Canned Seafood Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

Diving into the Global Canned Seafood Market Trends, Opportunities, and Outlook30 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world's population continues to grow, the demand for nutritious and convenient food options is on the rise. Canned seafood has emerged as a popular choice among consumers due to its longer shelf life, ease of storage, and versatility in preparing various dishes. In this blog, we will explore the global canned seafood market, analyzing its size, share, trends, industry segmentation, outlook, and key players.
Global Canned Seafood Market Share and Size:
The canned seafood market has experienced significant growth over the years, and this upward trajectory is expected to continue from 2023 to 2028. According to Expert Market Research's recent report, the canned seafood market size was valued at USD 31.03 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 41.11 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2023-2028.
The market share of canned seafood is distributed across various regions, with North America and Europe leading in consumption. The Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and rising awareness of the health benefits associated with seafood consumption.
Canned Seafood Market Trends and Industry Segmentation:
Growing Health Consciousness:
With consumers becoming more health-conscious, there is an increasing demand for nutritious and protein-rich food options. Canned seafood, packed with essential nutrients, is gaining popularity as a healthy and convenient choice.
Sustainable Sourcing and Eco-Friendly Packaging:
Environmental concerns have influenced consumer choices, leading to a surge in demand for sustainably sourced seafood and eco-friendly packaging solutions for canned products.
Diverse Product Offerings:
Manufacturers are introducing a wide range of canned seafood products, including tuna, salmon, shrimp, sardines, and crab, catering to diverse consumer preferences and culinary needs.
Canned Seafood Market Overview and Outlook:
The canned seafood market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, sustainable sourcing, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. Consumers' increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat meals is driving the market's growth.
The outlook for the canned seafood market remains positive, as the consumption of seafood is expected to rise with the growing awareness of its health benefits. Additionally, the rising popularity of online grocery shopping and e-commerce platforms is further propelling the market's expansion.
Canned Seafood Market Forecast Period:
The forecast period from 2023 to 2028 holds promising opportunities for the canned seafood market. Factors such as the rise in disposable income, urbanization, and changing dietary habits are expected to drive the market's growth during this period.
Key Players in the Canned Seafood Market:
Thai Union Group Public Company Limited
Bumble Bee Foods, LLC
Crown Prince, Inc.
Wild Planet Foods, Inc.
Mowi ASA
Starkist Co.
Connors Bros. Ltd.
Chicken of the Sea International
Maruha Nichiro Corporation
Brunswick Corporation
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Q: Why is canned seafood gaining popularity?
A: Canned seafood is gaining popularity due to its longer shelf life, convenience, and high nutritional value, making it a convenient and healthy food choice for consumers.
Q: What are the key trends driving the canned seafood market?
A: Key trends driving the market include growing health consciousness, sustainable sourcing, eco-friendly packaging, and an increasing variety of product offerings.
Q: Which regions dominate the canned seafood market?
A: North America and Europe are the leading regions in terms of canned seafood consumption, while the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant growth.
Q: How does sustainable sourcing benefit the canned seafood market?
A: Sustainable sourcing practices ensure responsible fishing and environmental conservation, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and enhancing brand reputation.
Q: What is the forecast period for the canned seafood market growth?
A: The forecast period for the growth of the canned seafood market is from 2023 to 2028.
Conclusion:
The global canned seafood market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by consumers' preference for nutritious, convenient, and sustainable food choices. As the demand for canned seafood continues to rise, key players are focusing on innovation and sustainable sourcing to cater to diverse consumer needs. With a positive market outlook for the forecast period of 2023-2028, the canned seafood industry is poised for significant opportunities and continued expansion.
