Harsco Environmental Wins Five-Year Contract Renewal with Sheffield Forgemasters

Five-year contract extends the more than thirty-year partnership between the two global industry leaders



PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a global leader in providing environmental solutions, announced the signing of a five-year renewal contract with Sheffield Forgemasters Engineering Limited (SFEL), a worldwide leader in steel production and engineering. This renewal further solidifies a longstanding partnership, built over 30 years, for providing heavy material movements, including molten steel and ultra-large components, slag and scrap management, and Melt Shop services.

“The work that Harsco Environmental undertakes is crucial to our operations and requires full understanding of the safety implications of each task,” said Jeremy Makepeace, Commercial Director at Sheffield Forgemasters. “Most of the work that Harsco undertakes is challenging, whether that’s moving materials in a hot-metal environment, transporting molten steel from the Melt Shop, or moving our largest castings and forgings around the site.”

As well as transportation and materials handling, Harsco Environmental is responsible for the re-processing of steel slag and handling of scrap materials for the primary steel melting process at Sheffield Forgemasters. Sheffield Forgemasters’ slag is then converted into steel slag asphalt at Harsco Environmental’s local SteelPhalt facility.

“We express our deep gratitude to Sheffield Forgemasters for placing their continued trust in Harsco Environmental, and we are very pleased to extend our partnership,” said Mauro Curi, Vice President, Global Mill Services. “This contract renewal reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering value and maintaining the highest safety standards.”

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.