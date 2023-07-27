Megavrse Announces Metaverse Land Sale This Thursday on Binance: A Unique Investment Opportunity in Digital Innovation
Megavrse's land sale on Binance this Thursday: 9,999 parcels, AI Builder access, 24% APY for NFT staking, cash prizes. Invest in the digital future.GERMANY, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
In an unprecedented move that's set to redefine the metaverse landscape, Megavrse, a leading innovator in the metaverse ecosystem, has announced its pioneering inaugural land sale. This sale, offering 9,999 unique land parcels, will be held exclusively on the Binance NFT platform. This venture is not just a land sale; it's a bold step towards expanding the metaverse frontier, providing early adopters with unparalleled benefits and opportunities.
"Megavrse is not merely an immersive, highly-realistic metaverse," declared Mojtaba Asadian, the visionary founder and CEO of Megavrse. "It's a transformative platform that's redefining the way we perceive and interact with the digital world. We're empowering a broad range of users - from brands and gamers to enterprises and even government bodies."
The megavrse land sale, meticulously divided among BNB, BTC, and ETH Islands, promises a wealth of rewards for landowners. Simon Fletcher, the dynamic Head of Operations at Megavrse, emphasized that this investment transcends the acquisition of virtual land. "It's an investment in the future of digital innovation, a stake in the burgeoning world of the metaverse," Fletcher stated.
Landowners will be granted exclusive access to the Megavrse Portals' unique Metaverse AI Builder platform. This state-of-the-art toolkit is designed for creating immersive, interactive experiences within the metaverse, opening up a realm of possibilities for users. The sale also introduces a compelling financial incentive for long-term investment, adding another layer of allure to the venture.
In a move that's as extraordinary as it is enticing, Megavrse is offering a guaranteed annual percentage yield (APY) of 24% for users who choose to stake their NFTs for up to four years. This APY will be paid monthly in stable coins, providing a steady income stream for investors. To further sweeten the deal, 300 NFT land parcels will come with a cash prize drawn from a total pool of $250,000, distributed through transparent and publicly verifiable smart contracts.
Asadian further explained their ambitious vision, "We aim to create a vibrant, thriving ecosystem that promotes growth, engagement, and prosperity in our metaverse. These enticing incentives are a testament to our commitment to our users."
The much-anticipated land sale is set to take place this Thursday.
In the lead-up to the sale, Megavrse has planned a series of promotional activities. These include high-profile partnerships, engaging YouTube videos, informative press releases, and a guest appearance on the widely acclaimed Twitter Spaces podcast hosted by Mario Nawfal. The buzz surrounding this innovative land sale is growing, with the metaverse community eagerly awaiting the event.
This land sale represents a unique opportunity to be part of the future with Megavrse. It's more than a sale; it's a chance to be a part of a digital revolution. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity.
Megavrse Land Sale