5,974       4,272  
Tax-exempt     285       289       599       429  
Dividends     51       24       92       59  
Other     890       891       1,904       1,153  
Total Interest Income     23,213       20,696       47,122       38,773  
INTEREST EXPENSE                
Deposits     486       646       959       1,384  
Short-term borrowings     108       20       125       37  
Long-term borrowings     629       226       956       495  
Total Interest Expense     1,223       892       2,040       1,916  
Net Interest Income     21,990       19,804       45,082       36,857  
Provision for Credit Losses     (273 )           (176 )      
Provision for Unfunded Commitments     121             397        
Net Interest Income after Provisions for Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments     22,142       19,804       44,861       36,857  
OTHER INCOME                
Commissions from insurance sales     2,840       2,808       4,742       4,008  
Service charges on deposit accounts     989       1,006       1,951       1,964  
Income from fiduciary, investment management and brokerage activities     979       816       1,819       1,626  
Income from mortgage loans held for sale     14       145       31       426  
Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance     484       363       926       690  
Net losses on sales or calls of securities     (546 )           (739 )      
Net (losses) gains on equity securities     (15 )     (148 )     5       (257 )
Gain on assets held for sale     323             323        
Service charges on ATM and debit card transactions     834       865       1,657       1,618  
Other     292       221       463       460  
Total Other Income     6,194       6,076       11,178       10,535  
OTHER EXPENSES                
Salaries and employee benefits     9,824       9,314       20,266       16,873  
Net occupancy     1,002       939       2,039       2,098  
Equipment     1,623       1,527       3,230       3,045  
Other tax     305       402       642       818  
Professional services     601       430       983       739  
Supplies and postage     198       195       404       376  
Marketing and corporate relations     159       67       313       170  
FDIC and regulatory     295       264       544       535  
Intangible assets amortization     360       389       720       698  
Other operating     1,914       1,479       3,422       2,936  
Total Other Expenses     16,281       15,006       32,563       28,288  
Income before Income Taxes     12,055       10,874       23,476       19,104  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     2,531       2,244       4,929       3,875  
Net Income   $ 9,524     $ 8,630     $ 18,547     $ 15,229  
PER SHARE DATA                
Basic earnings   $ 1.12     $ 0.99     $ 2.18     $ 1.75  
Diluted earnings   $ 1.12     $ 0.99     $ 2.17     $ 1.75  
                                 


Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
 
    Three months ended
June 30, 2023		   Three months ended
June 30, 2022		   Six months ended
June 30, 2023		   Six months ended
June 30, 2022
Dollars in thousands   Average
Balance 		  Interest5   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest5   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest5   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest5   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                                                
Interest bearing deposits with banks   $ 71,040   $ 890   5.03 %   $ 426,169   $ 891   0.84 %   $ 80,958   $ 1,904   4.74 %   $ 538,632   $ 1,153   0.43 %
Investments (Tax-exempt)     55,588     361   2.60 %     30,054     366   4.88 %     55,449     758   2.76 %     30,280     543   3.62 %
Investments (Taxable)     498,401     2,739   2.20 %     593,903     2,745   1.85 %     527,576     6,066   2.32 %     516,678     4,331   1.69 %
Total Investments     553,989     3,100   2.24 %     623,957     3,111   2.00 %     583,025     6,824   2.36 %     546,958     4,874   1.80 %
                                                 
Loans (Tax-exempt)     75,670     446   2.36 %     81,656     451   2.22 %     76,501     897   2.36 %     76,949     835   2.19 %
Loans (Taxable)     1,463,967     18,946   5.19 %     1,411,584     16,413   4.66 %     1,459,455     37,844   5.23 %     1,406,082     32,200   4.62 %
Total Loans     1,539,637     19,392   5.05 %     1,493,240     16,864   4.53 %     1,535,956     38,741   5.09 %     1,483,031     33,035   4.49 %
                                                 
Total Earning Assets     2,164,666     23,382   4.33 %     2,543,366     20,866   3.29 %     2,199,939     47,469   4.35 %     2,568,621     39,062   3.07 %
                                                 
