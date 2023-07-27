Submit Release
TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank ("Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $41.72 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $46.55 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Excluding acquisition-related items and the gain on sale of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ("BHHS") Towne Realty, core earnings (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $38.66 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $46.60 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We continue to emphasize strong levels of on balance sheet liquidity, deposit growth, and prudent loan growth in the current environment. Our performance during the quarter delivered success on each of these important initiatives. Our HomeTowne Bankers generated nearly $170 million in deposit growth, or 5% on an annualized basis, which demonstrates the strength of our main street banking model. In addition, we increased reserve levels and grew tangible book value during the quarter. While earnings will likely remain under pressure in the short run, we believe our conservative approach to balance sheet management will position our Company to benefit from opportunities despite a challenging operating environment," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2023:

  • Total revenues were $181.57 million, an increase of $14.59 million, or 8.74%, compared to second quarter 2022. In addition to a $4.27 million increase in net interest income, noninterest income increased $10.32 million, driven by the $8.83 million gross gain on the sale of BHHS Towne Realty.
  • Loans held for investment were $11.21 billion, increases of $0.78 billion, or 7.50%, compared to June 30, 2022, and $34.23 million, or 0.31%, compared to March 31, 2023, 1.23% on an annualized basis. Towne completed the acquisition of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers Bank, in January 2023. Excluding loans acquired in the first quarter, total loans would have increased $0.50 billion, or 4.84%, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits were $13.77 billion, a decline of $229.45 million, or 1.64%, compared to second quarter 2022. Excluding $514.57 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have decreased $744.02 million, or 5.32%, in the yearly comparison. In comparison to March 31, 2023, total deposits increased 1.24%, or $168.53 million, 4.97% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits decreased 16.57%, to $4.77 billion, compared to second quarter 2022 and represented 34.68% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased 5.81%.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 8.52% compared to 10.03% in second quarter 2022. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 12.48% compared to 14.37% in second quarter 2022.
  • Net interest margin was 2.98% for the quarter and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.01% compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.88% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.89%.
  • The effective tax rate of 18.41% in the quarter compared to 19.32% in second quarter 2022 and 20.03% in the linked quarter.

