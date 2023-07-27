Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,003 in the last 365 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $22.6 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.34 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $29.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.44 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, annualized return on average assets was 0.84%, annualized return on average common equity was 8.03% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 10.67%.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO, commented on the quarterly financial results, “We are quite pleased with our continued steady loan growth of 3% year-to-date. Overall, deposit balances remain fairly stable while customers shift funds toward time deposits and higher yielding accounts. Asset quality remains stellar and continues to improve with lower nonperforming assets year-over-year which reduces our concern over any significant near term credit degradation in our loan portfolio. Management elected to maintain higher on-balance sheet liquidity balances in response to the volatility in the banking industry this quarter which had a slight negative impact on the net interest margin.”

Regarding the Company’s pending merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc., Mr. Shara added, “We continue our interaction with the regulators and have been providing additional information in order to further support our applications for approval of the merger. The companies have made significant progress in various integration initiatives through outstanding teamwork from both banks. We look forward to receiving regulatory approval and combining our two great franchises into the best bank in New Jersey.”  

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Loan growth for the second quarter of $148.7 million, or 1.9%, compared to the linked first quarter of 2023 was attributable to expansion primarily in the commercial loan portfolios and in the residential mortgage portfolio.
  • Second quarter 2023 results continue to be impacted by the increasing market rate environment. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 24 basis points to 2.83% from 3.07% in the prior quarter and decreased 55 basis points from 3.38% in the second quarter of 2022. For more information, please see "Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income" below.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased 27% to $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $16.9 million in the linked quarter.
  • In response to the volatility in the banking industry beginning in the first quarter of 2023 caused by high-profile bank failures, the Company instituted measures to maintain its liquidity including proactively reaching out to clients and maximizing our funding sources. These measures included increasing our usage of our insured cash sweep ("ICS") product as a method to increase the level of customers' deposit insurance. As of June 30 2023, the Bank had on-balance sheet liquidity and funding capacity that represented 127% of adjusted uninsured deposits.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2023 declined from previous periods as a result of an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by an increase in the yields on interest-earning assets driven by the increase in market interest rates. The increasing rate environment also caused a change in customers' banking behaviors causing them to move funds from lower yielding interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts to higher yielding time deposits.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 of $71.5 million decreased $8.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $147.5 million decreased $3.2 million from the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 of 2.83% decreased 55 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022 and decreased 24 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased 25 basis points to 2.95% from the same period last year.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased 110 basis points to 4.71% as compared to 3.61% for the second quarter of 2022 and increased 15 basis points as compared to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the yield on average assets was 4.63% compared to 3.42% for the same period last year.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.59% compared to 0.40% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.11% for the first quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.35% compared to 0.37% for the same period last year.

Noninterest Income

For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $6.7 million, a decrease of $394,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased $486,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to lower sale volume resulting from the higher interest rate environment. Commissions and fees decreased $692,000 driven primarily by a decrease in investment services income. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances was a decline in losses on equity securities which totaled $135,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to losses of $364,000 in the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, service charges on deposit accounts increased $133,000 from the second quarter of 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $12.9 million, a decrease of $909,000 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased $1.5 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 due primarily to lower sale volume. Commissions and fees decreased $873,000 driven primarily by a decrease in loan fees and investment services income. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances were gains on equity securities of $13,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to losses of $849,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $296,000 from the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 of $47.0 million increased $1.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. FDIC insurance expense increased $955,000 due to an increase in the 2023 assessment rate related to Lakeland's asset size exceeding $10 billion. Other operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased $351,000 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to decreased marketing expense.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $95.6 million increased $586,000 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits which increased $3.0 million resulting primarily from increased commissions, bonus expense, share based compensation expense and normal merit increases. FDIC expense increased from the first half of 2022 to the first half of 2023 for the same reasons referred to above in the quarterly comparison. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in merger-related expenses which totaled $537,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $4.6 million during the six months ended June 20, 2022. Merger-related expense during the current year was a result of the anticipated merger with Provident Financial, while merger-related expense for the first half of 2022 was due to the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 22.7% compared to 24.7% for the second quarter of 2022. The decreased effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items increasing as a percentage of pretax income. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 22.8% compared to 24.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decreased effective tax rate for the first half of 2023 was primarily for the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2023, total assets were $10.90 billion, an increase of $114.1 million, compared to December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, total loans increased $235.2 million to $8.10 billion while investment securities decreased $98.8 million to $1.94 billion from December 31, 2022. On the funding side, total deposits decreased $122.8 million from December 31, 2022, to $8.44 billion at June 30, 2023, During the first six months of 2023, transaction and savings accounts decreased $717.9 million while time deposits increased $595.1 million, including an increase in brokered deposits of $116.9 million. At June 30, 2023, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 95.93%. As of June 30 2023, the Bank had on-balance sheet liquidity and funding capacity that represented 127% of adjusted uninsured deposits. Federal funds and securities sold under agreements to repurchase increased $209.9 million from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, to fund deposit runoff and to fund loan growth.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $16.1 million or 0.15% of total assets compared to $22.2 million, or 0.21% of total assets at June 30, 2022. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans was 0.20% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.30% at June 30, 2022. The decrease in non-accrual loans resulted primarily from an improvement in asset quality. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $74.0 million, 0.91% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $68.8 million, 0.93% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company had net recoveries of $140,000 or 0% of average loans compared to $141,000 or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis for the same period in 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision in the 2023 period is comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $2.4 million, a benefit for credit losses on investment securities of $171,000 and a benefit for off-balance-sheet exposures of $304,000.