Total Assets   $ 2,357,626           $ 2,703,149           $ 2,398,423           $ 2,735,853        
                                                 
LIABILITIES                                                
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 577,480           $ 635,556           $ 584,686           $ 594,097        
Money markets     261,560             348,919             285,996             344,097        
Savings deposits     387,847             411,610             395,590             406,841        
Time deposits     224,608             388,733             246,536             442,879        
Total Interest Bearing Deposits     1,451,495     486   0.13 %     1,784,818     646   0.15 %     1,512,808     959   0.13 %     1,787,914     1,384   0.16 %
Short-term borrowings     34,080     108   1.27 %     30,808     20   0.26 %     34,834     125   0.72 %     4,967     37   1.50 %
Long-term borrowings     59,901     629   4.21 %     24,175     226   3.75 %     43,597     956   4.42 %     56,991     495   1.75 %
Total borrowings     93,981     737   3.15 %     54,983     246   1.79 %     78,431     1,081   2.78 %     61,958     532   1.73 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities     1,545,476     1,223   0.32 %     1,839,801     892   0.19 %     1,591,239     2,040   0.26 %     1,849,872     1,916   0.21 %
Non-interest bearing demand deposits     550,581             611,179             554,340             621,248        
Cost of Funds           0.23 %           0.15 %           0.19 %           0.16 %
FTE Net Interest Margin           4.11 %           3.15 %           4.16 %           2.92 %
Stockholders’ Equity     259,239             252,933             255,147             259,798        

_______________________________________

5  Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.

 
    Three months ended
June 30, 2023		   Three months ended
March 31, 2023		   Three months ended
December 31, 2022		   Three months ended
September 30, 2022		   Three months ended
June 30, 2022
Dollars in thousands   Average
Balance 		  Interest6   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest6   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest6   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest6   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest6   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                                                            
Interest bearing deposits with banks   $ 71,040   $ 890   5.03 %   $ 90,987   $ 1,014   4.52 %   $ 268,911   $ 2,473   3.65 %   $ 368,265   $ 2,130   2.29 %   $ 426,169   $ 891   0.84 %
Investments (Tax-exempt)     55,588     361   2.60 %     55,589     397   2.90 %     42,987     666   6.15 %     27,519     239   3.45 %     30,054     366   4.88 %
Investments (Taxable)     498,401     2,739   2.20 %     557,377     3,327   2.42 %     542,137     2,722   1.99 %     571,282     2,850   1.98 %     593,903     2,745   1.85 %
Total Investments     553,989     3,100   2.24 %     612,966     3,724   2.46 %     585,124     3,388   2.30 %     598,801     3,089   2.05 %     623,957     3,111   2.00 %
                                                             
Loans (Tax-exempt)     75,670     446   2.36 %     77,341     451   2.36 %     78,274     446   2.26 %     80,604     425   2.09 %     81,656     451   2.22 %
Loans (Taxable)     1,463,967     18,946   5.19 %     1,454,934     18,898   5.27 %     1,459,830     18,821   5.11 %     1,440,646     17,789   4.90 %     1,411,584     16,413   4.66 %
Total Loans     1,539,637     19,392   5.05 %     1,532,275     19,349   5.12 %     1,538,104     19,267   4.97 %     1,521,250     18,214   4.75 %     1,493,240     16,864   4.53 %
                                                             
Total Earning Assets     2,164,666     23,382   4.33 %     2,236,228     24,087   4.37 %     2,392,139     25,128   4.17 %     2,488,316     23,433   3.74 %     2,543,366     20,866   3.29 %
                                                             
Total Assets   $ 2,357,626           $ 2,439,219           $ 2,598,000           $ 2,709,482           $ 2,703,149        
                                                             
LIABILITIES                                                            
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 577,480           $ 591,972           $ 653,369           $ 640,903           $ 635,556        
Money markets     261,560             298,584             328,808             342,002             348,919        
Savings deposits     387,847             403,419             408,285             417,290             411,610        
Time deposits     224,608             268,708             318,115             360,114             388,733        
Total Interest Bearing Deposits     1,451,495     486   0.13 %     1,562,683     473   0.12 %     1,708,577     572   0.13 %     1,760,309     605   0.14 %     1,784,818     646   0.15 %
                                                             