"We were pleased to announce the formation of BHHS RW Towne Realty, Inc during the quarter. Beyond the financial merits of the transaction, this combination brings two market-leading real estate brokerage operations together, each having distinct core competencies which will deliver unparalleled capabilities in Hampton Roads. The transaction also highlights TowneBank’s proven approach to growing scale in our fee-based businesses whether organic, via acquisitions or by creating strategic partnerships," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $113.61 million compared to $109.34 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was driven by higher earning asset yields that were mostly offset by increased deposit costs.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.01%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, compared to 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, for second quarter 2022.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.00%, represented 73.24% of earning assets at June 30, 2023 compared to a yield of 3.99% and 66.91% of earning assets in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Total cost of deposits increased to 1.46% from 0.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest expense on deposits increased $43.10 million, or 773.34%, over the prior year quarter driven, primarily, by the increase in rate.
  • Higher mortgage rates, increased funding costs, and low home sale inventory, have adversely impacted our residential mortgage banking business.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.31 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $15.24 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of 0.40%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $9.68 billion, an increase of $0.92 billion, or 10.56% from prior year. Average short term FHLB borrowings were $802.75 million during the quarter.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $3.56 million compared to $0.06 million one year ago and $11.67 million in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans in second quarter 2023, compared to the linked quarter, increased $3.51 million. The increase in the allowance was driven by loan growth and changes in our portfolio composition, combined with changes to the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $9 thousand in the quarter compared to net recoveries of $80 thousand in the prior year quarter and $3.87 million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was zero percent in second quarter 2023 and 2022, and 0.14% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.10% of total loans at June 30, 2023, 1.00% at June 30, 2022, and 1.07% at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.09 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.94 times at June 30, 2022 and 12.87 times at March 31, 2023.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $67.96 million compared to $57.64 million in 2022, an increase of $10.32 million, or 17.90%, $8.83 million of which was attributable to the gross gain on the sale of BHHS Towne Realty.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $11.36 million compared to $13.18 million in second quarter 2022. Loan volume decreased to $616.50 million in second quarter 2023 from $837.81 million in 2022. The prolonged increase in mortgage rates has resulted in refinance activities dropping to 3.68% of total mortgage production volume, a historic low.  Residential purchase activity comprised 96.32% of production volume in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 92.27% in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgage sales increased 4 basis points from 2.92% in second quarter 2022 to 2.96% in the current quarter.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $2.75 million, or 13.94%, to $22.50 million in second quarter 2023 compared to 2022. This resulted from increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth and commissions from a recent acquisition.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 27.99%, or $2.65 million, to $12.10 million in second quarter 2023 compared to 2022. Reservation income increased compared to the prior year due to higher rental inventories and income from a recent acquisition.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $125.23 million compared to $108.73 million in 2022, an increase of $16.50 million, or 15.18%. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.55 million, acquisition-related expenses of $2.95 million, FDIC and other insurance of $2.53 million, software expense of $1.41 million, and professional fees of $1.41 million were the primary sources of the increase.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect July 2022 and an increase in the year-over-year number of employees, primarily related to the Farmers Bankshares, Inc. acquisition.
  • FDIC and other insurance increased due to a combination of timing and increased assessments in 2023.
  • Software and professional fee expenses increased due to a number of ongoing projects related to recent acquisitions and our loan portfolio.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $17.23 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a $494.60 million increase compared to $16.73 billion at March 31, 2023. Total assets increased $361.04 million, or 2.14%, from $16.86 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Loans held for investment increased $0.78 billion, or 7.50%, compared to prior year and $34.23 million, or 0.31%, compared to the linked quarter, 1.23% on an annualized basis. Excluding loans acquired in the prior quarter, total loans would have increased $0.50 billion, or 4.84%, compared to prior year.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $17.79 million, or 8.40%, compared to prior year and $72.34 million, or 46.03%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Excluding $514.57 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have decreased $744.02 million, or 5.32%, compared to second quarter 2022. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $168.53 million, or 4.97%, on an annualized basis.
  • Total borrowings increased $459.58 million, or 76.59%, over second quarter 2022 and $253.33 million, or 31.42%, compared to the linked quarter. FHLB advances, which are included in total borrowings, increased $249.82 million in the quarter.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.61 billion compared to $2.67 billion at March 31, 2023 and $2.48 billion at June 30, 2022. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2023 was 3.4 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $195.98 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $165.71 million at March 31, 2023 and $120.41 million at June 30, 2022, related to market valuation adjustments due to rising interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.21 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $11.17 billion at March 31, 2023 and $10.43 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets were $9.35 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $6.06 million, or 0.04%, at June 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans compared to 0.05% at June 30, 2022.
  • Other real estate owned increased to $2.52 million from $0.56 million at June 30, 2022, $1.78 million of which is former bank premises acquired in the Farmers transaction.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $13.77 billion compared to $13.60 billion at March 31, 2023 and $14.00 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Total loans held for investment to deposits was 81.41% compared to 82.17% at March 31, 2023 and 74.49% at June 30, 2022.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 34.68% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 37.28% at March 31, 2023 and 40.89% at June 30, 2022.
  • Total borrowings were $1.06 billion compared to $0.81 billion at March 31, 2023 and $0.60 billion at June 30, 2022.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.99%.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.85%.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.11%.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.88%.
  • Book value per common share was $26.36 compared to $26.40 at March 31, 2023 and $25.48 at June 30, 2022.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $19.31 compared to $19.04 at March 31, 2023 and $18.58 at June 30, 2022.

BHHS Towne Realty
Effective April 27, 2023, the Company transferred its ownership interest in BHHS Towne Realty, which was formerly a subsidiary of TowneBank to BHHS RW Towne Realty, LLC, in exchange for a minority interest in that company.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

TowneBank operates over 45 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.23 billion as of June 30, 2023, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related or natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2023
   2023
   2022
   2022
   2022
Income and Performance Ratios:                  
Total revenue $ 181,568     $ 184,144     $ 175,307     $ 179,236     $ 166,980  
Net income   43,368       38,478       46,494       50,671       47,054  
Net income available to common shareholders   41,716       38,333       46,685       50,169       46,547  
Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues(non-GAAP)(1)   45,855       59,602       64,357       66,700       57,748  
Net income per common share - diluted   0.56       0.52       0.64       0.69       0.64  
Book value per common share   26.36       26.40       25.73       25.08       25.48  
Book value per common share - tangible(non-GAAP)   19.31       19.04       18.84       18.17       18.58  
Return on average assets   0.99 %     0.95 %     1.16 %     1.22 %     1.13 %
Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP)   1.10 %     1.05 %     1.25 %     1.31 %     1.22 %
Return on average equity   8.46 %     7.99 %     9.98 %     10.60 %     9.94 %
Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP)   12.35 %     11.71 %     14.26 %     15.08 %     14.20 %
Return on average common equity   8.52 %     8.05 %     10.07 %     10.69 %     10.03 %
Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP)   12.48 %     11.83 %     14.44 %     15.27 %     14.37 %
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue   37.43 %     33.00 %     26.54 %     30.80 %     34.52 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):                  
Common equity tier 1   11.99 %     11.68 %     11.92 %     11.92 %     11.83 %
Tier 1   12.11 %     11.80 %     12.04 %     12.05 %     11.97 %
Total   14.88 %     14.55 %     14.80 %     14.80 %     16.76 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.85 %     9.86 %     9.87 %     9.52 %     9.19 %
Asset Quality:                  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 18.09x     12.87x     17.67x     20.48x     18.94x  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans   1.10 %     1.07 %     1.03 %     1.02 %     1.00 %
Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.06 %     0.08 %     0.06 %     0.05 %     0.05 %
Nonperforming assets to period end assets   0.05 %     0.06 %     0.04 %     0.03 %     0.04 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   %     0.14 %     0.11 %   (0.01 )%     %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 9     $ 3,874     $ 2,904     $ (187 )   $ (80 )
                   
