authID Empowers ABM To Deploy Passwordless Authentication for Shared Devices Across the Enterprise

DENVER, CO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- : authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, and ABM (NYSE: ABM), one of the world's largest providers of facility services and solutions, with over 100,000 employees, announced today that they have signed an agreement to deploy authID’s identity authentication solutions to optimize facilities’ operations and secure employee access across shared devices. authID’s strong biometric authentication services will allow ABM to deploy next-generation security, while delivering a cost-effective and intuitive user authentication experience to critical workforce applications.

Organizations that deploy shared workforce devices battle constant attacks by cybercriminals who prey on passwords, legacy authentication, and employee error. Corporate IT teams must address significant shared device authentication challenges including difficult user experiences, shared passwords, hardware tokens for MFA, and ultimately ensuring that an employee is who they say they are when accessing enterprise resources. Next-generation authentication that offers a highly secure, cost-effective, and streamlined user experience across a range of shared workstations, laptops and mobile devices is critical to accelerating a zero-trust security framework.

authID’s patented identity platform and its streamlined, cloud-based facial biometric authentication will help reinforce ABM’s enterprise security with passwordless login across shared corporate devices. ABM employees, deployed across diverse customer environments including aviation, education, healthcare, and hospitality, will be able to quickly authenticate to vital ABM corporate applications, with a simple facial biometric capture, while authID seamlessly protects against attacks.

authID will help ABM reduce operational complexities, while delivering an easy user authentication experience—without the added costs or challenges of requiring employees to carry physical tokens or rely on secondary personal mobile devices. Further, authID will provide off-line authentication to allow secure systems access when internet connectivity is unavailable, a difficult challenge given the diverse physical environments in which ABM employees are deployed.

“We are excited to partner with ABM to deliver the best possible, passwordless employee authentication experience,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “We’ve dedicated our entire mission to providing the fastest and easiest passwordless security on the market. Our platform ensures legitimate users access shared devices and enterprise systems as quickly as possible, helping them perform their jobs securely, day after day, and enabling ABM to operate as efficiently as possible, with the highest levels of security.”

“At ABM, we are focused on elevating the client and team member experience through technology and data,” said Stephanie Franklin-Thomas, Chief Information Security Officer of ABM. “We selected authID for its combination of security, seamless user experience, shared device support and cost-effective delivery. Their innovative biometric authentication solutions offer the ultimate in passwordless security, accuracy, and speed.”

About authID Inc.

At authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity verification and authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate strong authentication platform. Verified combines document-based identity verification with strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication and cloud biometrics to deliver identity-first cybersecurity for both workforce and consumer applications. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID establishes trusted digital identities, binds an identity to provisioned devices, and eliminates the risks of passwords to deliver the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today’s digital ecosystem.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