Short-term borrowings     34,080     108   1.27 %     35,596     17   0.19 %     41,257     17   0.16 %     38,017     23   0.24 %     30,808     20   0.26 %
Long-term borrowings     59,901     629   4.21 %     29,211     327   4.54 %     22,350     257   4.56 %     23,875     234   3.89 %     24,175     226   3.75 %
Total borrowings     93,981     737   3.15 %     64,807     344   2.15 %     63,607     274   1.71 %     61,892     257   1.65 %     54,983     246   1.79 %
                                                             
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities     1,545,476     1,223   0.32 %     1,627,490     817   0.20 %     1,772,184     846   0.19 %     1,822,201     862   0.19 %     1,839,801     892   0.19 %
Non-interest bearing demand deposits     550,581             557,546             586,092             597,884             611,179        
Cost of Funds           0.23 %           0.15 %           0.14 %           0.14 %           0.15 %
FTE Net Interest Margin           4.11 %           4.22 %           4.03 %           3.60 %           3.15 %
Stockholders’ Equity     259,239             251,054             236,674             240,026             252,933        

_______________________________________

6 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

 
    Three Months Ended
Dollars in thousands, except per share data   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022
Tangible book value per share                    
Stockholders’ equity   $ 257,069     $ 255,841     $ 245,042     $ 232,370     $ 247,032  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets     (53,797 )     (54,157 )     (54,517 )     (54,916 )     (55,310 )
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)   $ 203,272     $ 201,684     $ 190,525     $ 177,454     $ 191,722  
Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)     8,528,782       8,523,256       8,501,752       8,505,843       8,610,667  
Tangible book value per share   $ 23.83     $ 23.66     $ 22.41     $ 20.86     $ 22.27  
Tangible book value per share (ex-AOCI)                    
Tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 203,272     $ 201,684     $ 190,525     $ 177,454     $ 191,722  
Less: AOCI     (58,052 )     (51,960 )     (58,012 )     (62,690 )     (43,526 )
Tangible equity (ex-AOCI)   $ 261,324     $ 253,644     $ 248,537     $ 240,144     $ 235,248  
Tangible book value per share (ex-AOCI)   $ 30.64     $ 29.76     $ 29.23     $ 28.23     $ 27.32  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)                    
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)   $ 203,272     $ 201,684     $ 190,525     $ 177,454     $ 191,722  
Total assets   $ 2,378,151     $ 2,410,933     $ 2,525,507     $ 2,654,153     $ 2,683,162  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets     (53,797 )     (54,157 )     (54,517 )     (54,916 )     (55,310 )
Total tangible assets (denominator)   $ 2,324,354     $ 2,356,776     $ 2,470,990     $ 2,599,237     $ 2,627,852  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.75 %     8.56 %     7.71 %     6.83 %     7.30 %
Efficiency Ratio                    
Non-interest expense   $ 16,281     $ 16,282     $ 16,673     $ 15,320     $ 15,006  
Less: Intangible amortization     (360 )     (360 )     (399 )     (395 )     (389 )
Less: Loss on MD Title Investment   $ (142 )   $     $     $     $  
Non-interest expense (numerator)   $ 15,779     $ 15,922     $ 16,274     $ 14,925     $ 14,617  
Net interest income   $ 21,990     $ 23,092     $ 24,048     $ 22,520     $ 19,804  
Plus: Total non-interest income     6,194       4,984       5,423       5,849       6,076  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities     (546 )     (193 )     (234 )            
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities     (15 )     20       46       (88 )     (148 )
Less: Gain on assets held for sale     323                          
Less: Net gains on sale of low income housing partnership                 421              
Total revenue (denominator)   $ 28,422     $ 28,249     $ 29,238     $ 28,457     $ 26,028  
Efficiency ratio     55.52 %     56.36 %     55.66 %     52.45 %     56.16 %


Contact: Jason H. Weber
  EVP/Treasurer &
  Chief Financial Officer
  717.339.5090
  jweber@acnb.com