Nonperforming loans $ 6,827     $ 9,322     $ 6,273     $ 5,250     $ 5,493  
Former bank premises   1,782                          
Foreclosed property   738       564       560       186       563  
Total nonperforming assets $ 9,347     $ 9,886     $ 6,833     $ 5,436     $ 6,056  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 360     $ 206     $ 324     $ 725     $ 232  
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 123,513     $ 120,002     $ 110,816     $ 107,497     $ 104,019  
Mortgage Banking:                  
Loans originated, mortgage $ 409,050     $ 280,401     $ 299,298     $ 458,254     $ 588,529  
Loans originated, joint venture   207,450       135,818       157,511       234,443       249,279  
Total loans originated $ 616,500     $ 416,219     $ 456,809     $ 692,697     $ 837,808  
Number of loans originated   1,715       1,249       1,355       1,983       2,282  
Number of originators   196       194       186       194       201  
Purchase %   96.32 %     94.99 %     95.08 %     93.20 %     92.27 %
Loans sold $ 525,078     $ 346,288     $ 483,254     $ 701,908     $ 759,073  
Rate lock asset $ 1,551     $ 1,435     $ 482     $ 859     $ 1,935  
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated   2.96 %     3.11 %     2.93 %     3.02 %     2.92 %
Other Ratios:                  
Net interest margin   2.98 %     3.36 %     3.51 %     3.28 %     2.88 %
Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP)   3.01 %     3.39 %     3.53 %     3.31 %     2.89 %
Average earning assets/total average assets   90.96 %     90.98 %     91.51 %     91.92 %     92.22 %
Average loans/average deposits   83.72 %     82.40 %     80.14 %     76.82 %     74.57 %
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits   36.07 %     38.35 %     41.07 %     41.77 %     40.56 %
Period end equity/period end total assets   11.56 %     11.89 %     11.92 %     11.56 %     11.09 %
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP)   70.41 %     65.64 %     61.99 %     61.03 %     63.51 %
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.            


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities             % Change
  Q2   Q2   Q1   Q2 23 vs.   Q2 23 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2023   2022   2023   Q2 22   Q1 23
U.S. agency securities $ 318,354     $ 342,702     $ 334,211     (7.10 )%   (4.74 )%
U.S. Treasury notes   26,874       27,496       27,272     (2.26 )%   (1.46 )%
Municipal securities   503,792       447,927       508,439     12.47 %   (0.91 )%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities   71,116       84,307       76,965     (15.65 )%   (7.60 )%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE   1,086,947       1,012,690       1,132,746     7.33 %   (4.04 )%
Allowance for credit losses   (1,232 )     (1,111 )     (1,150 )   10.89 %   7.13 %
Total $ 2,005,851     $ 1,914,011     $ 2,078,483     4.80 %   (3.49 )%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements                          
Total gross unrealized gains $ 975     $ 1,840     $ 2,218     (47.01 )%   (56.04 )%
Total gross unrealized losses   (196,954 )     (122,253 )     (167,929 )   61.10 %   17.28 %
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (195,979 )   $ (120,413 )   $ (165,711 )   62.76 %   18.27 %
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost                  
U.S. agency securities $ 101,469     $ 100,718     $ 101,281     0.75 %   0.19 %
U.S. Treasury notes   433,298       434,432       433,584     (0.26 )%   (0.07 )%
Municipal securities   5,226       5,138       5,203     1.71 %   0.44 %
Trust preferred corporate securities   2,198       2,248       2,210     (2.22 )%   (0.54 )%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE   5,826       6,547       5,948     (11.01 )%   (2.05 )%
Allowance for credit losses   (87 )     (85 )     (88 )   2.35 %   (1.14 )%
Total $ 547,930     $ 548,998     $ 548,138     (0.19 )%   (0.04 )%
                   
