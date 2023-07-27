Submit Release
MISUMI USA Engineers Revenue Growth Strategy with HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leader in cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that MISUMI USA, a global manufacturer and distributor of industrial components, has extended its engagement with HawkSearch, Bridgeline's AI-driven search solution, to power its ecommerce business.

MISUMI USA committed to a multi-year agreement after seeing an increase of 18% in its click-through rate and over 80% in conversions by leveraging powerful HawkSearch features such as Smart Search and Recommendations. The company will use combinations of HawkSearch's 17 Recommendations Strategies to further scale its e-commerce business.

With decades of experience and over 20 million products globally, MISUMI USA has a proven track record of offering top-tier engineering solutions across industries like automotive, medical equipment, consumer packaging, and semiconductors.

HawkSearch also powers growth for top distributors such as Packard, Kirby Risk, and Berlin Packaging. The onsite search solution boosts conversions and positive customer experiences through relevant search results and personalization.

"MISUMI USA is known for its exceptional engineering and manufacturing. Their continued partnership with HawkSearch underscores our joint commitment to ongoing digital growth and innovation," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

For more information, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

