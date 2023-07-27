Hospital Information Systems Market Reached Valuation of US$ 56.4 Bn in 2022; Published by Absolute Markets Insights

Saudi Arabia’s Vision for Digital Transformation, Along with its Commitment to Healthcare Services, is Driving Adoption of Hospital Information Systems Market

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital information systems (HIS) is designed to streamline workflows, improve data management, and enhance patient outcomes, making it a crucial asset for healthcare providers. HIS allows for the efficient registration of patients, capturing essential personal and medical information. It facilitates the process of patient admission, assigning unique identifiers to each patient for easy tracking and retrieval of records. The system maintains detailed and secure electronic health records of patients, including medical history, diagnostic reports, treatment plans, prescriptions, and progress notes. This digital format makes it easy for healthcare providers to access patient information from any authorized location within the facility.

The global hospital information systems market to witness CAGR of 6.5% over 2023 – 2031.
The pandemic highlighted the importance of robust data management and tracking systems in healthcare. Hospital information systems became vital for optimizing healthcare resources during the pandemic. HIS helped hospitals manage the allocation of beds, medical equipment, and personnel efficiently during the pandemic's peak, ensuring that critical resources were allocated where they were most needed. These platforms were also utilized to enhance patient communication and engagement during the pandemic. They facilitated secure messaging, remote appointment scheduling, and patient access to health information, ensuring continuity of care and patient safety. They have also played a crucial role in managing medical supply chains efficiently during the pandemic. Hospitals needed better systems to track and distribute medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), and medications to handle the increased demand, which boosted the growth of hospital information systems market.

The clinical support suite is expected to experience fastest growth rates among the various application of hospital information systems market. This surge in demand can be attributed to the suite's pivotal role in enhancing clinical workflows, improving patient care, and optimizing healthcare outcomes. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the suite's ability to streamline and optimize clinical processes. By integrating various functionalities such as electronic health records (EHRs), clinical decision support systems, and clinical documentation tools, the clinical support suite empowers healthcare professionals to access comprehensive patient information in real-time. This seamless data flow facilitates quicker and more informed treatment decisions, leading to improved patient safety and quality of care. The emergence of telemedicine and remote care during the COVID-19 pandemic has further bolstered the importance of the clinical support suite. With the increased adoption of virtual consultations and remote monitoring, healthcare providers need robust technology to support these practices. The suite's capabilities in enabling virtual care services have become critical in ensuring continuity of care and expanding healthcare accessibility, especially in remote or underserved areas. As healthcare facilities increasingly recognize the efficiency and resource optimization benefits of the clinical support suite, its adoption is likely to accelerate further in the years to come.

Global Hospital Information Systems Market Growth Factors in Saudi Arabia:
• The Saudi Arabian government has been actively promoting digital transformation in various sectors, including healthcare. Initiatives such as "Saudi Vision 2030" and the "National Transformation Program" emphasize the importance of leveraging technology to improve healthcare services and outcomes.
• The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine in Saudi Arabia, and hospital information systems market has played a crucial role in facilitating virtual consultations and remote care services.
• Healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia have been focusing on improving data interoperability between different hospital information systems and electronic health record platforms to enhance care coordination and data exchange.
• NEOM's focus on becoming a global innovation hub allows healthcare tech companies, startups, and research institutions to thrive in an environment that encourages experimentation and collaboration. This ecosystem nurtures talent, accelerates R&D, and attracts forward-thinking individuals and organizations. NEOM's planned digital infrastructure provides a strong foundation for implementing cutting-edge hospital information systems. The city's tech-friendly environment attracts healthcare professionals and IT experts who seek to leverage state-of-the-art solutions in managing patient data and enhancing healthcare delivery.

Global Hospital Information Systems Market Key Participants
o 3M
o Agfa-Gevaert Group
o Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
o Attune Technologies Private Limited
o Cerner Corporation
o Comarch SA
o Deutsche Telekom AG
o Epic Systems Corporation
o Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
o GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
o Koninklijke Philips N.V.
o McKesson Corporation
o MGRM, Inc.
o Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte. Ltd.
o Practice Fusion, Inc.
o Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
o Ricoh
o Siemens Healthineers AG
o Wipro Limited
o Other Market Participants

Hospital Information Systems Market:
By Deployment Mode
o Cloud Based
o On Premise
By Component
o Software
 Integrated
 Standalone
o Services
 Managed Services
 Professional Services
By Device
o Tabs
o Smartphones
o Others
By Application
o Patient Administration
 Patient Registration
 Appointment Scheduling
 Admission and Discharge Transfer
 Accident and Emergency Management
 Bed and Wards Management
 Others
o Clinical Suite
 Practitioners Workbench
 Nursing Workbench
 Order Entry and Results Reporting
 E-Prescribing
 Clinical Documentation
 EMR and Clinical Repository
 Others
o Clinical Support Suite
 Operation Theatre
 Labour and Delivery
 LIMS
 Radiology and Imaging
 Dietary Services
 Blood Bank Management
 Medical Records Department (MRD)
 Housekeeping and Laundry
 Others
o Materials Management Suite
 Inventory
 Supply and Procurement
 Pharmacy Management System
 Centralized Sterile Supply Department
 Fixed Assets
 Others
o Revenue Management
 Patients Billing
 Insurance and Contracts Management
 Claims Management
 Finance
 Others
o Support Modules
 HR/Payroll
 Hospital Administration
 User and Security Administration
 Management Information Systems
o Biomedical Waste Management
o Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation
o Others
By End Users
o Healthcare Providers
 Hospitals
 Outpatient Clinics
 Surgical Centers
 Blood Banks
 Eye Clinics
 Pharmacy
 Others
o Healthcare Payers
 Health Insurance
 Others
o Laboratories
o Physician Offices and Medical Practitioners
o Home Care
o Others

By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

You just read:

