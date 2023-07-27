Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomic Market was Worth US$ 355.6 Mn in 2022 Anticipated to Reach CAGR 18.2% over 2023–2031
Advances in Sequencing Technologies, Imaging Methods, and Analytical Tools Will Bolster the Growth of the Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomic Market.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomic Market: Industry Overview
Spatial genomics and transcriptomics are innovative and advanced techniques that enable researchers to study the spatial organization of genes and their expression patterns within tissues and cells. These technologies provide valuable insights into the spatial context of genetic information, allowing scientists to understand how genes are regulated and interact within their native cellular environments.
Researchers are gaining a more comprehensive understanding of how genes are regulated in specific cell types and microenvironments within tissues, by integrating the spatial information with genomic and transcriptomic data. This knowledge has numerous applications in various fields, including developmental biology, cancer research, neuroscience, immunology, and other areas where understanding the spatial context of gene expression is crucial.
Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomic Market Growth Drivers
• Rise in demand for Spatial Resolution and Contextual Information: Traditional genomics and transcriptomics techniques provide valuable information about gene sequences and expression levels but lack spatial context. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics, on the other hand, are enabling researchers to study gene expression patterns and genomic interactions within specific cells and tissues, offering a deeper understanding of how genes function in their native spatial environments. Multiplexed profiling of cellular transcriptomes and geographical locations is now possible because to recent advances in spatial transcriptomics technology. As experimental technologies' capacity and efficiency improve, there is a growing demand for the development of analytical methodologies.
• Wide Range of Applications in the Biomedical Industry: The spatial information obtained through these techniques has significant implications in various biomedical applications. It can help identify novel biomarkers, understand disease progression, discover new drug targets, and guide precision medicine approaches by tailoring treatments based on the spatial characteristics of individual patients' tissues.
• Spatial genomics and spatial transcriptomics are fast growing research fields that strive to close this knowledge gap. Technical breakthroughs that now allow resolution down to the single-cell level have significantly enabled progress. The area has blossomed in the last year, with the introduction of multiplexed, high-throughput technologies capable of analysing tens of thousands of genes located in a tiny piece of tissue. Improvements in fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), microscopy-based live DNA imaging, genome disruption tools, massively parallel sequencing, and a few other biochemical methods have also greatly aided spatial genomics.
Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomic Market Recent Developments
• Spatial genomics had the highest share in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomic market in 2022. Spatial genomics, in particular, has been a valuable tool in illness research. Although all of human cells have the same genetic information, it is organised and packaged differently. This can have an impact on which genes are translated into proteins in each cell. Spatial genomics, for example, may be used to separate out genetic variation in non-coding sections of the genome that causes a cell to become cancerous. Besides as the prices of DNA sequencing and lab automation reduce, spatial genomics is gaining pace, with significant centres including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Sweden. Spatial sequencing is a new area that combines the massive information generated by next-generation sequencing with spatial context. This enables researchers to map genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data inside cells and tissues, broadening their understanding of disease development and further drug discovery.
• Consumables play a crucial role in facilitating the experimental workflow and data generation in spatial genomics and transcriptomics. The consumables segment had the highest share in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomic market in 2022. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics experiments often involve complex sample preparation procedures, including cell or tissue lysis, nucleic acid extraction, and fixation. Consumables such as reagents and kits are essential for these steps, ensuring efficient and reproducible sample processing and research. As spatial genomics and transcriptomics continue to evolve, new and improved consumables will likely contribute to further advancements in these techniques and their applications in various areas of biology and medicine.
• Asia Pacific region is experiencing growth in the field of spatial genomics and transcriptomics and is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market. The region has seen significant advancements in sequencing technologies, imaging systems, and other infrastructure needed for spatial genomics and transcriptomics research. This improvement in technology has made it easier for researchers to conduct experiments and analyze complex spatial data. Besides the Asia Pacific region has witnessed substantial growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics have significant applications in drug discovery, personalized medicine, and biomarker identification, making them attractive to the industry.
Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomic Market: Key Developments
In April 2021, Arima Genomics, Inc. partnered with SCRUM Inc., a Japanese-based distributor, to distribute genomic tools to a broader customer base. The company has its focus on expansion in Asia wherein SCRUM Inc.’s network will expand the company’s presence in Japan while ensuring Japanese customers continue to receive world class support in spatial genomics.
In June 2022, Akoya Biosciences, Inc. unique spatial transcriptomics solution will be added to Akoya's industry-leading spatial proteomics offering on the PhenoCycler-Fusion, giving customers a strong option for whole-slide spatial multiomics.
Below are among the leading market players profiled in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomic market report
o 10x Genomics
o Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
o Arima Genomics
o Bruker
o Dovetail Genomics
o Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
o Illumina, Inc.
o Lunaphore Technologies SA
o Multiomic Health Limited.
o NanoString Technologies, Inc.
o S2 Genomics, Inc.
o Seven Bridges Genomics
o Spatial Genomics
o Vizgen Inc.
o Other Industry Participants
Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomic Market
By Offerings
o Instruments
o Consumables
o Software
By Techniques
o Spatial Transcriptomics
o Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
o Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)
o Sequencing
In Situ Sequencing (ISS)
Microdissection Sequencing
Others
o In-Situ capturing
o Microscopy based RNA imaging techniques
Padlock Probes & Rolling Circle Amplification
Single Molecule RNS Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (smFISH)
Branched DNA probes
o Transcriptome In-Vivo Analysis (TIVA)
o Spatial Genomics
o Fluorescence in situ Sequencing
o Fluorescence Microscopy-based
o Others
By Application
o Drug Discovery and Development
o Translation Research
By End Users
o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
o Academic and Research Institutions
o Contract Research Organizations
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
