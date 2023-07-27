Vacuum Valve Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential with A CAGR of 14% BY 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacuum Valve Market Overview

In 2022, the market size for vacuum valves was valued at USD 2 billion. Over the forecast period, it is projected to grow significantly and reach USD 6.5 billion by 2032, with a remarkable revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14%.

Vacuum valves play a crucial role in the semiconductor industry as they are responsible for establishing and maintaining the necessary vacuum conditions during semiconductor processing. As a result, they have become indispensable components in semiconductor fabrication.

Beyond their role in the semiconductor industry, vacuum valves find applications in various other fields. For instance, they are utilized in rocket engines and space simulation chambers, contributing to the growth of the aerospace and defense sector. Additionally, the Medical Device industry extensively uses vacuum valves in procedures like sterilization and Vacuum Packaging. These diverse applications further drive the demand for vacuum valves in the market.

Vacuum Valve Market Segments

Moreover, the demand for vacuum valves extends beyond the semiconductor sector. These valves find diverse applications in other industries, such as aerospace and defense. They are utilized in rocket engines and space simulation chambers, further fueling the rise of the aerospace and defense industry.

Additionally, the Medical Device business also relies heavily on vacuum valves. They are extensively used in procedures like sterilization and Vacuum Packaging, indicating their significance in maintaining hygienic conditions and safe packaging in medical applications.

In terms of forecast coverage, the report is expected to provide valuable insights into the revenue forecast for the vacuum valve market, along with company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and emerging trends. The market will be analyzed based on different parameters, including Type Outlook, Application Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

Vacuum Valve Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, Atlas Copco AB announced the acquisition of the technology provider of Digital solutions for monitoring and optimizing compressed air systems, Ehrler and Beck GmbH. This acquisition will help Atlas Copco AB to expand its digital offering and enhance the customer experience.

• In 2020, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH launched a new range of turbomolecular pumps called HiPace 350 and HiPace 450. These pumps offer high pumping speeds, low ultimate pressure, and improved gas throughput for various applications in research, analytics, and industry.

• In 2020, INFICON announced the acquisition of AGL Lasers GmbH, a German company that specializes in laser-based gas analysis and measurement systems. This acquisition will help INFICON to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the gas analysis market.

• In 2019, SMC Corporation announced the acquisition of Soft Robotics Inc., a U.S. company that specializes in robotic grippers and automation solutions. This acquisition will help SMC Corporation to expand its offering in the automation market and strengthen its position in the U.S. market.

Vacuum Valve Market: Competitive landscape

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global vacuum valve market, as featured in the market report, include:

1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.: A leading player in the market, Agilent Technologies is known for its innovative solutions in the field of vacuum valve technology. The company's commitment to research and development has enabled it to offer cutting-edge products that cater to the evolving demands of various industries.

2. Atlas Copco AB: As a renowned global provider of industrial equipment and solutions, Atlas Copco has a significant presence in the vacuum valve market. The company's expertise in engineering and technology allows it to deliver high-performance vacuum valves for a wide range of applications.

3. Burkert Fluid Control Systems: Burkert is a well-established player with expertise in fluid control systems, and its presence extends to the vacuum valve market. The company's focus on precision engineering and quality control ensures reliable and efficient vacuum valve solutions.

4. Helium Leak Testing, Inc.: Specializing in helium leak testing services and equipment, Helium Leak Testing, Inc. has a niche in the vacuum valve market. The company's offerings cater to industries where leak detection and vacuum systems are critical.

5. INFICON: INFICON is a global provider of vacuum technology solutions, and its offerings cover a wide spectrum of applications. The company's diverse product portfolio and technical expertise make it a significant player in the market.

