Food Diagnostics Market Size to Worth USD 20.56 Billion by 2032, Rising Demand for Safe and High-Quality Food Products

The rise in market revenue is being driven by the demand for effective and precise food testing methods.

The market value for Food Diagnostics Market was USD 14.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.56 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the Food Diagnostics Market had a market value of USD 14.5 Billion, and it is projected to reach USD 20.56 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The growing need for safe and high-quality food products is driving this market expansion. This demand is primarily influenced by strict government regulations regarding food safety and the necessity for accurate and efficient food testing methods.

The increasing consumer awareness of foodborne illnesses and food safety concerns has led to a heightened emphasis on transparency and traceability within the food supply chain. As a result, there is a growing demand for advanced food testing technologies capable of precisely detecting and identifying foodborne contaminants and pathogens.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Food Diagnostics Market Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Waters Corporation

• Qiagen N.V.

• Danaher Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Neogen Corporation

• Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

Key Trends of Food Diagnostics Market

• Increasing demand for food safety: With growing concerns about foodborne illnesses and the need for strict quality control, there is a rising demand for effective food diagnostics solutions. Consumers and regulatory authorities are placing greater emphasis on ensuring the safety and quality of food products.

• Technological advancements: The food diagnostics industry is witnessing rapid technological advancements, particularly in areas such as rapid testing, automation, and miniaturization. These advancements enable faster and more accurate detection of contaminants, pathogens, allergens, and other quality parameters in food.

• Growing use of biosensors: Biosensors are increasingly being employed in food diagnostics for their ability to provide real-time and on-site analysis. Biosensors can detect specific analytes, such as toxins, allergens, and pesticide residues, quickly and accurately, making them valuable tools for food safety testing.

For the purpose of helping readers make profitable business decisions, the report is written with industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection. In addition to providing detailed information on technical and product advances, this report also discusses market value, growth rates, and niche market segments in detail.

An analysis of the Food Diagnostics market has been carried out by segmenting it into key regions and offering information on growth rates, market shares, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, analysis of the industrial chain, demand and supply, imports and exports, revenue contributions, and the presence of key players in each region. To gain a better understanding of the regional spread of and progress of the Food Diagnostics market, a country-by-country analysis of the market is provided in the report.

The global Food Diagnostics market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook:

• Diagnostics Kits

• Systems & Consumables

• Others

Type of Food Tested Outlook:

• Meat, Poultry & Seafood

• Dairy Products

• Processed Foods

• Cereals & Grains

• Others