Total gross unrealized gains $ 272     $ 448     $ 392     (39.29 )%   (30.61 )%
Total gross unrealized losses   (25,914 )     (18,615 )     (24,018 )   39.21 %   7.89 %
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (25,642 )   $ (18,167 )   $ (23,626 )   41.15 %   8.53 %
Total unrealized (losses) gains on AFS and HTM securities $ (221,621 )   $ (138,580 )   $ (189,337 )   59.92 %   17.05 %
              % Change
Loans Held For Investment Q2   Q2   Q1   Q2 23 vs.   Q2 23 vs.
  2023
   2022
   2023
   Q2 22   Q1 23
Real estate - construction and development $ 1,364,575     $ 1,383,791     $ 1,473,034     (1.39 )%   (7.36 )%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,687,261       1,579,464       1,675,119     6.82 %   0.72 %
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied   3,034,548       2,757,651       2,908,791     10.04 %   4.32 %
Real estate - multifamily   520,464       371,658       505,237     40.04 %   3.01 %
Residential 1-4 family   1,790,225       1,513,662       1,734,698     18.27 %   3.20 %
HELOC   380,501       386,067       387,967     (1.44 )%   (1.92 )%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I)   1,259,282       1,261,279       1,297,707     (0.16 )%   (2.96 )%
Government   520,994       527,230       510,494     (1.18 )%   2.06 %
Indirect   562,161       555,638       582,306     1.17 %   (3.46 )%
Consumer loans and other   88,003       89,320       98,432     (1.47 )%   (10.60 )%
Total $ 11,208,014     $ 10,425,760     $ 11,173,785     7.50 %   0.31 %
                   
              % Change
Deposits Q2   Q2   Q1   Q2 23 vs.   Q2 23 vs.
  2023
   2022
   2023
   Q2 22   Q1 23
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,774,830     $ 5,723,415     $ 5,069,363     (16.57 )%   (5.81 )%
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   6,529,336       6,384,818       6,284,184     2.26 %   3.90 %
Savings   361,891       388,364       389,173     (6.82 )%   (7.01 )%
Certificates of deposits   2,100,604       1,499,514       1,855,411     40.09 %   13.22 %
Total   13,766,661       13,996,111       13,598,131     (1.64 )%   1.24 %


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                                  
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)		 $ 11,209,641     $ 139,814     5.00 %   $ 11,097,626     $ 133,536     4.88 %   $ 10,199,019     $ 101,463     3.99 %
Taxable investment securities   2,450,393       17,195     2.81 %     2,438,489       16,816     2.76 %     2,331,410       11,388     1.95 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   209,728       2,003     3.82 %     188,033       1,887     4.01 %     132,304       1,059     3.20 %
Total securities   2,660,121       19,198     2.89 %     2,626,522       18,703     2.85 %     2,463,714       12,447     2.02 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,262,692       14,488     4.60 %     1,044,538       10,649     4.13 %     2,368,147       4,616     0.78 %
Loans held for sale   172,679       2,547     5.90 %     105,018       1,604     6.11 %     213,109       2,217     4.16 %
Total earning assets   15,305,133       176,047     4.61 %     14,873,704       164,492     4.49 %     15,243,989       120,743     3.18 %
Less: allowance for credit losses   (121,140 )             (114,447 )             (103,871 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,642,972               1,589,783               1,389,692          
Total assets $ 16,826,965             $ 16,349,040             $ 16,529,810          
Liabilities and Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits                                  
Demand and money market $ 6,220,394     $ 32,058     2.07 %   $ 6,217,754     $ 23,302     1.52 %   $ 6,349,725     $ 3,094     0.20 %
Savings   371,455       895     0.97 %     401,776       844     0.85 %     387,498       526     0.54 %
Certificates of deposit   1,968,623       15,718     3.20 %     1,683,354       9,788     2.36 %     1,392,474       1,953     0.56 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   8,560,472       48,671     2.28 %     8,302,884       33,934     1.66 %     8,129,697       5,573     0.27 %
Borrowings   863,255       10,345     4.74 %     355,833       3,915     4.40 %     128,276       135     0.42 %
Subordinated debt, net   255,264       2,236     3.50 %     250,066       2,169     3.47 %     496,862       5,091     4.10 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,678,991       61,252     2.54 %     8,908,783       40,018     1.82 %     8,754,835       10,799     0.49 %
Demand deposits   4,829,395               5,164,415               5,547,936          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   339,966               329,840               348,678          
Total liabilities   14,848,352               14,403,038               14,651,449          
Shareholders’ equity   1,978,613               1,946,002               1,878,361          
Total liabilities and equity $ 16,826,965             $ 16,349,040             $ 16,529,810          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)     $ 114,795             $ 124,474             $ 109,944      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (1,184 )             (1,096 )             (604 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 113,611             $ 123,378             $ 109,340      
                                   
Interest rate spread (2)(4)         2.07 %           2.67 %           2.69 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       1.61 %           1.09 %           0.28 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)       3.01 %           3.39 %           2.89 %
Total cost of deposits         1.46 %           1.02 %           0.16 %
                                   
