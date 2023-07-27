Top 8 Generative AI Companies in The World

Generative AI Trends 2023

Generative AI focuses on creating models capable of generating new, original data that resembles human-made content. It relies on deep learning techniques, such as generative adversarial networks (GANs) and variational autoencoders (VAEs), to learn patterns and representations from existing data. It can generate entirely new data points, including images, videos, audio, text, and more. It also produces content that surpasses human capabilities, leading to exciting possibilities in art, music, and storytelling. As a result, it finds applications in various fields, such as art generation, content creation, and data augmentation, across the globe.

How Big is The Generative AI Market?

Report Attributes Details

Market Size in 2022: US$ 10.3 Billion

Market Forecast in 2028: US$ 30.4 Billion

Growth rate (2023 to 2028) : 20.01%

Base Year of the Analysis 2022

Forecast Period 2023-2028

Generative AI Management and Development:

At present, key players are developing cutting-edge language models like GPT-3 and are working on improving the capabilities of generative models for various applications. They are also introducing several state-of-the-art models, including the image and music generation model. In addition, key manufacturers are exploring generative models for video synthesis and reinforcement learning around the world. They are also investing in research and development (R&D) activities to discover creative applications of generative AI, such as text generation. Besides this, several key players are also focusing on developing tools that assist designers and artists in their creative processes using AI. Moreover, generative AI is transforming industries by enhancing data synthesis and fostering innovation, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Top Generative Ai Companies in the World:

1. Adobe Inc.

Establishment: 1982

Headquarters: California, United States

2.Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Establishment: 2006

Headquarters: Washington, United States

3. De-Identification Ltd.

Establishment: 2017

Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel

4. Google LLC

Establishment: 1998

Headquarters: United States

5. MOSTLY AI Solutions MP GmbH

Establishment: 2017

Headquarters: Austria

6. OpenAI OpCo, LLC

Establishment: 2015

Headquarters: California, United States

7. Rephrase Technologies Private Limited

Establishment: 2018

Headquarters: India

8. Synthesia Limited

Establishment: 2017

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