Capital

At June 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $1.13 billion compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2022, a 2% increase, resulting primarily from net income, partially offset by the payment of dividends. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.17% at June 30, 2023. The book value per common share increased 3% to $17.40 at June 30, 2023 compared to $16.82 at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $13.10 and $12.47 at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At June 30, 2023, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio were 10.38% and 8.02%, respectively, compared to 10.51% and 8.01% at June 30, 2022. On July 25, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on August 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in levels of market interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and the value of our financial instruments; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; inflation and other changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of three financial institutions); successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; competition; failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank; and expenses related to our proposed merger with Provident Financial, unexpected delays related to the merger, inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $10.90 billion in total assets at June 30, 2023. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey's Best-In-State Bank by Forbes and Statista for the fifth consecutive year, Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or call 973-697-6140 for more information.

Thomas J. Shara Thomas F. Splaine
President & CEO EVP & CFO
   

                                        

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Income Statement              
Net interest income $ 71,542     $ 80,302     $ 147,467     $ 150,690  
Provision for credit losses   (1,947 )     (3,644 )     (9,840 )     (9,916 )
Gains on sales of loans   229       715       659       2,141  
(Loss) gain on equity securities   (135 )     (364 )     13       (849 )
Other noninterest income   6,575       6,712       12,262       12,551  
Merger-related expenses   (242 )           (537 )     (4,585 )
Other noninterest expense   (46,766 )     (45,068 )     (95,076 )     (90,442 )
Pretax income   29,256       38,653       54,948       59,590  
Provision for income taxes   (6,628 )     (9,536 )     (12,515 )     (14,544 )
Net income $ 22,628     $ 29,117     $ 42,433     $ 45,046  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34     $ 0.44     $ 0.65     $ 0.69  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34     $ 0.44     $ 0.64     $ 0.69  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.290     $ 0.280  
Weighted average shares - basic   65,059       64,828       65,013       64,397  
Weighted average shares - diluted   65,172       64,989       65,200       64,615  
               
Selected Operating Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets   0.84 %     1.15 %     0.80 %     0.89 %
Annualized return on average common equity   8.03 %     10.71 %     7.60 %     8.31 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)   10.67 %     14.45 %     10.13 %     11.16 %
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets   4.71 %     3.61 %     4.63 %     3.42 %
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.59 %     0.40 %     2.35 %     0.37 %
Annualized net interest spread   2.12 %     3.22 %     2.28 %     3.05 %
Annualized net interest margin   2.83 %     3.38 %     2.95 %     3.20 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   58.82 %     50.69 %     58.32 %     54.01 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets           10.38 %     10.51 %
Book value per common share         $ 17.40     $ 16.82  
Tangible book value per common share (1)         $ 13.10     $ 12.47  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)           8.02 %     8.01 %
               
Asset Quality Ratios         June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans           0.91 %     0.93 %
Non-performing loans to total loans           0.20 %     0.30 %
Non-performing assets to total assets           0.15 %     0.21 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans           %     0.21 %

