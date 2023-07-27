Lipid Nutrition Market Increasing Knowledge of the Advantages of Functional and Fortified Foods by 2032

Reports And Data

Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as Diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases are some of the reasons driving the growth lipid nutrition market.

The global lipid nutrition market was USD 8.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 11.54 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global lipid nutrition market reached a value of USD 8.9 billion. It is projected to expand significantly and reach USD 11.54 billion by 2032, with a forecasted revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the period. The growth of the lipid nutrition market can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing focus on health and wellness, greater awareness of the benefits of functional and fortified foods, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disorders.

The demand for lipid nutrition products in the food and beverage industry has been steadily increasing due to their numerous health advantages. This trend has also led to the development of new lipid nutrition products, driven by the growing preference for clean labeling and natural ingredients. Plant-based lipids, such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, are expected to experience a surge in demand as plant-based products gain popularity. Omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, are highly sought after due to their various health benefits, including reducing inflammation, enhancing brain function, and lowering the risk of heart disease.

Top Companies:

• BASF SE

• Cargill, Incorporated

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Kerry Group

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Croda International Plc.

• Aker BioMarine AS

• Omega Protein Corporation

• FMC Corporation

• FrieslandCampina

• Polaris Nutritional Lipids

Driving Factors of Lipid Nutrition Market

• Increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy diet: With growing concerns about health and wellness, there is an increasing awareness among consumers regarding the importance of maintaining a healthy diet. Lipids, including essential fatty acids, play a crucial role in maintaining overall health, brain function, and cardiovascular health. This awareness drives the demand for lipid nutrition products.

• Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes, and certain cancers are on the rise globally. Poor dietary habits, including imbalanced lipid intake, are significant contributing factors to these diseases. As a result, there is a growing demand for lipid nutrition products that can help manage or prevent these conditions.

• Increasing geriatric population: The global population is aging rapidly, leading to a rise in the number of elderly individuals. Older adults often have specific nutritional requirements, including increased needs for essential fatty acids. As a result, the demand for lipid nutrition products targeting this demographic is increasing.

To assist readers in making profitable business decisions, the report is written with the help of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection. In addition to providing a comprehensive database of technological and product advances, the report provides detailed information on growth rates, market values, as well as niche market segments.

This report analyzes the Lipid Nutrition market in terms of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, industrial chains, demand and supply, imports, exports, revenue contribution, and key player presences in key regions. As a part of the report, a country-by-country analysis of the Lipid Nutrition market is provided to gain a deeper understanding of its growth and progress.

The global Lipid Nutrition market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook:

• Omega-3

• Omega-6

• Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

• Others

Application Outlook:

• Dietary Supplements

• Infant Nutrition

• Animal Nutrition

• Others

