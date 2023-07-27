Alector to Host Mid-Year Earnings Conference Call

Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provide a mid-year business update. A press release detailing second quarter results will be issued prior to the call.



The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Alector’s website at https://investors.alector.com/events-and-presentations/events and following the event a replay will be archived there for 30 days. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form . After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