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures      


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(dollars in thousands)         June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End            
Loans         $ 8,101,287     $ 7,408,540  
Allowance for credit losses           73,965       68,836  
Investment securities           1,938,611       2,124,213  
Total assets           10,897,966       10,374,178  
Total deposits           8,444,681       8,501,804  
Short-term borrowings           938,718       432,206  
Other borrowings           219,486       219,027  
Stockholders' equity           1,131,702       1,090,145  
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data              
Loans $ 7,999,285     $ 7,229,175     $ 7,950,129     $ 7,125,893  
Investment securities   2,068,073       2,188,199       2,092,439       2,104,355  
Interest-earning assets   10,214,142       9,588,396       10,153,081       9,546,575  
Total assets   10,808,261       10,192,140       10,753,835       10,165,437  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,935,776       2,310,702       1,987,635       2,252,693  
Savings deposits   830,836       1,153,591       879,545       1,142,536  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   4,007,867       4,369,067       4,115,349       4,384,215  
Time deposits   1,722,935       803,421       1,555,230       841,214  
Total deposits   8,497,414       8,636,781       8,537,759       8,620,658  
Short-term borrowings   813,471       130,242       716,082       117,508  
Other borrowings   219,425       218,958       219,366       218,474  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,594,534       6,675,279       7,485,572       6,703,947  
Stockholders' equity   1,130,563       1,090,613       1,125,488       1,093,248  


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 
    For the For the Three Months Ended
June 30,		   For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Interest Income                
Loans and fees   $ 105,261     $ 76,973     $ 205,742     $ 144,782  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks     1,981       235       2,709       417  
Taxable investment securities and other     11,939       8,285       23,493       14,994  
Tax-exempt investment securities     1,587       1,442       3,229       2,744  
Total Interest Income     120,768       86,935       235,173       162,937  
Interest Expense                
Deposits     36,704       4,829       65,862       8,868  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     10,365       150       17,587       170  
Other borrowings     2,157       1,654       4,257       3,209  
Total Interest Expense     49,226       6,633       87,706       12,247  
Net Interest Income     71,542       80,302       147,467       150,690  
Provision for credit losses     1,947       3,644       9,840       9,916  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses     69,595       76,658       137,627       140,774  
Noninterest Income                
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,844       2,711       5,633       5,337  
Commissions and fees     1,863       2,555       3,788       4,661  
Income on bank owned life insurance     1,021       820       1,797       1,650  
Gain (loss) on equity securities     (135 )     (364 )     13       (849 )
Gains on sales of loans     229       715       659       2,141  
Swap income     361       399       417       399  
Other income     486       227       627       504  
Total Noninterest Income     6,669       7,063       12,934       13,843  
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits     27,585       26,938       57,581       54,617  
Premises and equipment     7,992       7,679       15,969       15,651  
FDIC insurance     1,627       672       2,590       1,344  
Data processing     2,025       1,891       3,887       3,561  
Merger-related expenses     242             537       4,585  
Other operating expenses     7,537       7,888       15,049       15,269  
Total Noninterest Expense     47,008       45,068       95,613       95,027  
Income before provision for income taxes     29,256       38,653       54,948       59,590  
Provision for income taxes     6,628       9,536       12,515       14,544  
Net Income   $ 22,628     $ 29,117     $ 42,433     $ 45,046  
Per Share of Common Stock            
Basic earnings   $ 0.34     $ 0.44     $ 0.65     $ 0.69  
Diluted earnings   $ 0.34     $ 0.44     $ 0.64     $ 0.69  
Dividends   $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.290     $ 0.280  


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands)   June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash   $ 194,256     $ 223,299  
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks     25,286       12,651  
Total cash and cash equivalents     219,542       235,950  
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $0 at June 30, 2023 and $310 at December 31, 2022)     988,973       1,054,312  
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $730,805 at June 30, 2023 and $760,455 at December 31, 2022, allowance for credit losses of $146 at June 30, 2023 and $107 at December 31, 2022)     879,106       923,308  
Equity securities, at fair value     17,429       17,283  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost     53,103       42,483  
Loans held for sale     563       536  
Loans, net of deferred fees     8,101,287       7,866,050  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     73,965       70,264  
Net loans     8,027,322       7,795,786  
Premises and equipment, net     55,114       55,429  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     18,478       20,052  
Accrued interest receivable     34,232       33,374  
Goodwill     271,829       271,829  
Other identifiable intangible assets     8,060       9,088  
Bank owned life insurance     158,193       156,985  
Other assets     166,022       167,425  
Total Assets   $ 10,897,966     $ 10,783,840  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,866,252     $ 2,113,289  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     4,775,184       5,246,005  
Time deposits $250 thousand and under     1,330,090       901,505  
Time deposits over $250 thousand     473,155       306,672  
Total deposits     8,444,681       8,567,471  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     938,718       728,797  
Other borrowings     25,000       25,000  
Subordinated debentures     194,486       194,264  
Operating lease liabilities     19,710       21,449  
Other liabilities     143,669       138,272  
Total Liabilities     9,766,264       9,675,253  
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 65,159,220 shares and outstanding 65,028,185 shares at June 30, 2023 and issued 65,002,738 shares and outstanding 64,871,703 shares at December 31, 2022     856,807       855,425  
Retained earnings     352,779       329,375  
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022     (1,452 )     (1,452 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (76,432 )     (74,761 )
Total Stockholders' Equity     1,131,702       1,108,587  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 10,897,966     $ 10,783,840  