 

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                      
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,153,944     $ 273,349     4.94 %   $ 9,935,337     $ 197,059     4.00 %
Taxable investment securities   2,444,474       34,011     2.78 %     2,196,263       20,401     1.86 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   198,940       3,891     3.91 %     121,561       1,836     3.02 %
Total securities   2,643,414       37,902     2.87 %     2,317,824       22,237     1.92 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,154,218       25,137     4.39 %     2,647,485       5,963     0.45 %
Loans held for sale   139,035       4,151     5.97 %     244,604       4,592     3.75 %
Total earning assets   15,090,611       340,539     4.55 %     15,145,250       229,851     3.06 %
Less: allowance for credit losses   (117,812 )             (105,015 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,616,524               1,381,271          
Total assets $ 16,589,323             $ 16,421,506          
Liabilities and Equity:                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
Demand and money market $ 6,219,081     $ 55,360     1.80 %   $ 6,264,444     $ 5,355     0.17 %
Savings   386,532       1,739     0.91 %     385,182       1,037     0.54 %
Certificates of deposit   1,826,777       25,506     2.82 %     1,432,486       4,074     0.57 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   8,432,390       82,605     1.98 %     8,082,112       10,466     0.26 %
Borrowings   610,946       14,261     4.64 %     132,004       272     0.41 %
Subordinated debt, net   252,679       4,405     3.49 %     442,202       9,212     4.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,296,015       101,271     2.20 %     8,656,318       19,950     0.46 %
Demand deposits   4,995,980               5,507,768          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   334,930               368,166          
Total liabilities   14,626,925               14,532,252          
Shareholders’ equity   1,962,398               1,889,254          
Total liabilities and equity $ 16,589,323             $ 16,421,506          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4)     $ 239,268             $ 209,901      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                    
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (2,280 )             (1,357 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 236,988             $ 208,544      
                       
Interest rate spread (2)(4)         2.35 %           2.60 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       1.35 %           0.28 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)       3.20 %           2.79 %
Total cost of deposits         1.24 %           0.16 %
                       

