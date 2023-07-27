Cloudbeds Announces Partnership with Vrbo

Full API integration will grant Cloudbeds customers access and visibility to a worldwide market of vacation rental-focused travelers

San Diego, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, July 27, 2023 — Cloudbeds , the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, today announced its integration with Vrbo. Through a full API connection, owners and operators can manage all aspects of their Vrbo listing through the Cloudbeds platform. The integration creates a superior user experience with automation in onboarding, managing rates and availability, reconciliation, and more.

As one of the world’s premier channels for vacation rentals, Vrbo will enable Cloudbeds customers to maximize bookings by connecting them to its massive base of travelers seeking family-oriented travel and prime leisure experiences.

The integration solidifies Cloudbeds’ channel and distribution management solution as an industry leader, offering its lodging customers easy access to the world’s top distribution channels in order to maximize their visibility, reach new markets and different types of travelers, and ultimately increase bookings.

Richard Castle, Co-founder and COO of Cloudbeds, shares, “Our mission at Cloudbeds is to power all segments of hospitality, delivering owners and operators technology capable of competing with the big brands. It gives us great pride to be one of the few official software partners of Vrbo, and we’re excited to provide even more opportunities for our properties to reach new travelers.”

ABOUT CLOUDBEDS

Cloudbeds is the platform that powers hospitality, enabling tens of thousands of lodging businesses in more than 150 countries worldwide to grow and thrive. The award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together technology solutions to increase revenue, delight guests, and streamline operations into a single unified system, enhanced by a curated marketplace of third-party integrations. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS, No. 1 Hotel Management System, and No. 1 Guest Messaging Software by Hotel Tech Report in 2023 and was recognized as a major player in the 2022 IDC Marketscape Report. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