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022
Income Statement                    
Net interest income   $ 71,542     $ 75,925     $ 81,640     $ 80,285     $ 80,302  
(Provision) benefit for credit losses     (1,947 )     (7,893 )     2,760       (1,358 )     (3,644 )
Gains on sales of loans     229       430       269       355       715  
Gains (loss) on equity securities     (135 )     148       11       (464 )     (364 )
Other noninterest income     6,575       5,687       6,743       7,342       6,712  
Merger-related expenses     (242 )     (295 )     (533 )     (3,488 )      
Other noninterest expense     (46,766 )     (48,310 )     (44,837 )     (44,323 )     (45,068 )
Pretax income     29,256       25,692       46,053       38,349       38,653  
Provision for income taxes     (6,628 )     (5,887 )     (12,476 )     (9,603 )     (9,536 )
Net income   $ 22,628     $ 19,805     $ 33,577     $ 28,746     $ 29,117  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.34     $ 0.30     $ 0.51     $ 0.44     $ 0.44  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.34     $ 0.30     $ 0.51     $ 0.44     $ 0.44  
Dividends paid per common share   $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.145  
Dividends paid   $ 9,529     $ 9,500     $ 9,505     $ 9,506     $ 9,507  
Weighted average shares - basic     65,059       64,966       64,854       64,842       64,828  
Weighted average shares - diluted     65,173       65,228       65,222       65,061       64,989  
                     
Selected Operating Ratios                    
Annualized return on average assets     0.84 %     0.75 %     1.26 %     1.10 %     1.15 %
Annualized return on average common equity     8.03 %     7.17 %     12.19 %     10.33 %     10.71 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)     10.67 %     9.57 %     16.42 %     13.87 %     14.45 %
Annualized net interest margin     2.83 %     3.07 %     3.28 %     3.28 %     3.38 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     58.82 %     57.84 %     49.67 %     49.76 %     50.69 %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets     10.38 %     10.40 %     10.28 %     10.29 %     10.51 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     8.02 %     8.02 %     7.88 %     7.83 %     8.01 %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio     11.43 %     11.33 %     11.24 %     11.16 %     11.12 %
Total risk-based ratio     14.03 %     13.93 %     13.83 %     13.78 %     13.74 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.17 %     9.13 %     9.16 %     9.10 %     9.05 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     10.90 %     10.81 %     10.71 %     10.62 %     10.57 %
Book value per common share   $ 17.40     $ 17.33     $ 17.09     $ 16.70     $ 16.82  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 13.10     $ 13.01     $ 12.76     $ 12.36     $ 12.47  

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End                
Loans   $ 8,101,287     $ 7,952,553     $ 7,866,050     $ 7,568,826     $ 7,408,540  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     73,965       71,403       70,264       68,879       68,836  
Investment securities     1,938,611       1,994,927       2,037,386       2,047,186       2,124,213  
Total assets     10,897,966       10,837,241       10,783,840       10,515,599       10,374,178  
Total deposits     8,444,681       8,536,943       8,567,471       8,677,799       8,501,804  
Short-term borrowings     938,718       813,328       728,797       357,787       432,206  
Other borrowings     219,486       219,376       219,264       219,148       219,027  
Stockholders' equity     1,131,702       1,126,580       1,108,587       1,082,406       1,090,145  
                     
Loans                    
Non-owner occupied commercial   $ 2,991,124     $ 2,943,897     $ 2,906,014     $ 2,873,824     $ 2,777,003  
Owner occupied commercial     1,201,049       1,205,635       1,246,189       1,141,290       1,179,527  
Multifamily     1,314,255       1,275,771       1,260,814       1,186,036       1,134,938  
Non-owner occupied residential     205,818       210,203       218,026       222,597       221,339  
Commercial, industrial and other     594,401       562,287       606,276       612,494       647,531  
Paycheck Protection Program     389       390       435       734       10,404  
Construction     354,918       404,994       380,100       381,109       370,777  
Equipment financing     173,469       161,889       151,575       137,999       134,136  
Residential mortgages     922,109       857,427       765,552       690,453       622,417  
Consumer and home equity     343,755       330,060       331,069       322,290       310,468  
Total loans   $ 8,101,287     $ 7,952,553     $ 7,866,050     $ 7,568,826     $ 7,408,540  
                     