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
     
  June 30,   December 31,
  2023
   2022
  (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 106,994     $ 55,381  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond   1,427,044       1,000,205  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   102,231       97,244  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,636,269       1,152,830  
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,203,062 and $2,033,040, and allowance for credit losses of $1,232 and $1,086 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   2,005,851       1,840,902  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $522,375 and $518,993 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   548,017       548,475  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (87 )     (83 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   547,930       548,392  
Other equity securities   13,798       6,424  
FHLB stock   40,454       9,617  
Total Securities   2,608,033       2,405,335  
Mortgage loans held for sale   229,502       102,339  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   11,208,014       10,794,602  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (123,513 )     (110,816 )
Net Loans   11,084,501       10,683,786  
Premises and equipment, net   326,686       304,802  
Goodwill   456,695       458,482  
Other intangible assets, net   71,106       43,163  
BOLI   273,435       258,069  
Other assets   538,848       436,461  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,225,075     $ 15,845,267  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,774,830     $ 5,265,186  
Interest-bearing:      
Demand and money market accounts   6,529,336       6,185,075  
Savings   361,891       374,987  
Certificates of deposit   2,100,604       1,468,975  
Total Deposits   13,766,661       13,294,223  
Advances from the FHLB   754,319       29,674  
Subordinated debt, net   255,365       247,420  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   49,898       40,918  
Total Borrowings   1,059,582       318,012  
Other liabilities   408,333       344,275  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   15,234,576       13,956,510  
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000          
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized      
74,878,243 and 72,841,379 shares issued at      
June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   124,805       121,426  
Capital surplus   1,109,526       1,052,262  
Retained earnings   884,901       840,777  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost      
977,334 and 931,030 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   (20,134 )     (18,974 )
Deferred compensation trust   20,134       18,974  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (145,392 )     (140,505 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   1,973,840       1,873,960  
Noncontrolling interest   16,659       14,797  
TOTAL EQUITY   1,990,499       1,888,757  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,225,075     $ 15,845,267  
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
INTEREST INCOME:              
Loans, including fees $ 138,977     $ 101,043     $ 271,745     $ 196,005  
Investment securities   18,851       12,263       37,226       21,934  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   14,488       4,616       25,137       5,963  
Mortgage loans held for sale   2,547       2,217       4,151       4,592  
Total interest income   174,863       120,139       338,259       228,494  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits   48,671       5,573       82,605       10,467  
Advances from the FHLB   10,407       86       13,399       178  
Subordinated debt, net   2,236       5,091       4,405       9,211  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   (62 )     49       862       94  
Total interest expense   61,252       10,799       101,271       19,950  
Net interest income   113,611       109,340       236,988       208,544  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   3,556       56       15,225       (1,393 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   110,055       109,284       221,763       209,937  
NONINTEREST INCOME:              
Residential mortgage banking income, net   11,360       13,176       20,732       27,814  
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net   22,498       19,746       45,321       38,820  
Property management income, net   12,098       9,452       27,633       26,599  
Real estate brokerage income, net   1,834       3,412       3,625       5,966  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,018       2,446       5,870       5,020  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,682       1,906       3,226       3,281  
BOLI   1,710       1,853       3,383       3,570  
Other income   13,757       5,649       18,933       12,778  
Total noninterest income   67,957       57,640       128,723       123,848  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits   67,445       64,892       136,866       128,855  
Occupancy   9,487       8,342       18,552       16,669  
Furniture and equipment   4,389       3,643       8,633       7,333  
Amortization - intangibles   3,610       2,684       7,134       5,501  
Software expense   6,169       4,762       11,792       9,254  
Data processing   4,011       3,556       7,364       7,150  
Professional fees   3,166       1,761       6,178       3,788  
Advertising and marketing   3,959       4,091       8,360       8,218  
Other expenses   22,992       14,994       44,747       31,336  
Total noninterest expense   125,228       108,725       249,626       218,104  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   52,784       58,199       100,860       115,681  
Provision for income tax expense   9,416       11,145       19,014       22,377  
Net income $ 43,368     $ 47,054     $ 81,846     $ 93,304  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (1,652 )     (507 )     (1,797 )     (1,171 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 41,716     $ 46,547     $ 80,049     $ 92,133  
Per common share information              
Basic earnings $ 0.56     $ 0.64     $ 1.07     $ 1.27  
Diluted earnings $ 0.56     $ 0.64     $ 1.07     $ 1.27  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25     $ 0.23     $ 0.48     $ 0.43  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 106,994     $ 97,502     $ 55,381     $ 97,290     $ 72,592  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond   1,427,044       1,040,112       1,000,205       1,245,067       2,341,942  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   102,231       104,924       97,244       96,862       35,087  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,636,269       1,242,538       1,152,830       1,439,219       2,449,621  
Securities available for sale   2,005,851       2,078,483       1,840,902       1,890,136       1,914,011  
Securities held to maturity   548,017       548,226       548,475       548,745       549,083  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (87 )     (88 )     (83 )     (83 )     (85 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   547,930       548,138       548,392       548,662       548,998  
Other equity securities   13,798       13,341       6,424       6,360       6,679  
FHLB stock   40,454       29,837       9,617       9,475       10,432  
Total Securities   2,608,033       2,669,799       2,405,335       2,454,633       2,480,120  
Mortgage loans held for sale   229,502       157,161       102,339       165,023       211,716  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   11,208,014       11,173,785       10,794,602       10,559,611       10,425,760  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (123,513 )     (120,002 )     (110,816 )     (107,497 )     (104,019 )
Net Loans   11,084,501       11,053,783       10,683,786       10,452,114       10,321,741  
Premises and equipment, net   326,686       321,944       304,802       295,345       289,753  
Goodwill   456,695       477,234       458,482       458,482       457,162  
Other intangible assets, net   71,106       73,238       43,163       44,854       44,878  
BOLI   273,435       271,704       258,069       256,074       254,478  
Other assets   538,848       463,076       436,461       386,053       354,570  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,225,075     $ 16,730,477     $ 15,845,267     $ 15,951,797     $ 16,864,039  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,774,830     $ 5,069,363     $ 5,265,186     $ 5,574,528     $ 5,723,415  
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   6,529,336       6,284,184       6,185,075       6,042,417       6,384,818  
Savings   361,891       389,173       374,987       387,622       388,364  
Certificates of deposit   2,100,604       1,855,411       1,468,975       1,407,495       1,499,514  
Total Deposits   13,766,661       13,598,131       13,294,223       13,412,062       13,996,111  
Advances from the FHLB   754,319       504,497       29,674       29,850       55,024  
Subordinated debt, net   255,365       255,151       247,420       247,265       497,061  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   49,898       46,602       40,918       43,165       47,922  
Total Borrowings   1,059,582       806,250       318,012       320,280       600,007  
Other liabilities   408,333       336,201       344,275       375,869       397,388  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   15,234,576       14,740,582       13,956,510       14,108,211       14,993,506  
                   