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,866,252     $ 1,998,590     $ 2,113,289     $ 2,288,902     $ 2,330,550  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     4,775,184       4,918,041       5,246,005       5,354,716       5,407,212  
Time deposits     1,803,245       1,620,312       1,208,177       1,034,181       764,042  
Total deposits   $ 8,444,681     $ 8,536,943     $ 8,567,471     $ 8,677,799     $ 8,501,804  
                     
Total loans to total deposits ratio     95.9 %     93.2 %     91.8 %     87.2 %     87.1 %
                     
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data                    
Loans   $ 7,999,285     $ 7,900.426     $ 7,729,510     $ 7,517,878     $ 7,229,175  
Investment securities     2,068,073       2,117.076       2,145,252       2,160,719       2,188,199  
Interest-earning assets     10,214,142       10,091.341       9,923,173       9,755,797       9,588,396  
Total assets     10,808,261       10,698.807       10,534,884       10,358,600       10,192,140  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,935,776       2,040,070       2,240,197       2,325,391       2,310,702  
Savings deposits     830,836       928.796       1,001,870       1,092,222       1,153,591  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts     4,007,867       4,224.024       4,389,672       4,337,559       4,369,067  
Time deposits     1,722,935       1,385.661       1,100,911       905,735       803,421  
Total deposits     8,497,414       8,578.551       8,732,650       8,660,907       8,636,781  
Short-term borrowings     813,471       617.611       311,875       240,728       130,242  
Other borrowings     219,425       219.308       219,202       219,082       218,958  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     7,594,534       7,375,400       7,023,530       6,795,326       6,675,279  
Stockholders' equity     1,130,563       1,120.356       1,092,720       1,104,145       1,090,613  


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs            
Assets                    
Loans     5.22 %     5.10 %     4.84 %     4.43 %     4.22 %
Taxable investment securities and other     2.74 %     2.61 %     2.41 %     2.12 %     1.81 %
Tax-exempt securities     2.45 %     2.41 %     2.36 %     2.12 %     2.02 %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts     5.41 %     4.00 %     3.68 %     2.21 %     0.55 %
Total interest-earning assets     4.71 %     4.56 %     4.31 %     3.90 %     3.61 %
Liabilities                    
Savings accounts     0.26 %     0.28 %     0.29 %     0.25 %     0.18 %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts     2.16 %     1.85 %     1.46 %     0.97 %     0.33 %
Time deposits     3.39 %     2.71 %     1.77 %     1.00 %     0.39 %
Borrowings     4.80 %     4.46 %     3.52 %     2.15 %     2.04 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.59 %     2.11 %     1.50 %     0.94 %     0.40 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)     2.12 %     2.45 %     2.81 %     2.96 %     3.22 %
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)     2.83 %     3.07 %     3.28 %     3.28 %     3.38 %
Annualized cost of deposits     1.73 %     1.38 %     0.99 %     0.62 %     0.22 %
Loan Quality Data                    
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans                    
Balance at beginning of period   $ 71,403     $ 70,264     $ 68,879     $ 68,836     $ 67,112  
Provision for credit losses on loans     2,422       1,213       1,464       11       1,583  
Charge-offs     (148 )     (139 )     (138 )     (56 )     (365 )
Recoveries     288       65       59       88       506  
Balance at end of period   $ 73,965     $ 71,403     $ 70,264     $ 68,879     $ 68,836  
                     
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)                    
Non owner occupied commercial   $     $     $     $     $ (4 )
Owner occupied commercial     (6 )                       (337 )
Non owner occupied residential                              
Commercial, industrial and other     (163 )     (35 )     (24 )     (49 )     272  
Construction     13                          
Equipment finance     12       46       51       (23 )     (40 )
Residential mortgages                              
Consumer and home equity     4       63       52       40       (32 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ (140 )   $ 74     $ 79     $ (32 )   $ (141 )


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022
Non-Performing Assets (1)                    
Non owner occupied commercial   $ 864     $ 908     $ 618     $ 307     $ 324  
Owner occupied commercial     8,076       8,757       9,439       10,322       12,587  
Multifamily     266       584                    
Non owner occupied residential     41             441       868       839  
Commercial, industrial and other     1,737       2,221       2,978       3,623       4,882  
Construction           980       980              
Equipment finance     644       379       114       226       112  
Residential mortgages     1,954       1,918       2,011       2,226       2,249  
Consumer and home equity     2,486       1,131       781       798       1,168  
Total non-accrual loans     16,068       16,878       17,362       18,370       22,161  
Total non-performing assets   $ 16,068     $ 16,878     $ 17,362     $ 18,370     $ 22,161  
                     
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   $     $     $     $ 31     $  
Loans restructured and still accruing   $     $     $ 2,640     $ 3,113     $ 3,189  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.91 %     0.90 %     0.89 %     0.91 %     0.93 %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans     0.20 %     0.21 %     0.22 %     0.24 %     0.30 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets     0.15 %     0.16 %     0.16 %     0.17 %     0.21 %
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans     %     %     %     %   (0.01 )%

(1) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans.


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
    At or for the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share                
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP   $ 1,131,702     $ 1,126,580     $ 1,108,587     $ 1,082,406     $ 1,090,145  
Less: Goodwill     271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets     8,060       8,572       9,088       9,669       10,250  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP   $ 851,813     $ 846,179     $ 827,670     $ 800,908     $ 808,066  
Shares outstanding at end of period     65,028       65,017       64,872       64,804       64,794  
Book value per share - GAAP   $ 17.40     $ 17.33     $ 17.09     $ 16.70     $ 16.82  
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP   $ 13.10     $ 13.01     $ 12.76     $ 12.36     $ 12.47  
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets            
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP   $ 851,813     $ 846,179     $ 827,670     $ 800,908     $ 808,066  
Total assets at end of period - GAAP   $ 10,897,966     $ 10,837,241     $ 10,783,840     $ 10,515,599     $ 10,374,178  
Less: Goodwill     271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets     8,060       8,572       9,088       9,669       10,250  
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP   $ 10,618,077     $ 10,556,840     $ 10,502,923     $ 10,234,101     $ 10,092,099  
Common equity to assets - GAAP     10.38 %     10.40 %     10.28 %     10.29 %     10.51 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP     8.02 %     8.02 %     7.88 %     7.83 %     8.01 %
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity            
Net income - GAAP   $ 22,628     $ 19,805     $ 33,577     $ 28,746     $ 29,117  
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP   $ 1,130,563     $ 1,120,356     $ 1,092,720     $ 1,104,145     $ 1,090,613  
Less: Average goodwill     271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829  
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets     8,353       8,904       9,386       9,982       10,569  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP   $ 850,381     $ 839,623     $ 811,505     $ 822,334     $ 808,215  
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP     8.03 %     7.17 %     12.19 %     10.33 %     10.71 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP     10.67 %     9.57 %     16.42 %     13.87 %     14.45 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio                    
Total noninterest expense   $ 47,008     $ 48,605     $ 45,370     $ 47,811     $ 45,068  
Less:                    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     512       516       581       581       593  
Merger-related expenses     242       295       533       3,488        
Noninterest expense, as adjusted   $ 46,254     $ 47,794     $ 44,256     $ 43,742     $ 44,475  
Net interest income   $ 71,542     $ 75,925     $ 81,640     $ 80,285     $ 80,302  
Total noninterest income     6,669       6,265       7,023       7,233       7,063  
Total revenue     78,211       82,190       88,663       87,518       87,365  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities     422       436       443       395       382  
Total revenue, as adjusted   $ 78,633     $ 82,626     $ 89,106     $ 87,913     $ 87,747  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP     58.82 %     57.84 %     49.67 %     49.76 %     50.69 %


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023       2022  
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity      
Net income - GAAP $ 42,433     $ 45,046  
       
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,125,488     $ 1,093,249  
Less: Average goodwill   271,829       268,637  
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets   8,627       10,709  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 845,032     $ 813,903  
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP   7.60 %     8.31 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP   10.13 %     11.16 %
       
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio      
Total noninterest expense $ 95,613     $ 95,027  
Less:      
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   1,028       1,189  
Merger-related expenses   537       4,585  
Long term debt extinguishment costs          
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 94,048     $ 89,253  
Net interest income $ 147,467     $ 150,690  
Noninterest income   12,934       13,843  
Total revenue $ 160,401     $ 164,533  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities   858       729  
Less: Gains on sales of investment securities          
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 161,259     $ 165,262  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP   58.32 %     54.01 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more