Preferred stock                            
Common stock, $1.667 par value   124,805       124,682       121,426       121,423       121,265  
Capital surplus   1,109,526       1,109,387       1,052,262       1,052,374       1,051,384  
Retained earnings   884,901       861,905       840,777       810,845       777,430  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation                  
trust, at cost   (20,134 )     (18,839 )     (18,974 )     (18,862 )     (19,349 )
Deferred compensation trust   20,134       18,839       18,974       18,862       19,349  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (145,392 )     (121,297 )     (140,505 )     (157,980 )     (96,358 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   1,973,840       1,974,677       1,873,960       1,826,662       1,853,721  
Noncontrolling interest   16,659       15,218       14,797       16,924       16,812  
TOTAL EQUITY   1,990,499       1,989,895       1,888,757       1,843,586       1,870,533  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,225,075     $ 16,730,477     $ 15,845,267     $ 15,951,797     $ 16,864,039  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
INTEREST INCOME:                  
Loans, including fees $ 138,977     $ 132,768     $ 123,395   $ 111,590     $ 101,043  
Investment securities   18,851       18,375       15,294     13,979       12,263  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   14,488       10,649       11,387     9,509       4,616  
Mortgage loans held for sale   2,547       1,604       1,842     2,446       2,217  
Total interest income   174,863       163,396       151,918     137,524       120,139  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Deposits   48,671       33,934       20,118     10,230       5,573  
Advances from the FHLB   10,407       2,992       665     83       86  
Subordinated debt, net   2,236       2,169       2,108     3,117       5,091  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   (62 )     923       244     56       49  
Total interest expense   61,252       40,018       23,135     13,486       10,799  
Net interest income   113,611       123,378       128,783     124,038       109,340  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   3,556       11,670       6,074     3,925       56  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   110,055       111,708       122,709     120,113       109,284  
NONINTEREST INCOME:                  
Residential mortgage banking income, net   11,360       9,372       7,368     11,968       13,176  
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net   22,498       22,823       17,324     19,435       19,746  
Property management income, net   12,098       15,535       7,756     9,891       9,452  
Real estate brokerage income, net   1,834       1,791       2,355     2,932       3,412  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,018       2,851       2,655     2,455       2,446  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,682       1,545       1,653     1,658       1,906  
BOLI   1,710       1,672       1,985     1,585       1,853  
Other income   13,757       5,177       5,428     5,274       5,649  
Total noninterest income   67,957       60,766       46,524     55,198       57,640  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   67,445       69,420       61,307     65,463       64,892  
Occupancy   9,487       9,064       9,252     8,748       8,342  
Furniture and equipment   4,389       4,244       3,983     3,764       3,643  
Amortization - intangibles   3,610       3,524       2,475     2,644       2,684  
Software expense   6,169       5,624       5,111     4,594       4,762  
Data processing   4,011       3,353       3,096     3,628       3,556  
Professional fees   3,166       3,011       3,605     2,627       1,761  
Advertising and marketing   3,959       4,401       3,489     4,290       4,091  
Other expenses   22,992       21,756       18,823     16,276       14,994  
Total noninterest expense   125,228       124,397       111,141     112,034       108,725  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   52,784       48,077       58,092     63,277       58,199  
Provision for income tax expense   9,416       9,599       11,598     12,606       11,145  
Net income   43,368       38,478       46,494     50,671       47,054  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (1,652 )     (145 )     191     (502 )     (507 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 41,716     $ 38,333     $ 46,685   $ 50,169     $ 46,547  
Per common share information                  
Basic earnings $ 0.56     $ 0.52     $ 0.64   $ 0.69     $ 0.64  
Diluted earnings $ 0.56     $ 0.52     $ 0.64   $ 0.69     $ 0.64  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   74,691,121       74,363,222       72,686,303     72,578,736       72,559,537  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   74,699,810       74,390,614       72,724,189     72,594,474       72,568,886  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25     $ 0.23     $ 0.23   $ 0.23     $ 0.23  
                   
                   


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   YTD 2023 over 2022
  2023   2022   2023   2023   2022   Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Net interest income $ 113,327     $ 107,417     $ 123,650     $ 236,976     $ 204,187     $ 32,789     16.06 %
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,018       2,446       2,851       5,870       5,020       850     16.93 %
Credit card merchant fees   1,682       1,906       1,545       3,226       3,281       (55 )   (1.68 )%
Other income   6,153       5,042       5,740       11,892       11,751       141     1.20 %
Total noninterest income   10,853       9,394       10,136       20,988       20,052       936     4.67 %
Total revenue   124,180       116,811       133,786       257,964       224,239       33,725     15.04 %
                           
Provision for credit losses   3,482       (160 )     11,754       15,235       (1,993 )     17,228     (864.43 )%
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits   42,240       38,673       43,193       85,433       75,733       9,700     12.81 %
Occupancy   6,846       5,633       6,233       13,080       11,292       1,788     15.83 %
Furniture and equipment   3,544       2,747       3,333       6,877       5,456       1,421     26.04 %
Amortization of intangible assets   1,341       777       1,281       2,622       1,603       1,019     63.57 %
Other expenses   29,178       17,856       28,444       57,621       36,083       21,538     59.69 %
Total expenses   83,149       65,686       82,484       165,633       130,167       35,466     27.25 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest   37,549       51,285       39,548       77,096       96,065       (18,969 )   (19.75 )%
Corporate allocation   1,271       1,325       1,200       2,472       2,617       (145 )   (5.54 )%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   38,820       52,610       40,748       79,568       98,682       (19,114 )   (19.37 )%
Provision for income tax expense   6,114       9,756       7,651       13,765       18,275       (4,510 )   (24.68 )%
Net income   32,706       42,854       33,097       65,803       80,407       (14,604 )   (18.16 )%
Noncontrolling interest                                     N/M  
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 32,706     $ 42,854     $ 33,097     $ 65,803     $ 80,407     $ (14,604 )   (18.16 )%
                           
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP)   65.88 %     55.57 %     60.70 %     63.19 %     57.33 %     5.86 %   10.22 %


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   YTD 2023 over 2022
  2023   2022   2023   2023   2022   Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 12,215     $ 14,858     $ 9,794     $ 22,009     $ 30,765     $ (8,756 )   (28.46 )%
Real estate brokerage income, net   1,834       3,412       1,791       3,625       5,966       (2,341 )   (39.24 )%
Title insurance and settlement fees   152       561       291       443       1,065       (622 )   (58.40 )%
Property management fees, net   12,098       9,452       15,535       27,633       26,599       1,034     3.89 %
Income from unconsolidated subsidiary   (886 )     115       66       (821 )     282       (1,103 )   (391.13 )%
Net interest and other income   9,468       2,411       184       9,653       5,343       4,310     80.67 %
Total revenue   34,881       30,809       27,661       62,542       70,020       (7,478 )   (10.68 )%
                           
Provision for credit losses   74       216       (84 )     (10 )     600       (610 )   (101.67 )%
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits   13,949       16,501       14,839       28,789       33,791       (5,002 )   (14.80 )%
Occupancy   1,869       1,997       2,021       3,890       3,895       (5 )   (0.13 )%
Furniture and equipment   640       707       693       1,333       1,467       (134 )   (9.13 )%
Amortization of intangible assets   741       816       683       1,424       1,633       (209 )   (12.80 )%
Other expenses   9,337       9,932       8,437       17,775       20,785       (3,010 )   (14.48 )%
Total expenses   26,536       29,953       26,673       53,211       61,571       (8,360 )   (13.58 )%
                           
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest   8,271       640       1,072       9,341       7,849       1,492     19.01 %
Corporate allocation   (600 )     (1,000 )     (600 )     (1,200 )     (2,000 )     800     (40.00 )%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   7,671       (360 )     472       8,141       5,849       2,292     39.19 %
Provision for income tax expense   1,686       (144 )     182       1,867       1,230       637     51.79 %
Net income   5,985       (216 )     290       6,274       4,619       1,655     35.83 %
Noncontrolling interest   (1,652 )     (507 )     (145 )     (1,797 )     (1,171 )     (626 )   53.46 %
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 4,333     $ (723 )   $ 145     $ 4,477     $ 3,448     $ 1,029     29.84 %
                           
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on BHHS Towne Realty(non-GAAP)   99.03 %     94.57 %     93.96 %     96.42 %     85.60 %     10.82 %   12.64 %
                           


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   YTD 2023 over 2022
  2023   2022   2023   2023   2022   Amount   Percent
Commission and fee income                          
Property and casualty $ 20,028     $ 16,546     $ 18,129     $ 38,156     $ 31,884     $ 6,272     19.67 %
Employee benefits   4,561       3,924       4,587       9,148       8,085       1,063     13.15 %
Specialized benefit services   153       160       159       312       330       (18 )   (5.45 )%
Total commissions and fees   24,742       20,630       22,875       47,616       40,299       7,317     18.16 %
                           
Contingency and bonus revenue   2,638       2,994       4,369       7,008       6,398       610     9.53 %
Other income   8       15       6       15       48       (33 )   (68.75 )%
Total revenue   27,388       23,639       27,250       54,639       46,745       7,894     16.89 %
                           
Employee commission expense   4,881       4,279       4,553       9,434       8,612       822     9.54 %
Revenue, net of commission expense   22,507       19,360       22,697       45,205       38,133       7,072     18.55 %
                           
Salaries and employee benefits   11,256       9,718       11,388       22,644       19,331       3,313     17.14 %
Occupancy   772       712       810       1,582       1,482       100     6.75 %
Furniture and equipment   205       189       218       423       410       13     3.17 %
Amortization of intangible assets   1,528       1,091       1,560       3,088       2,265       823     36.34 %
Other expenses   1,782       1,376       1,264       3,045       2,878       167     5.80 %
Total operating expenses   15,543       13,086       15,240